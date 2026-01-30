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BSE Select IPO

BSE Select IPO SHARE PRICE

4,245.22

(95.1)negative-bottom arrow(2.29%)

15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

4,227.93

Prev. Close

4,150.12

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

4,216.75

Select price range

4,252.85

Performance

One Week (%)

5.09

One Month (%)

5.43

One Year (%)

-3.25

YTD (%)

6.45

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BSE Select IPO LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Piramal Finance Ltd

1,739.4

1,763.55

1,737

1,36,651

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

337.55

367

307.35

21,29,959

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

449.6

452

425.05

62,650

Life Insurance Corporation of India

841.95

844.85

824.55

4,02,999

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

101.76

102.35

100.61

19,38,740

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,539.2

2,562.5

2,521.65

1,11,453

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

482.45

483.2

468.5

9,228

Gland Pharma Ltd

1,765

1,781

1,741.4

2,046

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,546.15

1,566.6

1,525.2

38,979

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

126.45

127.2

125

8,09,610

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

1,781.55

1,808

1,767.6

28,657

Tata Technologies Ltd

575.85

577.55

568

72,057

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

585.65

591.4

573.45

4,71,232

LG Electronics India Ltd

1,537.15

1,630.8

1,515

3,71,710

AWL Agri Business Ltd

182.55

184.25

181.3

2,82,673

Jio Financial Services Ltd

242.65

244.25

241.55

5,65,160

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

336.65

340

301.85

23,28,600

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

989.95

991.75

960.15

74,500

Devyani International Ltd

106.93

109.53

106.9

1,20,068

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

1,342

1,349.75

1,316.7

22,722

Tata Capital Ltd

332.15

333.9

323.25

3,19,386

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd

146.2

147.75

143.5

35,499

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

480.35

491

476.1

56,908

Anthem Biosciences Ltd

729.2

751.1

726.15

10,368

HDB Financial Services Ltd

644.2

654

628

51,324

Global Health Ltd

1,086.55

1,101.85

1,071.35

6,325

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

699.35

714.4

695.1

3,22,100

Lodha Developers Ltd

861

863.05

836.1

1,78,419

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1,265.3

1,289

1,261

9,532

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,120

2,127.4

2,090

12,457

Angel One Ltd

297.65

298.9

286.35

11,73,719

Belrise Industries Ltd

207.5

210.4

206.55

3,65,726

Waaree Energies Ltd

3,424.7

3,448.8

3,363.6

1,55,060

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

3,450.8

3,510.5

3,390.2

82,712

JSW Cement Ltd

128.7

129.6

127.3

1,46,051

One 97 Communications Ltd

1,139.4

1,145.5

1,126.05

1,56,739

PB Fintech Ltd

1,482

1,498.65

1,465

7,31,295

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

442.5

452.9

441.3

3,75,051

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

270.65

272.85

267.1

1,88,652

Aditya Infotech Ltd

2,071.2

2,100

1,979.45

87,100

Indegene Ltd

496

497.65

484.8

22,110

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

727

729.95

712.45

73,801

National Securities Depository Ltd

929.3

934

925

5,66,262

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

89.01

89.25

85.8

6,20,777

Eternal Ltd

246.5

248.3

240

12,14,505

Swiggy Ltd

272.45

274.7

268.15

5,02,937

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

247.45

252.5

246.95

1,26,617

Delhivery Ltd

459.5

471.25

456.25

3,25,695

Vikram Solar Ltd

222.7

225.95

219.9

1,64,219

Lenskart Solutions Ltd

539

559.8

537

1,02,459

Urban Company Ltd

136.35

138.05

135.1

3,69,573

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

381.15

382.15

376.15

49,578

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

285.9

291.35

284.8

1,38,101

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd

256.75

261.95

241.8

3,01,616

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

319.1

323.5

318.75

6,447

Ather Energy Ltd

872.4

938.9

862.15

10,20,621

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

38.56

40.6

38.12

1,21,44,940

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

262.9

263.7

258.9

18,62,305

Piramal Pharma Ltd

148.55

150.2

147.2

1,76,812

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

893.35

907.85

873.65

1,33,865

Campus Activewear Ltd

248.85

251.05

238

16,250

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

39.09

39.36

38.62

5,74,440

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

4,018.3

4,070

3,924.45

65,558

Premier Energies Ltd

998.75

1,005

980

59,625

Pine Labs Ltd

183.1

184.95

179.25

2,38,884

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

803.95

820.6

798

25,030

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

208.5

212.95

199.05

55,21,597

Physicswallah Ltd

105.5

108.76

102.68

5,72,893

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

797.35

820.7

796.05

6,927

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd

572.1

581.15

563.2

28,189

Tata Motors Ltd

435

445.75

433.15

6,97,653

Sagility Ltd

42.84

43.4

42.56

13,56,667

Siemens Energy India Ltd

2,915

2,938.5

2,872

14,231

NTPC Green Energy Ltd

107.29

108.57

106

10,92,885

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

419.05

431.5

418

46,137

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Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

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