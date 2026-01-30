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Nifty Waves

Nifty Waves SHARE PRICE

1,969.2

(-222.67)negative-bottom arrow(-10.15%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

1,949.05

Prev. Close

2,191.87

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

1,946.85

Select price range

1,972.2

Performance

One Week (%)

15.62

One Month (%)

33.79

One Year (%)

6.98

YTD (%)

16.02

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Nifty Waves LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Saregama India Ltd

341.1

343.95

336.4

91,174

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

88.09

88.69

86.15

75,50,056

Sambhaav Media Ltd

7.11

7.44

7.1

6,880

Aqylon Nexus Ltd

52.1

52.11

49.62

8,82,164

Tips Music Ltd

598.2

609.45

595.1

1,40,967

Cyber Media (India) Ltd

17.08

17.89

16.26

53,459

R K Swamy Ltd

90.81

94.9

90.51

23,870

Creative Eye Ltd

7.08

7.39

6.84

8,687

PVR Inox Ltd

977.95

979.45

969

92,363

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd

22.25

22.25

21

18,773

Sun TV Network Ltd

650.15

653.95

641.95

61,518

New Delhi Television Ltd

82

85.8

81.51

3,27,504

Raj Television Network Ltd

23.8

24.8

23.61

38,739

Dish TV India Ltd

3.85

3.87

3.51

68,79,874

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd

11.1

11.16

11.02

9,13,343

Mukta Arts Ltd

48

48.11

47.9

1,229

Balaji Telefilms Ltd

94.58

97.5

94.05

1,14,498

Next Mediaworks Ltd

4.94

4.95

4.41

65,330

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd

3.42

3.43

3.26

10,442

B A G Films & Media Ltd

5.35

5.49

5.17

66,702

T.V. Today Network Ltd

116.38

118.22

114.01

25,300

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd

117.58

120.22

117.22

3,625

Prime Focus Ltd

330.55

339.15

329.4

4,71,940

Cineline India Ltd

89.81

91.11

88.3

2,251

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

36.2

36.49

35.55

15,86,002

Zee Media Corporation Ltd

8.85

8.99

8.57

4,90,042

OnMobile Global Ltd

55.39

56.43

49.03

11,10,167

Nazara Technologies Ltd

272.76

277.28

272.55

3,89,744

Den Networks Ltd

28.68

29.03

28.57

2,19,930

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

103.68

105.28

103.08

2,646

TV Vision Ltd

5.39

5.66

5.2

20,212

Music Broadcast Ltd

6.19

6.2

6.13

12,718

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd

3.33

3.6

3.18

17,290

UFO Moviez India Ltd

72.25

73.79

72

22,481

GTPL Hathway Ltd

68.17

68.79

67.91

13,255

Signpost India Ltd

268.83

273.9

267.01

11,541

Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd

16.37

17

16.35

2,912

Digicontent Ltd

29.74

31

28.67

3,241

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd

6.5

6.6

6.43

2,45,782

Tips Films Ltd

379.8

388.95

377

1,300

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

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