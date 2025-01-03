₹11,257.31
(122)(1.09%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹11,176.3
Prev. Close
₹11,135.31
Market Cap.
₹31,91,765.13
Div Yield
3.25
PE
12.89
PB
12.89
₹11,138.61
₹11,369.16
Performance
One Week (%)
1.53
One Month (%)
-2.82
One Year (%)
8.72
YTD (%)
-7.7
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aegis Logistics Ltd
810
834
804.5
16,843
Castrol India Ltd
202.25
205.3
201.55
2,19,918
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd
135
135.15
133.65
4,582
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
789.65
811.65
777.95
4,038
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
198.1
204.3
191.15
1,09,498
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
432
440.55
426.1
28,291
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
412.25
417
407.75
1,00,742
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
635.55
647.5
630.55
44,500
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
149.25
152.9
148.55
1,05,928
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
562.7
567.85
558.2
2,278
Panama Petrochem Ltd
376.15
380
370
1,390
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd
76.06
77.03
74.54
64,783
Oil India Ltd
481
491.15
465.25
7,91,889
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,316
1,328.5
1,290.35
1,18,183
Petronet LNG Ltd
329
334.35
329
79,628
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.2
453.35
423.3
4,94,216
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
366.9
373.1
365.65
10,852
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
219.3
222.8
216.1
32,651
Adani Total Gas Ltd
727.25
751.4
725.3
96,771
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.5
507.85
13,295
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
1,178.95
1,202.95
1,175
3,166
Deep Industries Ltd
590.25
599
580
10,317
IRM Energy Ltd
367.1
370.65
364.15
3,299
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
