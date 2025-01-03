₹16,660.92
(44.54)(0.26%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹16,650.72
Prev. Close
₹16,616.37
Market Cap.
₹13,90,139.34
Div Yield
0.03
PE
71.65
PB
71.65
₹16,643.09
₹16,797.49
Performance
One Week (%)
1.61
One Month (%)
2.68
One Year (%)
32.84
YTD (%)
25.01
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
543.75
570
534.95
3,61,393
Carraro India Ltd
662.15
691.3
648.4
1,04,959
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd
404
414.7
393.05
7,12,795
R K Swamy Ltd
267.7
275
265.05
4,593
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
426.4
430
420.05
20,560
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,493
1,511.9
1,468
8,727
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
1,828.5
1,838.7
1,811
10,792
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,456
1,490.1
1,455
6,131
Inox India Ltd
1,105.35
1,111.95
1,095.7
2,926
Mamata Machinery Ltd
544.95
563.9
540.3
83,590
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd
202.85
208.4
197.1
3,76,233
Happy Forgings Ltd
1,019.45
1,023.4
998.3
1,093
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
453.5
457
442.95
8,277
Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd
162.5
163.7
156.1
8,945
Diffusion Engineers Ltd
356.75
356.9
339.5
43,213
Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
288.15
300
282.65
6,379
Juniper Hotels Ltd
356.95
367.8
356.95
8,436
DEE Development Engineers Ltd
314.85
318.25
311
11,653
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
633.8
652
630.85
14,924
Rashi Peripherals Ltd
398.5
408
396.3
10,396
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
1,370.7
1,390
1,347.65
10,798
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd
422.75
426
413.2
8,814
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
692.5
700
685.4
41,176
GPT Healthcare Ltd
183.25
186.8
181.15
20,603
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
83.3
85.2
82.49
3,19,905
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd
252.2
261.55
252
60,699
Waaree Energies Ltd
2,820.25
2,892.9
2,814.6
45,321
Interarch Building Products Ltd
1,780
1,837.9
1,779.4
11,439
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
740.55
757.05
728.15
87,231
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
179
182.65
177.95
12,800
Godavari Biorefineries Ltd
306.65
316
303
17,447
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
405.75
418.45
402.8
4,332
Northern ARC Capital Ltd
230
233
223
78,324
Indegene Ltd
599
607.15
595
5,258
Manba Finance Ltd
157.45
160.95
155.3
58,505
Transrail Lighting Ltd
637.4
674.55
619.6
6,88,205
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
126.1
128.15
126
23,19,143
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
599.7
620.7
595
6,53,080
Sai Life Sciences Ltd
779.55
803.4
764
2,44,142
Swiggy Ltd
541.4
559.6
540.3
3,70,690
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
648.5
654.25
645.65
5,715
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
438.9
444.95
434.25
33,481
TBO Tek Ltd
1,788.35
1,816.3
1,761.65
1,843
Muthoot Microfin Ltd
181.55
184
180.55
9,547
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd
285.8
296.35
285.7
16,746
D.P. Abhushan Ltd
1,425.8
1,434.2
1,402.05
1,154
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
240.25
241.7
235.9
1,17,093
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
1,938.95
1,965.5
1,911.55
13,663
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
327.3
335.15
326.05
33,861
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
1,346.35
1,394.15
1,335
23,428
Nova Agritech Ltd
63.7
63.9
62.56
30,664
Innova Captab Ltd
1,183
1,214
1,147.9
29,381
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
451.95
460.35
440.05
32,814
Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd
169.95
173.25
169.6
19,464
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
82.76
85.1
82.15
20,43,074
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
608.1
613.8
607.3
4,197
Le Travenues Technology Ltd
178.15
183.15
177.35
1,07,905
Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd
377.7
381.15
373
11,019
Sanathan Textiles Ltd
380.75
389.8
373.7
46,904
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
622.55
648
621.65
6,577
Mukka Proteins Ltd
39.78
40.25
39.33
87,571
Baazar Style Retail Ltd
340.4
352.65
321
98,484
Premier Energies Ltd
1,324.95
1,378.15
1,318.9
85,379
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
724.55
729
718.05
2,335
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd
779.7
814.8
779.25
51,195
Gopal Snacks Ltd
371.95
376.15
368.05
10,712
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd
752.6
773.25
746.1
22,258
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
325.15
339.75
312.6
9,48,125
Motisons Jewellers Ltd
30.17
30.99
29.6
3,22,912
J.G.Chemicals Ltd
405.85
422.5
405
11,639
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
615.2
628.75
591.2
3,32,231
Sanstar Ltd
130.3
133.6
128.1
1,13,191
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd
70.47
71.49
70
25,542
Ceigall India Ltd
344.85
350
341.85
10,030
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
112.25
117.5
108.15
46,08,521
Epack Durable Ltd
625.95
625.95
575.05
3,11,848
Western Carriers (India) Ltd
121
131
115.35
1,42,312
Platinum Industries Ltd
441.6
443.05
430.25
9,534
BLS E-Services Ltd
207.5
211.5
205.75
51,144
JNK India Ltd
650.3
658
634.05
3,035
Arkade Developers Ltd
184.85
185.9
179.45
1,60,761
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
1,401.5
1,418.6
1,399
873
Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd
128.8
133.85
127.5
4,246
Azad Engineering Ltd
1,884.7
1,928
1,830.3
62,007
Kross Ltd
218.75
222.05
213
30,653
Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd
205
210.5
203
28,155
Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd
222.25
224.2
218.75
3,688
Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd
189.95
195.8
189.25
26,953
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
800
823.45
786.85
44,759
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
134.1
135.45
129.15
1,68,792
Tolins Tyres Ltd
219.3
220.15
214.25
57,350
Orient Technologies Ltd
524
538.65
488.5
2,02,276
Sagility India Ltd
52.84
52.84
51.5
48,67,696
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
573
597
570.6
75,644
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
1,447.7
1,473.55
1,402.85
78,485
NTPC Green Energy Ltd
128.35
132
127.8
5,44,063
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
