₹11,097.27
(-59.15)(-0.53%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹11,179.68
Prev. Close
₹11,156.43
Market Cap.
₹3,31,55,678.78
Div Yield
1.09
PE
24.81
PB
24.81
₹11,085.73
₹11,179.68
Performance
One Week (%)
1.67
One Month (%)
-0.33
One Year (%)
15.9
YTD (%)
9.51
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
2,052.15
2,078.95
2,050.5
3,197
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234
237.25
232.45
2,48,467
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
11,567
12,022.15
11,550
2,218
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,809
2,912.95
2,800.75
5,942
Berger Paints India Ltd
457.75
461
456.05
35,955
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.55
1,321.85
1,292.1
17,903
Abbott India Ltd
29,432
30,029.1
29,384
170
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,835.3
4,858.95
4,787.9
9,667
Cipla Ltd
1,509
1,540.5
1,505.75
31,276
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,819.85
2,834.4
2,784
9,664
Coromandel International Ltd
1,963.45
1,966.85
1,929.35
3,689
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
735.15
753.6
727.35
59,798
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
2,449
2,524.5
2,448.1
9,315
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,300
5,386.55
5,270.85
19,672
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,366
3,407.95
3,337.95
7,506
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.55
2,238.5
2,199.5
36,932
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,241.8
2,249.05
2,219
2,488
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.4
554.7
546
52,100
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,516.9
2,552.8
2,503
4,346
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,242.95
4,277.85
4,159.9
41,152
ABB India Ltd
6,787
6,932.15
6,765.4
3,486
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.1
602.35
590.1
1,28,878
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,405.5
2,415
2,364.35
1,54,767
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.7
879.7
868.15
38,734
Linde India Ltd
6,323.5
6,444.7
6,227.6
37,465
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Cummins India Ltd
3,224.1
3,299.35
3,200.3
8,965
Trent Ltd
7,306.6
7,490
7,279.25
21,297
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,109.75
1,130
1,105.25
7,770
Bosch Ltd
34,324.1
34,907.1
34,191.85
419
MRF Ltd
1,26,258.85
1,29,987.35
1,26,001
258
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,465
3,515.15
3,461.4
926
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
14,720.25
14,725.7
14,569.3
195
Vedanta Ltd
457.9
465.3
449.1
6,66,144
Shree Cement Ltd
26,140
26,945.05
26,032.35
405
SRF Ltd
2,288.7
2,291.1
2,216.45
4,244
Siemens Ltd
6,615
6,749.75
6,592.9
4,164
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,630
4,812.7
4,575
3,495
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.9
395
15,64,322
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
938.4
942
926.8
1,56,341
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Tata Steel Ltd
138.3
139.7
137.75
8,60,441
Voltas Ltd
1,823.9
1,859.65
1,815.15
29,702
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.6
294
6,58,326
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,331
7,422.4
7,277.8
4,256
Patanjali Foods Ltd
1,861.55
1,875.25
1,820.05
72,681
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.75
1,378.8
1,347.4
28,308
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,127.9
43,665
42,613.35
278
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,054.25
3,096.5
3,034.65
22,327
3M India Ltd
30,516.5
31,212.05
30,516.5
103
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,317.55
1,330
1,270.65
1,06,016
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Tata Communications Ltd
1,734.35
1,758.7
1,732.55
2,891
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.2
115.9
113.55
4,05,497
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
412.25
417
407.75
1,00,742
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469
472.5
451.05
1,99,174
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,657.55
6,755
6,612
9,390
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,839.15
1,848.7
1,816.75
57,700
UPL Ltd
529.65
533.25
508.5
65,378
P I Industries Ltd
3,675
3,744.55
3,627.6
15,326
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.05
161.75
159.1
4,18,819
Lupin Ltd
2,365.25
2,396
2,347
37,438
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,927.5
2,956.8
2,908.7
19,035
Havells India Ltd
1,689.5
1,727.1
1,689.5
50,639
Mphasis Ltd
2,868.1
2,901.3
2,832.2
4,333
Dabur India Ltd
525.05
529.1
514.2
1,01,401
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.9
3,460
3,377.7
3,378
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,730
1,757.65
1,716.6
12,906
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,371
7,496.15
7,360.6
43,357
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.55
2,619.85
2,558
46,072
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.4
617.05
608
36,442
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,848.5
1,885
1,844
61,463
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,321.9
1,349
1,314
21,223
JSW Steel Ltd
912.2
924.8
911.8
1,01,475
Thermax Ltd
4,137.35
4,317.8
4,092
12,728
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.25
4,180.05
4,091
1,61,331
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
IDBI Bank Ltd
77.55
78.53
76.84
4,46,745
Oil India Ltd
481
491.15
465.25
7,91,889
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Bank of Baroda
241.6
245.1
240.85
6,38,255
Canara Bank
101.45
103.1
101.2
7,03,571
UCO Bank
44.97
45.71
44.16
10,61,729
General Insurance Corporation of India
456.25
463.35
451.75
55,857
Union Bank of India
124.05
126.85
122.35
6,48,609
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
Central Bank of India
55.17
56.4
54.03
6,27,827
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.2
1,093.4
1,080
2,18,175
Bank of India
104.8
107.15
104.15
9,10,934
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,947.25
1,991.95
1,942.2
1,64,120
Indian Overseas Bank
53.1
54.41
52.21
5,79,834
Indian Bank
524.2
532.45
523
42,929
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,575
1,618.6
1,566
12,246
DLF Ltd
828.6
839
824.45
29,188
Punjab National Bank
