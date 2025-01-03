₹1,20,269.32
(1,321.8)(1.11%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹1,19,911.48
Prev. Close
₹1,18,947.52
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0.02
PE
25.41
PB
25.41
₹1,19,826.47
₹1,21,258.37
Performance
One Week (%)
6.17
One Month (%)
17.33
One Year (%)
155.85
YTD (%)
117.69
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
KP Green Engineering Ltd
549.5
565
545
66,250
Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd
47
47
47
2,000
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd
19.53
20.2
19.42
42,000
Yash Highvoltage Ltd
316.9
339.7
302.1
17,15,000
Jungle Camps India Ltd
100.25
108
94.05
6,59,200
Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd
162
164.5
156
10,400
Naturewings Holidays Ltd
84.06
84.06
84.06
1,600
Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd
66
68
66
11,200
Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd
61.41
61.41
61.41
1,200
Amkay Products Ltd
62.45
62.45
62.45
4,000
Aik Pipes & Polymers Ltd
108.8
112.3
108.8
12,000
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd
178.05
178.05
172
75,000
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd
39.9
39.9
39.9
2,000
Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd
221.9
221.9
221.9
500
Royal Sense Ltd
316.05
316.05
316.05
2,000
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd
168
173.55
167
3,500
Manoj Ceramic Ltd
199.9
199.9
199.9
1,000
Qualitek Labs Ltd
333
340
333
7,200
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd
154
154
151.55
3,600
Sahara Maritime Ltd
56
61
54
4,800
Shanti Spintex Ltd
70.99
70.99
67.7
16,000
Chatha Foods Ltd
131.65
133.95
131.45
21,000
Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
250
267.5
241
15,600
Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd
151
151
140.1
21,000
Varyaa Creations Ltd
93
93
88
3,000
Brisk Technovision Ltd
147
149
147
1,600
New Swan Multitech Ltd
67.84
68.2
65
14,000
Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd
127.1
130
126
11,000
Piotex Industries Ltd
72.75
72.8
68.5
7,200
Kizi Apparels Ltd
25
25.5
24.88
15,000
Greenhitech Ventures Ltd
110.75
114.2
110.75
5,000
Magenta Lifecare Ltd
25.22
26.4
25.22
8,000
Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd
176
176
171.1
8,400
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd
73.61
74.5
71.07
22,500
Finelistings Technologies Ltd
48.98
48.98
48.85
6,000
Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd
37.8
37.8
37.5
3,000
Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd
185.7
186.95
183
12,000
United Cotfab Ltd
43.5
43.5
42.2
4,000
Resourceful Automobile Ltd
64.01
64.01
64.01
1,200
Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd
23.78
23.78
21.81
42,000
Emmforce Autotech Ltd
128.5
129
125.2
31,200
Dindigul Farm Product Ltd
51.99
54
51.3
36,000
Sai Swami Metals and Alloys Ltd
51.5
54
49.7
38,000
Faalcon Concepts Ltd
57.7
57.7
55.7
26,000
Associated Coaters Ltd
191.9
192.3
188.35
3,000
TGIF Agribusiness Ltd
103
110
103
4,800
Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd
61.1
62.05
61.1
4,800
Shivam Chemicals Ltd
50.96
50.99
50.1
39,000
Clinitech Laboratory Ltd
72
78.85
70
6,000
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd
96.25
98
95.05
34,000
Gem Enviro Management Ltd
148.65
153.8
148.65
75,200
VVIP Infratech Ltd
238
243.8
235.1
57,600
3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd
31.1
31.1
29.2
8,000
Mangal Compusolution Ltd
38.25
38.85
37.5
27,000
Sattrix Information Security Ltd
149
159.95
148
20,000
Afcom Holdings Ltd
1,065.35
1,065.35
1,065.35
12,720
Three M Paper Boards Ltd
63.3
65.49
63
1,64,000
Popular Foundations Ltd
35.58
35.58
35
12,000
Aelea Commodities Ltd
294.65
306.95
288.5
1,36,800
Travels & Rentals Ltd
93.46
93.46
89.85
18,000
Share Samadhan Ltd
78.4
79
76.75
1,40,800
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd
67
67.1
67
13,200
Nacdac Infrastructure Ltd
82.3
82.3
78.25
2,96,000
Subam Papers Ltd
148.5
152.95
148
42,400
Mach Conferences & Events Ltd
243
254
243
26,400
Shiv Texchem Ltd
349.95
351
337.05
16,000
Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd
130
130
126
3,600
Toss The Coin Ltd
715.3
715.3
670
1,40,400
Hamps Bio Limited
81.86
81.86
78.9
1,22,000
Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd
488.3
509
488.3
80,800
Rajesh Power Services Ltd
1,162.3
1,248
1,120
3,73,600
