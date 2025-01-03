iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSE 200

BSE 200 SHARE PRICE

11,097.27

(-59.15)negative-bottom arrow(-0.53%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

11,179.68

Prev. Close

11,156.43

Market Cap.

3,31,55,678.78

Div Yield

1.09

PE

24.81

PB

24.81

11,085.73

11,179.68

Performance

One Week (%)

1.67

One Month (%)

-0.33

One Year (%)

15.9

YTD (%)

9.51

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BSE 200 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

2,052.15

2,078.95

2,050.5

3,197

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234

237.25

232.45

2,48,467

Asian Paints Ltd

2,334.25

2,362.7

2,322.95

90,892

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

11,567

12,022.15

11,550

2,218

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,809

2,912.95

2,800.75

5,942

Berger Paints India Ltd

457.75

461

456.05

35,955

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.55

1,321.85

1,292.1

17,903

Abbott India Ltd

29,432

30,029.1

29,384

170

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,835.3

4,858.95

4,787.9

9,667

Cipla Ltd

1,509

1,540.5

1,505.75

31,276

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,819.85

2,834.4

2,784

9,664

Coromandel International Ltd

1,963.45

1,966.85

1,929.35

3,689

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

735.15

753.6

727.35

59,798

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

2,449

2,524.5

2,448.1

9,315

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,300

5,386.55

5,270.85

19,672

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3,366

3,407.95

3,337.95

7,506

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.55

2,238.5

2,199.5

36,932

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,241.8

2,249.05

2,219

2,488

Ambuja Cements Ltd

548.4

554.7

546

52,100

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,516.9

2,552.8

2,503

4,346

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,242.95

4,277.85

4,159.9

41,152

ABB India Ltd

6,787

6,932.15

6,765.4

3,486

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.1

602.35

590.1

1,28,878

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,405.5

2,415

2,364.35

1,54,767

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.7

879.7

868.15

38,734

Linde India Ltd

6,323.5

6,444.7

6,227.6

37,465

ITC Ltd

482

490.95

480

11,05,669

Cummins India Ltd

3,224.1

3,299.35

3,200.3

8,965

Trent Ltd

7,306.6

7,490

7,279.25

21,297

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,660.95

3,720

3,652

1,63,723

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,187.25

3,237.6

3,177.05

1,31,128

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,109.75

1,130

1,105.25

7,770

Bosch Ltd

34,324.1

34,907.1

34,191.85

419

MRF Ltd

1,26,258.85

1,29,987.35

1,26,001

258

Schaeffler India Ltd

3,465

3,515.15

3,461.4

926

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,251.35

1,262.3

1,235.6

5,02,881

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

14,720.25

14,725.7

14,569.3

195

Vedanta Ltd

457.9

465.3

449.1

6,66,144

Shree Cement Ltd

26,140

26,945.05

26,032.35

405

SRF Ltd

2,288.7

2,291.1

2,216.45

4,244

Siemens Ltd

6,615

6,749.75

6,592.9

4,164

Supreme Industries Ltd

4,630

4,812.7

4,575

3,495

Tata Power Company Ltd

396.65

402.9

395

15,64,322

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

938.4

942

926.8

1,56,341

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.5

761.9

13,51,400

Tata Steel Ltd

138.3

139.7

137.75

8,60,441

Voltas Ltd

1,823.9

1,859.65

1,815.15

29,702

Wipro Ltd

294.45

303.6

294

6,58,326

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,331

7,422.4

7,277.8

4,256

Patanjali Foods Ltd

1,861.55

1,875.25

1,820.05

72,681

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,352.75

1,378.8

1,347.4

28,308

Titan Company Ltd

3,449.2

3,481

3,378.2

1,17,339

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

43,127.9

43,665

42,613.35

278

State Bank of India

793.5

809.7

792.25

3,87,696

Shriram Finance Ltd

3,054.25

3,096.5

3,034.65

22,327

3M India Ltd

30,516.5

31,212.05

30,516.5

103

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,317.55

1,330

1,270.65

1,06,016

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.35

299.2

294.45

2,05,277

Tata Communications Ltd

1,734.35

1,758.7

1,732.55

2,891

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.3

291.5

2,45,939

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.2

115.9

113.55

4,05,497

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

412.25

417

407.75

1,00,742

