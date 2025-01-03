₹21,118.27
(29.81)(0.14%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹21,140.9
Prev. Close
₹21,088.45
Market Cap.
₹29,58,457.71
Div Yield
1.64
PE
43.89
PB
43.89
₹21,002.94
₹21,173.66
Performance
One Week (%)
2.56
One Month (%)
-0.51
One Year (%)
2.57
YTD (%)
8.95
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
3,690.1
3,695
3,690.1
2
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
2,193.9
2,242
2,183.75
1,535
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,835.3
4,858.95
4,787.9
9,667
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,819.85
2,834.4
2,784
9,664
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd
373.5
380
370.85
8,461
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.55
2,238.5
2,199.5
36,932
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd
30.79
31.43
30.68
6,26,595
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,405.5
2,415
2,364.35
1,54,767
Gillette India Ltd
9,891.8
9,945.6
9,759.2
492
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
14,720.25
14,725.7
14,569.3
195
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
938.4
942
926.8
1,56,341
Eveready Industries India Ltd
396
397.6
388.7
2,406
VST Industries Ltd
340.5
346.95
340
19,437
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
5,115
5,195.85
5,059.8
2,693
Patanjali Foods Ltd
1,861.55
1,875.25
1,820.05
72,681
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
39
39.69
38.81
1,81,254
Hindustan Foods Ltd
518.5
526.35
515
7,199
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
130.4
135.6
130.4
892
Venkys (India) Ltd
1,846.75
1,864.95
1,799.5
2,958
Vadilal Industries Ltd
3,992.15
4,040.85
3,906.05
219
AVT Natural Products Ltd
78.06
78.06
77.33
2,357
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
10,185.85
10,297.7
10,118.7
164
Agro Tech Foods Ltd
951.7
966.3
940
2,678
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2,583.65
2,637
2,582.45
3,899
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
522.2
531.75
520.6
29,010
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd
187
190.95
186.5
4,496
ADF Foods Ltd
293.9
297.15
291.2
14,808
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
127.05
130.3
124.35
45,180
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
163
167.95
163
28,495
BCL Industries Ltd
50.9
51.59
50.5
74,248
G M Breweries Ltd
849
860.65
836.25
2,114
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
453.8
457.3
440.1
2,01,011
Dabur India Ltd
525.05
529.1
514.2
1,01,401
Avanti Feeds Ltd
679.7
689.9
672
33,968
Heritage Foods Ltd
479.5
494.9
476.95
38,374
CCL Products (India) Ltd
726.1
735
725.45
4,349
Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd
424.7
433.9
355.5
26,932
Cupid Ltd
79.75
81.82
76.96
52,254
KRBL Ltd
305
309.8
301.4
14,806
Zydus Wellness Ltd
1,989.75
2,012.7
1,980.05
325
Emami Ltd
614.45
618.35
601.85
21,871
United Spirits Ltd
1,681.3
1,700
1,666.75
7,745
Marico Ltd
660.45
663.05
647.55
58,149
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
1,006.45
1,033.95
998.15
1,321
GRM Overseas Ltd
198
203.15
198
6,188
Jyothy Labs Ltd
403.25
407
400
13,448
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
57.5
58.21
57.48
9,104
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
755.75
770
736.2
3,884
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
447.25
459.95
446
30,964
Adani Wilmar Ltd
328.55
332.05
326.45
54,414
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,113.65
1,121.2
1,090.6
99,273
Gulshan Polyols Ltd
180.6
180.9
171
20,104
United Breweries Ltd
2,123.45
2,145.2
2,118
1,577
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
40.18
40.71
40.01
4,60,940
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
262
267.55
260.5
3,901
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.3
655
641.25
54,311
Globus Spirits Ltd
882.65
909.9
880.5
4,326
Bikaji Foods International Ltd
747.6
759.45
746.2
14,045
L T Foods Ltd
430.95
434.6
428
61,606
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
926.9
952
872.55
5,254
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
203.65
205.95
203.55
12,255
Dodla Dairy Ltd
1,236
1,255.85
1,229.3
4,296
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
1,615
1,641.4
1,605.55
5,643
Parag Milk Foods Ltd
187.65
192.35
187.1
41,512
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
517.45
527
510.4
3,052
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
367.95
371
351.1
22,524
Prataap Snacks Ltd
1,148.05
1,167.8
1,135.55
4,824
Manorama Industries Ltd
1,069.9
1,094.95
1,060
2,362
Sula Vineyards Ltd
426
431.3
420.55
23,384
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
287.9
294.4
286.6
1,880
Mukka Proteins Ltd
39.78
40.25
39.33
87,571
HMA Agro Industries Ltd
41.27
41.5
40.89
44,219
Gopal Snacks Ltd
371.95
376.15
368.05
10,712
Honasa Consumer Ltd
252.45
255.05
249.15
55,850
Doms Industries Ltd
2,758
2,837.3
2,758
8,636
