₹46,936.08
(-155.83)(-0.33%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹47,205.67
Prev. Close
₹47,091.91
Market Cap.
₹70,87,012.65
Div Yield
0.72
PE
40.59
PB
40.59
₹46,897.73
₹47,308.96
Performance
One Week (%)
1.56
One Month (%)
1.15
One Year (%)
27.24
YTD (%)
17.82
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
2,052.15
2,078.95
2,050.5
3,197
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234
237.25
232.45
2,48,467
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,809
2,912.95
2,800.75
5,942
Bayer CropScience Ltd
5,638.45
5,683.95
5,593.1
340
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.55
1,321.85
1,292.1
17,903
Abbott India Ltd
29,432
30,029.1
29,384
170
Exide Industries Ltd
424.85
432.15
424
2,68,084
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,819.85
2,834.4
2,784
9,664
Coromandel International Ltd
1,963.45
1,966.85
1,929.35
3,689
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
735.15
753.6
727.35
59,798
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
2,449
2,524.5
2,448.1
9,315
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,366
3,407.95
3,337.95
7,506
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,241.8
2,249.05
2,219
2,488
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
261.9
263.55
261.25
18,534
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.7
879.7
868.15
38,734
Linde India Ltd
6,323.5
6,444.7
6,227.6
37,465
Gillette India Ltd
9,891.8
9,945.6
9,759.2
492
Castrol India Ltd
202.25
205.3
201.55
2,19,918
Whirlpool of India Ltd
1,860
1,881.5
1,834.45
2,767
Cummins India Ltd
3,224.1
3,299.35
3,200.3
8,965
The Ramco Cements Ltd
984.5
993.4
982.85
5,568
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,109.75
1,130
1,105.25
7,770
MRF Ltd
1,26,258.85
1,29,987.35
1,26,001
258
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
1,094
1,131.55
1,091.05
11,999
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,465
3,515.15
3,461.4
926
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
14,720.25
14,725.7
14,569.3
195
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,630
4,812.7
4,575
3,495
Voltas Ltd
1,823.9
1,859.65
1,815.15
29,702
Patanjali Foods Ltd
1,861.55
1,875.25
1,820.05
72,681
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,127.9
43,665
42,613.35
278
Godrej Industries Ltd
1,153.05
1,195.9
1,145.7
4,314
3M India Ltd
30,516.5
31,212.05
30,516.5
103
Tata Communications Ltd
1,734.35
1,758.7
1,732.55
2,891
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.2
115.9
113.55
4,05,497
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
412.25
417
407.75
1,00,742
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,657.55
6,755
6,612
9,390
Aarti Industries Ltd
420.65
424.3
414
53,801
UPL Ltd
529.65
533.25
508.5
65,378
P I Industries Ltd
3,675
3,744.55
3,627.6
15,326
Lupin Ltd
2,365.25
2,396
2,347
37,438
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
125.6
132.8
123.9
10,10,517
CRISIL Ltd
6,104
6,276.55
6,087.25
2,271
Mphasis Ltd
2,868.1
2,901.3
2,832.2
4,333
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.9
3,460
3,377.7
3,378
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,730
1,757.65
1,716.6
12,906
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.4
617.05
608
36,442
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,321.9
1,349
1,314
21,223
Thermax Ltd
4,137.35
4,317.8
4,092
12,728
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
636
639.85
630.35
7,277
Oil India Ltd
481
491.15
465.25
7,91,889
UCO Bank
44.97
45.71
44.16
10,61,729
General Insurance Corporation of India
456.25
463.35
451.75
55,857
Central Bank of India
55.17
56.4
54.03
6,27,827
Bank of Maharashtra
55.1
56.26
54.5
44,52,958
Bank of India
104.8
107.15
104.15
9,10,934
Punjab & Sind Bank
49.4
50.69
48.31
1,56,529
Indian Bank
524.2
532.45
523
42,929
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,575
1,618.6
1,566
12,246
Emami Ltd
614.45
618.35
601.85
21,871
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.46
5,62,695
SJVN Ltd
109.05
111.7
108.75
8,94,350
New India Assurance Company Ltd
205
209.05
203.15
32,561
Uno Minda Ltd
1,067.85
1,073
1,049.05
13,019
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,621
1,624.45
1,590.3
15,400
ICICI Securities Ltd
839.2
856.2
835
4,631
Page Industries Ltd
47,759.35
48,576
47,759.35
128
NHPC Ltd
83.05
84.5
82.54
