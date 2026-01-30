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BSE 500 Momentum 50

BSE 500 Momentum SHARE PRICE

43,711

(58.4)negative-bottom arrow(0.13%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM

Open

43,661.6

Prev. Close

43,652.6

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

43,524.85

Select price range

43,756.39

Performance

One Week (%)

1.38

One Month (%)

13.1

One Year (%)

0.2

YTD (%)

11

Invest wise with Expert advice

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BSE 500 Momentum LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd

180.65

181

175.55

7,04,352

Force Motors Ltd

21,985.35

22,177.75

21,621

3,222

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,916.25

1,924.95

1,887

12,316

Eicher Motors Ltd

7,185

7,236.35

7,136

5,482

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

4,234.1

4,286.5

4,220.75

5,922

Gabriel India Ltd

1,036.05

1,044.95

1,005.55

5,489

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,272

5,290

5,237.15

9,079

Cummins India Ltd

5,175

5,199

5,074.55

6,781

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,621.1

1,654.3

1,621.05

22,737

Vedanta Ltd

759.1

773.95

756.5

7,08,306

State Bank of India

1,104.85

1,117.25

1,100.25

3,81,564

Shriram Finance Ltd

1,039.9

1,050.15

1,029.1

1,01,072

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

316.9

317.5

312.95

1,29,897

Bharat Electronics Ltd

448.2

451.55

444.8

4,79,667

National Aluminium Company Ltd

434.75

434.9

418.55

2,57,902

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

1,058.65

1,073.85

1,022

90,434

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

4,086.15

4,140.05

4,072

5,308

Federal Bank Ltd

297.35

298.4

295

1,16,077

Hindustan Copper Ltd

554.05

560.5

552.25

2,95,188

PTC Industries Ltd

15,946

16,130.35

15,845.05

185

Bank of Baroda

283.05

285

281.85

2,00,044

Canara Bank

146.1

146.85

143

7,69,865

Union Bank of India

196.75

197

190.5

11,68,263

Bank of India

153.2

154.3

149.5

3,35,321

RBL Bank Ltd

321.3

323.65

318.7

1,29,019

Indian Bank

928.2

933.35

921.25

41,159

Choice International Ltd

715.05

726

713

9,529

City Union Bank Ltd

269.05

271.2

265.8

81,190

TVS Motor Company Ltd

3,702

3,771.45

3,702

7,122

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

147.2

147.9

146

8,28,138

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

2,121.4

2,125.45

2,099.8

9,334

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

688.05

701

685.15

2,22,909

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,217.6

2,255.75

2,205

4,762

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

2,791.1

2,812.8

2,760

24,058

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,884.95

1,930

1,880.05

2,17,323

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

928.85

934

915.2

27,762

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

6,424

6,445

6,340.05

1,796

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

2,793

2,834.95

2,768.85

4,45,369

Polycab India Ltd

8,065

8,074.5

7,896.25

14,528

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

1,647.55

1,685.8

1,634.1

3,716

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

1,045.5

1,054.2

1,032.55

96,549

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

3,738

3,763.95

3,517

83,309

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

351.85

351.85

345.95

97,088

L&T Finance Ltd

293.3

295.2

291.3

1,27,615

Laurus Labs Ltd

1,112

1,119.25

1,106.2

27,239

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

681.6

682.7

672.95

11,971

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

30,430

30,470.75

29,850

4,348

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

261.75

266.3

261.35

2,37,928

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

1,005.9

1,014

985.75

57,276

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

4,098.9

4,118.25

3,882.55

1,10,524

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Top NEWS

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