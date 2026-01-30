₹1,254.2
(0.7)(0.05%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹1,247.4
Prev. Close
₹1,253.5
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹1,246.65
₹1,258.7
Performance
One Week (%)
4.53
One Month (%)
15.42
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
13.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
105.76
108.4
105.55
4,34,881
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,051.35
1,077.6
1,045.5
9,39,815
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
557.4
561.75
555.3
4,49,138
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
320.56
330.51
319.75
4,76,426
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
817.55
827.35
815
4,03,781
Nazara Technologies Ltd
272.76
277.28
272.55
3,89,744
Angel One Ltd
325.1
330.23
323.21
75,52,198
One 97 Communications Ltd
1,168
1,173.95
1,156.5
4,78,413
PB Fintech Ltd
1,626.2
1,644.6
1,603.3
8,29,841
Just Dial Ltd
547
550.55
541.55
1,52,666
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
35.27
35.7
34.65
13,04,727
Cartrade Tech Ltd
1,760.1
1,782
1,746.2
1,26,579
AvenuesAI Ltd
14.83
15
14.7
46,35,979
Eternal Ltd
260.47
261.5
256.29
1,94,15,863
Swiggy Ltd
291.75
291.95
282.45
61,51,065
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
254.17
257.59
251.95
11,68,047
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,162.2
2,173.4
2,142.2
40,565
Urban Company Ltd
144.9
147.75
137.15
2,71,89,094
TBO Tek Ltd
1,273.6
1,300.5
1,268
62,496
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
261.78
266.49
261.29
31,18,749
Le Travenues Technology Ltd
179.5
186
179.31
8,69,878
Pine Labs Ltd
197
214.17
196.18
1,23,13,204
Meesho Ltd
175.6
176.7
171.01
73,27,881
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
217.53
219.62
212.4
7,45,80,604
Physicswallah Ltd
108.9
110.27
108.68
10,26,793
Crizac Ltd
231.35
233.3
230
49,215
Seshaasai Technologies Ltd
258.09
263.38
247.62
1,48,099
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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