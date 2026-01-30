₹14,648.1
(-70.54)(-0.47%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹14,676.25
Prev. Close
₹14,718.65
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹14,635.4
₹14,722.55
Performance
One Week (%)
2.19
One Month (%)
14.76
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
12.44
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
10,381.5
10,425.5
10,300
9,723
CESC Ltd
180.6
181.9
177
8,54,796
CEAT Ltd
3,815.6
3,848.7
3,774
61,765
Coromandel International Ltd
2,023.5
2,064.5
2,015.1
1,46,968
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
833.55
835
803
30,21,160
Saregama India Ltd
341.1
343.95
336.4
91,174
Ambuja Cements Ltd
457.6
459.75
451
6,12,396
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,774.5
2,810
2,755.6
4,32,669
Hindalco Industries Ltd
1,033.6
1,036.4
1,017
25,95,386
Zensar Technologies Ltd
584
608.5
582.35
2,74,015
Trent Ltd
4,420.1
4,498
4,336.6
16,88,774
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,026.9
4,070
4,022.1
11,54,687
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,198
3,249.9
3,192
16,73,605
PCBL Chemical Ltd
287.61
289.17
282.26
5,43,216
Tata Steel Ltd
211.85
213.2
210.51
1,16,32,888
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
1,580.8
1,582
1,559
1,38,413
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
924.45
926
900.15
39,223
Titan Company Ltd
4,456.4
4,492
4,445.2
2,78,259
Godrej Industries Ltd
940.4
940.65
924.95
26,516
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,570
1,589
1,566.8
8,38,055
Bajaj Finance Ltd
937.3
946.35
930.15
28,43,525
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,233
2,254
2,224.1
15,89,674
JSW Steel Ltd
1,260
1,286.6
1,259.9
12,95,373
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,511.4
2,580
2,508.8
27,02,214
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
482.8
485.5
473.3
23,77,416
Godrej Properties Ltd
1,826.7
1,828.9
1,795.6
5,05,991
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
301.8
307.45
300.3
9,10,583
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,408
1,476.5
1,406.4
39,90,046
Adani Power Ltd
212.18
214.84
203.3
7,36,43,405
LTIMindtree Ltd
4,585.5
4,703.8
4,567.9
2,60,011
Jindal Steel Ltd
1,286
1,298.4
1,282.2
7,17,363
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,593
1,598.5
1,582
8,76,019
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,146
1,147.8
1,116.9
8,80,514
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.53
9.61
9.46
19,65,94,821
Jindal Stainless Ltd
789.45
793.45
784
2,85,858
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
219.9
232
219.3
24,40,548
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,090
12,120
12,001
95,649
KEC International Ltd
590.6
592.8
580
5,50,748
JSW Energy Ltd
557.05
560
540
18,97,076
Bajaj Auto Ltd
9,749
9,790.5
9,721.5
1,38,723
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,847.9
1,858.9
1,837.4
4,10,046
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
350.55
350.8
345.9
17,47,986
Tube Investments of India Ltd
2,990.8
2,995
2,885.3
2,60,144
L&T Finance Ltd
293.08
295.29
291.3
12,51,720
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
277.5
278.94
274.9
3,73,915
L&T Technology Services Ltd
3,544.1
3,665.5
3,535
62,494
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
91.14
91.63
90.55
21,06,320
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,178.8
1,186.85
1,148
23,62,208
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
688.3
701.9
662.35
8,66,482
Tata Motors Ltd
448
449.9
440.6
51,41,644
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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