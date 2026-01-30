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BSE India Defence

BSE India Defenc SHARE PRICE

7,308.2

(73.47)negative-bottom arrow(1.01%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM

Open

7,239.49

Prev. Close

7,234.72

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

7,218.98

Select price range

7,313.4

Performance

One Week (%)

2.88

One Month (%)

19.41

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

16.25

Invest wise with Expert advice

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BSE India Defenc LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Arvind Ltd

391.2

391.4

384.15

5,582

Ashok Leyland Ltd

180.65

181

175.55

7,04,352

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,916.25

1,924.95

1,887

12,316

GOCL Corporation Ltd

341.15

341.15

330.3

5,404

LMW Ltd

14,670

14,700

14,400

116

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,022

4,070.95

4,019.55

99,160

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,200.1

3,250.45

3,192.85

22,261

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

11,318.3

11,412.9

10,811

2,214

BEML Ltd

1,821.5

1,911.5

1,810.75

1,51,556

Bharat Electronics Ltd

448.2

451.55

444.8

4,79,667

HBL Engineering Ltd

819.85

823

780.95

2,76,454

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,233.55

2,254.75

2,225

34,619

Astra Microwave Products Ltd

1,128.75

1,132.1

1,113.8

14,489

PTC Industries Ltd

15,946

16,130.35

15,845.05

185

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,569.75

1,577.6

1,545

94,514

JK Paper Ltd

369.8

373.35

358

18,401

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,396.35

4,412

4,331

24,163

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,693

2,707.5

2,650

97,088

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

2,795

2,797

2,703.65

73,061

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

384

385.1

377

31,510

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,386

1,391.1

1,369.6

41,901

Zen Technologies Ltd

1,767.35

1,789.7

1,747.85

47,882

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd

1,977.3

2,005

1,917.3

7,590

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

555.15

564.55

551

19,211

Solar Industries India Ltd

15,135

15,135

14,920

4,007

Cyient DLM Ltd

377.7

384.5

339.7

98,778

MTAR Technologies Ltd

5,191.1

5,195

5,082.9

13,628

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

3,738

3,763.95

3,517

83,309

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

289

296.9

284.45

3,33,595

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

818.8

822

782.65

1,66,444

DCX Systems Ltd

199.25

200

187.7

69,289

Ideaforge Technology Ltd

551.15

559

483.65

3,08,962

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

980.75

996.75

941.3

5,709

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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