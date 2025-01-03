iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth Index (I

BSE Div Fin RevG SHARE PRICE

1,460.16

(-3.15)negative-bottom arrow(-0.21%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

1,465.79

Prev. Close

1,463.32

Market Cap.

60,66,512.56

Div Yield

0.56

PE

22.68

PB

22.68

1,458.33

1,468.98

Performance

One Week (%)

3.28

One Month (%)

2.33

One Year (%)

12.23

YTD (%)

10.72

BSE Div Fin RevG LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

11,567

12,022.15

11,550

2,218

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

6,851.75

6,944

6,847.15

5,695

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

9,719

9,908

9,695.85

436

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

1,543

1,585

1,473.3

16,261

Can Fin Homes Ltd

722.7

733

718.05

43,128

Shriram Finance Ltd

3,054.25

3,096.5

3,034.65

22,327

JM Financial Ltd

130.25

135.2

129.65

2,37,694

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,317.55

1,330

1,270.65

1,06,016

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

1,839.15

1,848.7

1,816.75

57,700

CRISIL Ltd

6,104

6,276.55

6,087.25

2,271

Federal Bank Ltd

205.45

207.05

204.7

94,232

Bajaj Finance Ltd

7,371

7,496.15

7,360.6

43,357

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.3

1,794.8

1,746.3

4,02,703

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,266.75

1,290.55

1,262.45

3,63,566

IndusInd Bank Ltd

998.1

1,025

991

2,67,534

Axis Bank Ltd

1,084.2

1,093.4

1,080

2,18,175

Manappuram Finance Ltd

187.4

192.1

186.7

2,84,086

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

788

814.85

785.85

30,635

ICICI Securities Ltd

839.2

856.2

835

4,631

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

756.05

770.5

755

24,137

Capri Global Capital Ltd

191.3

194.25

190.5

5,345

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

426.4

430

420.05

20,560

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.65

234.35

220.65

20,06,359

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

723.1

728.3

698.8

49,891

Jio Financial Services Ltd

307.35

310.85

304.25

12,07,578

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,219

4,310

4,162.05

5,066

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

623.75

624

615.7

54,312

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,450.7

1,450.7

1,420.1

43,700

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,838

1,843.2

1,804

6,893

IIFL Finance Ltd

421.25

440.6

420

76,119

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,371.85

1,400

1,359.35

4,598

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

6,170

6,400.6

6,129.9

10,465

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

7,006.95

7,304.9

6,971.15

6,419

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

972

1,000.7

967.6

60,814

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,697

1,720.1

1,690.75

1,31,618

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

1,947.95

2,010

1,895.9

26,964

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

486

490.7

482

28,139

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

571.45

585.05

567.75

24,903

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

933.55

950

929.2

29,903

Angel One Ltd

2,857.1

2,999.8

2,850

54,406

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.3

1,007.2

976.8

1,96,311

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

184.45

186.4

183.8

1,11,694

PB Fintech Ltd

2,214.85

2,246.95

2,174.15

28,792

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

296.9

300.75

296.25

24,309

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

66.32

66.5

65.13

86,308

AAVAS Financiers Ltd

1,703.6

1,720.95

1,695.55

8,200

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

5,099

5,288

5,085

10,487

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.18

65.8

64.2

13,80,502

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,296.4

1,317.25

1,294.25

4,824

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

3,965

4,017.95

3,947.15

1,982

Bandhan Bank Ltd

157.7

161.4

157.2

4,63,245

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

34.53

34.95

34.22

9,73,675

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

177.05

182.6

176

1,00,928

Home First Finance Company India Ltd

1,067

1,092.35

1,062.7

6,708

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

327.3

335.15

326.05

33,861

KFin Technologies Ltd

1,471.75

1,519.85

1,466.1

52,922

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025


On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

