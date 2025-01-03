₹43,679.26
(-580.3)(-1.31%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹44,287.78
Prev. Close
₹44,259.57
Market Cap.
₹43,22,040.05
Div Yield
1.59
PE
34.84
PB
34.84
₹43,544.62
₹44,287.78
Performance
One Week (%)
1.71
One Month (%)
2.4
One Year (%)
23.65
YTD (%)
23.59
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Zensar Technologies Ltd
794.5
811.35
775.4
79,420
NELCO Ltd
1,377.35
1,417.45
1,343.55
14,799
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.6
294
6,58,326
Black Box Ltd
665
691.85
661.15
11,408
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,657.55
6,755
6,612
9,390
Genesys International Corporation Ltd
942.95
968
942.4
15,611
Mastek Ltd
3,064
3,134.95
3,051
4,277
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Control Print Ltd
752
752.4
735.25
2,851
Mphasis Ltd
2,868.1
2,901.3
2,832.2
4,333
Vakrangee Ltd
35.97
36.45
34.36
28,18,017
Onward Technologies Ltd
337.7
337.7
326.1
3,252
63 Moons Technologies Ltd
905.95
931.85
874
48,741
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.25
4,180.05
4,091
1,61,331
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,947.25
1,991.95
1,942.2
1,64,120
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
1,131.65
1,189
1,095
9,196
Sonata Software Ltd
630.35
634.25
622.1
14,340
Ramco Systems Ltd
429.2
440.5
425.65
3,837
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,401
12,793.3
12,401
2,951
Cyient Ltd
1,776.15
1,808
1,773.05
11,491
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
1,689.05
1,713.9
1,685.95
7,855
Subex Ltd
23.36
23.72
23.1
1,45,391
Accelya Solutions India Ltd
1,554.4
1,569
1,542
1,211
Birlasoft Ltd
552.35
568.95
551.55
94,623
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.1
1,729.8
1,682.1
1,11,923
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,739.55
5,789.55
5,700.5
5,328
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,388.9
6,521
6,316.5
5,574
Tata Technologies Ltd
897.5
912.65
895
29,059
R Systems International Ltd
473.3
477.6
456.2
6,584
Sasken Technologies Ltd
2,159.8
2,204.2
2,127.65
530
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
1,573.1
1,614.55
1,543.35
21,137
Datamatics Global Services Ltd
691.4
711.9
680.05
41,621
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd
724.85
724.85
724.85
2,014
Cigniti Technologies Ltd
1,754.9
1,799.95
1,732
3,678
Tanla Platforms Ltd
720.8
755
712.35
1,72,055
Magellanic Cloud Ltd
70.06
74.24
69.7
5,76,119
Coforge Ltd
9,667
9,740.7
9,535
6,492
Xchanging Solutions Ltd
116.7
119.7
112
46,468
D-Link India Ltd
572.5
582.25
570.05
4,735
Expleo Solutions Ltd
1,408.75
1,414.65
1,389.25
2,263
Rashi Peripherals Ltd
398.5
408
396.3
10,396
Latent View Analytics Ltd
501.45
509.85
487
42,659
eMudhra Ltd
950.4
980.95
945.55
4,843
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,788.75
4,875
4,760.85
7,096
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
973.5
1,006.45
956.35
35,097
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd
440.7
442.9
422.35
2,401
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
654.6
679.75
642
5,783
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
738.05
746.2
723.4
36,162
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.35
1,494
1,445
73,771
Affle India Ltd
1,776.7
1,821
1,761.45
21,069
Ksolves India Ltd
996
1,009.5
985.5
5,425
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd
727.2
728.95
715.55
8,151
C.E. Info Systems Ltd
1,631.6
1,655.95
1,620.9
2,819
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd
562.3
576.8
558.65
44,500
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
2,839
2,929.3
2,827.05
6,347
BLS E-Services Ltd
207.5
211.5
205.75
51,144
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
