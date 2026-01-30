₹7,308.2
(73.47)(1.01%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹7,239.49
Prev. Close
₹7,234.72
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹7,218.98
₹7,313.4
Performance
One Week (%)
2.88
One Month (%)
19.41
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
16.25
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Arvind Ltd
391.2
391.4
384.15
5,582
Ashok Leyland Ltd
180.65
181
175.55
7,04,352
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,916.25
1,924.95
1,887
12,316
GOCL Corporation Ltd
341.15
341.15
330.3
5,404
LMW Ltd
14,670
14,700
14,400
116
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,022
4,070.95
4,019.55
99,160
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,200.1
3,250.45
3,192.85
22,261
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
11,318.3
11,412.9
10,811
2,214
BEML Ltd
1,821.5
1,911.5
1,810.75
1,51,556
Bharat Electronics Ltd
448.2
451.55
444.8
4,79,667
HBL Engineering Ltd
819.85
823
780.95
2,76,454
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,233.55
2,254.75
2,225
34,619
Astra Microwave Products Ltd
1,128.75
1,132.1
1,113.8
14,489
PTC Industries Ltd
15,946
16,130.35
15,845.05
185
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,569.75
1,577.6
1,545
94,514
JK Paper Ltd
369.8
373.35
358
18,401
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,396.35
4,412
4,331
24,163
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,693
2,707.5
2,650
97,088
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
2,795
2,797
2,703.65
73,061
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
384
385.1
377
31,510
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,386
1,391.1
1,369.6
41,901
Zen Technologies Ltd
1,767.35
1,789.7
1,747.85
47,882
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd
1,977.3
2,005
1,917.3
7,590
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
555.15
564.55
551
19,211
Solar Industries India Ltd
15,135
15,135
14,920
4,007
Cyient DLM Ltd
377.7
384.5
339.7
98,778
MTAR Technologies Ltd
5,191.1
5,195
5,082.9
13,628
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
3,738
3,763.95
3,517
83,309
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
289
296.9
284.45
3,33,595
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
818.8
822
782.65
1,66,444
DCX Systems Ltd
199.25
200
187.7
69,289
Ideaforge Technology Ltd
551.15
559
483.65
3,08,962
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
980.75
996.75
941.3
5,709
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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