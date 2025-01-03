iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Information Technology

BSE IT SHARE PRICE

43,679.26

(-580.3)negative-bottom arrow(-1.31%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

44,287.78

Prev. Close

44,259.57

Market Cap.

43,22,040.05

Div Yield

1.59

PE

34.84

PB

34.84

43,544.62

44,287.78

Performance

One Week (%)

1.71

One Month (%)

2.4

One Year (%)

23.65

YTD (%)

23.59

BSE IT LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Zensar Technologies Ltd

794.5

811.35

775.4

79,420

NELCO Ltd

1,377.35

1,417.45

1,343.55

14,799

Wipro Ltd

294.45

303.6

294

6,58,326

Black Box Ltd

665

691.85

661.15

11,408

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,657.55

6,755

6,612

9,390

Genesys International Corporation Ltd

942.95

968

942.4

15,611

Mastek Ltd

3,064

3,134.95

3,051

4,277

Infosys Ltd

1,940.1

1,957.45

1,922.2

2,05,298

Control Print Ltd

752

752.4

735.25

2,851

Mphasis Ltd

2,868.1

2,901.3

2,832.2

4,333

Vakrangee Ltd

35.97

36.45

34.36

28,18,017

Onward Technologies Ltd

337.7

337.7

326.1

3,252

63 Moons Technologies Ltd

905.95

931.85

874

48,741

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.25

4,180.05

4,091

1,61,331

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,947.25

1,991.95

1,942.2

1,64,120

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

1,131.65

1,189

1,095

9,196

Sonata Software Ltd

630.35

634.25

622.1

14,340

Ramco Systems Ltd

429.2

440.5

425.65

3,837

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,401

12,793.3

12,401

2,951

Cyient Ltd

1,776.15

1,808

1,773.05

11,491

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

1,689.05

1,713.9

1,685.95

7,855

Subex Ltd

23.36

23.72

23.1

1,45,391

Accelya Solutions India Ltd

1,554.4

1,569

1,542

1,211

Birlasoft Ltd

552.35

568.95

551.55

94,623

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.1

1,729.8

1,682.1

1,11,923

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,739.55

5,789.55

5,700.5

5,328

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,388.9

6,521

6,316.5

5,574

Tata Technologies Ltd

897.5

912.65

895

29,059

R Systems International Ltd

473.3

477.6

456.2

6,584

Sasken Technologies Ltd

2,159.8

2,204.2

2,127.65

530

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd

1,573.1

1,614.55

1,543.35

21,137

Datamatics Global Services Ltd

691.4

711.9

680.05

41,621

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd

724.85

724.85

724.85

2,014

Cigniti Technologies Ltd

1,754.9

1,799.95

1,732

3,678

Tanla Platforms Ltd

720.8

755

712.35

1,72,055

Magellanic Cloud Ltd

70.06

74.24

69.7

5,76,119

Coforge Ltd

9,667

9,740.7

9,535

6,492

Xchanging Solutions Ltd

116.7

119.7

112

46,468

D-Link India Ltd

572.5

582.25

570.05

4,735

Expleo Solutions Ltd

1,408.75

1,414.65

1,389.25

2,263

Rashi Peripherals Ltd

398.5

408

396.3

10,396

Latent View Analytics Ltd

501.45

509.85

487

42,659

eMudhra Ltd

950.4

980.95

945.55

4,843

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,788.75

4,875

4,760.85

7,096

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

973.5

1,006.45

956.35

35,097

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd

440.7

442.9

422.35

2,401

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd

654.6

679.75

642

5,783

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

738.05

746.2

723.4

36,162

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.35

1,494

1,445

73,771

Affle India Ltd

1,776.7

1,821

1,761.45

21,069

Ksolves India Ltd

996

1,009.5

985.5

5,425

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd

727.2

728.95

715.55

8,151

C.E. Info Systems Ltd

1,631.6

1,655.95

1,620.9

2,819

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd

562.3

576.8

558.65

44,500

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

2,839

2,929.3

2,827.05

6,347

BLS E-Services Ltd

207.5

211.5

205.75

51,144

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Share Price

