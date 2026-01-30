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Nifty Conglomerate 50

Nifty Conglomerate 50 SHARE PRICE

14,648.1

(-70.54)negative-bottom arrow(-0.47%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

14,676.25

Prev. Close

14,718.65

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

14,635.4

Select price range

14,722.55

Performance

One Week (%)

2.19

One Month (%)

14.76

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

12.44

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Nifty Conglomerate 50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

10,381.5

10,425.5

10,300

9,723

CESC Ltd

180.6

181.9

177

8,54,796

CEAT Ltd

3,815.6

3,848.7

3,774

61,765

Coromandel International Ltd

2,023.5

2,064.5

2,015.1

1,46,968

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

833.55

835

803

30,21,160

Saregama India Ltd

341.1

343.95

336.4

91,174

Ambuja Cements Ltd

457.6

459.75

451

6,12,396

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,774.5

2,810

2,755.6

4,32,669

Hindalco Industries Ltd

1,033.6

1,036.4

1,017

25,95,386

Zensar Technologies Ltd

584

608.5

582.35

2,74,015

Trent Ltd

4,420.1

4,498

4,336.6

16,88,774

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,026.9

4,070

4,022.1

11,54,687

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,198

3,249.9

3,192

16,73,605

PCBL Chemical Ltd

287.61

289.17

282.26

5,43,216

Tata Steel Ltd

211.85

213.2

210.51

1,16,32,888

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

1,580.8

1,582

1,559

1,38,413

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

924.45

926

900.15

39,223

Titan Company Ltd

4,456.4

4,492

4,445.2

2,78,259

Godrej Industries Ltd

940.4

940.65

924.95

26,516

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,570

1,589

1,566.8

8,38,055

Bajaj Finance Ltd

937.3

946.35

930.15

28,43,525

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,233

2,254

2,224.1

15,89,674

JSW Steel Ltd

1,260

1,286.6

1,259.9

12,95,373

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,511.4

2,580

2,508.8

27,02,214

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

482.8

485.5

473.3

23,77,416

Godrej Properties Ltd

1,826.7

1,828.9

1,795.6

5,05,991

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

301.8

307.45

300.3

9,10,583

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,408

1,476.5

1,406.4

39,90,046

Adani Power Ltd

212.18

214.84

203.3

7,36,43,405

LTIMindtree Ltd

4,585.5

4,703.8

4,567.9

2,60,011

Jindal Steel Ltd

1,286

1,298.4

1,282.2

7,17,363

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,593

1,598.5

1,582

8,76,019

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,146

1,147.8

1,116.9

8,80,514

Vodafone Idea Ltd

9.53

9.61

9.46

19,65,94,821

Jindal Stainless Ltd

789.45

793.45

784

2,85,858

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

219.9

232

219.3

24,40,548

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,090

12,120

12,001

95,649

KEC International Ltd

590.6

592.8

580

5,50,748

JSW Energy Ltd

557.05

560

540

18,97,076

Bajaj Auto Ltd

9,749

9,790.5

9,721.5

1,38,723

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,847.9

1,858.9

1,837.4

4,10,046

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

350.55

350.8

345.9

17,47,986

Tube Investments of India Ltd

2,990.8

2,995

2,885.3

2,60,144

L&T Finance Ltd

293.08

295.29

291.3

12,51,720

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

277.5

278.94

274.9

3,73,915

L&T Technology Services Ltd

3,544.1

3,665.5

3,535

62,494

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

91.14

91.63

90.55

21,06,320

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,178.8

1,186.85

1,148

23,62,208

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

688.3

701.9

662.35

8,66,482

Tata Motors Ltd

448

449.9

440.6

51,41,644

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Top NEWS

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30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

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