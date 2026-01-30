₹43,334.85
(-11.55)(-0.02%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹43,259.2
Prev. Close
₹43,346.4
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹43,152.6
₹43,436.85
Performance
One Week (%)
1.71
One Month (%)
15.13
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
11.2
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
8,498.5
8,508
8,430
1,138
Force Motors Ltd
21,975
22,195
21,620
37,545
Britannia Industries Ltd
5,778.5
5,924
5,745
2,81,369
Coromandel International Ltd
2,023.5
2,064.5
2,015.1
1,46,968
Eicher Motors Ltd
7,185
7,226.5
7,136.5
2,13,350
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
4,241.1
4,283
4,220
2,28,302
Gabriel India Ltd
1,033.55
1,045
1,005
1,66,786
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,269.5
5,291
5,251.5
1,18,739
Cummins India Ltd
5,181.4
5,201
5,079.4
2,39,701
Bosch Ltd
38,180
38,395
37,975
12,438
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
2,175.5
2,204.7
2,100.7
9,76,800
NESCO Ltd
1,203.9
1,208
1,194.1
13,830
Banco Products (India) Ltd
631.95
635
613.15
1,42,868
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd
125.87
126.48
124.33
5,86,060
3M India Ltd
32,545
33,055
31,680
17,071
Bharat Electronics Ltd
448.75
451.85
444.7
73,21,041
National Aluminium Company Ltd
433.8
435.1
418.55
69,72,770
HBL Engineering Ltd
819.7
822.95
780
30,87,071
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
4,086.7
4,140.6
4,071.2
1,87,529
Bajaj Finance Ltd
937.3
946.35
930.15
28,43,525
Avanti Feeds Ltd
1,442.5
1,494.4
1,439.7
4,20,360
Hindustan Copper Ltd
554.3
560.8
553.5
20,14,149
Canara Bank
145.85
146.89
143.13
1,26,04,212
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
13,413
13,530
13,325
2,30,474
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
1,517.1
1,544.8
1,500
88,833
Indian Bank
927.6
933.85
921.05
9,51,487
Choice International Ltd
713.8
726.4
713.8
1,49,149
Marico Ltd
775.4
776.5
758.45
7,60,531
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
1,045.6
1,064.45
1,040.05
7,63,967
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
2,788.3
2,789.8
2,700.4
11,65,131
LTIMindtree Ltd
4,585.5
4,703.8
4,567.9
2,60,011
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,055
5,262
5,033.9
14,50,877
BSE Ltd
3,518.4
3,529.9
3,495.5
11,28,986
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,797.3
2,811.4
2,759.3
7,44,371
Cigniti Technologies Ltd
1,206.3
1,264.1
1,205.3
45,667
Muthoot Finance Ltd
3,602.8
3,638
3,577
2,38,013
Fiem Industries Ltd
2,282.3
2,305
2,252.4
18,448
Solar Industries India Ltd
15,097
15,124
14,925
51,129
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,785.4
2,834.8
2,768.5
18,64,511
Polycab India Ltd
8,056
8,064
7,897
2,46,091
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
817.55
827.35
815
4,03,781
eClerx Services Ltd
1,498.6
1,576.6
1,475.2
3,62,633
TD Power Systems Ltd
1,053.55
1,054.9
1,005.1
6,47,796
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
1,459.4
1,468
1,437.5
1,87,598
Pricol Ltd
606.25
613.15
601.2
77,980
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
3,653.6
3,670
3,630
47,116
Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
2,435.6
2,468
2,347.4
2,40,796
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
30,440
30,470
29,825
67,215
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
40.77
40.94
39.8
46,52,487
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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