Sector Valuation

Overview

Valuation

Performance

Sector
Market Cap(₹. Cr)
Stocks
Dividend (%)
P/E
BV Average
TTM EPS
Volumes(Shares)

Plywood Boards/Laminates

40,538.86

10

0.13

58.74

99.36

12.88

16,84,787

Real Estate Investment Trusts

94,762.64

4

2.51

32.75

151.35

8.94

7,78,754

Shipping

26,469.86

7

0.56

35.61

204.51

31.04

20,52,770

Fertilizers

1,88,253.05

19

0.46

20.45

93.54

11.40

2,12,70,828

Glass & Glass Products

36,608.41

9

0.54

28.85

45.30

6.87

18,21,106

Paper

53,549.76

22

1.05

18.27

170.85

17.33

33,17,633

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

1,49,382.96

14

0.30

61.56

194.80

51.30

10,11,985

Sugar

71,734.9

30

0.70

20.22

214.56

14.19

1,14,16,485

Paints/Varnish

3,23,382.87

7

0.85

41.21

126.03

27.50

22,33,687

Petrochemicals

35,629.42

11

1.49

44.18

155.39

26.02

21,67,654

Pharmaceuticals

23,88,679.22

121

0.34

63.23

189.71

29.31

4,87,21,090

Plastic products

2,00,749.21

39

0.14

62.99

152.66

13.26

3,24,19,968

Chemicals

8,42,929.65

112

0.46

56.77

203.09

18.62

2,36,84,350

Entertainment

1,02,178.38

46

0.23

31.57

67.02

4.26

5,97,45,102

Tobacco Products

6,44,536.28

3

2.62

27.39

299.19

70.39

3,72,83,123

Logistics

1,53,406.71

46

0.34

49.77

76.63

8.39

1,20,60,630

Realty

8,99,442.75

61

0.21

58.16

119.96

10.97

4,49,92,229

Refineries

21,29,695.04

7

4.55

21.82

223.64

21.68

4,17,04,812

Bearings

1,02,324.38

6

0.93

36.41

203.84

40.57

2,48,399

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

3,94,653.64

7

1.07

31.11

146.00

20.77

6,35,18,797

Finance

32,09,599.3

148

0.53

51.20

1330.29

31.82

24,76,55,726

Non Ferrous Metals

4,21,565.38

20

0.44

45.71

70.21

8.90

2,64,27,350

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

2,01,327.65

28

0.26

40.10

177.50

19.04

81,19,382

Ceramic Products

33,345.49

9

0.27

23.56

181.46

25.70

13,77,571

Construction

52,294.17

27

0.10

35.17

43.46

4.50

4,34,16,704

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

4,50,908.87

20

0.22

45.18

78.72

11.13

3,42,40,108

Diversified

1,08,983.72

12

0.80

24.73

293.62

55.23

1,64,11,719

Electronics

63,122.34

10

0.26

48.89

514.27

67.51

14,12,551

Insurance

12,25,076.03

11

0.54

68.28

132.62

19.99

1,29,09,940

Power Generation & Distribution

17,12,762.69

25

0.62

68.94

169.86

60.37

14,13,02,918

Auto Ancillaries

7,03,216.07

79

0.57

56.80

255.47

31.26

4,93,19,417

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

5,16,679.85

59

0.43

55.71

161.42

25.06

5,43,42,037

IT - Hardware

20,830.09

9

0.17

43.81

60.64

7.84

13,87,144

Marine Port & Services

3,42,661.01

3

1.53

98.53

67.75

7.31

55,32,840

Mining & Mineral products

6,09,701.02

19

1.30

53.28

66.36

13.05

4,54,55,928

Air Transport Service

1,75,731.88

2

0

13.22

52.64

85.8

7,03,467

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

6,95,863.77

28

0.13

77.37

176.08

9.40

11,31,75,806

Media - Print/Television/Radio

23,878.18

14

0.85

12.43

185.07

25.18

55,71,820

Oil Drill/Allied

4,674.49

3

0.02

14.12

153.67

12.08

2,49,346

Plantation & Plantation Products

1,12,280.36

20

0.26

51.59

198.82

19.48

