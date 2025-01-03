iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Services

BSE Services SHARE PRICE

1,420.13

(-13.91)negative-bottom arrow(-0.97%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

1,438.81

Prev. Close

1,434.05

Market Cap.

9,15,784.47

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

1,417.75

1,440.22

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.63

One Month (%)

0.02

One Year (%)

16.19

YTD (%)

2.14

BSE Services LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

982.2

991.9

979

11,094

Nirlon Ltd

488

511.95

487.9

10,950

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd

133.75

136.25

131.5

55,970

NESCO Ltd

995.4

1,005.95

985

4,342

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd

1,180.7

1,218.05

1,171.3

45,043

MSTC Ltd

689.75

705.2

686

11,121

MMTC Ltd

74.5

75.46

74

1,42,202

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

214.65

217.5

213.5

77,151

Blue Dart Express Ltd

6,840

6,998.3

6,786.05

2,306

SEAMEC Ltd

1,149.95

1,179.95

1,144.6

1,633

Ravindra Energy Ltd

134.85

138.8

131

90,275

BF Utilities Ltd

1,016.2

1,016.2

983.95

5,834

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

183.5

187.9

182.65

26,984

Redington Ltd

201.4

204.55

199.8

60,365

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

783.25

795.85

783.25

9,431

Allcargo Gati Ltd

91.16

91.98

90.45

31,654

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

1,155.3

1,178.85

1,140

2,130

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,199.25

1,236

1,196.35

1,51,337

GMR Airports Ltd

78.73

79.92

78.5

1,69,057

Veritas (India) Ltd

880

884

855

4,835

Alldigi Tech Ltd

979.25

999.95

974.05

413

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

401.2

407

392.8

1,41,011

Team Lease Services Ltd

3,062.35

3,085

3,042.25

1,067

Allcargo Logistics Ltd

50.46

50.84

50

1,81,417

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

696

713

696

1,819

eClerx Services Ltd

3,480

3,567

3,480

4,637

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

176

180.9

175.45

37,632

VRL Logistics Ltd

513.8

527

509.55

4,374

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,457.85

4,539.75

4,440.2

10,657

Mahindra Logistics Ltd

384.1

388.55

384.1

2,347

SIS Ltd

370

373.25

364.95

2,985

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

330.7

334.4

327.05

1,77,295

Snowman Logistics Ltd

70.5

71.77

70.5

16,969

Updater Services Ltd

386.8

388.4

375.25

8,309

Quess Corp Ltd

688

718.1

677

1,31,051

CMS Info Systems Ltd

500.8

508.25

497

9,363

Navkar Corporation Ltd

160.4

166

157.8

30,166

Gateway Distriparks Ltd

82.83

83.05

82.07

50,348

TCI Express Ltd

848.75

849.5

830.05

587

Delhivery Ltd

342.15

352

341.35

37,239

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd

174

179

173.6

16,910

RPSG Ventures Ltd

1,169.95

1,205.9

1,163.4

2,044

EKI Energy Services Ltd

277

289.95

275

52,547

Allcargo Terminals Ltd

38.57

40.17

37.7

22,767

TransIndia Real Estate Ltd

39.92

40.59

39.73

25,543

Dreamfolks Services Ltd

401.3

404

396.8

10,277

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

724.55

729

718.05

2,335

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

752.6

773.25

746.1

22,258

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

