₹45,336.07
(-312.15)(-0.68%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹45,803.89
Prev. Close
₹45,648.22
Market Cap.
₹28,70,449.55
Div Yield
0.45
PE
46.15
PB
46.15
₹45,277.03
₹45,806.79
Performance
One Week (%)
3.06
One Month (%)
3.28
One Year (%)
41.55
YTD (%)
28.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
7,096.6
7,194.9
7,009.9
862
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
177.55
184.95
175.15
1,47,975
Abbott India Ltd
29,432
30,029.1
29,384
170
Cipla Ltd
1,509
1,540.5
1,505.75
31,276
Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
5,200.55
5,262.8
5,200.55
186
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,241.8
2,249.05
2,219
2,488
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd
336.75
344
324.2
86,968
Novartis India Ltd
922.8
926.95
891
10,154
Sanofi India Ltd
6,129.9
6,160.2
6,070
450
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,867.15
1,892.8
1,857.35
5,222
Pfizer Ltd
5,231
5,314.95
5,209.25
750
Unichem Laboratories Ltd
723
744.2
723
705
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
1,087.6
1,095.6
1,076.9
3,845
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,331
7,422.4
7,277.8
4,256
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.75
1,378.8
1,347.4
28,308
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
427.9
436.9
420.7
33,827
Sequent Scientific Ltd
203.7
203.7
193.7
1,66,161
Gufic BioSciences Ltd
474.55
478
459.75
12,421
Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
6,360
6,400
6,310.4
6,109
Morepen Laboratories Ltd
79
80.71
78.48
5,36,874
Kopran Ltd
215.9
216
212
11,472
Aarti Drugs Ltd
455.95
460.4
452.1
8,743
Lupin Ltd
2,365.25
2,396
2,347
37,438
Orchid Pharma Ltd
1,985.95
1,998
1,873.75
5,008
Vimta Labs Ltd
945.95
974.05
936.7
14,545
Marksans Pharma Ltd
299.15
303.2
296.5
40,338
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd
20.78
20.93
20.38
2,83,704
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.9
3,460
3,377.7
3,378
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,730
1,757.65
1,716.6
12,906
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
13,788.95
14,491.45
13,707.45
835
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd
77.72
77.9
75.51
42,850
Hester Biosciences Ltd
2,400.15
2,448.45
2,379.75
753
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,848.5
1,885
1,844
61,463
Hikal Ltd
397.5
401.8
388.85
32,215
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
2,536.5
2,606
2,521.9
13,066
NGL Fine Chem Ltd
1,799.95
1,835
1,796.65
38
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,321.9
1,349
1,314
21,223
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,366.85
1,393.7
1,365
16,309
Themis Medicare Ltd
273
274.05
267
3,504
Suven Life Sciences Ltd
128.85
129.65
126.3
34,234
Shilpa Medicare Ltd
841.85
849.95
831.9
10,181
Wockhardt Ltd
1,518.6
1,580
1,510.05
63,709
Indoco Remedies Ltd
335.2
343.6
335.2
6,593
Granules India Ltd
606.2
614.3
599.75
14,462
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd
847.7
869.4
841.95
2,029
Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
542.5
554.95
539.5
14,889
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
2,871.3
2,979.4
2,861
4,506
Poly Medicure Ltd
2,774
2,797.95
2,700
3,595
FDC Ltd
511
513.45
506.95
3,731
Gland Pharma Ltd
1,901.35
1,920
1,838.05
35,791
Biocon Ltd
368
377.35
367.9
64,080
Strides Pharma Science Ltd
697
713.1
689.15
28,921
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,498
5,621.75
5,483.9
1,544
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
358.25
364.1
355.05
9,000
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.7
1,647.35
1,617.35
6,775
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.55
996.6
973.95
13,034
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,031.1
6,243
6,030.9
5,323
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,180.6
1,188.4
1,155.95
9,656
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
730
739
718
44,075
Syngene International Ltd
857.5
877.3
851.75
8,233
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
256.7
258.7
253.7
25,476
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
202.15
208.35
199.05
97,474
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd
320.1
327.6
318.75
1,107
RPG Life Sciences Ltd
2,323
2,350
2,185.4
2,630
Tarsons Products Ltd
406.45
408.75
395.65
4,867
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd
324.25
329.4
319.05
18,037
Global Health Ltd
1,088.8
1,115.95
1,085.6
8,716
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
627.15
639
605
51,403
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1,554.2
1,585
1,548.65
2,235
Windlas Biotech Ltd
1,008.3
1,033.5
1,003
2,712
GPT Healthcare Ltd
183.25
186.8
181.15
20,603
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,932.2
2,961.35
2,855.05
14,443
Shalby Ltd
240
240
234.95
13,724
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,053.15
1,066
1,043.75
2,452
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2,942.85
3,025.55
2,910
2,052
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
912.95
924.7
908.7
1,761
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
483.9
495
479.9
6,822
Indegene Ltd
599
607.15
595
5,258
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
1,542.35
1,578.75
1,542.35
725
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,310
1,317.95
1,298.95
5,196
Laurus Labs Ltd
610.8
617.3
600.75
84,743
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
1,996.55
2,053.4
1,979.45
8,798
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
1,296.05
1,325.3
1,293.15
1,722
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
288.95
298.5
286.85
64,626
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
522.3
528
520
17,966
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
695.55
704.25
694.95
2,890
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd
900.3
911.65
887.65
3,216
Concord Biotech Ltd
2,085.7
2,135.05
2,077.7
3,491
Ami Organics Ltd
2,110
2,140
2,082.55
6,668
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,105.75
1,136.75
1,090.4
4,792
Innova Captab Ltd
1,183
1,214
1,147.9
29,381
Sigachi Industries Ltd
51.55
51.84
50.48
1,85,971
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd
1,028.95
1,054
1,009.9
2,673
Supriya Lifescience Ltd
772
792.9
770.05
19,596
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
1,110
1,147.8
1,030
28,237
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
671.95
702
667.6
26,241
Piramal Pharma Ltd
254.85
260.6
254.05
1,93,484
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
567.15
580.05
564.45
16,072
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
595
608
576.9
20,481
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.