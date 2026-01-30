₹2,130.25
(9.3)(0.43%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹2,122.1
Prev. Close
₹2,120.95
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹2,120.9
₹2,136.6
Performance
One Week (%)
3.87
One Month (%)
17.04
One Year (%)
12.68
YTD (%)
16.3
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd
35.96
36.4
35.85
70,33,068
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
288.5
291.5
280.3
9,55,621
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
180.61
183.67
176.4
33,94,309
LG Electronics India Ltd
1,622.3
1,661.6
1,601.3
5,86,644
Orkla India Ltd
650.1
651.8
630.2
76,380
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
3,456
3,597.5
3,456
2,53,664
Powerica Ltd
465.4
479.95
462.1
4,81,216
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
254.47
255.5
250.2
1,22,095
Kalpataru Ltd
326.8
333.7
326.8
16,037
Tata Capital Ltd
332.1
338.6
332
5,76,800
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd
602.4
608
597.05
2,68,587
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
142.66
148.4
142.54
26,08,185
BMW Ventures Ltd
59.34
59.81
57.5
53,797
Anthem Biosciences Ltd
752
754
733.5
1,22,292
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd
142.43
145.27
141.13
12,93,476
HDB Financial Services Ltd
674.45
686
671.45
2,46,265
Rubicon Research Ltd
928.8
944.3
922.15
1,01,377
Aequs Ltd
193.5
197.5
190.08
16,86,007
GSP Crop Science Ltd
414.65
418
407.5
33,357
Atlanta Electricals Ltd
1,442
1,443.9
1,360.8
1,37,105
M & B Engineering Ltd
332.69
337.2
327.07
56,548
Vidya Wires Ltd
73.8
76.5
73.55
14,57,212
Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd
318.61
325
314.7
76,903
Globe Civil Projects Ltd
48.19
48.51
47.2
38,151
Belrise Industries Ltd
221.55
223.7
217.21
16,24,427
KSH International Ltd
589.85
610
586.35
1,93,005
Oswal Pumps Ltd
420.65
422.95
412.55
4,25,544
JSW Cement Ltd
127.79
128.96
127.16
9,43,736
Rajputana Stainless Ltd
129.06
130.9
127.21
6,48,490
EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd
193.46
196
191.11
2,39,604
Aditya Infotech Ltd
2,208.1
2,274.5
2,202
2,35,587
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd
193.62
194
188.21
33,743
Studds Accessories Ltd
492.6
494
485.7
8,250
Laxmi India Finance Ltd
121
125.12
119.51
1,02,415
Highway Infrastructure Ltd
55.81
57.4
54
38,387
Fractal Analytics Ltd
909.9
929.8
887.6
6,84,640
Vikram Solar Ltd
224
225.9
220
10,84,583
Lenskart Solutions Ltd
544.7
547.8
535.5
11,37,209
Urban Company Ltd
144.9
147.75
137.15
2,71,89,094
Travel Food Services Ltd
1,304.9
1,313
1,294
4,995
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd
67.61
68.45
67.31
31,699
Excelsoft Technologies Ltd
91.7
92.88
91
2,20,272
Sudeep Pharma Ltd
664.15
670
657
9,682
Aye Finance Ltd
137.4
139.35
130.66
10,49,483
Corona Remedies Ltd
1,638
1,649
1,624.1
8,692
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd
1,053
1,056
1,009.5
2,68,198
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd
270.23
272.88
260.77
17,80,523
Prostarm Info Systems Ltd
155.08
155.9
151.3
1,63,124
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
193.36
198.09
193.11
2,22,765
Ather Energy Ltd
908.2
917.8
890.05
39,04,469
Capillary Technologies India Ltd
552.35
561.6
547.9
9,731
Amagi Media Labs Ltd
373.05
382.6
373.05
28,534
Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd
260.17
266.55
260
3,17,613
Vikran Engineering Ltd
72.87
73.7
72.02
13,15,029
Wakefit Innovations Ltd
147.12
149.99
146.16
61,644
Wework India Management Ltd
538.7
551.1
537
24,516
Pine Labs Ltd
197
214.17
196.18
1,23,13,204
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
551.75
554.8
542.4
1,65,387
Meesho Ltd
175.6
176.7
171.01
73,27,881
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
217.53
219.62
212.4
7,45,80,604
Physicswallah Ltd
108.9
110.27
108.68
10,26,793
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
433.9
442.75
432.5
91,865
Regaal Resources Ltd
85
85.87
84.39
83,364
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
159.78
161
152.94
14,02,283
Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd
280.3
283.9
268.6
82,038
Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd
1,664
1,673.1
1,632
55,532
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd
593.95
601.5
593.3
1,88,100
Patel Retail Ltd
209.98
212.39
204.25
53,115
Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
62.59
63.5
61.92
60,201
GNG Electronics Ltd
374.1
410
374.1
8,57,995
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd
438.3
444.95
436.6
11,396
Indiqube Spaces Ltd
164.53
165.59
160.62
49,603
Crizac Ltd
231.35
233.3
230
49,215
All Time Plastics Ltd
240.22
248
234.71
3,46,635
Arisinfra Solutions Ltd
127.41
128.49
127.11
66,660
TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd
462.95
470
457.65
2,03,073
Innovision Ltd
347.95
355.8
343.9
1,67,183
Fabtech Technologies Ltd
157.03
157.9
155.81
30,424
Glottis Ltd
60.54
62
56.51
6,34,249
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd
200.27
201.8
196.99
1,93,151
VMS TMT Ltd
46.61
47.3
46.26
29,889
Midwest Ltd
1,331.3
1,348.8
1,325.1
6,732
Scoda Tubes Ltd
153.55
158.47
151.19
1,89,941
Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research Ltd
435
440
434.5
61,214
Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd
120.84
121.55
119
4,44,644
Anlon Healthcare Ltd
145.53
146
141.31
2,60,612
Saatvik Green Energy Ltd
467
469
455.8
64,986
GK Energy Ltd
130
134.2
128.02
6,17,417
Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd
146.36
148.5
145.63
2,46,755
Seshaasai Technologies Ltd
258.09
263.38
247.62
1,48,099
Gem Aromatics Ltd
172
173.71
170
5,812
Shanti Gold International Ltd
205.39
208.74
203.5
1,34,704
Euro Pratik Sales Ltd
262.22
262.61
255.66
1,04,837
Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd
112.32
114.99
104
36,39,137
Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
366.5
379.5
363.4
3,11,303
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd
203.78
208.9
202.9
11,48,631
Pace Digitek Ltd
173.09
174.29
170.3
7,75,242
Park Medi World Ltd
227.25
229.8
223.29
4,51,363
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd
112.13
113.9
112.01
30,700
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
418.8
427.75
418
8,94,836
Advance Agrolife Ltd
114.81
115
113.02
70,382
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited
383.3
386.6
373
75,045
Omnitech Engineering Ltd
354.2
358
346
2,62,194
Nephrocare Health Services Ltd
553.9
565.75
548
77,848
Sai Parenterals Ltd
485.25
487.75
457.7
1,10,504
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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