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.1

236.85

229.6

4,43,456

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469

472.5

451.05

1,99,174

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,657.55

6,755

6,612

9,390

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

1,839.15

1,848.7

1,816.75

57,700

UPL Ltd

529.65

533.25

508.5

65,378

P I Industries Ltd

3,675

3,744.55

3,627.6

15,326

Infosys Ltd

1,940.1

1,957.45

1,922.2

2,05,298

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

160.05

161.75

159.1

4,18,819

Lupin Ltd

2,365.25

2,396

2,347

37,438

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,927.5

2,956.8

2,908.7

19,035

Havells India Ltd

1,689.5

1,727.1

1,689.5

50,639

Mphasis Ltd

2,868.1

2,901.3

2,832.2

4,333

Dabur India Ltd

525.05

529.1

514.2

1,01,401

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,402.9

3,460

3,377.7

3,378

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,730

1,757.65

1,716.6

12,906

Federal Bank Ltd

205.45

207.05

204.7

94,232

Bajaj Finance Ltd

7,371

7,496.15

7,360.6

43,357

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,564.55

2,619.85

2,558

46,072

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

609.4

617.05

608

36,442

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,848.5

1,885

1,844

61,463

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,321.9

1,349

1,314

21,223

JSW Steel Ltd

912.2

924.8

911.8

1,01,475

Thermax Ltd

4,137.35

4,317.8

4,092

12,728

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.3

1,794.8

1,746.3

4,02,703

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.25

4,180.05

4,091

1,61,331

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,266.75

1,290.55

1,262.45

3,63,566

IDBI Bank Ltd

77.55

78.53

76.84

4,46,745

Oil India Ltd

481

491.15

465.25

7,91,889

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

316.15

317.95

313.7

3,07,453

Bank of Baroda

241.6

245.1

240.85

6,38,255

Canara Bank

101.45

103.1

101.2

7,03,571

UCO Bank

44.97

45.71

44.16

10,61,729

General Insurance Corporation of India

456.25

463.35

451.75

55,857

Union Bank of India

124.05

126.85

122.35

6,48,609

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,910.95

12,046.55

11,796.9

15,842

IndusInd Bank Ltd

998.1

1,025

991

2,67,534

Central Bank of India

55.17

56.4

54.03

6,27,827

Axis Bank Ltd

1,084.2

1,093.4

1,080

2,18,175

Bank of India

104.8

107.15

104.15

9,10,934

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,947.25

1,991.95

1,942.2

1,64,120

Indian Overseas Bank

53.1

54.41

52.21

5,79,834

Indian Bank

524.2

532.45

523

42,929

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

258.75

262.75

248.1

15,96,696

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,575

1,618.6

1,566

12,246

DLF Ltd

828.6

839

824.45

29,188

Punjab National Bank

106.45

107.2

105.45

16,39,075

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,477.35

2,516.3

2,470

10,371

United Spirits Ltd

1,681.3

1,700

1,666.75

7,745

NTPC Ltd

339.85

344.5

337.15

6,00,398

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.2

139.8

137.1

4,07,199

Coal India Ltd

393.9

399.2

389.5

4,35,081

Life Insurance Corporation of India

908.6

917.8

902.5

29,077

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,205

4,271.95

4,197.55

39,684

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.46

5,62,695

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

464.6

474.7

460.6

9,00,406

Uno Minda Ltd

1,067.85

1,073

1,049.05

13,019

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,621

1,624.45

1,590.3

15,400

GAIL (India) Ltd

191.15

193.75

189.75

10,31,702

Page Industries Ltd

47,759.35

48,576

47,759.35

128

NHPC Ltd

83.05

84.5

82.54

10,23,875

Marico Ltd

660.45

663.05

647.55

58,149

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

783.25

795.85

783.25

9,431

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

153.65

156.8

152.85

11,45,057

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.7

2,297.1

2,228.7

76,778

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,401

12,793.3

12,401

2,951

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,655

1,682.5

1,647.55

18,918

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.96

63.28

61.82

50,72,754

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

758.15

774.5

753.1

54,372

Biocon Ltd

368

377.35

367.9

64,080

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,493

1,511.9

1,468

8,727

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,594

1,615

1,594

1,64,310

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.65

234.35

220.65

20,06,359

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,733.15

2,825.35

