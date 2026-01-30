₹3,676.97
(-19.69)(-0.53%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹3,681.01
Prev. Close
₹3,696.66
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹3,669.37
₹3,693.2
Performance
One Week (%)
1.93
One Month (%)
11.63
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
8.92
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bayer CropScience Ltd
4,797.7
4,848.3
4,785.2
302
CESC Ltd
180.5
181.7
176.55
1,22,996
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,442
2,442
2,399.6
806
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
1,456.3
1,463.15
1,431.3
17,183
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
484.3
488.9
483
8,019
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
175.1
175.7
173.9
15,438
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,272
5,290
5,237.15
9,079
JSW Dulux Ltd
2,915.9
2,916.85
2,876.9
561
Castrol India Ltd
181.8
183.35
181.5
25,373
ITC Ltd
306.35
310.55
305.7
4,60,815
Pfizer Ltd
4,840.5
4,852.1
4,800
226
PCBL Chemical Ltd
287.55
289.1
281.95
36,050
Vedanta Ltd
759.1
773.95
756.5
7,08,306
Tata Steel Ltd
212.05
213.2
210.6
10,21,352
Wipro Ltd
203.1
205.4
202.25
7,44,850
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
316.9
317.5
312.95
1,29,897
National Aluminium Company Ltd
434.75
434.9
418.55
2,57,902
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
384.35
385.3
377.5
1,56,792
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
595.3
596.2
586.25
1,23,955
Infosys Ltd
1,258.15
1,298.3
1,255.55
5,71,248
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
88.15
88.61
86.25
3,29,507
Mphasis Ltd
2,354
2,405
2,353.8
10,587
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,510.6
2,587.95
2,504.05
1,81,207
Oil India Ltd
464.5
468.95
463
1,41,155
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
320.45
321
316.1
1,00,939
Ircon International Ltd
154
155.4
152.2
2,02,160
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,285.3
1,380
1,284.1
14,20,581
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
283.25
285
282.7
1,14,861
NTPC Ltd
405.95
406.2
394.65
8,91,076
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
147.2
147.9
146
8,28,138
Coal India Ltd
443.65
447.75
442.75
3,32,093
Engineers India Ltd
248.25
250.4
242.05
3,39,781
NMDC Ltd
88.64
89.96
88.01
3,65,429
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
471.05
475.5
467.35
91,426
SJVN Ltd
77.59
77.87
76.79
97,880
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
200.85
200.85
195.7
1,98,907
GAIL (India) Ltd
166.25
166.8
160.6
5,22,421
NHPC Ltd
82.4
83.45
82.24
3,80,707
Redington Ltd
226.15
228.5
225.2
79,437
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
1,045.75
1,064.35
1,040.15
1,30,009
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
8,001.5
8,094.75
7,835.85
8,328
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,145.9
1,150
1,123
8,253
Cyient Ltd
958.15
963.85
948
12,929
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
688.05
701
685.15
2,22,909
Sun TV Network Ltd
650.75
653
642
6,867
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,409.4
1,475.5
1,405.1
2,91,889
REC Ltd
383.9
386
379.65
2,51,500
Petronet LNG Ltd
280
280.45
276.75
31,326
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,065.7
1,082
1,055.3
8,127
Rites Ltd
221.55
222.5
219
19,380
Invest wise with Expert advice
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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