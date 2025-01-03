₹83,326.86
(262.35)(0.31%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹83,419.37
Prev. Close
₹83,064.51
Market Cap.
₹62,21,603.52
Div Yield
1.13
PE
25.53
PB
25.53
₹83,177.24
₹83,780.45
Performance
One Week (%)
1.24
One Month (%)
0
One Year (%)
27.3
YTD (%)
15.28
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
11,567
12,022.15
11,550
2,218
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.55
1,321.85
1,292.1
17,903
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,819.85
2,834.4
2,784
9,664
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.4
554.7
546
52,100
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.7
879.7
868.15
38,734
Cummins India Ltd
3,224.1
3,299.35
3,200.3
8,965
Vedanta Ltd
457.9
465.3
449.1
6,66,144
Shree Cement Ltd
26,140
26,945.05
26,032.35
405
SRF Ltd
2,288.7
2,291.1
2,216.45
4,244
Siemens Ltd
6,615
6,749.75
6,592.9
4,164
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.9
395
15,64,322
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,054.25
3,096.5
3,034.65
22,327
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,317.55
1,330
1,270.65
1,06,016
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.05
161.75
159.1
4,18,819
Lupin Ltd
2,365.25
2,396
2,347
37,438
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,927.5
2,956.8
2,908.7
19,035
Havells India Ltd
1,689.5
1,727.1
1,689.5
50,639
Dabur India Ltd
525.05
529.1
514.2
1,01,401
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
Bank of Baroda
241.6
245.1
240.85
6,38,255
Canara Bank
101.45
103.1
101.2
7,03,571
DLF Ltd
828.6
839
824.45
29,188
Punjab National Bank
106.45
107.2
105.45
16,39,075
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,477.35
2,516.3
2,470
10,371
United Spirits Ltd
1,681.3
1,700
1,666.75
7,745
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
Marico Ltd
660.45
663.05
647.55
58,149
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.96
63.28
61.82
50,72,754
Adani Power Ltd
520.5
532
517.95
2,09,314
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,739.55
5,789.55
5,700.5
5,328
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,388.9
6,521
6,316.5
5,574
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,053
9,080.65
8,883.65
6,573
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,031.1
6,243
6,030.9
5,323
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,219
4,310
4,162.05
5,066
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,113.65
1,121.2
1,090.6
99,273
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623.75
624
615.7
54,312
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,838
1,843.2
1,804
6,893
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,180.6
1,188.4
1,155.95
9,656
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.3
655
641.25
54,311
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.18
19.6
1,26,08,439
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,457.85
4,539.75
4,440.2
10,657
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
571.45
585.05
567.75
24,903
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,023.25
4,165
3,790
6,81,831
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,599.2
3,694.8
3,599.2
4,145
PB Fintech Ltd
2,214.85
2,246.95
2,174.15
28,792
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.35
1,069.6
1,036
2,91,899
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
