BSE SmallCap Select Index

BSE SmallCapSele SHARE PRICE

8,162.84

(-28.51)negative-bottom arrow(-0.34%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

8,212.67

Prev. Close

8,191.36

Market Cap.

15,50,385.36

Div Yield

0.75

PE

32.91

PB

32.91

8,155.61

8,243.97

Performance

One Week (%)

1.81

One Month (%)

-0.64

One Year (%)

25.46

YTD (%)

23.36

BSE SmallCapSele LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Apollo Tyres Ltd

511.9

529.15

510.15

41,580

SKF India Ltd

4,531.4

4,569.55

4,479.6

1,402

Atul Ltd

6,850

7,001.45

6,850

649

Bata India Ltd

1,462

1,465

1,417

13,113

Blue Star Ltd

2,336.55

2,352

2,291.65

31,280

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,303.8

1,322.95

1,298.1

2,336

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,386.4

2,492.75

2,369.15

3,862

Elgi Equipments Ltd

577

588.2

574.9

5,598

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

982.2

991.9

979

11,094

Grindwell Norton Ltd

1,933.7

1,963.2

1,928.7

1,007

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,867.15

1,892.8

1,857.35

5,222

Sundram Fasteners Ltd

1,076.55

1,090.3

1,057.85

5,076

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1,027.9

1,041

1,024

35,158

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

1,543

1,585

1,473.3

16,261

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,141.15

1,151.8

1,133

9,422

HFCL Ltd

114.35

116.35

113.8

3,86,945

Apar Industries Ltd

10,916.3

11,168.4

10,470.25

6,516

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,192.95

1,220

1,186.85

26,207

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,583.65

2,637

2,582.45

3,899

Timken India Ltd

3,005.3

3,099.85

2,989.7

2,198

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.2

207

4,36,642

NCC Ltd

277.8

280.9

276

60,034

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.4

256.5

249.05

1,51,318

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,278.85

1,312

1,275.25

18,124

KEI Industries Ltd

4,342.5

4,518.45

4,342.5

1,863

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,366.85

1,393.7

1,365

16,309

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

318.1

326.2

318.1

33,477

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.6

1,619

1,580.05

20,032

RBL Bank Ltd

162.55

164

158.5

6,19,989

Manappuram Finance Ltd

187.4

192.1

186.7

2,84,086

City Union Bank Ltd

174.8

177.35

174.45

31,676

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.65

254.2

242.35

14,36,844

Sonata Software Ltd

630.35

634.25

622.1

14,340

Redington Ltd

201.4

204.55

199.8

60,365

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.55

94.55

92.39

2,15,620

Cyient Ltd

1,776.15

1,808

1,773.05

11,491

PVR Inox Ltd

1,302.75

1,331.4

1,300

27,706

Birlasoft Ltd

552.35

568.95

551.55

94,623

J K Cements Ltd

4,738

4,759.3

4,700

682

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.85

1,169.95

1,126.05

61,032

IIFL Finance Ltd

421.25

440.6

420

76,119

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

730

739

718

44,075

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

366.9

373.1

365.65

10,852

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

3,352.5

3,365.75

3,289.3

2,871

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

6,170

6,400.6

6,129.9

10,465

Syngene International Ltd

857.5

877.3

851.75

8,233

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1,293.3

1,303

1,251.65

8,272

Global Health Ltd

1,088.8

1,115.95

1,085.6

8,716

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

627.15

639

605

51,403

Sammaan Capital Ltd

163.15

165.15

161.65

2,43,197

Angel One Ltd

2,857.1

2,999.8

2,850

54,406

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2,942.85

3,025.55

2,910

2,052

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

66.32

66.5

65.13

86,308

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

5,099

5,288

5,085

10,487

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,296.4

1,317.25

1,294.25

4,824

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,251.75

2,337.6

2,246.35

4,016

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

177.05

182.6

176

1,00,928

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15,100.65

15,422.35

15,099.25

2,351

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

59.46

60.44

58.94

5,39,757

Share Price

