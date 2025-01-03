iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Healthcare

BSE Healthcare SHARE PRICE

45,336.07

(-312.15)negative-bottom arrow(-0.68%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

45,803.89

Prev. Close

45,648.22

Market Cap.

28,70,449.55

Div Yield

0.45

PE

46.15

PB

46.15

45,277.03

45,806.79

Performance

One Week (%)

3.06

One Month (%)

3.28

One Year (%)

41.55

YTD (%)

28.68

BSE Healthcare LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

7,096.6

7,194.9

7,009.9

862

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

177.55

184.95

175.15

1,47,975

Abbott India Ltd

29,432

30,029.1

29,384

170

Cipla Ltd

1,509

1,540.5

1,505.75

31,276

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

5,200.55

5,262.8

5,200.55

186

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,241.8

2,249.05

2,219

2,488

Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd

336.75

344

324.2

86,968

Novartis India Ltd

922.8

926.95

891

10,154

Sanofi India Ltd

6,129.9

6,160.2

6,070

450

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,867.15

1,892.8

1,857.35

5,222

Pfizer Ltd

5,231

5,314.95

5,209.25

750

Unichem Laboratories Ltd

723

744.2

723

705

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

1,087.6

1,095.6

1,076.9

3,845

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,331

7,422.4

7,277.8

4,256

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

1,352.75

1,378.8

1,347.4

28,308

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

427.9

436.9

420.7

33,827

Sequent Scientific Ltd

203.7

203.7

193.7

1,66,161

Gufic BioSciences Ltd

474.55

478

459.75

12,421

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd

6,360

6,400

6,310.4

6,109

Morepen Laboratories Ltd

79

80.71

78.48

5,36,874

Kopran Ltd

215.9

216

212

11,472

Aarti Drugs Ltd

455.95

460.4

452.1

8,743

Lupin Ltd

2,365.25

2,396

2,347

37,438

Orchid Pharma Ltd

1,985.95

1,998

1,873.75

5,008

Vimta Labs Ltd

945.95

974.05

936.7

14,545

Marksans Pharma Ltd

299.15

303.2

296.5

40,338

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

20.78

20.93

20.38

2,83,704

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,402.9

3,460

3,377.7

3,378

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,730

1,757.65

1,716.6

12,906

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

13,788.95

14,491.45

13,707.45

835

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd

77.72

77.9

75.51

42,850

Hester Biosciences Ltd

2,400.15

2,448.45

2,379.75

753

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,848.5

1,885

1,844

61,463

Hikal Ltd

397.5

401.8

388.85

32,215

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

2,536.5

2,606

2,521.9

13,066

NGL Fine Chem Ltd

1,799.95

1,835

1,796.65

38

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,321.9

1,349

1,314

21,223

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,366.85

1,393.7

1,365

16,309

Themis Medicare Ltd

273

274.05

267

3,504

Suven Life Sciences Ltd

128.85

129.65

126.3

34,234

Shilpa Medicare Ltd

841.85

849.95

831.9

10,181

Wockhardt Ltd

1,518.6

1,580

1,510.05

63,709

Indoco Remedies Ltd

335.2

343.6

335.2

6,593

Granules India Ltd

606.2

614.3

599.75

14,462

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

847.7

869.4

841.95

2,029

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd

542.5

554.95

539.5

14,889

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

2,871.3

2,979.4

2,861

4,506

Poly Medicure Ltd

2,774

2,797.95

2,700

3,595

FDC Ltd

511

513.45

506.95

3,731

Gland Pharma Ltd

1,901.35

1,920

1,838.05

35,791

Biocon Ltd

368

377.35

367.9

64,080

Strides Pharma Science Ltd

697

713.1

689.15

28,921

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,498

5,621.75

5,483.9

1,544

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

358.25

364.1

355.05

9,000

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,636.7

1,647.35

1,617.35

6,775

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

975.55

996.6

973.95

13,034

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,031.1

6,243

6,030.9

5,323

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,180.6

1,188.4

1,155.95

9,656

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

730

739

718

44,075

Syngene International Ltd

857.5

877.3

851.75

8,233

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd

256.7

258.7

253.7

25,476

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

202.15

208.35

199.05

97,474

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd

320.1

327.6

318.75

1,107

RPG Life Sciences Ltd

2,323

2,350

2,185.4

2,630

Tarsons Products Ltd

406.45

408.75

395.65

4,867

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd

324.25

329.4

319.05

18,037

Global Health Ltd

1,088.8

1,115.95

1,085.6

8,716

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

627.15

639

605

51,403

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1,554.2

1,585

1,548.65

2,235

Windlas Biotech Ltd

1,008.3

1,033.5

1,003

2,712

GPT Healthcare Ltd

183.25

186.8

181.15

20,603

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,932.2

2,961.35

2,855.05

14,443

Shalby Ltd

240

240

234.95

13,724

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,053.15

1,066

1,043.75

2,452

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2,942.85

3,025.55

2,910

2,052

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

912.95

924.7

908.7

1,761

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

483.9

495

479.9

6,822

Indegene Ltd

599

607.15

595

5,258

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd

1,542.35

1,578.75

1,542.35

725

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,310

1,317.95

1,298.95

5,196

Laurus Labs Ltd

610.8

617.3

600.75

84,743

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

1,996.55

2,053.4

1,979.45

8,798

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

1,296.05

1,325.3

1,293.15

1,722

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd

288.95

298.5

286.85

64,626

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

522.3

528

520

17,966

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd

695.55

704.25

694.95

2,890

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd

900.3

911.65

887.65

3,216

Concord Biotech Ltd

2,085.7

2,135.05

2,077.7

3,491

Ami Organics Ltd

2,110

2,140

2,082.55

6,668

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,105.75

1,136.75

1,090.4

4,792

Innova Captab Ltd

1,183

1,214

1,147.9

29,381

Sigachi Industries Ltd

51.55

51.84

50.48

1,85,971

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd

1,028.95

1,054

1,009.9

2,673

Supriya Lifescience Ltd

772

792.9

770.05

19,596

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

1,110

1,147.8

1,030

28,237

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd

671.95

702

667.6

26,241

Piramal Pharma Ltd

254.85

260.6

254.05

1,93,484

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

567.15

580.05

564.45

16,072

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

595

608

576.9

20,481

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

