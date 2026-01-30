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BSE India Sector Leaders

BSE India Sector SHARE PRICE

14,491.78

(254.19)negative-bottom arrow(1.78%)

15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

14,453.74

Prev. Close

14,237.59

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

14,433.41

Select price range

14,512.15

Performance

One Week (%)

4

One Month (%)

3.99

One Year (%)

-4.95

YTD (%)

5.2

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BSE India Sector LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,422.95

2,426.55

2,381.35

33,727

Berger Paints India Ltd

473.5

476

463

55,677

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

1,411.8

1,430

1,400

20,346

Cipla Ltd

1,226.65

1,228.7

1,213.15

37,995

Nestle India Ltd

1,256.9

1,259.4

1,230.1

72,755

Ambuja Cements Ltd

453.95

457.15

447

2,19,410

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,730.85

2,795.7

2,722.65

23,548

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,156.5

2,168.15

2,138.35

85,567

ITC Ltd

302.1

304

300

10,56,542

Trent Ltd

3,977.25

3,998

3,901.25

37,396

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,075.85

4,105

4,035

2,71,363

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,256.1

3,300.95

3,225.05

1,52,615

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,344.25

1,346.75

1,334.1

7,47,335

SRF Ltd

2,500

2,508.95

2,455.15

21,137

Tata Steel Ltd

208.8

211.15

207.55

16,57,172

Wipro Ltd

209.8

210.35

205.05

19,08,106

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,218.3

1,221.85

1,196.15

1,53,125

Titan Company Ltd

4,525

4,534.65

4,448

26,017

State Bank of India

1,071.35

1,087.75

1,068.1

8,94,651

Godrej Industries Ltd

909.15

944.65

903

18,691

3M India Ltd

31,520

32,000

31,385.5

139

Bharat Electronics Ltd

447.5

449.05

444.6

6,99,946

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

580.35

594.15

574.5

5,41,557

DCM Shriram Ltd

1,173.25

1,177.2

1,126

1,470

Infosys Ltd

1,305.2

1,322.5

1,300.05

7,68,935

Trident Ltd

25.73

25.87

25.44

9,87,932

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

82.73

83.69

81.25

10,64,306

Pidilite Industries Ltd

1,330.9

1,360

1,326

23,725

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,145.2

2,199.5

2,137.4

1,50,960

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,695

1,699

1,658.95

1,19,382

HDFC Bank Ltd

809.7

814.9

804.85

14,27,664

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,554.4

2,557.5

2,495

4,56,607

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,347.8

1,364.05

1,337.45

10,31,830

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

312.65

314

301.2

9,18,709

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,294.9

13,470.3

13,195

60,558

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

287.55

289.75

283

5,18,716

DLF Ltd

587.7

590.55

575.55

1,77,402

NTPC Ltd

392

394

387.15

6,61,887

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

145.25

145.7

144.1

14,67,019

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,239.6

4,249.8

4,147

90,547

Page Industries Ltd

36,474.15

36,990

36,079.45

1,707

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

490

492.55

485.05

2,23,442

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,539.2

2,562.5

2,521.65

1,11,453

PVR Inox Ltd

942

960.2

941

16,570

Sun TV Network Ltd

618.9

632.15

618.15

38,646

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,546.15

1,566.6

1,525.2

38,979

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,858.5

1,890

1,853.9

2,32,197

Godrej Properties Ltd

1,732.8

1,764.75

1,720

29,907

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,514.6

1,515

1,481

13,87,463

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,769.75

11,999.7

11,711.85

12,323

Solar Industries India Ltd

14,881

14,988.25

14,591.5

15,764

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

287.15

288.8

276.7

11,43,382

K P R Mill Ltd

907.6

912.65

875.2

26,240

Bajaj Auto Ltd

9,861

9,978.25

9,824.75

9,595

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

21.77

22.05

21.56

22,44,521

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,634.45

4,660

4,576

1,10,475

Oberoi Realty Ltd

1,709

1,720

1,686

17,668

Indus Towers Ltd

420.3

437.5

419.1

10,86,633

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,464.05

4,506.1

4,429.7

24,723

Eternal Ltd

246.5

248.3

240

12,14,505

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,094.5

1,124.75

1,092.65

3,26,439

Invest wise with Expert advice

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