₹1,420.13
(-13.91)(-0.97%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹1,438.81
Prev. Close
₹1,434.05
Market Cap.
₹9,15,784.47
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹1,417.75
₹1,440.22
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.63
One Month (%)
0.02
One Year (%)
16.19
YTD (%)
2.14
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
982.2
991.9
979
11,094
Nirlon Ltd
488
511.95
487.9
10,950
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
133.75
136.25
131.5
55,970
NESCO Ltd
995.4
1,005.95
985
4,342
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd
1,180.7
1,218.05
1,171.3
45,043
MSTC Ltd
689.75
705.2
686
11,121
MMTC Ltd
74.5
75.46
74
1,42,202
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
214.65
217.5
213.5
77,151
Blue Dart Express Ltd
6,840
6,998.3
6,786.05
2,306
SEAMEC Ltd
1,149.95
1,179.95
1,144.6
1,633
Ravindra Energy Ltd
134.85
138.8
131
90,275
BF Utilities Ltd
1,016.2
1,016.2
983.95
5,834
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
183.5
187.9
182.65
26,984
Redington Ltd
201.4
204.55
199.8
60,365
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
783.25
795.85
783.25
9,431
Allcargo Gati Ltd
91.16
91.98
90.45
31,654
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
1,155.3
1,178.85
1,140
2,130
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.25
1,236
1,196.35
1,51,337
GMR Airports Ltd
78.73
79.92
78.5
1,69,057
Veritas (India) Ltd
880
884
855
4,835
Alldigi Tech Ltd
979.25
999.95
974.05
413
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
401.2
407
392.8
1,41,011
Team Lease Services Ltd
3,062.35
3,085
3,042.25
1,067
Allcargo Logistics Ltd
50.46
50.84
50
1,81,417
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
696
713
696
1,819
eClerx Services Ltd
3,480
3,567
3,480
4,637
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
176
180.9
175.45
37,632
VRL Logistics Ltd
513.8
527
509.55
4,374
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,457.85
4,539.75
4,440.2
10,657
Mahindra Logistics Ltd
384.1
388.55
384.1
2,347
SIS Ltd
370
373.25
364.95
2,985
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
330.7
334.4
327.05
1,77,295
Snowman Logistics Ltd
70.5
71.77
70.5
16,969
Updater Services Ltd
386.8
388.4
375.25
8,309
Quess Corp Ltd
688
718.1
677
1,31,051
CMS Info Systems Ltd
500.8
508.25
497
9,363
Navkar Corporation Ltd
160.4
166
157.8
30,166
Gateway Distriparks Ltd
82.83
83.05
82.07
50,348
TCI Express Ltd
848.75
849.5
830.05
587
Delhivery Ltd
342.15
352
341.35
37,239
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
174
179
173.6
16,910
RPSG Ventures Ltd
1,169.95
1,205.9
1,163.4
2,044
EKI Energy Services Ltd
277
289.95
275
52,547
Allcargo Terminals Ltd
38.57
40.17
37.7
22,767
TransIndia Real Estate Ltd
39.92
40.59
39.73
25,543
Dreamfolks Services Ltd
401.3
404
396.8
10,277
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
724.55
729
718.05
2,335
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd
752.6
773.25
746.1
22,258
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
