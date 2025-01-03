₹8,162.84
(-28.51)(-0.34%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹8,212.67
Prev. Close
₹8,191.36
Market Cap.
₹15,50,385.36
Div Yield
0.75
PE
32.91
PB
32.91
₹8,155.61
₹8,243.97
Performance
One Week (%)
1.81
One Month (%)
-0.64
One Year (%)
25.46
YTD (%)
23.36
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.9
529.15
510.15
41,580
SKF India Ltd
4,531.4
4,569.55
4,479.6
1,402
Atul Ltd
6,850
7,001.45
6,850
649
Bata India Ltd
1,462
1,465
1,417
13,113
Blue Star Ltd
2,336.55
2,352
2,291.65
31,280
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,303.8
1,322.95
1,298.1
2,336
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,386.4
2,492.75
2,369.15
3,862
Elgi Equipments Ltd
577
588.2
574.9
5,598
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
982.2
991.9
979
11,094
Grindwell Norton Ltd
1,933.7
1,963.2
1,928.7
1,007
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,867.15
1,892.8
1,857.35
5,222
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
1,076.55
1,090.3
1,057.85
5,076
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1,027.9
1,041
1,024
35,158
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
1,543
1,585
1,473.3
16,261
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1,141.15
1,151.8
1,133
9,422
HFCL Ltd
114.35
116.35
113.8
3,86,945
Apar Industries Ltd
10,916.3
11,168.4
10,470.25
6,516
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1,192.95
1,220
1,186.85
26,207
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2,583.65
2,637
2,582.45
3,899
Timken India Ltd
3,005.3
3,099.85
2,989.7
2,198
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.2
207
4,36,642
NCC Ltd
277.8
280.9
276
60,034
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.4
256.5
249.05
1,51,318
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,278.85
1,312
1,275.25
18,124
KEI Industries Ltd
4,342.5
4,518.45
4,342.5
1,863
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,366.85
1,393.7
1,365
16,309
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
318.1
326.2
318.1
33,477
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.6
1,619
1,580.05
20,032
RBL Bank Ltd
162.55
164
158.5
6,19,989
Manappuram Finance Ltd
187.4
192.1
186.7
2,84,086
City Union Bank Ltd
174.8
177.35
174.45
31,676
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.65
254.2
242.35
14,36,844
Sonata Software Ltd
630.35
634.25
622.1
14,340
Redington Ltd
201.4
204.55
199.8
60,365
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.55
94.55
92.39
2,15,620
Cyient Ltd
1,776.15
1,808
1,773.05
11,491
PVR Inox Ltd
1,302.75
1,331.4
1,300
27,706
Birlasoft Ltd
552.35
568.95
551.55
94,623
J K Cements Ltd
4,738
4,759.3
4,700
682
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.85
1,169.95
1,126.05
61,032
IIFL Finance Ltd
421.25
440.6
420
76,119
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
730
739
718
44,075
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
366.9
373.1
365.65
10,852
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
3,352.5
3,365.75
3,289.3
2,871
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
6,170
6,400.6
6,129.9
10,465
Syngene International Ltd
857.5
877.3
851.75
8,233
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
1,293.3
1,303
1,251.65
8,272
Global Health Ltd
1,088.8
1,115.95
1,085.6
8,716
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
627.15
639
605
51,403
Sammaan Capital Ltd
163.15
165.15
161.65
2,43,197
Angel One Ltd
2,857.1
2,999.8
2,850
54,406
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2,942.85
3,025.55
2,910
2,052
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
66.32
66.5
65.13
86,308
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
5,099
5,288
5,085
10,487
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,296.4
1,317.25
1,294.25
4,824
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,251.75
2,337.6
2,246.35
4,016
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
177.05
182.6
176
1,00,928
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
15,100.65
15,422.35
15,099.25
2,351
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
59.46
60.44
58.94
5,39,757
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
