BSE 150 MidCap Index

BSE 150 MidCap SHARE PRICE

16,175.49

(-25.5)negative-bottom arrow(-0.15%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

16,244.66

Prev. Close

16,200.99

Market Cap.

82,39,047.38

Div Yield

0.69

PE

39.69

PB

39.69

16,163.07

16,281.36

Performance

One Week (%)

1.84

One Month (%)

1.13

One Year (%)

27.24

YTD (%)

19.35

BSE 150 MidCap LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

2,052.15

2,078.95

2,050.5

3,197

Apollo Tyres Ltd

511.9

529.15

510.15

41,580

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234

237.25

232.45

2,48,467

SKF India Ltd

4,531.4

4,569.55

4,479.6

1,402

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,809

2,912.95

2,800.75

5,942

Bayer CropScience Ltd

5,638.45

5,683.95

5,593.1

340

Berger Paints India Ltd

457.75

461

456.05

35,955

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.55

1,321.85

1,292.1

17,903

Blue Star Ltd

2,336.55

2,352

2,291.65

31,280

Abbott India Ltd

29,432

30,029.1

29,384

170

Exide Industries Ltd

424.85

432.15

424

2,68,084

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,819.85

2,834.4

2,784

9,664

Coromandel International Ltd

1,963.45

1,966.85

1,929.35

3,689

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

735.15

753.6

727.35

59,798

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

2,449

2,524.5

2,448.1

9,315

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3,366

3,407.95

3,337.95

7,506

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,241.8

2,249.05

2,219

2,488

Grindwell Norton Ltd

1,933.7

1,963.2

1,928.7

1,007

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.7

879.7

868.15

38,734

Linde India Ltd

6,323.5

6,444.7

6,227.6

37,465

Cummins India Ltd

3,224.1

3,299.35

3,200.3

8,965

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,109.75

1,130

1,105.25

7,770

MRF Ltd

1,26,258.85

1,29,987.35

1,26,001

258

Schaeffler India Ltd

3,465

3,515.15

3,461.4

926

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

14,720.25

14,725.7

14,569.3

195

SRF Ltd

2,288.7

2,291.1

2,216.45

4,244

Sundram Fasteners Ltd

1,076.55

1,090.3

1,057.85

5,076

Supreme Industries Ltd

4,630

4,812.7

4,575

3,495

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1,027.9

1,041

1,024

35,158

Voltas Ltd

1,823.9

1,859.65

1,815.15

29,702

Patanjali Foods Ltd

1,861.55

1,875.25

1,820.05

72,681

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

43,127.9

43,665

42,613.35

278

3M India Ltd

30,516.5

31,212.05

30,516.5

103

Timken India Ltd

3,005.3

3,099.85

2,989.7

2,198

Tata Communications Ltd

1,734.35

1,758.7

1,732.55

2,891

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.2

115.9

113.55

4,05,497

NLC India Ltd

243.3

246.1

241.2

52,569

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

412.25

417

407.75

1,00,742

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.1

236.85

229.6

4,43,456

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,657.55

6,755

6,612

9,390

UPL Ltd

529.65

533.25

508.5

65,378

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

149.25

152.9

148.55

1,05,928

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

1,439.15

1,461

1,325.5

2,76,653

P I Industries Ltd

3,675

3,744.55

3,627.6

15,326

Lupin Ltd

2,365.25

2,396

2,347

37,438

CRISIL Ltd

6,104

6,276.55

6,087.25

2,271

Mphasis Ltd

2,868.1

2,901.3

2,832.2

4,333

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,730

1,757.65

1,716.6

12,906

Federal Bank Ltd

205.45

207.05

204.7

94,232

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

609.4

617.05

608

36,442

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,321.9

1,349

1,314

21,223

KEI Industries Ltd

4,342.5

4,518.45

4,342.5

1,863

Thermax Ltd

4,137.35

4,317.8

4,092

12,728

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

318.1

326.2

318.1

33,477

Oil India Ltd

481

491.15

465.25

7,91,889

UCO Bank

44.97

45.71

44.16

10,61,729

General Insurance Corporation of India

456.25

463.35

451.75

55,857

Central Bank of India

55.17

56.4

54.03

6,27,827

Bank of Maharashtra

55.1

56.26

54.5

44,52,958

Bank of India

104.8

107.15

104.15

9,10,934

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.6

1,619

1,580.05

20,032

Punjab & Sind Bank

49.4

50.69

48.31

1,56,529

Indian Bank

524.2

532.45

523

42,929

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,575

1,618.6

1,566

12,246

Emami Ltd

614.45

618.35

601.85

21,871

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.46

5,62,695

SJVN Ltd

109.05

111.7

108.75

8,94,350

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.65

254.2

242.35

14,36,844

New India Assurance Company Ltd

205

209.05

203.15

32,561

Uno Minda Ltd

1,067.85

1,073

1,049.05

13,019

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,621

1,624.45

1,590.3

15,400

Page Industries Ltd

47,759.35

48,576

47,759.35

128

NHPC Ltd

83.05

84.5

82.54

10,23,875

Marico Ltd

660.45

663.05

647.55

58,149

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

783.25

795.85

783.25

9,431

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

756.05

770.5

755

24,137

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.7

