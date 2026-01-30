₹43,711
(58.4)(0.13%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹43,661.6
Prev. Close
₹43,652.6
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹43,524.85
₹43,756.39
Performance
One Week (%)
1.38
One Month (%)
13.1
One Year (%)
0.2
YTD (%)
11
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
180.65
181
175.55
7,04,352
Force Motors Ltd
21,985.35
22,177.75
21,621
3,222
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,916.25
1,924.95
1,887
12,316
Eicher Motors Ltd
7,185
7,236.35
7,136
5,482
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
4,234.1
4,286.5
4,220.75
5,922
Gabriel India Ltd
1,036.05
1,044.95
1,005.55
5,489
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,272
5,290
5,237.15
9,079
Cummins India Ltd
5,175
5,199
5,074.55
6,781
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,621.1
1,654.3
1,621.05
22,737
Vedanta Ltd
759.1
773.95
756.5
7,08,306
State Bank of India
1,104.85
1,117.25
1,100.25
3,81,564
Shriram Finance Ltd
1,039.9
1,050.15
1,029.1
1,01,072
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
316.9
317.5
312.95
1,29,897
Bharat Electronics Ltd
448.2
451.55
444.8
4,79,667
National Aluminium Company Ltd
434.75
434.9
418.55
2,57,902
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
1,058.65
1,073.85
1,022
90,434
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
4,086.15
4,140.05
4,072
5,308
Federal Bank Ltd
297.35
298.4
295
1,16,077
Hindustan Copper Ltd
554.05
560.5
552.25
2,95,188
PTC Industries Ltd
15,946
16,130.35
15,845.05
185
Bank of Baroda
283.05
285
281.85
2,00,044
Canara Bank
146.1
146.85
143
7,69,865
Union Bank of India
196.75
197
190.5
11,68,263
Bank of India
153.2
154.3
149.5
3,35,321
RBL Bank Ltd
321.3
323.65
318.7
1,29,019
Indian Bank
928.2
933.35
921.25
41,159
Choice International Ltd
715.05
726
713
9,529
City Union Bank Ltd
269.05
271.2
265.8
81,190
TVS Motor Company Ltd
3,702
3,771.45
3,702
7,122
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
147.2
147.9
146
8,28,138
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
2,121.4
2,125.45
2,099.8
9,334
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
688.05
701
685.15
2,22,909
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,217.6
2,255.75
2,205
4,762
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,791.1
2,812.8
2,760
24,058
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,884.95
1,930
1,880.05
2,17,323
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
928.85
934
915.2
27,762
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
6,424
6,445
6,340.05
1,796
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,793
2,834.95
2,768.85
4,45,369
Polycab India Ltd
8,065
8,074.5
7,896.25
14,528
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
1,647.55
1,685.8
1,634.1
3,716
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
1,045.5
1,054.2
1,032.55
96,549
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
3,738
3,763.95
3,517
83,309
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
351.85
351.85
345.95
97,088
L&T Finance Ltd
293.3
295.2
291.3
1,27,615
Laurus Labs Ltd
1,112
1,119.25
1,106.2
27,239
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
681.6
682.7
672.95
11,971
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
30,430
30,470.75
29,850
4,348
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
261.75
266.3
261.35
2,37,928
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
1,005.9
1,014
985.75
57,276
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
4,098.9
4,118.25
3,882.55
1,10,524
Invest wise with Expert advice
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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