10,23,875
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
783.25
795.85
783.25
9,431
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
756.05
770.5
755
24,137
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.7
2,297.1
2,228.7
76,778
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,401
12,793.3
12,401
2,951
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,655
1,682.5
1,647.55
18,918
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
2,871.3
2,979.4
2,861
4,506
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.96
63.28
61.82
50,72,754
Gland Pharma Ltd
1,901.35
1,920
1,838.05
35,791
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
758.15
774.5
753.1
54,372
Biocon Ltd
368
377.35
367.9
64,080
Sun TV Network Ltd
685
701.15
685
5,467
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,493
1,511.9
1,468
8,727
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.65
234.35
220.65
20,06,359
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,733.15
2,825.35
2,723.95
15,119
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
276.45
281.2
275.55
93,237
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,388.9
6,521
6,316.5
5,574
Tata Technologies Ltd
897.5
912.65
895
29,059
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591
607.15
587.8
60,371
Torrent Power Ltd
1,512.5
1,536.4
1,508
14,806
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,498
5,621.75
5,483.9
1,544
Petronet LNG Ltd
329
334.35
329
79,628
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.7
1,647.35
1,617.35
6,775
Adani Wilmar Ltd
328.55
332.05
326.45
54,414
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.2
453.35
423.3
4,94,216
AIA Engineering Ltd
3,375
3,425.3
3,375
896
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,180.6
1,188.4
1,155.95
9,656
GMR Airports Ltd
78.73
79.92
78.5
1,69,057
United Breweries Ltd
2,123.45
2,145.2
2,118
1,577
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.05
804.45
791.05
95,288
Jindal Stainless Ltd
678.8
690.85
675
28,689
Muthoot Finance Ltd
2,233.8
2,270.7
2,228.8
5,943
Coforge Ltd
9,667
9,740.7
9,535
6,492
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.18
19.6
1,26,08,439
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,738.2
9,859.75
9,690.7
3,345
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
431.95
439.35
430.25
3,57,021
Astral Ltd
1,620.65
1,649.45
1,615
31,613
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
486
490.7
482
28,139
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
571.45
585.05
567.75
24,903
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,420
18,581.65
18,280
4,833
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2,253.75
2,293.95
2,244.65
7,969
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.3
1,007.2
976.8
1,96,311
Endurance Technologies Ltd
2,194.75
2,288.2
2,182.9
3,879
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
184.45
186.4
183.8
1,11,694
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
280.35
286.4
277.7
58,589
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,599.2
3,694.8
3,599.2
4,145
L&T Finance Ltd
143.45
144.2
141.7
2,17,787
PB Fintech Ltd
2,214.85
2,246.95
2,174.15
28,792
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
778.55
792.75
758
3,04,177
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
330.7
334.4
327.05
1,77,295
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.5
507.85
13,295
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,788.75
4,875
4,760.85
7,096
Laurus Labs Ltd
610.8
617.3
600.75
84,743
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.18
65.8
64.2
13,80,502
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
367.3
374.3
365
1,31,372
Clean Science & Technology Ltd
1,496.55
1,531.15
1,491
9,906
Bandhan Bank Ltd
157.7
161.4
157.2
4,63,245
Delhivery Ltd
342.15
352
341.35
37,239
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,813.75
1,830
1,801
2,857
Vedant Fashions Ltd
1,261.1
1,301
1,246.7
5,594
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.35
1,494
1,445
73,771
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
327.3
335.15
326.05
33,861
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
4,107
4,249.3
4,102.55
3,437
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
167.75
169.8
164.85
2,19,944
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.