2,297.1

2,228.7

76,778

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,401

12,793.3

12,401

2,951

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,655

1,682.5

1,647.55

18,918

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

2,871.3

2,979.4

2,861

4,506

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.96

63.28

61.82

50,72,754

Gland Pharma Ltd

1,901.35

1,920

1,838.05

35,791

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

758.15

774.5

753.1

54,372

Biocon Ltd

368

377.35

367.9

64,080

Sun TV Network Ltd

685

701.15

685

5,467

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,493

1,511.9

1,468

8,727

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.65

234.35

220.65

20,06,359

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,733.15

2,825.35

2,723.95

15,119

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

276.45

281.2

275.55

93,237

J K Cements Ltd

4,738

4,759.3

4,700

682

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.85

1,169.95

1,126.05

61,032

Metro Brands Ltd

1,270.05

1,308.05

1,262.7

4,688

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,388.9

6,521

6,316.5

5,574

Tata Technologies Ltd

897.5

912.65

895

29,059

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591

607.15

587.8

60,371

Torrent Power Ltd

1,512.5

1,536.4

1,508

14,806

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9,053

9,080.65

8,883.65

6,573

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,498

5,621.75

5,483.9

1,544

Petronet LNG Ltd

329

334.35

329

79,628

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

723.1

728.3

698.8

49,891

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.7

1,647.35

1,617.35

6,775

Adani Wilmar Ltd

328.55

332.05

326.45

54,414

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.2

453.35

423.3

4,94,216

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

975.55

996.6

973.95

13,034

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,219

4,310

4,162.05

5,066

AIA Engineering Ltd

3,375

3,425.3

3,375

896

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,180.6

1,188.4

1,155.95

9,656

GMR Airports Ltd

78.73

79.92

78.5

1,69,057

United Breweries Ltd

2,123.45

2,145.2

2,118

1,577

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

796.05

804.45

791.05

95,288

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

730

739

718

44,075

Jindal Stainless Ltd

678.8

690.85

675

28,689

Muthoot Finance Ltd

2,233.8

2,270.7

2,228.8

5,943

Coforge Ltd

9,667

9,740.7

9,535

6,492

Yes Bank Ltd

19.96

20.18

19.6

1,26,08,439

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,738.2

9,859.75

9,690.7

3,345

Syngene International Ltd

857.5

877.3

851.75

8,233

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

431.95

439.35

430.25

3,57,021

Astral Ltd

1,620.65

1,649.45

1,615

31,613

K P R Mill Ltd

1,017.2

1,036.9

1,015

16,296

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

972

1,000.7

967.6

60,814

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

11,669.35

11,915.25

11,669.35

267

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

60.27

60.94

59.51

11,04,306

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

486

490.7

482

28,139

Global Health Ltd

1,088.8

1,115.95

1,085.6

8,716

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

571.45

585.05

567.75

24,903

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,420

18,581.65

18,280

4,833

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2,253.75

2,293.95

2,244.65

7,969

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.3

1,007.2

976.8

1,96,311

Indus Towers Ltd

343.3

352.3

342.6

1,36,519

Endurance Technologies Ltd

2,194.75

2,288.2

2,182.9

3,879

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

184.45

186.4

183.8

1,11,694

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

280.35

286.4

277.7

58,589

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,599.2

3,694.8

3,599.2

4,145

L&T Finance Ltd

143.45

144.2

141.7

2,17,787

PB Fintech Ltd

2,214.85

2,246.95

2,174.15

28,792

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

778.55

792.75

758

3,04,177

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

330.7

334.4

327.05

1,77,295

Gujarat Gas Ltd

514.15

517.5

507.85

13,295

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,788.75

4,875

4,760.85

7,096

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.18

65.8

64.2

13,80,502

Bandhan Bank Ltd

157.7

161.4

157.2

4,63,245

Delhivery Ltd

342.15

352

341.35

37,239

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,813.75

1,830

1,801

2,857

Vedant Fashions Ltd

1,261.1

1,301

1,246.7

5,594

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.35

1,494

1,445

73,771

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

4,107

4,249.3

4,102.55

3,437

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15,100.65

15,422.35

15,099.25

2,351

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

167.75

169.8

164.85

2,19,944

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

59.46

60.44

58.94

5,39,757

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

