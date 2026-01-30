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Nifty Rural

Nifty Rural SHARE PRICE

15,565.15

(37.85)negative-bottom arrow(0.24%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

15,505.4

Prev. Close

15,527.3

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

15,483.55

Select price range

15,591.65

Performance

One Week (%)

2.01

One Month (%)

10.21

One Year (%)

6.4

YTD (%)

9.94

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Nifty Rural LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

1,433.3

1,438.4

1,424.4

1,06,735

Ashok Leyland Ltd

180.46

180.7

175.6

98,07,081

Asian Paints Ltd

2,558

2,564.7

2,500

5,22,900

Berger Paints India Ltd

477.45

479.45

470.7

88,128

Blue Star Ltd

1,879.3

1,896.9

1,867.4

2,69,071

Britannia Industries Ltd

5,778.5

5,924

5,745

2,81,369

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,117.3

2,137

2,093.9

1,41,764

Coromandel International Ltd

2,023.5

2,064.5

2,015.1

1,46,968

Eicher Motors Ltd

7,185

7,226.5

7,136.5

2,13,350

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3,348.1

3,377.9

3,315.4

31,228

Nestle India Ltd

1,412.4

1,425.2

1,386

58,19,429

Ambuja Cements Ltd

457.6

459.75

451

6,12,396

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,774.5

2,810

2,755.6

4,32,669

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,269.5

5,291

5,251.5

1,18,739

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,400.7

2,408

2,310.4

29,63,822

ITC Ltd

306.6

310.55

305.7

1,31,77,711

Cummins India Ltd

5,181.4

5,201

5,079.4

2,39,701

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,198

3,249.9

3,192

16,73,605

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,622.5

1,656.6

1,621.1

2,58,625

Shree Cement Ltd

25,560

25,720

25,455

4,484

Sundaram Finance Ltd

4,919.8

4,984.4

4,907.6

12,120

Supreme Industries Ltd

3,699

3,737.9

3,645

97,392

Tata Power Company Ltd

439.05

440.8

434.8

29,16,332

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

1,188.8

1,189.2

1,139.8

25,03,783

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

365.5

366.5

353.4

65,52,265

Voltas Ltd

1,493.3

1,493.8

1,455

5,10,348

Patanjali Foods Ltd

473.9

475.45

466.2

11,48,877

State Bank of India

1,103

1,117.85

1,100.1

69,57,024

Shriram Finance Ltd

1,039.9

1,051.3

1,029.4

25,40,538

Piramal Finance Ltd

1,809

1,817

1,677

3,69,697

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,570

1,589

1,566.8

8,38,055

Tata Communications Ltd

1,501.3

1,528

1,498.3

2,01,978

UPL Ltd

650.45

657.4

649

13,02,618

P I Industries Ltd

3,024.2

3,035

3,000.1

54,937

Havells India Ltd

1,329.4

1,339.4

1,326

3,65,293

Dabur India Ltd

460.7

462.3

450.75

11,23,717

Bajaj Finance Ltd

937.3

946.35

930.15

28,43,525

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

560.9

568.55

556.25

9,20,285

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

421.4

433.4

419.7

16,13,442

Bank of Baroda

282.95

285.1

281.36

37,63,679

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,413

13,530

13,325

2,30,474

Bank of India

153.23

154.34

149.18

81,53,147

Indian Bank

927.6

933.85

921.05

9,51,487

Punjab National Bank

114.94

115.6

113.35

1,20,76,414

TVS Motor Company Ltd

3,710.5

3,770.5

3,708.8

1,86,425

NTPC Ltd

406

406.25

393.2

91,59,530

Life Insurance Corporation of India

823.2

826.7

819.5

5,90,743

NHPC Ltd

82.55

83.5

82.35

58,77,648

Marico Ltd

775.4

776.5

758.45

7,60,531

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,839.8

1,857.9

1,835

24,72,787

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

989

1,001.3

978

28,24,374

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

1,873.9

1,880.9

1,862.2

2,45,219

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

301.8

307.45

300.3

9,10,583

J K Cements Ltd

5,982.5

6,011

5,879.5

35,499

Adani Power Ltd

212.18

214.84

203.3

7,36,43,405

Torrent Power Ltd

1,650

1,661.8

1,616

4,87,991

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

686.75

689.2

675.5

7,14,637

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,146

1,147.8

1,116.9

8,80,514

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

605.35

617.25

604.1

24,60,603

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

541.65

554.4

539.35

8,63,583

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,886.4

1,930.6

1,880

21,30,340

Vodafone Idea Ltd

9.53

9.61

9.46

19,65,94,821

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

557.4

561.75

555.3

4,49,138

Muthoot Finance Ltd

3,602.8

3,638

3,577

2,38,013

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,090

12,120

12,001

95,649

JSW Energy Ltd

557.05

560

540

18,97,076

Astral Ltd

1,587.8

1,599.4

1,579.1

2,33,599

Bajaj Auto Ltd

9,749

9,790.5

9,721.5

1,38,723

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

11,292

11,355

11,215.5

2,79,542

L&T Finance Ltd

293.08

295.29

291.3

12,51,720

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

258.51

260.01

257.1

9,49,122

Bandhan Bank Ltd

174.28

175.4

171.58

48,14,665

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,178.8

1,186.85

1,148

23,62,208

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,985.8

2,003.5

1,975

68,204

Tata Motors Ltd

448

449.9

440.6

51,41,644

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Top NEWS

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30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

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