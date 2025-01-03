iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Capital Goods

BSE Cap Goods SHARE PRICE

68,211.21

(-727.7)negative-bottom arrow(-1.05%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

69,075.66

Prev. Close

68,938.92

Market Cap.

25,33,973.83

Div Yield

0.57

PE

47.66

PB

47.66

68,146.92

69,260.23

Performance

One Week (%)

0.52

One Month (%)

-2.85

One Year (%)

25.53

YTD (%)

11.2

BSE Cap Goods LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

SKF India Ltd

4,531.4

4,569.55

4,479.6

1,402

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,303.8

1,322.95

1,298.1

2,336

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

735.15

753.6

727.35

59,798

Elgi Equipments Ltd

577

588.2

574.9

5,598

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,156.6

1,177.75

1,151.3

6,061

Grindwell Norton Ltd

1,933.7

1,963.2

1,928.7

1,007

ABB India Ltd

6,787

6,932.15

6,765.4

3,486

Cummins India Ltd

3,224.1

3,299.35

3,200.3

8,965

LMW Ltd

16,796

17,289

16,704.15

331

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,660.95

3,720

3,652

1,63,723

Schaeffler India Ltd

3,465

3,515.15

3,461.4

926

Siemens Ltd

6,615

6,749.75

6,592.9

4,164

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

43,127.9

43,665

42,613.35

278

Timken India Ltd

3,005.3

3,099.85

2,989.7

2,198

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.3

291.5

2,45,939

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.1

236.85

229.6

4,43,456

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,278.85

1,312

1,275.25

18,124

Thermax Ltd

4,137.35

4,317.8

4,092

12,728

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,205

4,271.95

4,197.55

39,684

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.55

94.55

92.39

2,15,620

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.96

63.28

61.82

50,72,754

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.85

1,169.95

1,126.05

61,032

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591

607.15

587.8

60,371

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

1,118.4

1,142

1,105

1,17,663

AIA Engineering Ltd

3,375

3,425.3

3,375

896

GMR Airports Ltd

78.73

79.92

78.5

1,69,057

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

431.95

439.35

430.25

3,57,021

Inox Wind Ltd

184.85

191.4

184

1,53,059

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15,100.65

15,422.35

15,099.25

2,351

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7,543.05

7,635.5

7,480.05

17,958

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

