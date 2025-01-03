iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSE IPO

BSE IPO SHARE PRICE

16,660.92

(44.54)negative-bottom arrow(0.26%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

16,650.72

Prev. Close

16,616.37

Market Cap.

13,90,139.34

Div Yield

0.03

PE

71.65

PB

71.65

16,643.09

16,797.49

Performance

One Week (%)

1.61

One Month (%)

2.68

One Year (%)

32.84

YTD (%)

25.01

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BSE IPO LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

543.75

570

534.95

3,61,393

Carraro India Ltd

662.15

691.3

648.4

1,04,959

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd

404

414.7

393.05

7,12,795

R K Swamy Ltd

267.7

275

265.05

4,593

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

426.4

430

420.05

20,560

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,493

1,511.9

1,468

8,727

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

1,828.5

1,838.7

1,811

10,792

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,456

1,490.1

1,455

6,131

Inox India Ltd

1,105.35

1,111.95

1,095.7

2,926

Mamata Machinery Ltd

544.95

563.9

540.3

83,590

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd

202.85

208.4

197.1

3,76,233

Happy Forgings Ltd

1,019.45

1,023.4

998.3

1,093

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd

453.5

457

442.95

8,277

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd

162.5

163.7

156.1

8,945

Diffusion Engineers Ltd

356.75

356.9

339.5

43,213

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd

288.15

300

282.65

6,379

Juniper Hotels Ltd

356.95

367.8

356.95

8,436

DEE Development Engineers Ltd

314.85

318.25

311

11,653

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

633.8

652

630.85

14,924

Rashi Peripherals Ltd

398.5

408

396.3

10,396

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

1,370.7

1,390

1,347.65

10,798

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd

422.75

426

413.2

8,814

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

692.5

700

685.4

41,176

GPT Healthcare Ltd

183.25

186.8

181.15

20,603

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd

83.3

85.2

82.49

3,19,905

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd

252.2

261.55

252

60,699

Waaree Energies Ltd

2,820.25

2,892.9

2,814.6

45,321

Interarch Building Products Ltd

1,780

1,837.9

1,779.4

11,439

Ventive Hospitality Ltd

740.55

757.05

728.15

87,231

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd

179

182.65

177.95

12,800

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd

306.65

316

303

17,447

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

405.75

418.45

402.8

4,332

Northern ARC Capital Ltd

230

233

223

78,324

Indegene Ltd

599

607.15

595

5,258

Manba Finance Ltd

157.45

160.95

155.3

58,505

Transrail Lighting Ltd

637.4

674.55

619.6

6,88,205

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

126.1

128.15

126

23,19,143

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

599.7

620.7

595

6,53,080

Sai Life Sciences Ltd

779.55

803.4

764

2,44,142

Swiggy Ltd

541.4

559.6

540.3

3,70,690

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

648.5

654.25

645.65

5,715

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

438.9

444.95

434.25

33,481

TBO Tek Ltd

1,788.35

1,816.3

1,761.65

1,843

Muthoot Microfin Ltd

181.55

184

180.55

9,547

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd

285.8

296.35

285.7

16,746

D.P. Abhushan Ltd

1,425.8

1,434.2

1,402.05

1,154

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

240.25

241.7

235.9

1,17,093

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd

1,938.95

1,965.5

1,911.55

13,663

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

327.3

335.15

326.05

33,861

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd

1,346.35

1,394.15

1,335

23,428

Nova Agritech Ltd

63.7

63.9

62.56

30,664

Innova Captab Ltd

1,183

1,214

1,147.9

29,381

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

451.95

460.35

440.05

32,814

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd

169.95

173.25

169.6

19,464

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

82.76

85.1

82.15

20,43,074

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

608.1

613.8

607.3

4,197

Le Travenues Technology Ltd

178.15

183.15

177.35

1,07,905

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd

377.7

381.15

373

11,019

Sanathan Textiles Ltd

380.75

389.8

373.7

46,904

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

622.55

648

621.65

6,577

Mukka Proteins Ltd

39.78

40.25

39.33

87,571

Baazar Style Retail Ltd

340.4

352.65

321

98,484

Premier Energies Ltd

1,324.95

1,378.15

1,318.9

85,379

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

724.55

729

718.05

2,335

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd

779.7

814.8

779.25

51,195

Gopal Snacks Ltd

371.95

376.15

368.05

10,712

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

752.6

773.25

746.1

22,258

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

325.15

339.75

312.6

9,48,125

Motisons Jewellers Ltd

30.17

30.99

29.6

3,22,912

J.G.Chemicals Ltd

405.85

422.5

405

11,639

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

615.2

628.75

591.2

3,32,231

Sanstar Ltd

130.3

133.6

128.1

1,13,191

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd

70.47

71.49

70

25,542

Ceigall India Ltd

344.85

350

341.85

10,030

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

112.25

117.5

108.15

46,08,521

Epack Durable Ltd

625.95

625.95

575.05

3,11,848

Western Carriers (India) Ltd

121

131

115.35

1,42,312

Platinum Industries Ltd

441.6

443.05

430.25

9,534

BLS E-Services Ltd

207.5

211.5

205.75

51,144

JNK India Ltd

650.3

658

634.05

3,035

Arkade Developers Ltd

184.85

185.9

179.45

1,60,761

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd

1,401.5

1,418.6

1,399

873

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd

128.8

133.85

127.5

4,246

Azad Engineering Ltd

1,884.7

1,928

1,830.3

62,007

Kross Ltd

218.75

222.05

213

30,653

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd

205

210.5

203

28,155

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd

222.25

224.2

218.75

3,688

Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd

189.95

195.8

189.25

26,953

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

800

823.45

786.85

44,759

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

134.1

135.45

129.15

1,68,792

Tolins Tyres Ltd

219.3

220.15

214.25

57,350

Orient Technologies Ltd

524

538.65

488.5

2,02,276

Sagility India Ltd

52.84

52.84

51.5

48,67,696

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

573

597

570.6

75,644

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

1,447.7

1,473.55

1,402.85

78,485

NTPC Green Energy Ltd

128.35

132

127.8

5,44,063

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.