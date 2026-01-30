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BSE 500 Dividend Leaders 50

BSE 500 DVND Leader50 SHARE PRICE

3,676.97

(-19.69)negative-bottom arrow(-0.53%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM

Open

3,681.01

Prev. Close

3,696.66

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

3,669.37

Select price range

3,693.2

Performance

One Week (%)

1.93

One Month (%)

11.63

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

8.92

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BSE 500 DVND Leader50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bayer CropScience Ltd

4,797.7

4,848.3

4,785.2

302

CESC Ltd

180.5

181.7

176.55

1,22,996

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,442

2,442

2,399.6

806

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

1,456.3

1,463.15

1,431.3

17,183

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

484.3

488.9

483

8,019

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

175.1

175.7

173.9

15,438

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,272

5,290

5,237.15

9,079

JSW Dulux Ltd

2,915.9

2,916.85

2,876.9

561

Castrol India Ltd

181.8

183.35

181.5

25,373

ITC Ltd

306.35

310.55

305.7

4,60,815

Pfizer Ltd

4,840.5

4,852.1

4,800

226

PCBL Chemical Ltd

287.55

289.1

281.95

36,050

Vedanta Ltd

759.1

773.95

756.5

7,08,306

Tata Steel Ltd

212.05

213.2

210.6

10,21,352

Wipro Ltd

203.1

205.4

202.25

7,44,850

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

316.9

317.5

312.95

1,29,897

National Aluminium Company Ltd

434.75

434.9

418.55

2,57,902

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

384.35

385.3

377.5

1,56,792

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

595.3

596.2

586.25

1,23,955

Infosys Ltd

1,258.15

1,298.3

1,255.55

5,71,248

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

88.15

88.61

86.25

3,29,507

Mphasis Ltd

2,354

2,405

2,353.8

10,587

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,510.6

2,587.95

2,504.05

1,81,207

Oil India Ltd

464.5

468.95

463

1,41,155

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

320.45

321

316.1

1,00,939

Ircon International Ltd

154

155.4

152.2

2,02,160

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,285.3

1,380

1,284.1

14,20,581

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

283.25

285

282.7

1,14,861

NTPC Ltd

405.95

406.2

394.65

8,91,076

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

147.2

147.9

146

8,28,138

Coal India Ltd

443.65

447.75

442.75

3,32,093

Engineers India Ltd

248.25

250.4

242.05

3,39,781

NMDC Ltd

88.64

89.96

88.01

3,65,429

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

471.05

475.5

467.35

91,426

SJVN Ltd

77.59

77.87

76.79

97,880

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

200.85

200.85

195.7

1,98,907

GAIL (India) Ltd

166.25

166.8

160.6

5,22,421

NHPC Ltd

82.4

83.45

82.24

3,80,707

Redington Ltd

226.15

228.5

225.2

79,437

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

1,045.75

1,064.35

1,040.15

1,30,009

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

8,001.5

8,094.75

7,835.85

8,328

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,145.9

1,150

1,123

8,253

Cyient Ltd

958.15

963.85

948

12,929

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

688.05

701

685.15

2,22,909

Sun TV Network Ltd

650.75

653

642

6,867

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,409.4

1,475.5

1,405.1

2,91,889

REC Ltd

383.9

386

379.65

2,51,500

Petronet LNG Ltd

280

280.45

276.75

31,326

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,065.7

1,082

1,055.3

8,127

Rites Ltd

221.55

222.5

219

19,380

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