2,723.95

15,119

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

276.45

281.2

275.55

93,237

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.1

1,729.8

1,682.1

1,11,923

Adani Power Ltd

520.5

532

517.95

2,09,314

REC Ltd

538

544.45

519.4

10,19,423

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,739.55

5,789.55

5,700.5

5,328

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,388.9

6,521

6,316.5

5,574

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591

607.15

587.8

60,371

Torrent Power Ltd

1,512.5

1,536.4

1,508

14,806

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9,053

9,080.65

8,883.65

6,573

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,498

5,621.75

5,483.9

1,544

Petronet LNG Ltd

329

334.35

329

79,628

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

723.1

728.3

698.8

49,891

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

958.15

962.2

939.7

48,526

Adani Wilmar Ltd

328.55

332.05

326.45

54,414

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.2

453.35

423.3

4,94,216

Jio Financial Services Ltd

307.35

310.85

304.25

12,07,578

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

975.55

996.6

973.95

13,034

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,031.1

6,243

6,030.9

5,323

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,219

4,310

4,162.05

5,066

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,199.25

1,236

1,196.35

1,51,337

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,113.65

1,121.2

1,090.6

99,273

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

623.75

624

615.7

54,312

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

674.1

680

657.7

9,489

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,450.7

1,450.7

1,420.1

43,700

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,838

1,843.2

1,804

6,893

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,180.6

1,188.4

1,155.95

9,656

GMR Airports Ltd

78.73

79.92

78.5

1,69,057

United Breweries Ltd

2,123.45

2,145.2

2,118

1,577

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

796.05

804.45

791.05

95,288

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.3

655

641.25

54,311

Jindal Stainless Ltd

678.8

690.85

675

28,689

Muthoot Finance Ltd

2,233.8

2,270.7

2,228.8

5,943

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,749.9

11,858.15

11,713.15

5,877

Coforge Ltd

9,667

9,740.7

9,535

6,492

Yes Bank Ltd

19.96

20.18

19.6

1,26,08,439

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,738.2

9,859.75

9,690.7

3,345

Polycab India Ltd

7,180

7,449.45

7,168.7

5,149

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

431.95

439.35

430.25

3,57,021

JSW Energy Ltd

634.45

646.5

632

36,171

Astral Ltd

1,620.65

1,649.45

1,615

31,613

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,967

9,105.65

8,950

5,796

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,697

1,720.1

1,690.75

1,31,618

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,457.85

4,539.75

4,440.2

10,657

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

486

490.7

482

28,139

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

571.45

585.05

567.75

24,903

Macrotech Developers Ltd

1,403

1,411

1,366.35

32,518

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,420

18,581.65

18,280

4,833

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2,253.75

2,293.95

2,244.65

7,969

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,932.2

2,961.35

2,855.05

14,443

Adani Total Gas Ltd

727.25

751.4

725.3

96,771

Indus Towers Ltd

343.3

352.3

342.6

1,36,519

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

184.45

186.4

183.8

1,11,694

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,023.25

4,165

3,790

6,81,831

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,599.2

3,694.8

3,599.2

4,145

PB Fintech Ltd

2,214.85

2,246.95

2,174.15

28,792

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

330.7

334.4

327.05

1,77,295

Gujarat Gas Ltd

514.15

517.5

507.85

13,295

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,788.75

4,875

4,760.85

7,096

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.18

65.8

64.2

13,80,502

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

819.85

830.9

809.1

1,14,067

Zomato Ltd

272.7

285.65

271.7

25,22,010

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,038.35

1,069.6

1,036

2,91,899

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,813.75

1,830

1,801

2,857

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

4,107

4,249.3

4,102.55

3,437

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

167.75

169.8

164.85

2,19,944

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.