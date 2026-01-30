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Nifty500 Low Volatility 50

Nifty500 LV 50 SHARE PRICE

22,216.5

(-96.15)negative-bottom arrow(-0.43%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

22,248.5

Prev. Close

22,312.65

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

22,199

Select price range

22,300.3

Performance

One Week (%)

1.28

One Month (%)

8.13

One Year (%)

6.45

YTD (%)

7.55

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Nifty500 LV 50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

1,433.3

1,438.4

1,424.4

1,06,735

Asian Paints Ltd

2,558

2,564.7

2,500

5,22,900

Britannia Industries Ltd

5,778.5

5,924

5,745

2,81,369

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,117.3

2,137

2,093.9

1,41,764

Eicher Motors Ltd

7,185

7,226.5

7,136.5

2,13,350

Ambuja Cements Ltd

457.6

459.75

451

6,12,396

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,269.5

5,291

5,251.5

1,18,739

The Ramco Cements Ltd

995.9

1,005.15

991.05

41,204

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,622.5

1,656.6

1,621.1

2,58,625

Bosch Ltd

38,180

38,395

37,975

12,438

MRF Ltd

1,37,770

1,40,095

1,37,555

3,230

Tata Chemicals Ltd

708.95

714

705

1,75,282

Tata Power Company Ltd

439.05

440.8

434.8

29,16,332

Wipro Ltd

202.88

205.38

202.2

1,27,53,143

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,784.5

7,787

7,697

1,37,838

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,220.6

1,221.8

1,208.1

7,11,368

P I Industries Ltd

3,024.2

3,035

3,000.1

54,937

Havells India Ltd

1,329.4

1,339.4

1,326

3,65,293

Dabur India Ltd

460.7

462.3

450.75

11,23,717

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

4,086.7

4,140.6

4,071.2

1,87,529

Federal Bank Ltd

296.95

298.4

295

23,96,116

Bajaj Finance Ltd

937.3

946.35

930.15

28,43,525

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,511.4

2,580

2,508.8

27,02,214

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

320.8

321

316

35,83,678

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,413

13,530

13,325

2,30,474

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

282.75

285.05

282.6

41,89,393

TVS Motor Company Ltd

3,710.5

3,770.5

3,708.8

1,86,425

United Spirits Ltd

1,395.1

1,400.8

1,354.6

9,76,237

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

147

147.9

146.1

47,75,073

Coal India Ltd

443.85

447.75

442.55

38,16,626

Life Insurance Corporation of India

823.2

826.7

819.5

5,90,743

Page Industries Ltd

37,975

38,150

37,760

20,055

Marico Ltd

775.4

776.5

758.45

7,60,531

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,839.8

1,857.9

1,835

24,72,787

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,408

1,476.5

1,406.4

39,90,046

Tata Technologies Ltd

573.15

580

572.9

4,51,500

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,700

5,735

5,579.5

47,321

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

686.75

689.2

675.5

7,14,637

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

930.1

933.5

922.05

1,55,702

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,285

6,323.5

6,249

1,31,655

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,146

1,147.8

1,116.9

8,80,514

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

605.35

617.25

604.1

24,60,603

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

541.65

554.4

539.35

8,63,583

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,821.1

1,840.1

1,820.2

2,84,208

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

557.4

561.75

555.3

4,49,138

Bajaj Auto Ltd

9,749

9,790.5

9,721.5

1,38,723

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

510.3

516.35

507.4

1,91,389

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

258.51

260.01

257.1

9,49,122

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,985.8

2,003.5

1,975

68,204

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

40.77

40.94

39.8

46,52,487

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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