iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods

BSE FMCG SHARE PRICE

21,118.27

(29.81)negative-bottom arrow(0.14%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

21,140.9

Prev. Close

21,088.45

Market Cap.

29,58,457.71

Div Yield

1.64

PE

43.89

PB

43.89

21,002.94

21,173.66

Performance

One Week (%)

2.56

One Month (%)

-0.51

One Year (%)

2.57

YTD (%)

8.95

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BSE FMCG LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

3,690.1

3,695

3,690.1

2

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

2,193.9

2,242

2,183.75

1,535

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,835.3

4,858.95

4,787.9

9,667

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,819.85

2,834.4

2,784

9,664

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd

373.5

380

370.85

8,461

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.55

2,238.5

2,199.5

36,932

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

30.79

31.43

30.68

6,26,595

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,405.5

2,415

2,364.35

1,54,767

Gillette India Ltd

9,891.8

9,945.6

9,759.2

492

ITC Ltd

482

490.95

480

11,05,669

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

14,720.25

14,725.7

14,569.3

195

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

938.4

942

926.8

1,56,341

Eveready Industries India Ltd

396

397.6

388.7

2,406

VST Industries Ltd

340.5

346.95

340

19,437

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

5,115

5,195.85

5,059.8

2,693

Patanjali Foods Ltd

1,861.55

1,875.25

1,820.05

72,681

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd

39

39.69

38.81

1,81,254

Hindustan Foods Ltd

518.5

526.35

515

7,199

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

130.4

135.6

130.4

892

Venkys (India) Ltd

1,846.75

1,864.95

1,799.5

2,958

Vadilal Industries Ltd

3,992.15

4,040.85

3,906.05

219

AVT Natural Products Ltd

78.06

78.06

77.33

2,357

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

10,185.85

10,297.7

10,118.7

164

Agro Tech Foods Ltd

951.7

966.3

940

2,678

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,583.65

2,637

2,582.45

3,899

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

522.2

531.75

520.6

29,010

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd

187

190.95

186.5

4,496

ADF Foods Ltd

293.9

297.15

291.2

14,808

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

127.05

130.3

124.35

45,180

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

163

167.95

163

28,495

BCL Industries Ltd

50.9

51.59

50.5

74,248

G M Breweries Ltd

849

860.65

836.25

2,114

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

453.8

457.3

440.1

2,01,011

Dabur India Ltd

525.05

529.1

514.2

1,01,401

Avanti Feeds Ltd

679.7

689.9

672

33,968

Heritage Foods Ltd

479.5

494.9

476.95

38,374

CCL Products (India) Ltd

726.1

735

725.45

4,349

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd

424.7

433.9

355.5

26,932

Cupid Ltd

79.75

81.82

76.96

52,254

KRBL Ltd

305

309.8

301.4

14,806

Zydus Wellness Ltd

1,989.75

2,012.7

1,980.05

325

Emami Ltd

614.45

618.35

601.85

21,871

United Spirits Ltd

1,681.3

1,700

1,666.75

7,745

Marico Ltd

660.45

663.05

647.55

58,149

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

1,006.45

1,033.95

998.15

1,321

GRM Overseas Ltd

198

203.15

198

6,188

Jyothy Labs Ltd

403.25

407

400

13,448

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

57.5

58.21

57.48

9,104

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

755.75

770

736.2

3,884

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

447.25

459.95

446

30,964

Adani Wilmar Ltd

328.55

332.05

326.45

54,414

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,113.65

1,121.2

1,090.6

99,273

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

180.6

180.9

171

20,104

United Breweries Ltd

2,123.45

2,145.2

2,118

1,577

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

40.18

40.71

40.01

4,60,940

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

262

267.55

260.5

3,901

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.3

655

641.25

54,311

Globus Spirits Ltd

882.65

909.9

880.5

4,326

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

747.6

759.45

746.2

14,045

L T Foods Ltd

430.95

434.6

428

61,606

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

926.9

952

872.55

5,254

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd

203.65

205.95

203.55

12,255

Dodla Dairy Ltd

1,236

1,255.85

1,229.3

4,296

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

1,615

1,641.4

1,605.55

5,643

Parag Milk Foods Ltd

187.65

192.35

187.1

41,512

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd

517.45

527

510.4

3,052

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

367.95

371

351.1

22,524

Prataap Snacks Ltd

1,148.05

1,167.8

1,135.55

4,824

Manorama Industries Ltd

1,069.9

1,094.95

1,060

2,362

Sula Vineyards Ltd

426

431.3

420.55

23,384

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

287.9

294.4

286.6

1,880

Mukka Proteins Ltd

39.78

40.25

39.33

87,571

HMA Agro Industries Ltd

41.27

41.5

40.89

44,219

Gopal Snacks Ltd

371.95

376.15

368.05

10,712

Honasa Consumer Ltd

252.45

255.05

249.15

55,850

Doms Industries Ltd

2,758

2,837.3

2,758

8,636

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.