₹3,764.74
(20.06)(0.53%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹3,757.21
Prev. Close
₹3,744.67
Market Cap.
₹37,13,990.08
Div Yield
2.7
PE
15.31
PB
15.31
₹3,750.59
₹3,799.21
Performance
One Week (%)
0.86
One Month (%)
-3.79
One Year (%)
23.67
YTD (%)
4.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
39
39.69
38.81
1,81,254
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
MSTC Ltd
689.75
705.2
686
11,121
MMTC Ltd
74.5
75.46
74
1,42,202
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
51.61
53.4
50.9
6,97,231
BEML Ltd
4,133.3
4,222
4,133
2,867
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
180.6
182.7
179.1
1,22,023
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.2
115.9
113.55
4,05,497
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd
163
164.6
156.2
14,221
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
41.97
42.59
41.05
24,968
NLC India Ltd
243.3
246.1
241.2
52,569
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.2
207
4,36,642
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
ITI Ltd
457.25
457.25
379.5
40,37,871
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
214.65
217.5
213.5
77,151
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.4
256.5
249.05
1,51,318
Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd
25.27
25.5
24.07
45,542
Oil India Ltd
481
491.15
465.25
7,91,889
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Ircon International Ltd
216.8
223.9
216
2,35,713
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.6
1,619
1,580.05
20,032
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Engineers India Ltd
188
189.5
182.9
1,09,477
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,205
4,271.95
4,197.55
39,684
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
716.05
739.9
634
51,247
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.46
5,62,695
National Fertilizer Ltd
120.15
121.95
119.85
75,587
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
SJVN Ltd
109.05
111.7
108.75
8,94,350
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.65
254.2
242.35
14,36,844
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
KIOCL Ltd
398.05
410.35
396.2
9,790
NHPC Ltd
83.05
84.5
82.54
10,23,875
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
783.25
795.85
783.25
9,431
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.65
156.8
152.85
11,45,057
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.7
2,297.1
2,228.7
76,778
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.55
94.55
92.39
2,15,620
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
1,649.3
1,679.95
1,633.05
42,802
MOIL Ltd
348.8
359.35
347
97,004
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
349.5
353.55
346.5
16,713
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.65
234.35
220.65
20,06,359
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.85
1,169.95
1,126.05
61,032
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
422.5
427.95
418.2
74,825
Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd
76.68
76.99
75.6
90,363
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.05
804.45
791.05
95,288
Rites Ltd
295.25
304.75
293.5
4,92,164
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
431.95
439.35
430.25
3,57,021
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
174
179
173.6
16,910
NMDC Steel Ltd
43.33
44.16
43.28
2,82,014
BEML Land Assets Ltd
241.45
243.15
239.05
1,057
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
64.24
66.81
64.03
66,592
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.