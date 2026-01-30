₹14,491.78
(254.19)(1.78%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
₹14,453.74
Prev. Close
₹14,237.59
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹14,433.41
₹14,512.15
Performance
One Week (%)
4
One Month (%)
3.99
One Year (%)
-4.95
YTD (%)
5.2
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,422.95
2,426.55
2,381.35
33,727
Berger Paints India Ltd
473.5
476
463
55,677
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
1,411.8
1,430
1,400
20,346
Cipla Ltd
1,226.65
1,228.7
1,213.15
37,995
Nestle India Ltd
1,256.9
1,259.4
1,230.1
72,755
Ambuja Cements Ltd
453.95
457.15
447
2,19,410
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,730.85
2,795.7
2,722.65
23,548
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,156.5
2,168.15
2,138.35
85,567
ITC Ltd
302.1
304
300
10,56,542
Trent Ltd
3,977.25
3,998
3,901.25
37,396
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,075.85
4,105
4,035
2,71,363
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,256.1
3,300.95
3,225.05
1,52,615
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,344.25
1,346.75
1,334.1
7,47,335
SRF Ltd
2,500
2,508.95
2,455.15
21,137
Tata Steel Ltd
208.8
211.15
207.55
16,57,172
Wipro Ltd
209.8
210.35
205.05
19,08,106
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,218.3
1,221.85
1,196.15
1,53,125
Titan Company Ltd
4,525
4,534.65
4,448
26,017
State Bank of India
1,071.35
1,087.75
1,068.1
8,94,651
Godrej Industries Ltd
909.15
944.65
903
18,691
3M India Ltd
31,520
32,000
31,385.5
139
Bharat Electronics Ltd
447.5
449.05
444.6
6,99,946
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
580.35
594.15
574.5
5,41,557
DCM Shriram Ltd
1,173.25
1,177.2
1,126
1,470
Infosys Ltd
1,305.2
1,322.5
1,300.05
7,68,935
Trident Ltd
25.73
25.87
25.44
9,87,932
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
82.73
83.69
81.25
10,64,306
Pidilite Industries Ltd
1,330.9
1,360
1,326
23,725
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,145.2
2,199.5
2,137.4
1,50,960
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,695
1,699
1,658.95
1,19,382
HDFC Bank Ltd
809.7
814.9
804.85
14,27,664
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,554.4
2,557.5
2,495
4,56,607
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,347.8
1,364.05
1,337.45
10,31,830
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
312.65
314
301.2
9,18,709
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,294.9
13,470.3
13,195
60,558
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
287.55
289.75
283
5,18,716
DLF Ltd
587.7
590.55
575.55
1,77,402
NTPC Ltd
392
394
387.15
6,61,887
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
145.25
145.7
144.1
14,67,019
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,239.6
4,249.8
4,147
90,547
Page Industries Ltd
36,474.15
36,990
36,079.45
1,707
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
490
492.55
485.05
2,23,442
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,539.2
2,562.5
2,521.65
1,11,453
PVR Inox Ltd
942
960.2
941
16,570
Sun TV Network Ltd
618.9
632.15
618.15
38,646
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,546.15
1,566.6
1,525.2
38,979
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,858.5
1,890
1,853.9
2,32,197
Godrej Properties Ltd
1,732.8
1,764.75
1,720
29,907
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,514.6
1,515
1,481
13,87,463
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,769.75
11,999.7
11,711.85
12,323
Solar Industries India Ltd
14,881
14,988.25
14,591.5
15,764
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
287.15
288.8
276.7
11,43,382
K P R Mill Ltd
907.6
912.65
875.2
26,240
Bajaj Auto Ltd
9,861
9,978.25
9,824.75
9,595
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
21.77
22.05
21.56
22,44,521
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,634.45
4,660
4,576
1,10,475
Oberoi Realty Ltd
1,709
1,720
1,686
17,668
Indus Towers Ltd
420.3
437.5
419.1
10,86,633
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,464.05
4,506.1
4,429.7
24,723
Eternal Ltd
246.5
248.3
240
12,14,505
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,094.5
1,124.75
1,092.65
3,26,439
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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