₹1,969.2
(-222.67)(-10.15%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹1,949.05
Prev. Close
₹2,191.87
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹1,946.85
₹1,972.2
Performance
One Week (%)
15.62
One Month (%)
33.79
One Year (%)
6.98
YTD (%)
16.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Saregama India Ltd
341.1
343.95
336.4
91,174
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
88.09
88.69
86.15
75,50,056
Sambhaav Media Ltd
7.11
7.44
7.1
6,880
Aqylon Nexus Ltd
52.1
52.11
49.62
8,82,164
Tips Music Ltd
598.2
609.45
595.1
1,40,967
Cyber Media (India) Ltd
17.08
17.89
16.26
53,459
R K Swamy Ltd
90.81
94.9
90.51
23,870
Creative Eye Ltd
7.08
7.39
6.84
8,687
PVR Inox Ltd
977.95
979.45
969
92,363
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd
22.25
22.25
21
18,773
Sun TV Network Ltd
650.15
653.95
641.95
61,518
New Delhi Television Ltd
82
85.8
81.51
3,27,504
Raj Television Network Ltd
23.8
24.8
23.61
38,739
Dish TV India Ltd
3.85
3.87
3.51
68,79,874
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
11.1
11.16
11.02
9,13,343
Mukta Arts Ltd
48
48.11
47.9
1,229
Balaji Telefilms Ltd
94.58
97.5
94.05
1,14,498
Next Mediaworks Ltd
4.94
4.95
4.41
65,330
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd
3.42
3.43
3.26
10,442
B A G Films & Media Ltd
5.35
5.49
5.17
66,702
T.V. Today Network Ltd
116.38
118.22
114.01
25,300
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
117.58
120.22
117.22
3,625
Prime Focus Ltd
330.55
339.15
329.4
4,71,940
Cineline India Ltd
89.81
91.11
88.3
2,251
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
36.2
36.49
35.55
15,86,002
Zee Media Corporation Ltd
8.85
8.99
8.57
4,90,042
OnMobile Global Ltd
55.39
56.43
49.03
11,10,167
Nazara Technologies Ltd
272.76
277.28
272.55
3,89,744
Den Networks Ltd
28.68
29.03
28.57
2,19,930
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
103.68
105.28
103.08
2,646
TV Vision Ltd
5.39
5.66
5.2
20,212
Music Broadcast Ltd
6.19
6.2
6.13
12,718
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd
3.33
3.6
3.18
17,290
UFO Moviez India Ltd
72.25
73.79
72
22,481
GTPL Hathway Ltd
68.17
68.79
67.91
13,255
Signpost India Ltd
268.83
273.9
267.01
11,541
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd
16.37
17
16.35
2,912
Digicontent Ltd
29.74
31
28.67
3,241
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd
6.5
6.6
6.43
2,45,782
Tips Films Ltd
379.8
388.95
377
1,300
Invest wise with Expert advice
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