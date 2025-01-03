iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE SME IPO

BSE SME IPO SHARE PRICE

1,20,269.32

(1,321.8)negative-bottom arrow(1.11%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

1,19,911.48

Prev. Close

1,18,947.52

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0.02

PE

25.41

PB

25.41

1,19,826.47

1,21,258.37

Performance

One Week (%)

6.17

One Month (%)

17.33

One Year (%)

155.85

YTD (%)

117.69

BSE SME IPO LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

KP Green Engineering Ltd

549.5

565

545

66,250

Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd

47

47

47

2,000

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd

19.53

20.2

19.42

42,000

Yash Highvoltage Ltd

316.9

339.7

302.1

17,15,000

Jungle Camps India Ltd

100.25

108

94.05

6,59,200

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd

162

164.5

156

10,400

Naturewings Holidays Ltd

84.06

84.06

84.06

1,600

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd

66

68

66

11,200

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd

61.41

61.41

61.41

1,200

Amkay Products Ltd

62.45

62.45

62.45

4,000

Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd

108.8

112.3

108.8

12,000

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd

178.05

178.05

172

75,000

Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd

39.9

39.9

39.9

2,000

Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd

221.9

221.9

221.9

500

Royal Sense Ltd

316.05

316.05

316.05

2,000

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd

168

173.55

167

3,500

Manoj Ceramic Ltd

199.9

199.9

199.9

1,000

Qualitek Labs Ltd

333

340

333

7,200

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd

154

154

151.55

3,600

Sahara Maritime Ltd

56

61

54

4,800

Shanti Spintex Ltd

70.99

70.99

67.7

16,000

Chatha Foods Ltd

131.65

133.95

131.45

21,000

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd

250

267.5

241

15,600

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd

151

151

140.1

21,000

Varyaa Creations Ltd

93

93

88

3,000

Brisk Technovision Ltd

147

149

147

1,600

New Swan Multitech Ltd

67.84

68.2

65

14,000

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd

127.1

130

126

11,000

Piotex Industries Ltd

72.75

72.8

68.5

7,200

Kizi Apparels Ltd

25

25.5

24.88

15,000

Greenhitech Ventures Ltd

110.75

114.2

110.75

5,000

Magenta Lifecare Ltd

25.22

26.4

25.22

8,000

Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd

176

176

171.1

8,400

Harshdeep Hortico Ltd

73.61

74.5

71.07

22,500

Finelistings Technologies Ltd

48.98

48.98

48.85

6,000

Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd

37.8

37.8

37.5

3,000

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd

185.7

186.95

183

12,000

United Cotfab Ltd

43.5

43.5

42.2

4,000

Resourceful Automobile Ltd

64.01

64.01

64.01

1,200

Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd

23.78

23.78

21.81

42,000

Emmforce Autotech Ltd

128.5

129

125.2

31,200

Dindigul Farm Product Ltd

51.99

54

51.3

36,000

Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd

51.5

54

49.7

38,000

Faalcon Concepts Ltd

57.7

57.7

55.7

26,000

Associated Coaters Ltd

191.9

192.3

188.35

3,000

TGIF Agribusiness Ltd

103

110

103

4,800

Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd

61.1

62.05

61.1

4,800

Shivam Chemicals Ltd

50.96

50.99

50.1

39,000

Clinitech Laboratory Ltd

72

78.85

70

6,000

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd

96.25

98

95.05

34,000

Gem Enviro Management Ltd

148.65

153.8

148.65

75,200

VVIP Infratech Ltd

238

243.8

235.1

57,600

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd

31.1

31.1

29.2

8,000

Mangal Compusolution Ltd

38.25

38.85

37.5

27,000

Sattrix Information Security Ltd

149

159.95

148

20,000

Afcom Holdings Ltd

1,065.35

1,065.35

1,065.35

12,720

Three M Paper Boards Ltd

63.3

65.49

63

1,64,000

Popular Foundations Ltd

35.58

35.58

35

12,000

Aelea Commodities Ltd

294.65

306.95

288.5

1,36,800

Travels & Rentals Ltd

93.46

93.46

89.85

18,000

Share Samadhan Ltd

78.4

79

76.75

1,40,800

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd

67

67.1

67

13,200

Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd

82.3

82.3

78.25

2,96,000

Subam Papers Ltd

148.5

152.95

148

42,400

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd

243

254

243

26,400

Shiv Texchem Ltd

349.95

351

337.05

16,000

Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd

130

130

126

3,600

Toss The Coin Ltd

715.3

715.3

670

1,40,400

Hamps Bio Limited

81.86

81.86

78.9

1,22,000

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd

488.3

509

488.3

80,800

Rajesh Power Services Ltd

1,162.3

1,248

1,120

3,73,600

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Knowledge Center

