₹68,211.21
(-727.7)(-1.05%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹69,075.66
Prev. Close
₹68,938.92
Market Cap.
₹25,33,973.83
Div Yield
0.57
PE
47.66
PB
47.66
₹68,146.92
₹69,260.23
Performance
One Week (%)
0.52
One Month (%)
-2.85
One Year (%)
25.53
YTD (%)
11.2
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
SKF India Ltd
4,531.4
4,569.55
4,479.6
1,402
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,303.8
1,322.95
1,298.1
2,336
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
735.15
753.6
727.35
59,798
Elgi Equipments Ltd
577
588.2
574.9
5,598
Finolex Cables Ltd
1,156.6
1,177.75
1,151.3
6,061
Grindwell Norton Ltd
1,933.7
1,963.2
1,928.7
1,007
ABB India Ltd
6,787
6,932.15
6,765.4
3,486
Cummins India Ltd
3,224.1
3,299.35
3,200.3
8,965
LMW Ltd
16,796
17,289
16,704.15
331
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,465
3,515.15
3,461.4
926
Siemens Ltd
6,615
6,749.75
6,592.9
4,164
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,127.9
43,665
42,613.35
278
Timken India Ltd
3,005.3
3,099.85
2,989.7
2,198
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,278.85
1,312
1,275.25
18,124
Thermax Ltd
4,137.35
4,317.8
4,092
12,728
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,205
4,271.95
4,197.55
39,684
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.55
94.55
92.39
2,15,620
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.96
63.28
61.82
50,72,754
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.85
1,169.95
1,126.05
61,032
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591
607.15
587.8
60,371
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
1,118.4
1,142
1,105
1,17,663
AIA Engineering Ltd
3,375
3,425.3
3,375
896
GMR Airports Ltd
78.73
79.92
78.5
1,69,057
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
431.95
439.35
430.25
3,57,021
Inox Wind Ltd
184.85
191.4
184
1,53,059
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
15,100.65
15,422.35
15,099.25
2,351
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
7,543.05
7,635.5
7,480.05
17,958
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
