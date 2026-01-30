₹22,141.07
(-33.54)(-0.15%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹22,120.48
Prev. Close
₹22,174.61
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹22,042.08
₹22,188.71
Performance
One Week (%)
2.75
One Month (%)
13.21
One Year (%)
2.49
YTD (%)
10.5
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Force Motors Ltd
21,985.35
22,177.75
21,621
3,222
Abbott India Ltd
25,517.1
25,700
25,315.55
722
Britannia Industries Ltd
5,775.95
5,922.4
5,746
10,277
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,117.05
2,135
2,093.95
7,919
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
4,234.1
4,286.5
4,220.75
5,922
Nestle India Ltd
1,408.4
1,424
1,386
5,75,855
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,442
2,442
2,399.6
806
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,272
5,290
5,237.15
9,079
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,392.65
2,408.2
2,310
2,78,706
Gillette India Ltd
7,944.05
8,054
7,910.7
1,562
Castrol India Ltd
181.8
183.35
181.5
25,373
ITC Ltd
306.35
310.55
305.7
4,60,815
Cummins India Ltd
5,175
5,199
5,074.55
6,781
National Aluminium Company Ltd
434.75
434.9
418.55
2,57,902
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
595.3
596.2
586.25
1,23,955
HBL Engineering Ltd
819.85
823
780.95
2,76,454
Infosys Ltd
1,258.15
1,298.3
1,255.55
5,71,248
Pidilite Industries Ltd
1,407.3
1,418.9
1,395
7,163
CRISIL Ltd
4,377.35
4,398.25
4,350.65
1,248
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
4,086.15
4,140.05
4,072
5,308
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,510.6
2,587.95
2,504.05
1,81,207
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,285.3
1,380
1,284.1
14,20,581
Emami Ltd
471.65
476.35
452.8
58,204
Coal India Ltd
443.65
447.75
442.75
3,32,093
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,396.35
4,412
4,331
24,163
Page Industries Ltd
37,991.85
38,120
37,752.05
492
Marico Ltd
775.45
776.55
758.8
71,758
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
1,045.75
1,064.35
1,040.15
1,30,009
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,693
2,707.5
2,650
97,088
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
8,001.5
8,094.75
7,835.85
8,328
NBCC (India) Ltd
94.1
94.11
92.84
2,63,498
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
2,795
2,797
2,703.65
73,061
Suzlon Energy Ltd
54.16
54.49
52.92
42,04,958
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
1,025.05
1,050
1,023.05
10,070
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,791.1
2,812.8
2,760
24,058
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
557.5
561.75
555.9
41,473
Solar Industries India Ltd
15,135
15,135
14,920
4,007
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,793
2,834.95
2,768.85
4,45,369
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,287.65
11,360.85
11,215
26,429
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
1,111
1,117.35
1,021.1
28,270
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
1,460.4
1,467.05
1,426.25
8,68,789
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
753.65
755.15
743.6
24,927
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
3,657.1
3,668.6
3,622.05
4,701
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,166.1
2,179.45
2,142.85
2,680
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
126.3
126.95
125.45
1,79,564
KPIT Technologies Ltd
725.9
746.3
721.5
1,04,796
KFin Technologies Ltd
989.7
1,005.1
980
18,130
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
30,430
30,470.75
29,850
4,348
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
41.16
41.17
39.67
4,10,143
Premier Energies Ltd
994.8
1,001.45
986.15
39,962
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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