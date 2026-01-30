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Nifty IPO

Nifty IPO SHARE PRICE

2,130.25

(9.3)negative-bottom arrow(0.43%)

22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM

Open

2,122.1

Prev. Close

2,120.95

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

2,120.9

Select price range

2,136.6

Performance

One Week (%)

3.87

One Month (%)

17.04

One Year (%)

12.68

YTD (%)

16.3

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Nifty IPO LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd

35.96

36.4

35.85

70,33,068

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd

288.5

291.5

280.3

9,55,621

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

180.61

183.67

176.4

33,94,309

LG Electronics India Ltd

1,622.3

1,661.6

1,601.3

5,86,644

Orkla India Ltd

650.1

651.8

630.2

76,380

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

3,456

3,597.5

3,456

2,53,664

Powerica Ltd

465.4

479.95

462.1

4,81,216

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

254.47

255.5

250.2

1,22,095

Kalpataru Ltd

326.8

333.7

326.8

16,037

Tata Capital Ltd

332.1

338.6

332

5,76,800

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd

602.4

608

597.05

2,68,587

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd

142.66

148.4

142.54

26,08,185

BMW Ventures Ltd

59.34

59.81

57.5

53,797

Anthem Biosciences Ltd

752

754

733.5

1,22,292

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd

142.43

145.27

141.13

12,93,476

HDB Financial Services Ltd

674.45

686

671.45

2,46,265

Rubicon Research Ltd

928.8

944.3

922.15

1,01,377

Aequs Ltd

193.5

197.5

190.08

16,86,007

GSP Crop Science Ltd

414.65

418

407.5

33,357

Atlanta Electricals Ltd

1,442

1,443.9

1,360.8

1,37,105

M & B Engineering Ltd

332.69

337.2

327.07

56,548

Vidya Wires Ltd

73.8

76.5

73.55

14,57,212

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd

318.61

325

314.7

76,903

Globe Civil Projects Ltd

48.19

48.51

47.2

38,151

Belrise Industries Ltd

221.55

223.7

217.21

16,24,427

KSH International Ltd

589.85

610

586.35

1,93,005

Oswal Pumps Ltd

420.65

422.95

412.55

4,25,544

JSW Cement Ltd

127.79

128.96

127.16

9,43,736

Rajputana Stainless Ltd

129.06

130.9

127.21

6,48,490

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd

193.46

196

191.11

2,39,604

Aditya Infotech Ltd

2,208.1

2,274.5

2,202

2,35,587

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd

193.62

194

188.21

33,743

Studds Accessories Ltd

492.6

494

485.7

8,250

Laxmi India Finance Ltd

121

125.12

119.51

1,02,415

Highway Infrastructure Ltd

55.81

57.4

54

38,387

Fractal Analytics Ltd

909.9

929.8

887.6

6,84,640

Vikram Solar Ltd

224

225.9

220

10,84,583

Lenskart Solutions Ltd

544.7

547.8

535.5

11,37,209

Urban Company Ltd

144.9

147.75

137.15

2,71,89,094

Travel Food Services Ltd

1,304.9

1,313

1,294

4,995

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd

67.61

68.45

67.31

31,699

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd

91.7

92.88

91

2,20,272

Sudeep Pharma Ltd

664.15

670

657

9,682

Aye Finance Ltd

137.4

139.35

130.66

10,49,483

Corona Remedies Ltd

1,638

1,649

1,624.1

8,692

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd

1,053

1,056

1,009.5

2,68,198

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd

270.23

272.88

260.77

17,80,523

Prostarm Info Systems Ltd

155.08

155.9

151.3

1,63,124

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

193.36

198.09

193.11

2,22,765

Ather Energy Ltd

908.2

917.8

890.05

39,04,469

Capillary Technologies India Ltd

552.35

561.6

547.9

9,731

Amagi Media Labs Ltd

373.05

382.6

373.05

28,534

Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd

260.17

266.55

260

3,17,613

Vikran Engineering Ltd

72.87

73.7

72.02

13,15,029

Wakefit Innovations Ltd

147.12

149.99

146.16

61,644

Wework India Management Ltd

538.7

551.1

537

24,516

Pine Labs Ltd

197

214.17

196.18

1,23,13,204

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

551.75

554.8

542.4

1,65,387

Meesho Ltd

175.6

176.7

171.01

73,27,881

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

217.53

219.62

212.4

7,45,80,604

Physicswallah Ltd

108.9

110.27

108.68

10,26,793

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd

433.9

442.75

432.5

91,865

Regaal Resources Ltd

85

85.87

84.39

83,364

Shadowfax Technologies Ltd

159.78

161

152.94

14,02,283

Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd

280.3

283.9

268.6

82,038

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd

1,664

1,673.1

1,632

55,532

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd

593.95

601.5

593.3

1,88,100

Patel Retail Ltd

209.98

212.39

204.25

53,115

Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd

62.59

63.5

61.92

60,201

GNG Electronics Ltd

374.1

410

374.1

8,57,995

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd

438.3

444.95

436.6

11,396

Indiqube Spaces Ltd

164.53

165.59

160.62

49,603

Crizac Ltd

231.35

233.3

230

49,215

All Time Plastics Ltd

240.22

248

234.71

3,46,635

Arisinfra Solutions Ltd

127.41

128.49

127.11

66,660

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd

462.95

470

457.65

2,03,073

Innovision Ltd

347.95

355.8

343.9

1,67,183

Fabtech Technologies Ltd

157.03

157.9

155.81

30,424

Glottis Ltd

60.54

62

56.51

6,34,249

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd

200.27

201.8

196.99

1,93,151

VMS TMT Ltd

46.61

47.3

46.26

29,889

Midwest Ltd

1,331.3

1,348.8

1,325.1

6,732

Scoda Tubes Ltd

153.55

158.47

151.19

1,89,941

Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research Ltd

435

440

434.5

61,214

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd

120.84

121.55

119

4,44,644

Anlon Healthcare Ltd

145.53

146

141.31

2,60,612

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd

467

469

455.8

64,986

GK Energy Ltd

130

134.2

128.02

6,17,417

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd

146.36

148.5

145.63

2,46,755

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd

258.09

263.38

247.62

1,48,099

Gem Aromatics Ltd

172

173.71

170

5,812

Shanti Gold International Ltd

205.39

208.74

203.5

1,34,704

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd

262.22

262.61

255.66

1,04,837

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd

112.32

114.99

104

36,39,137

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd

366.5

379.5

363.4

3,11,303

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd

203.78

208.9

202.9

11,48,631

Pace Digitek Ltd

173.09

174.29

170.3

7,75,242

Park Medi World Ltd

227.25

229.8

223.29

4,51,363

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd

112.13

113.9

112.01

30,700

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

418.8

427.75

418

8,94,836

Advance Agrolife Ltd

114.81

115

113.02

70,382

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited

383.3

386.6

373

75,045

Omnitech Engineering Ltd

354.2

358

346

2,62,194

Nephrocare Health Services Ltd

553.9

565.75

548

77,848

Sai Parenterals Ltd

485.25

487.75

457.7

1,10,504

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