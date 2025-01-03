iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE CPSE

BSE CPSE SHARE PRICE

3,764.74

(20.06)negative-bottom arrow(0.53%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

3,757.21

Prev. Close

3,744.67

Market Cap.

37,13,990.08

Div Yield

2.7

PE

15.31

PB

15.31

3,750.59

3,799.21

Performance

One Week (%)

0.86

One Month (%)

-3.79

One Year (%)

23.67

YTD (%)

4.73

BSE CPSE LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd

39

39.69

38.81

1,81,254

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.35

299.2

294.45

2,05,277

MSTC Ltd

689.75

705.2

686

11,121

MMTC Ltd

74.5

75.46

74

1,42,202

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

51.61

53.4

50.9

6,97,231

BEML Ltd

4,133.3

4,222

4,133

2,867

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

180.6

182.7

179.1

1,22,023

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.3

291.5

2,45,939

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.2

115.9

113.55

4,05,497

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd

163

164.6

156.2

14,221

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

41.97

42.59

41.05

24,968

NLC India Ltd

243.3

246.1

241.2

52,569

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.2

207

4,36,642

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.1

236.85

229.6

4,43,456

ITI Ltd

457.25

457.25

379.5

40,37,871

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

214.65

217.5

213.5

77,151

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.4

256.5

249.05

1,51,318

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd

25.27

25.5

24.07

45,542

Oil India Ltd

481

491.15

465.25

7,91,889

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.15

317.95

313.7

3,07,453

Ircon International Ltd

216.8

223.9

216

2,35,713

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.6

1,619

1,580.05

20,032

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.75

262.75

248.1

15,96,696

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.15

6,00,398

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.2

139.8

137.1

4,07,199

Coal India Ltd

393.9

399.2

389.5

4,35,081

Engineers India Ltd

188

189.5

182.9

1,09,477

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,205

4,271.95

4,197.55

39,684

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

716.05

739.9

634

51,247

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.46

5,62,695

National Fertilizer Ltd

120.15

121.95

119.85

75,587

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

464.6

474.7

460.6

9,00,406

SJVN Ltd

109.05

111.7

108.75

8,94,350

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.65

254.2

242.35

14,36,844

GAIL (India) Ltd

191.15

193.75

189.75

10,31,702

KIOCL Ltd

398.05

410.35

396.2

9,790

NHPC Ltd

83.05

84.5

82.54

10,23,875

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

783.25

795.85

783.25

9,431

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

153.65

156.8

152.85

11,45,057

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.7

2,297.1

2,228.7

76,778

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.55

94.55

92.39

2,15,620

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

1,649.3

1,679.95

1,633.05

42,802

MOIL Ltd

348.8

359.35

347

97,004

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

349.5

353.55

346.5

16,713

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.65

234.35

220.65

20,06,359

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.85

1,169.95

1,126.05

61,032

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

422.5

427.95

418.2

74,825

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd

76.68

76.99

75.6

90,363

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

796.05

804.45

791.05

95,288

Rites Ltd

295.25

304.75

293.5

4,92,164

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

431.95

439.35

430.25

3,57,021

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd

174

179

173.6

16,910

NMDC Steel Ltd

43.33

44.16

43.28

2,82,014

BEML Land Assets Ltd

241.45

243.15

239.05

1,057

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd

64.24

66.81

64.03

66,592

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

View More

View More
