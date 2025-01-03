₹1,460.16
(-3.15)(-0.21%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹1,465.79
Prev. Close
₹1,463.32
Market Cap.
₹60,66,512.56
Div Yield
0.56
PE
22.68
PB
22.68
₹1,458.33
₹1,468.98
Performance
One Week (%)
3.28
One Month (%)
2.33
One Year (%)
12.23
YTD (%)
10.72
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
11,567
12,022.15
11,550
2,218
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
6,851.75
6,944
6,847.15
5,695
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
9,719
9,908
9,695.85
436
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
1,543
1,585
1,473.3
16,261
Can Fin Homes Ltd
722.7
733
718.05
43,128
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,054.25
3,096.5
3,034.65
22,327
JM Financial Ltd
130.25
135.2
129.65
2,37,694
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,317.55
1,330
1,270.65
1,06,016
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,839.15
1,848.7
1,816.75
57,700
CRISIL Ltd
6,104
6,276.55
6,087.25
2,271
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,371
7,496.15
7,360.6
43,357
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.2
1,093.4
1,080
2,18,175
Manappuram Finance Ltd
187.4
192.1
186.7
2,84,086
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
788
814.85
785.85
30,635
ICICI Securities Ltd
839.2
856.2
835
4,631
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
756.05
770.5
755
24,137
Capri Global Capital Ltd
191.3
194.25
190.5
5,345
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
426.4
430
420.05
20,560
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.65
234.35
220.65
20,06,359
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
723.1
728.3
698.8
49,891
Jio Financial Services Ltd
307.35
310.85
304.25
12,07,578
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,219
4,310
4,162.05
5,066
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623.75
624
615.7
54,312
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,450.7
1,450.7
1,420.1
43,700
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,838
1,843.2
1,804
6,893
IIFL Finance Ltd
421.25
440.6
420
76,119
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,371.85
1,400
1,359.35
4,598
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
6,170
6,400.6
6,129.9
10,465
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
7,006.95
7,304.9
6,971.15
6,419
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
972
1,000.7
967.6
60,814
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,697
1,720.1
1,690.75
1,31,618
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
1,947.95
2,010
1,895.9
26,964
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
486
490.7
482
28,139
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
571.45
585.05
567.75
24,903
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
933.55
950
929.2
29,903
Angel One Ltd
2,857.1
2,999.8
2,850
54,406
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.3
1,007.2
976.8
1,96,311
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
184.45
186.4
183.8
1,11,694
PB Fintech Ltd
2,214.85
2,246.95
2,174.15
28,792
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
296.9
300.75
296.25
24,309
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
66.32
66.5
65.13
86,308
AAVAS Financiers Ltd
1,703.6
1,720.95
1,695.55
8,200
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
5,099
5,288
5,085
10,487
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.18
65.8
64.2
13,80,502
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,296.4
1,317.25
1,294.25
4,824
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
3,965
4,017.95
3,947.15
1,982
Bandhan Bank Ltd
157.7
161.4
157.2
4,63,245
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
34.53
34.95
34.22
9,73,675
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
177.05
182.6
176
1,00,928
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
1,067
1,092.35
1,062.7
6,708
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
327.3
335.15
326.05
33,861
KFin Technologies Ltd
1,471.75
1,519.85
1,466.1
52,922
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
