₹22,216.5
(-96.15)(-0.43%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹22,248.5
Prev. Close
₹22,312.65
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹22,199
₹22,300.3
Performance
One Week (%)
1.28
One Month (%)
8.13
One Year (%)
6.45
YTD (%)
7.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
1,433.3
1,438.4
1,424.4
1,06,735
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Britannia Industries Ltd
5,778.5
5,924
5,745
2,81,369
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,117.3
2,137
2,093.9
1,41,764
Eicher Motors Ltd
7,185
7,226.5
7,136.5
2,13,350
Ambuja Cements Ltd
457.6
459.75
451
6,12,396
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,269.5
5,291
5,251.5
1,18,739
The Ramco Cements Ltd
995.9
1,005.15
991.05
41,204
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,622.5
1,656.6
1,621.1
2,58,625
Bosch Ltd
38,180
38,395
37,975
12,438
MRF Ltd
1,37,770
1,40,095
1,37,555
3,230
Tata Chemicals Ltd
708.95
714
705
1,75,282
Tata Power Company Ltd
439.05
440.8
434.8
29,16,332
Wipro Ltd
202.88
205.38
202.2
1,27,53,143
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,784.5
7,787
7,697
1,37,838
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,220.6
1,221.8
1,208.1
7,11,368
P I Industries Ltd
3,024.2
3,035
3,000.1
54,937
Havells India Ltd
1,329.4
1,339.4
1,326
3,65,293
Dabur India Ltd
460.7
462.3
450.75
11,23,717
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
4,086.7
4,140.6
4,071.2
1,87,529
Federal Bank Ltd
296.95
298.4
295
23,96,116
Bajaj Finance Ltd
937.3
946.35
930.15
28,43,525
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,511.4
2,580
2,508.8
27,02,214
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
320.8
321
316
35,83,678
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,413
13,530
13,325
2,30,474
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
282.75
285.05
282.6
41,89,393
TVS Motor Company Ltd
3,710.5
3,770.5
3,708.8
1,86,425
United Spirits Ltd
1,395.1
1,400.8
1,354.6
9,76,237
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
147
147.9
146.1
47,75,073
Coal India Ltd
443.85
447.75
442.55
38,16,626
Life Insurance Corporation of India
823.2
826.7
819.5
5,90,743
Page Industries Ltd
37,975
38,150
37,760
20,055
Marico Ltd
775.4
776.5
758.45
7,60,531
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,839.8
1,857.9
1,835
24,72,787
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,408
1,476.5
1,406.4
39,90,046
Tata Technologies Ltd
573.15
580
572.9
4,51,500
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,700
5,735
5,579.5
47,321
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
686.75
689.2
675.5
7,14,637
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
930.1
933.5
922.05
1,55,702
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,285
6,323.5
6,249
1,31,655
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,146
1,147.8
1,116.9
8,80,514
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
605.35
617.25
604.1
24,60,603
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
541.65
554.4
539.35
8,63,583
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,821.1
1,840.1
1,820.2
2,84,208
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
557.4
561.75
555.3
4,49,138
Bajaj Auto Ltd
9,749
9,790.5
9,721.5
1,38,723
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
510.3
516.35
507.4
1,91,389
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
258.51
260.01
257.1
9,49,122
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,985.8
2,003.5
1,975
68,204
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
40.77
40.94
39.8
46,52,487
Invest wise with Expert advice
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30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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