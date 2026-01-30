₹4,245.22
(95.1)(2.29%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
₹4,227.93
Prev. Close
₹4,150.12
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹4,216.75
₹4,252.85
Performance
One Week (%)
5.09
One Month (%)
5.43
One Year (%)
-3.25
YTD (%)
6.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Piramal Finance Ltd
1,739.4
1,763.55
1,737
1,36,651
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
337.55
367
307.35
21,29,959
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
449.6
452
425.05
62,650
Life Insurance Corporation of India
841.95
844.85
824.55
4,02,999
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
101.76
102.35
100.61
19,38,740
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,539.2
2,562.5
2,521.65
1,11,453
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
482.45
483.2
468.5
9,228
Gland Pharma Ltd
1,765
1,781
1,741.4
2,046
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,546.15
1,566.6
1,525.2
38,979
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
126.45
127.2
125
8,09,610
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
1,781.55
1,808
1,767.6
28,657
Tata Technologies Ltd
575.85
577.55
568
72,057
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
585.65
591.4
573.45
4,71,232
LG Electronics India Ltd
1,537.15
1,630.8
1,515
3,71,710
AWL Agri Business Ltd
182.55
184.25
181.3
2,82,673
Jio Financial Services Ltd
242.65
244.25
241.55
5,65,160
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
336.65
340
301.85
23,28,600
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
989.95
991.75
960.15
74,500
Devyani International Ltd
106.93
109.53
106.9
1,20,068
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
1,342
1,349.75
1,316.7
22,722
Tata Capital Ltd
332.15
333.9
323.25
3,19,386
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
146.2
147.75
143.5
35,499
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
480.35
491
476.1
56,908
Anthem Biosciences Ltd
729.2
751.1
726.15
10,368
HDB Financial Services Ltd
644.2
654
628
51,324
Global Health Ltd
1,086.55
1,101.85
1,071.35
6,325
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
699.35
714.4
695.1
3,22,100
Lodha Developers Ltd
861
863.05
836.1
1,78,419
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1,265.3
1,289
1,261
9,532
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,120
2,127.4
2,090
12,457
Angel One Ltd
297.65
298.9
286.35
11,73,719
Belrise Industries Ltd
207.5
210.4
206.55
3,65,726
Waaree Energies Ltd
3,424.7
3,448.8
3,363.6
1,55,060
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
3,450.8
3,510.5
3,390.2
82,712
JSW Cement Ltd
128.7
129.6
127.3
1,46,051
One 97 Communications Ltd
1,139.4
1,145.5
1,126.05
1,56,739
PB Fintech Ltd
1,482
1,498.65
1,465
7,31,295
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
442.5
452.9
441.3
3,75,051
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
270.65
272.85
267.1
1,88,652
Aditya Infotech Ltd
2,071.2
2,100
1,979.45
87,100
Indegene Ltd
496
497.65
484.8
22,110
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
727
729.95
712.45
73,801
National Securities Depository Ltd
929.3
934
925
5,66,262
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
89.01
89.25
85.8
6,20,777
Eternal Ltd
246.5
248.3
240
12,14,505
Swiggy Ltd
272.45
274.7
268.15
5,02,937
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
247.45
252.5
246.95
1,26,617
Delhivery Ltd
459.5
471.25
456.25
3,25,695
Vikram Solar Ltd
222.7
225.95
219.9
1,64,219
Lenskart Solutions Ltd
539
559.8
537
1,02,459
Urban Company Ltd
136.35
138.05
135.1
3,69,573
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
381.15
382.15
376.15
49,578
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
285.9
291.35
284.8
1,38,101
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd
256.75
261.95
241.8
3,01,616
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
319.1
323.5
318.75
6,447
Ather Energy Ltd
872.4
938.9
862.15
10,20,621
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
38.56
40.6
38.12
1,21,44,940
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
262.9
263.7
258.9
18,62,305
Piramal Pharma Ltd
148.55
150.2
147.2
1,76,812
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
893.35
907.85
873.65
1,33,865
Campus Activewear Ltd
248.85
251.05
238
16,250
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
39.09
39.36
38.62
5,74,440
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
4,018.3
4,070
3,924.45
65,558
Premier Energies Ltd
998.75
1,005
980
59,625
Pine Labs Ltd
183.1
184.95
179.25
2,38,884
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
803.95
820.6
798
25,030
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
208.5
212.95
199.05
55,21,597
Physicswallah Ltd
105.5
108.76
102.68
5,72,893
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
797.35
820.7
796.05
6,927
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd
572.1
581.15
563.2
28,189
Tata Motors Ltd
435
445.75
433.15
6,97,653
Sagility Ltd
42.84
43.4
42.56
13,56,667
Siemens Energy India Ltd
2,915
2,938.5
2,872
14,231
NTPC Green Energy Ltd
107.29
108.57
106
10,92,885
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
419.05
431.5
418
46,137
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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