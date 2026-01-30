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Nifty Total Market Momentum Quality 50

Nifty T M Momen.Quality 50 SHARE PRICE

43,334.85

(-11.55)negative-bottom arrow(-0.02%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

43,259.2

Prev. Close

43,346.4

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

43,152.6

Select price range

43,436.85

Performance

One Week (%)

1.71

One Month (%)

15.13

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

11.2

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Nifty T M Momen.Quality 50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Asian Paints Ltd

2,558

2,564.7

2,500

5,22,900

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

8,498.5

8,508

8,430

1,138

Force Motors Ltd

21,975

22,195

21,620

37,545

Britannia Industries Ltd

5,778.5

5,924

5,745

2,81,369

Coromandel International Ltd

2,023.5

2,064.5

2,015.1

1,46,968

Eicher Motors Ltd

7,185

7,226.5

7,136.5

2,13,350

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

4,241.1

4,283

4,220

2,28,302

Gabriel India Ltd

1,033.55

1,045

1,005

1,66,786

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,269.5

5,291

5,251.5

1,18,739

Cummins India Ltd

5,181.4

5,201

5,079.4

2,39,701

Bosch Ltd

38,180

38,395

37,975

12,438

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

2,175.5

2,204.7

2,100.7

9,76,800

NESCO Ltd

1,203.9

1,208

1,194.1

13,830

Banco Products (India) Ltd

631.95

635

613.15

1,42,868

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

125.87

126.48

124.33

5,86,060

3M India Ltd

32,545

33,055

31,680

17,071

Bharat Electronics Ltd

448.75

451.85

444.7

73,21,041

National Aluminium Company Ltd

433.8

435.1

418.55

69,72,770

HBL Engineering Ltd

819.7

822.95

780

30,87,071

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

4,086.7

4,140.6

4,071.2

1,87,529

Bajaj Finance Ltd

937.3

946.35

930.15

28,43,525

Avanti Feeds Ltd

1,442.5

1,494.4

1,439.7

4,20,360

Hindustan Copper Ltd

554.3

560.8

553.5

20,14,149

Canara Bank

145.85

146.89

143.13

1,26,04,212

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

13,413

13,530

13,325

2,30,474

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

1,517.1

1,544.8

1,500

88,833

Indian Bank

927.6

933.85

921.05

9,51,487

Choice International Ltd

713.8

726.4

713.8

1,49,149

Marico Ltd

775.4

776.5

758.45

7,60,531

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

1,045.6

1,064.45

1,040.05

7,63,967

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

2,788.3

2,789.8

2,700.4

11,65,131

LTIMindtree Ltd

4,585.5

4,703.8

4,567.9

2,60,011

Persistent Systems Ltd

5,055

5,262

5,033.9

14,50,877

BSE Ltd

3,518.4

3,529.9

3,495.5

11,28,986

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

2,797.3

2,811.4

2,759.3

7,44,371

Cigniti Technologies Ltd

1,206.3

1,264.1

1,205.3

45,667

Muthoot Finance Ltd

3,602.8

3,638

3,577

2,38,013

Fiem Industries Ltd

2,282.3

2,305

2,252.4

18,448

Solar Industries India Ltd

15,097

15,124

14,925

51,129

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

2,785.4

2,834.8

2,768.5

18,64,511

Polycab India Ltd

8,056

8,064

7,897

2,46,091

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

817.55

827.35

815

4,03,781

eClerx Services Ltd

1,498.6

1,576.6

1,475.2

3,62,633

TD Power Systems Ltd

1,053.55

1,054.9

1,005.1

6,47,796

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

1,459.4

1,468

1,437.5

1,87,598

Pricol Ltd

606.25

613.15

601.2

77,980

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

3,653.6

3,670

3,630

47,116

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd

2,435.6

2,468

2,347.4

2,40,796

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

30,440

30,470

29,825

67,215

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

40.77

40.94

39.8

46,52,487

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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