₹18,589.65
(43.65)(0.23%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹18,512
Prev. Close
₹18,546
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹18,454.3
₹18,595.8
Performance
One Week (%)
0.62
One Month (%)
4.85
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
4.24
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Abbott India Ltd
25,495
25,760
25,400
6,623
Cipla Ltd
1,235
1,236.3
1,222
5,80,035
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,431.3
2,440.6
2,397.1
16,824
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,973.2
1,999.9
1,968.8
1,32,836
Pfizer Ltd
4,843.4
4,858
4,802.5
5,841
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
924.45
926
900.15
39,223
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,784.5
7,787
7,697
1,37,838
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,220.6
1,221.8
1,208.1
7,11,368
Lupin Ltd
2,306.4
2,318.6
2,285.1
3,82,289
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
4,086.7
4,140.6
4,071.2
1,87,529
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,499.7
1,514
1,466.5
1,47,643
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
15,057
15,064
14,701
13,518
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
1,660.7
1,672
1,652.4
9,02,107
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
1,751.9
1,754
1,735
24,597
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,405
1,415
1,382.4
8,07,263
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,072.35
1,078.9
1,042.25
3,29,577
Wockhardt Ltd
1,416.5
1,441
1,405
3,33,521
Granules India Ltd
681.85
689.9
666.9
7,27,927
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
2,765.9
2,815.4
2,749.3
29,175
Poly Medicure Ltd
1,478
1,483.4
1,459
25,923
Gland Pharma Ltd
1,807.7
1,810
1,774
18,146
Biocon Ltd
357.15
362.5
357.1
15,07,544
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,599.9
1,612.4
1,591.9
62,284
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,700
5,735
5,579.5
47,321
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,216.5
2,235
2,204.8
1,86,264
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
930.1
933.5
922.05
1,55,702
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,285
6,323.5
6,249
1,31,655
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,018
1,020
1,008
7,18,509
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
929.1
934.45
915.1
8,47,239
Syngene International Ltd
430.25
449.7
430
4,78,827
Anthem Biosciences Ltd
752
754
733.5
1,22,292
Global Health Ltd
1,108.15
1,110
1,078.6
81,591
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
681.15
685.25
675.55
85,641
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1,300
1,321
1,265.8
2,03,426
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,227
2,239.9
2,181
1,92,134
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
1,459.4
1,468
1,437.5
1,87,598
Indegene Ltd
487.95
490.95
482.1
86,050
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,812
1,818.5
1,792.2
74,116
Laurus Labs Ltd
1,112.7
1,119.9
1,105
7,03,445
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
1,365.9
1,384.2
1,352.9
20,137
Sai Life Sciences Ltd
992.35
994.05
955.6
3,24,323
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
678.45
681.4
673.25
1,39,964
Concord Biotech Ltd
1,047
1,058
1,033.3
70,817
Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
2,435.6
2,468
2,347.4
2,40,796
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
365
372.9
360.35
9,99,114
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
1,025.6
1,034
1,017.45
31,186
Piramal Pharma Ltd
152.86
153.34
150
13,63,002
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
417.15
419.9
411.75
1,05,749
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
1,592.2
1,594
1,552.1
2,85,363
Invest wise with Expert advice
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