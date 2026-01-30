₹13,037.12
(270.67)(2.12%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
₹12,963.23
Prev. Close
₹12,766.45
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹12,961.72
₹13,050.15
Performance
One Week (%)
5.07
One Month (%)
3.83
One Year (%)
6.69
YTD (%)
6.48
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
4,138
4,202.75
4,100
28,069
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
1,510.55
1,542.55
1,502.9
43,462
Thermax Ltd
4,062.45
4,098.8
3,892.25
17,587
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,774
1,791.1
1,718
6,220
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,341.1
1,349.75
1,324.1
1,83,424
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,546.15
1,566.6
1,525.2
38,979
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
126.45
127.2
125
8,09,610
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
1,781.55
1,808
1,767.6
28,657
GMR Airports Ltd
99.24
100
96.82
70,66,600
Vodafone Idea Ltd
9.45
9.49
9.32
3,13,69,538
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
873.8
880
855.4
68,812
Waaree Energies Ltd
3,424.7
3,448.8
3,363.6
1,55,060
One 97 Communications Ltd
1,139.4
1,145.5
1,126.05
1,56,739
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
442.5
452.9
441.3
3,75,051
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
89.01
89.25
85.8
6,20,777
Swiggy Ltd
272.45
274.7
268.15
5,02,937
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
28,430.35
29,092.55
28,325
9,412
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
117.3
117.65
115.95
4,86,134
Siemens Energy India Ltd
2,915
2,938.5
2,872
14,231
NTPC Green Energy Ltd
107.29
108.57
106
10,92,885
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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