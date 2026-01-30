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BSE 500 Quality 50

BSE 500 Quality SHARE PRICE

22,141.07

(-33.54)negative-bottom arrow(-0.15%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM

Open

22,120.48

Prev. Close

22,174.61

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

22,042.08

Select price range

22,188.71

Performance

One Week (%)

2.75

One Month (%)

13.21

One Year (%)

2.49

YTD (%)

10.5

Invest wise with Expert advice

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BSE 500 Quality LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Force Motors Ltd

21,985.35

22,177.75

21,621

3,222

Abbott India Ltd

25,517.1

25,700

25,315.55

722

Britannia Industries Ltd

5,775.95

5,922.4

5,746

10,277

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,117.05

2,135

2,093.95

7,919

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

4,234.1

4,286.5

4,220.75

5,922

Nestle India Ltd

1,408.4

1,424

1,386

5,75,855

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,442

2,442

2,399.6

806

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,272

5,290

5,237.15

9,079

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,392.65

2,408.2

2,310

2,78,706

Gillette India Ltd

7,944.05

8,054

7,910.7

1,562

Castrol India Ltd

181.8

183.35

181.5

25,373

ITC Ltd

306.35

310.55

305.7

4,60,815

Cummins India Ltd

5,175

5,199

5,074.55

6,781

National Aluminium Company Ltd

434.75

434.9

418.55

2,57,902

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

595.3

596.2

586.25

1,23,955

HBL Engineering Ltd

819.85

823

780.95

2,76,454

Infosys Ltd

1,258.15

1,298.3

1,255.55

5,71,248

Pidilite Industries Ltd

1,407.3

1,418.9

1,395

7,163

CRISIL Ltd

4,377.35

4,398.25

4,350.65

1,248

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

4,086.15

4,140.05

4,072

5,308

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

2,510.6

2,587.95

2,504.05

1,81,207

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,285.3

1,380

1,284.1

14,20,581

Emami Ltd

471.65

476.35

452.8

58,204

Coal India Ltd

443.65

447.75

442.75

3,32,093

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,396.35

4,412

4,331

24,163

Page Industries Ltd

37,991.85

38,120

37,752.05

492

Marico Ltd

775.45

776.55

758.8

71,758

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

1,045.75

1,064.35

1,040.15

1,30,009

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,693

2,707.5

2,650

97,088

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

8,001.5

8,094.75

7,835.85

8,328

NBCC (India) Ltd

94.1

94.11

92.84

2,63,498

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

2,795

2,797

2,703.65

73,061

Suzlon Energy Ltd

54.16

54.49

52.92

42,04,958

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

1,025.05

1,050

1,023.05

10,070

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

2,791.1

2,812.8

2,760

24,058

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

557.5

561.75

555.9

41,473

Solar Industries India Ltd

15,135

15,135

14,920

4,007

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

2,793

2,834.95

2,768.85

4,45,369

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

11,287.65

11,360.85

11,215

26,429

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

1,111

1,117.35

1,021.1

28,270

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

1,460.4

1,467.05

1,426.25

8,68,789

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

753.65

755.15

743.6

24,927

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

3,657.1

3,668.6

3,622.05

4,701

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,166.1

2,179.45

2,142.85

2,680

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

126.3

126.95

125.45

1,79,564

KPIT Technologies Ltd

725.9

746.3

721.5

1,04,796

KFin Technologies Ltd

989.7

1,005.1

980

18,130

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

30,430

30,470.75

29,850

4,348

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

41.16

41.17

39.67

4,10,143

Premier Energies Ltd

994.8

1,001.45

986.15

39,962

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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