106.45
107.2
105.45
16,39,075
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,477.35
2,516.3
2,470
10,371
United Spirits Ltd
1,681.3
1,700
1,666.75
7,745
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Life Insurance Corporation of India
908.6
917.8
902.5
29,077
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,205
4,271.95
4,197.55
39,684
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.46
5,62,695
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
Uno Minda Ltd
1,067.85
1,073
1,049.05
13,019
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,621
1,624.45
1,590.3
15,400
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
Page Industries Ltd
47,759.35
48,576
47,759.35
128
NHPC Ltd
83.05
84.5
82.54
10,23,875
Marico Ltd
660.45
663.05
647.55
58,149
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
783.25
795.85
783.25
9,431
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.65
156.8
152.85
11,45,057
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.7
2,297.1
2,228.7
76,778
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,401
12,793.3
12,401
2,951
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,655
1,682.5
1,647.55
18,918
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.96
63.28
61.82
50,72,754
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
758.15
774.5
753.1
54,372
Biocon Ltd
368
377.35
367.9
64,080
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,493
1,511.9
1,468
8,727
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,594
1,615
1,594
1,64,310
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.65
234.35
220.65
20,06,359
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,733.15
2,825.35
2,723.95
15,119
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
276.45
281.2
275.55
93,237
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.1
1,729.8
1,682.1
1,11,923
Adani Power Ltd
520.5
532
517.95
2,09,314
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,739.55
5,789.55
5,700.5
5,328
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,388.9
6,521
6,316.5
5,574
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591
607.15
587.8
60,371
Torrent Power Ltd
1,512.5
1,536.4
1,508
14,806
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,053
9,080.65
8,883.65
6,573
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,498
5,621.75
5,483.9
1,544
Petronet LNG Ltd
329
334.35
329
79,628
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
723.1
728.3
698.8
49,891
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
958.15
962.2
939.7
48,526
Adani Wilmar Ltd
328.55
332.05
326.45
54,414
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.2
453.35
423.3
4,94,216
Jio Financial Services Ltd
307.35
310.85
304.25
12,07,578
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.55
996.6
973.95
13,034
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,031.1
6,243
6,030.9
5,323
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,219
4,310
4,162.05
5,066
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.25
1,236
1,196.35
1,51,337
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,113.65
1,121.2
1,090.6
99,273
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623.75
624
615.7
54,312
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
674.1
680
657.7
9,489
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,450.7
1,450.7
1,420.1
43,700
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,838
1,843.2
1,804
6,893
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,180.6
1,188.4
1,155.95
9,656
GMR Airports Ltd
78.73
79.92
78.5
1,69,057
United Breweries Ltd
2,123.45
2,145.2
2,118
1,577
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.05
804.45
791.05
95,288
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.3
655
641.25
54,311
Jindal Stainless Ltd
678.8
690.85
675
28,689
Muthoot Finance Ltd
2,233.8
2,270.7
2,228.8
5,943
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,749.9
11,858.15
11,713.15
5,877
Coforge Ltd
9,667
9,740.7
9,535
6,492
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.18
19.6
1,26,08,439
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,738.2
9,859.75
9,690.7
3,345
Polycab India Ltd
7,180
7,449.45
7,168.7
5,149
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
431.95
439.35
430.25
3,57,021
JSW Energy Ltd
634.45
646.5
632
36,171
Astral Ltd
1,620.65
1,649.45
1,615
31,613
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,967
9,105.65
8,950
5,796
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,697
1,720.1
1,690.75
1,31,618
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,457.85
4,539.75
4,440.2
10,657
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
486
490.7
482
28,139
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
571.45
585.05
567.75
24,903
Macrotech Developers Ltd
1,403
1,411
1,366.35
32,518
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,420
18,581.65
18,280
4,833
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2,253.75
2,293.95
2,244.65
7,969
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,932.2
2,961.35
2,855.05
14,443
Adani Total Gas Ltd
727.25
751.4
725.3
96,771
Indus Towers Ltd
343.3
352.3
342.6
1,36,519
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
184.45
186.4
183.8
1,11,694
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,023.25
4,165
3,790
6,81,831
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,599.2
3,694.8
3,599.2
4,145
PB Fintech Ltd
2,214.85
2,246.95
2,174.15
28,792
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
330.7
334.4
327.05
1,77,295
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.5
507.85
13,295
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,788.75
4,875
4,760.85
7,096
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.18
65.8
64.2
13,80,502
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
819.85
830.9
809.1
1,14,067
Zomato Ltd
272.7
285.65
271.7
25,22,010
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.35
1,069.6
1,036
2,91,899
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,813.75
1,830
1,801
2,857
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
4,107
4,249.3
4,102.55
3,437
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
167.75
169.8
164.85
2,19,944
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.