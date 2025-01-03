₹19,252.41
(84.06)(0.43%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹19,225.25
Prev. Close
₹19,168.35
Market Cap.
₹62,01,319.34
Div Yield
2.57
PE
12.34
PB
12.34
₹19,202.06
₹19,419.12
Performance
One Week (%)
0.3
One Month (%)
-3.52
One Year (%)
22.32
YTD (%)
2.88
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
MMTC Ltd
74.5
75.46
74
1,42,202
BEML Ltd
4,133.3
4,222
4,133
2,867
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
180.6
182.7
179.1
1,22,023
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.2
115.9
113.55
4,05,497
NLC India Ltd
243.3
246.1
241.2
52,569
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.2
207
4,36,642
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
412.25
417
407.75
1,00,742
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
ITI Ltd
457.25
457.25
379.5
40,37,871
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
635.55
647.5
630.55
44,500
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
149.25
152.9
148.55
1,05,928
IFCI Ltd
61.39
62.83
61.26
3,52,536
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.4
256.5
249.05
1,51,318
Oil India Ltd
481
491.15
465.25
7,91,889
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Bank of Baroda
241.6
245.1
240.85
6,38,255
Canara Bank
101.45
103.1
101.2
7,03,571
UCO Bank
44.97
45.71
44.16
10,61,729
General Insurance Corporation of India
456.25
463.35
451.75
55,857
Union Bank of India
124.05
126.85
122.35
6,48,609
Ircon International Ltd
216.8
223.9
216
2,35,713
Central Bank of India
55.17
56.4
54.03
6,27,827
Bank of Maharashtra
55.1
56.26
54.5
44,52,958
Bank of India
104.8
107.15
104.15
9,10,934
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.6
1,619
1,580.05
20,032
Punjab & Sind Bank
49.4
50.69
48.31
1,56,529
Indian Overseas Bank
53.1
54.41
52.21
5,79,834
Indian Bank
524.2
532.45
523
42,929
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
100.7
103.1
100.5
1,04,832
Punjab National Bank
106.45
107.2
105.45
16,39,075
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Life Insurance Corporation of India
908.6
917.8
902.5
29,077
Engineers India Ltd
188
189.5
182.9
1,09,477
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,205
4,271.95
4,197.55
39,684
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.46
5,62,695
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
SJVN Ltd
109.05
111.7
108.75
8,94,350
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.65
254.2
242.35
14,36,844
New India Assurance Company Ltd
205
209.05
203.15
32,561
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
KIOCL Ltd
398.05
410.35
396.2
9,790
NHPC Ltd
83.05
84.5
82.54
10,23,875
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
783.25
795.85
783.25
9,431
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.65
156.8
152.85
11,45,057
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.7
2,297.1
2,228.7
76,778
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.55
94.55
92.39
2,15,620
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
1,649.3
1,679.95
1,633.05
42,802
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
326.45
335.2
322.6
35,000
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
349.5
353.55
346.5
16,713
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.65
234.35
220.65
20,06,359
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.85
1,169.95
1,126.05
61,032
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.05
804.45
791.05
95,288
Rites Ltd
295.25
304.75
293.5
4,92,164
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
431.95
439.35
430.25
3,57,021
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.5
507.85
13,295
NMDC Steel Ltd
43.33
44.16
43.28
2,82,014
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
