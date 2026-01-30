₹12,005.3
(101.29)(0.85%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹11,894.6
Prev. Close
₹11,904
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹11,872
₹12,010.7
Performance
One Week (%)
3.05
One Month (%)
16.17
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
13.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
1,433.3
1,438.4
1,424.4
1,06,735
Aegis Logistics Ltd
709
727.9
708.3
2,01,335
Ashok Leyland Ltd
180.46
180.7
175.6
98,07,081
CESC Ltd
180.6
181.9
177
8,54,796
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
1,434.4
1,445
1,413.4
1,37,080
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
833.55
835
803
30,21,160
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
478.9
482
464.15
7,61,146
Elgi Equipments Ltd
550.3
550.75
539.95
1,23,227
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
4,241.1
4,283
4,220
2,28,302
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
1,454.1
1,463.6
1,432.5
1,33,074
Ambuja Cements Ltd
457.6
459.75
451
6,12,396
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,774.5
2,810
2,755.6
4,32,669
ABB India Ltd
7,795
7,822.5
7,161
11,46,811
Cummins India Ltd
5,181.4
5,201
5,079.4
2,39,701
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
4,026.9
4,070
4,022.1
11,54,687
The Ramco Cements Ltd
995.9
1,005.15
991.05
41,204
Shree Cement Ltd
25,560
25,720
25,455
4,484
Siemens Ltd
3,876.4
3,885
3,706.6
6,60,038
Tata Power Company Ltd
439.05
440.8
434.8
29,16,332
HFCL Ltd
99.9
101.2
97.27
3,05,78,753
Anant Raj Ltd
518.4
521.15
510.4
6,90,187
BEML Ltd
1,821.3
1,910
1,811.1
17,71,455
Tata Communications Ltd
1,501.3
1,528
1,498.3
2,01,978
Bharat Electronics Ltd
448.75
451.85
444.7
73,21,041
NLC India Ltd
303.75
307.65
300.05
17,53,825
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
332.33
336.8
329.7
92,51,007
NCC Ltd
160.55
160.94
158.52
13,41,387
Nava Ltd
699.15
706.7
690.55
2,52,394
Blue Dart Express Ltd
5,411
5,500
5,377
13,670
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,252.2
1,253.8
1,240
27,637
Thermax Ltd
4,060.1
4,166.1
4,055.6
92,746
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
320.8
321
316
35,83,678
Ircon International Ltd
153.87
155.49
152.01
22,28,148
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,570.5
1,577.9
1,542.9
7,87,491
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,819
1,819.5
1,800
73,677
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
330.85
337.4
330.1
2,23,188
DLF Ltd
614.3
614.8
605.45
16,00,486
NTPC Ltd
406
406.25
393.2
91,59,530
Engineers India Ltd
249.5
249.8
242.8
29,38,291
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,396.5
4,413
4,331
4,60,372
SJVN Ltd
77.52
77.85
76.66
21,94,421
GAIL (India) Ltd
166.35
166.8
160.65
95,04,585
NHPC Ltd
82.55
83.5
82.35
58,77,648
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
506.25
507
502
3,14,903
Reliance Power Ltd
29.14
29.5
28.33
4,83,56,150
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,693.5
2,707.9
2,650.6
11,48,316
NBCC (India) Ltd
93.94
94.15
92.82
54,26,188
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,421
1,422
1,401.5
2,45,424
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
2,788.3
2,789.8
2,700.4
11,65,131
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,146.2
1,149.95
1,122.85
94,697
Suzlon Energy Ltd
54.04
54.49
52.9
8,76,87,580
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
19.66
20.23
18.92
9,30,07,670
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,550
1,573.8
1,545.3
69,213
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,839.8
1,857.9
1,835
24,72,787
Godrej Properties Ltd
1,826.7
1,828.9
1,795.6
5,05,991
J K Cements Ltd
5,982.5
6,011
5,879.5
35,499
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,385.1
1,391.9
1,369.1
5,42,413
Adani Power Ltd
212.18
214.84
203.3
7,36,43,405
Torrent Power Ltd
1,650
1,661.8
1,616
4,87,991
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
742
746
733.5
3,44,793
Petronet LNG Ltd
279.64
280.57
275.88
5,96,303
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
168.53
169.36
166.25
13,96,391
Zen Technologies Ltd
1,767.7
1,788.8
1,747
8,45,232
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,593
1,598.5
1,582
8,76,019
Triveni Turbine Ltd
571.4
576.8
562
10,35,481
GMR Airports Ltd
97.75
97.92
96.94
49,87,033
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.53
9.61
9.46
19,65,94,821
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
277.41
281.85
276.42
3,33,972
Rites Ltd
221.15
222.55
218.5
2,69,724
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,090
12,120
12,001
95,649
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
302.5
303.88
297
39,06,709
KEC International Ltd
590.6
592.8
580
5,50,748
JSW Energy Ltd
557.05
560
540
18,97,076
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
943.8
946.25
903
6,70,266
Sobha Ltd
1,353
1,382.1
1,350.1
1,14,710
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
795
803.55
787.2
1,08,500
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
309.05
309.55
295
1,73,99,035
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
22.01
22.06
21.72
55,05,211
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,684.4
4,713.3
4,625
5,19,248
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
1,645.7
1,670
1,632.4
1,37,993
Tejas Networks Ltd
407.6
415.95
403.7
9,89,271
Lodha Developers Ltd
888.55
891.95
872.55
15,46,166
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
1,265.85
1,266.6
1,248
80,888
Oberoi Realty Ltd
1,742
1,751
1,715
2,78,046
Adani Total Gas Ltd
624.75
633.55
614
18,90,129
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
284.12
287.9
280.8
10,72,366
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
3,750
3,763.8
3,515.7
14,28,435
Indus Towers Ltd
409.35
418.6
408
31,41,414
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
1,111.7
1,111.7
1,024
2,00,138
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
277.5
278.94
274.9
3,73,915
Inox Wind Ltd
103.28
104.75
99.51
1,59,07,522
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
1,338.75
1,340
1,265.3
25,62,599
Delhivery Ltd
461.1
474.15
452.45
25,75,706
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,178.8
1,186.85
1,148
23,62,208
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,985.8
2,003.5
1,975
68,204
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
30,440
30,470
29,825
67,215
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
866.25
868.95
853.6
1,84,200
Tata Motors Ltd
448
449.9
440.6
51,41,644
Siemens Energy India Ltd
3,190
3,255.9
3,180
3,14,525
NTPC Green Energy Ltd
113.21
113.7
111.27
40,82,641
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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