37,09,534

Textiles

3,60,682.91

120

0.23

31.25

145.09

13.76

9,95,07,784

Tyres

1,71,715.46

10

0.57

28.07

4435.11

488.27

24,79,554

Agro Chemicals

1,97,183.44

24

0.37

51.34

316.91

37.89

73,24,568

Banks

50,21,183.14

41

1.13

15.00

198.62

27.38

45,03,43,038

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

11,55,537.56

61

0.15

101.52

163.58

22.10

8,28,37,619

Leather

84,734.67

12

0.21

64.17

132.57

9.39

17,19,769

Retail

6,56,672.4

40

0.09

74.87

132.38

7.02

2,35,38,140

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

1,40,618.22

10

0.04

135.25

118.59

18.05

6,07,37,764

Trading

5,01,552.67

92

0.29

126.13

64.73

4.88

15,95,82,145

Consumer Durables

5,89,329.69

37

0.22

84.40

130.18

15.35

1,54,36,869

Dry cells

3,245.22

2

0.58

69.7

181.75

7.91

43,447

Ferro Alloys

9,233.12

6

0.22

8.97

280.88

62.44

2,79,100

FMCG

16,61,957.91

66

0.38

52.69

100.81

18.15

3,36,16,206

Power Infrastructure

15,845.6

2

0.01

77.42

157.85

19.55

13,06,444

Railways

63,560

1

0.82

52.83

44.04

15.04

8,59,724

Ship Building

2,443.62

1

0

90.06

146.50

25.22

14,803

Steel

9,81,047.420000001

83

0.29

48.22

108.24

17.52

10,09,01,220

Credit Rating Agencies

55,632.67

3

1.23

50.15

407.20

88.26

1,33,563

Education

5,158.47

14

0.23

76.33

49.24

3.02

12,31,567

ETF

4,33,684.85

224

0

0

143.01

0

11,54,22,217

Miscellaneous

3,55,812.66

137

0.25

38.98

72.84

7.09

8,34,52,853

Telecomm-Service

12,34,394.19

13

0.18

48.48

19.91

4.66

49,38,61,356

Alcoholic Beverages

2,51,998.2

14

0.36

89.42

207.56

20.01

55,40,451

Automobile

19,81,247.99

20

0.98

53.75

537.02

102.95

7,05,91,305

Cement - Products

8,107.52

6

0.52

27.27

443.10

15.71

3,14,678

Refractories

25,621.7

6

0.56

61.82

183.07

26.88

8,06,269

Gas Distribution

3,55,674.5

9

1.47

29.74

175.25

28.13

3,61,07,787

Healthcare

5,72,472.26

37

0.25

71.64

100.86

15.30

1,23,65,838

Hotels & Restaurants

2,33,921.27

30

0.36

55.23

105.83

16.39

2,20,17,100

IT - Software

45,93,898.02

143

0.78

68.53

112.89

18.49

12,00,33,351

Packaging

70,029.34

40

0.34

40.61

131.42

12.90

1,18,04,850

Aerospace & Defence

9,21,099.67

23

0.23

77.45

156.25

23.93

14,40,85,688

Cables

2,12,674.23

18

0.18

61.20

132.70

17.18

1,10,97,723

Cement

7,96,910.53

29

0.62

57.27

469.01

37.62

87,26,029

Financial Services

2,11,540.45

6

0.71

89.52

152.61

35.82

69,17,261

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

28,323.31

4

1.54

11.61

110.80

9.34

8,40,139

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

1,89,047.25

24

0.55

33.54

107.61

26.46

1,65,25,784

Computer Education

4,886.83

6

0.70

48.18

32.83

2.49

38,55,729

Edible Oil

2,02,291.39

13

0.15

30.91

-7.77

6.93

54,31,719

Engineering

72,473.27

32

0.18

49.64

169.10

20.90

35,53,070

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

10,49,403.55

98

0.13

55.49

81.01

13.10

14,65,04,935

Printing & Stationery

27,729.38

10

0.44

29.57

90.62

8.51

9,54,595

Quick Service Restaurant

1,02,416.64

7

0.08

194.94

49.13

0.61

1,28,91,838

Top News

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

