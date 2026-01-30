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Nifty500 Healthcare

Nifty500 Healthcare SHARE PRICE

18,589.65

(43.65)negative-bottom arrow(0.23%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

18,512

Prev. Close

18,546

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

18,454.3

Select price range

18,595.8

Performance

One Week (%)

0.62

One Month (%)

4.85

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

4.24

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Nifty500 Healthcare LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Abbott India Ltd

25,495

25,760

25,400

6,623

Cipla Ltd

1,235

1,236.3

1,222

5,80,035

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,431.3

2,440.6

2,397.1

16,824

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,973.2

1,999.9

1,968.8

1,32,836

Pfizer Ltd

4,843.4

4,858

4,802.5

5,841

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

924.45

926

900.15

39,223

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,784.5

7,787

7,697

1,37,838

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,220.6

1,221.8

1,208.1

7,11,368

Lupin Ltd

2,306.4

2,318.6

2,285.1

3,82,289

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

4,086.7

4,140.6

4,071.2

1,87,529

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,499.7

1,514

1,466.5

1,47,643

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

15,057

15,064

14,701

13,518

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

1,660.7

1,672

1,652.4

9,02,107

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

1,751.9

1,754

1,735

24,597

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,405

1,415

1,382.4

8,07,263

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,072.35

1,078.9

1,042.25

3,29,577

Wockhardt Ltd

1,416.5

1,441

1,405

3,33,521

Granules India Ltd

681.85

689.9

666.9

7,27,927

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

2,765.9

2,815.4

2,749.3

29,175

Poly Medicure Ltd

1,478

1,483.4

1,459

25,923

Gland Pharma Ltd

1,807.7

1,810

1,774

18,146

Biocon Ltd

357.15

362.5

357.1

15,07,544

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,599.9

1,612.4

1,591.9

62,284

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,700

5,735

5,579.5

47,321

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,216.5

2,235

2,204.8

1,86,264

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

930.1

933.5

922.05

1,55,702

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,285

6,323.5

6,249

1,31,655

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,018

1,020

1,008

7,18,509

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

929.1

934.45

915.1

8,47,239

Syngene International Ltd

430.25

449.7

430

4,78,827

Anthem Biosciences Ltd

752

754

733.5

1,22,292

Global Health Ltd

1,108.15

1,110

1,078.6

81,591

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

681.15

685.25

675.55

85,641

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1,300

1,321

1,265.8

2,03,426

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,227

2,239.9

2,181

1,92,134

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

1,459.4

1,468

1,437.5

1,87,598

Indegene Ltd

487.95

490.95

482.1

86,050

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,812

1,818.5

1,792.2

74,116

Laurus Labs Ltd

1,112.7

1,119.9

1,105

7,03,445

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

1,365.9

1,384.2

1,352.9

20,137

Sai Life Sciences Ltd

992.35

994.05

955.6

3,24,323

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

678.45

681.4

673.25

1,39,964

Concord Biotech Ltd

1,047

1,058

1,033.3

70,817

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd

2,435.6

2,468

2,347.4

2,40,796

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

365

372.9

360.35

9,99,114

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

1,025.6

1,034

1,017.45

31,186

Piramal Pharma Ltd

152.86

153.34

150

13,63,002

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

417.15

419.9

411.75

1,05,749

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

1,592.2

1,594

1,552.1

2,85,363

Invest wise with Expert advice

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