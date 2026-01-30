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Nifty India Infrastructure & Logistics

Nifty India Infra & Logistics SHARE PRICE

12,005.3

(101.29)negative-bottom arrow(0.85%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

11,894.6

Prev. Close

11,904

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

11,872

Select price range

12,010.7

Performance

One Week (%)

3.05

One Month (%)

16.17

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

13.94

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Nifty India Infra & Logistics LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

1,433.3

1,438.4

1,424.4

1,06,735

Aegis Logistics Ltd

709

727.9

708.3

2,01,335

Ashok Leyland Ltd

180.46

180.7

175.6

98,07,081

CESC Ltd

180.6

181.9

177

8,54,796

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

1,434.4

1,445

1,413.4

1,37,080

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

833.55

835

803

30,21,160

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

478.9

482

464.15

7,61,146

Elgi Equipments Ltd

550.3

550.75

539.95

1,23,227

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

4,241.1

4,283

4,220

2,28,302

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

1,454.1

1,463.6

1,432.5

1,33,074

Ambuja Cements Ltd

457.6

459.75

451

6,12,396

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,774.5

2,810

2,755.6

4,32,669

ABB India Ltd

7,795

7,822.5

7,161

11,46,811

Cummins India Ltd

5,181.4

5,201

5,079.4

2,39,701

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

4,026.9

4,070

4,022.1

11,54,687

The Ramco Cements Ltd

995.9

1,005.15

991.05

41,204

Shree Cement Ltd

25,560

25,720

25,455

4,484

Siemens Ltd

3,876.4

3,885

3,706.6

6,60,038

Tata Power Company Ltd

439.05

440.8

434.8

29,16,332

HFCL Ltd

99.9

101.2

97.27

3,05,78,753

Anant Raj Ltd

518.4

521.15

510.4

6,90,187

BEML Ltd

1,821.3

1,910

1,811.1

17,71,455

Tata Communications Ltd

1,501.3

1,528

1,498.3

2,01,978

Bharat Electronics Ltd

448.75

451.85

444.7

73,21,041

NLC India Ltd

303.75

307.65

300.05

17,53,825

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

332.33

336.8

329.7

92,51,007

NCC Ltd

160.55

160.94

158.52

13,41,387

Nava Ltd

699.15

706.7

690.55

2,52,394

Blue Dart Express Ltd

5,411

5,500

5,377

13,670

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,252.2

1,253.8

1,240

27,637

Thermax Ltd

4,060.1

4,166.1

4,055.6

92,746

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

320.8

321

316

35,83,678

Ircon International Ltd

153.87

155.49

152.01

22,28,148

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,570.5

1,577.9

1,542.9

7,87,491

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,819

1,819.5

1,800

73,677

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

330.85

337.4

330.1

2,23,188

DLF Ltd

614.3

614.8

605.45

16,00,486

NTPC Ltd

406

406.25

393.2

91,59,530

Engineers India Ltd

249.5

249.8

242.8

29,38,291

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,396.5

4,413

4,331

4,60,372

SJVN Ltd

77.52

77.85

76.66

21,94,421

GAIL (India) Ltd

166.35

166.8

160.65

95,04,585

NHPC Ltd

82.55

83.5

82.35

58,77,648

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

506.25

507

502

3,14,903

Reliance Power Ltd

29.14

29.5

28.33

4,83,56,150

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,693.5

2,707.9

2,650.6

11,48,316

NBCC (India) Ltd

93.94

94.15

92.82

54,26,188

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,421

1,422

1,401.5

2,45,424

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

2,788.3

2,789.8

2,700.4

11,65,131

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,146.2

1,149.95

1,122.85

94,697

Suzlon Energy Ltd

54.04

54.49

52.9

8,76,87,580

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

19.66

20.23

18.92

9,30,07,670

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,550

1,573.8

1,545.3

69,213

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,839.8

1,857.9

1,835

24,72,787

Godrej Properties Ltd

1,826.7

1,828.9

1,795.6

5,05,991

J K Cements Ltd

5,982.5

6,011

5,879.5

35,499

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,385.1

1,391.9

1,369.1

5,42,413

Adani Power Ltd

212.18

214.84

203.3

7,36,43,405

Torrent Power Ltd

1,650

1,661.8

1,616

4,87,991

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

742

746

733.5

3,44,793

Petronet LNG Ltd

279.64

280.57

275.88

5,96,303

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

168.53

169.36

166.25

13,96,391

Zen Technologies Ltd

1,767.7

1,788.8

1,747

8,45,232

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,593

1,598.5

1,582

8,76,019

Triveni Turbine Ltd

571.4

576.8

562

10,35,481

GMR Airports Ltd

97.75

97.92

96.94

49,87,033

Vodafone Idea Ltd

9.53

9.61

9.46

19,65,94,821

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

277.41

281.85

276.42

3,33,972

Rites Ltd

221.15

222.55

218.5

2,69,724

UltraTech Cement Ltd

12,090

12,120

12,001

95,649

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

302.5

303.88

297

39,06,709

KEC International Ltd

590.6

592.8

580

5,50,748

JSW Energy Ltd

557.05

560

540

18,97,076

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

943.8

946.25

903

6,70,266

Sobha Ltd

1,353

1,382.1

1,350.1

1,14,710

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

795

803.55

787.2

1,08,500

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

309.05

309.55

295

1,73,99,035

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

22.01

22.06

21.72

55,05,211

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,684.4

4,713.3

4,625

5,19,248

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

1,645.7

1,670

1,632.4

1,37,993

Tejas Networks Ltd

407.6

415.95

403.7

9,89,271

Lodha Developers Ltd

888.55

891.95

872.55

15,46,166

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

1,265.85

1,266.6

1,248

80,888

Oberoi Realty Ltd

1,742

1,751

1,715

2,78,046

Adani Total Gas Ltd

624.75

633.55

614

18,90,129

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

284.12

287.9

280.8

10,72,366

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

3,750

3,763.8

3,515.7

14,28,435

Indus Towers Ltd

409.35

418.6

408

31,41,414

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

1,111.7

1,111.7

1,024

2,00,138

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

277.5

278.94

274.9

3,73,915

Inox Wind Ltd

103.28

104.75

99.51

1,59,07,522

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

1,338.75

1,340

1,265.3

25,62,599

Delhivery Ltd

461.1

474.15

452.45

25,75,706

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,178.8

1,186.85

1,148

23,62,208

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,985.8

2,003.5

1,975

68,204

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

30,440

30,470

29,825

67,215

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

866.25

868.95

853.6

1,84,200

Tata Motors Ltd

448

449.9

440.6

51,41,644

Siemens Energy India Ltd

3,190

3,255.9

3,180

3,14,525

NTPC Green Energy Ltd

113.21

113.7

111.27

40,82,641

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

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