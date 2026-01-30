₹15,565.15
(37.85)(0.24%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹15,505.4
Prev. Close
₹15,527.3
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹15,483.55
₹15,591.65
Performance
One Week (%)
2.01
One Month (%)
10.21
One Year (%)
6.4
YTD (%)
9.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
1,433.3
1,438.4
1,424.4
1,06,735
Ashok Leyland Ltd
180.46
180.7
175.6
98,07,081
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Berger Paints India Ltd
477.45
479.45
470.7
88,128
Blue Star Ltd
1,879.3
1,896.9
1,867.4
2,69,071
Britannia Industries Ltd
5,778.5
5,924
5,745
2,81,369
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,117.3
2,137
2,093.9
1,41,764
Coromandel International Ltd
2,023.5
2,064.5
2,015.1
1,46,968
Eicher Motors Ltd
7,185
7,226.5
7,136.5
2,13,350
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,348.1
3,377.9
3,315.4
31,228
Nestle India Ltd
1,412.4
1,425.2
1,386
58,19,429
Ambuja Cements Ltd
457.6
459.75
451
6,12,396
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,774.5
2,810
2,755.6
4,32,669
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,269.5
5,291
5,251.5
1,18,739
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,400.7
2,408
2,310.4
29,63,822
ITC Ltd
306.6
310.55
305.7
1,31,77,711
Cummins India Ltd
5,181.4
5,201
5,079.4
2,39,701
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,198
3,249.9
3,192
16,73,605
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,622.5
1,656.6
1,621.1
2,58,625
Shree Cement Ltd
25,560
25,720
25,455
4,484
Sundaram Finance Ltd
4,919.8
4,984.4
4,907.6
12,120
Supreme Industries Ltd
3,699
3,737.9
3,645
97,392
Tata Power Company Ltd
439.05
440.8
434.8
29,16,332
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
1,188.8
1,189.2
1,139.8
25,03,783
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
365.5
366.5
353.4
65,52,265
Voltas Ltd
1,493.3
1,493.8
1,455
5,10,348
Patanjali Foods Ltd
473.9
475.45
466.2
11,48,877
State Bank of India
1,103
1,117.85
1,100.1
69,57,024
Shriram Finance Ltd
1,039.9
1,051.3
1,029.4
25,40,538
Piramal Finance Ltd
1,809
1,817
1,677
3,69,697
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,570
1,589
1,566.8
8,38,055
Tata Communications Ltd
1,501.3
1,528
1,498.3
2,01,978
UPL Ltd
650.45
657.4
649
13,02,618
P I Industries Ltd
3,024.2
3,035
3,000.1
54,937
Havells India Ltd
1,329.4
1,339.4
1,326
3,65,293
Dabur India Ltd
460.7
462.3
450.75
11,23,717
Bajaj Finance Ltd
937.3
946.35
930.15
28,43,525
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
560.9
568.55
556.25
9,20,285
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
421.4
433.4
419.7
16,13,442
Bank of Baroda
282.95
285.1
281.36
37,63,679
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,413
13,530
13,325
2,30,474
Bank of India
153.23
154.34
149.18
81,53,147
Indian Bank
927.6
933.85
921.05
9,51,487
Punjab National Bank
114.94
115.6
113.35
1,20,76,414
TVS Motor Company Ltd
3,710.5
3,770.5
3,708.8
1,86,425
NTPC Ltd
406
406.25
393.2
91,59,530
Life Insurance Corporation of India
823.2
826.7
819.5
5,90,743
NHPC Ltd
82.55
83.5
82.35
58,77,648
Marico Ltd
775.4
776.5
758.45
7,60,531
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,839.8
1,857.9
1,835
24,72,787
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
989
1,001.3
978
28,24,374
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
1,873.9
1,880.9
1,862.2
2,45,219
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
301.8
307.45
300.3
9,10,583
J K Cements Ltd
5,982.5
6,011
5,879.5
35,499
Adani Power Ltd
212.18
214.84
203.3
7,36,43,405
Torrent Power Ltd
1,650
1,661.8
1,616
4,87,991
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
686.75
689.2
675.5
7,14,637
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,146
1,147.8
1,116.9
8,80,514
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
605.35
617.25
604.1
24,60,603
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
541.65
554.4
539.35
8,63,583
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,886.4
1,930.6
1,880
21,30,340
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.53
9.61
9.46
19,65,94,821
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
557.4
561.75
555.3
4,49,138
Muthoot Finance Ltd
3,602.8
3,638
3,577
2,38,013
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,090
12,120
12,001
95,649
JSW Energy Ltd
557.05
560
540
18,97,076
Astral Ltd
1,587.8
1,599.4
1,579.1
2,33,599
Bajaj Auto Ltd
9,749
9,790.5
9,721.5
1,38,723
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,292
11,355
11,215.5
2,79,542
L&T Finance Ltd
293.08
295.29
291.3
12,51,720
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
258.51
260.01
257.1
9,49,122
Bandhan Bank Ltd
174.28
175.4
171.58
48,14,665
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,178.8
1,186.85
1,148
23,62,208
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,985.8
2,003.5
1,975
68,204
Tata Motors Ltd
448
449.9
440.6
51,41,644
Invest wise with Expert advice
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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