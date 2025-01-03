₹11,509.63
(-101.17)(-0.87%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹11,629.58
Prev. Close
₹11,610.8
Market Cap.
₹97,39,841.96
Div Yield
0.9
PE
16.93
PB
16.93
₹11,494.67
₹11,636.61
Performance
One Week (%)
1.38
One Month (%)
0.06
One Year (%)
11.48
YTD (%)
11.11
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
11,567
12,022.15
11,550
2,218
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
6,851.75
6,944
6,847.15
5,695
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
9,719
9,908
9,695.85
436
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,109.75
1,130
1,105.25
7,770
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
1,094
1,131.55
1,091.05
11,999
Rane Holdings Ltd
1,790.15
1,830.35
1,770.85
797
TVS Holdings Ltd
9,747.4
10,057.1
9,500
4,674
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
1,543
1,585
1,473.3
16,261
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd
8,112.75
8,289.95
8,076.45
2,566
Vardhman Holdings Ltd
4,525
4,600
4,496
150
Can Fin Homes Ltd
722.7
733
718.05
43,128
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Centrum Capital Ltd
33.3
34.5
33.28
24,247
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,054.25
3,096.5
3,034.65
22,327
JM Financial Ltd
130.25
135.2
129.65
2,37,694
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,317.55
1,330
1,270.65
1,06,016
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,839.15
1,848.7
1,816.75
57,700
IFCI Ltd
61.39
62.83
61.26
3,52,536
CRISIL Ltd
6,104
6,276.55
6,087.25
2,271
Dolat Algotech Ltd
129.85
132.75
129.85
25,902
Federal Bank Ltd
205.45
207.05
204.7
94,232
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,371
7,496.15
7,360.6
43,357
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
466.2
474.55
462.8
19,148
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.4
617.05
608
36,442
GIC Housing Finance Ltd
208.25
211.9
206.5
3,209
Ugro Capital Ltd
233.95
236.5
230
22,205
Master Trust Ltd
170
175.35
166.5
6,939
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.3
1,794.8
1,746.3
4,02,703
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
318.1
326.2
318.1
33,477
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,266.75
1,290.55
1,262.45
3,63,566
IDBI Bank Ltd
77.55
78.53
76.84
4,46,745
Bank of Baroda
241.6
245.1
240.85
6,38,255
Canara Bank
101.45
103.1
101.2
7,03,571
UCO Bank
44.97
45.71
44.16
10,61,729
General Insurance Corporation of India
456.25
463.35
451.75
55,857
Union Bank of India
124.05
126.85
122.35
6,48,609
CSB Bank Ltd
318.55
325.35
317.45
18,119
IndusInd Bank Ltd
998.1
1,025
991
2,67,534
Central Bank of India
55.17
56.4
54.03
6,27,827
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.2
1,093.4
1,080
2,18,175
Bank of Maharashtra
55.1
56.26
54.5
44,52,958
Bank of India
104.8
107.15
104.15
9,10,934
Punjab & Sind Bank
49.4
50.69
48.31
1,56,529
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd
5,415
5,599.95
5,363.5
832
Karnataka Bank Ltd
211.75
215.5
210.3
27,505
Indian Overseas Bank
53.1
54.41
52.21
5,79,834
RBL Bank Ltd
162.55
164
158.5
6,19,989
Indian Bank
524.2
532.45
523
42,929
Geojit Financial Services Ltd
115.65
119.9
115.4
34,824
Arman Financial Services Ltd
1,253.3
1,301.25
1,249
4,491
Manappuram Finance Ltd
187.4
192.1
186.7
2,84,086
South Indian Bank Ltd
26.95
27.08
25.95
57,35,824
Choice International Ltd
549.05
562
546.35
14,830
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
788
814.85
785.85
30,635
SMC Global Securities Ltd
139.15
140.95
137.6
6,001
City Union Bank Ltd
174.8
177.35
174.45
31,676
Paisalo Digital Ltd
47.83
50.39
47.51
4,30,752
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
100.7
103.1
100.5
1,04,832
SG Finserve Ltd
421.2
435
411.65
71,173
Punjab National Bank
106.45
107.2
105.45
16,39,075
Life Insurance Corporation of India
908.6
917.8
902.5
29,077
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.65
254.2
242.35
14,36,844
New India Assurance Company Ltd
205
209.05
203.15
32,561
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
457.6
461.6
456.5
590
ICICI Securities Ltd
839.2
856.2
835
4,631
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
756.05
770.5
755
24,137
Capri Global Capital Ltd
191.3
194.25
190.5
5,345
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.65
156.8
152.85
11,45,057
ICRA Ltd
6,298.15
6,449.8
6,298.15
54
CARE Ratings Ltd
1,387.65
1,445
1,376.05
2,635
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
426.4
430
420.05
20,560
DCB Bank Ltd
121.3
123.2
120.6
33,761
PNB Gilts Ltd
113.4
114.45
111.6
9,405
Summit Securities Ltd
3,101
3,142.35
3,031.25
1,389
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.65
234.35
220.65
20,06,359
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
152.45
155.3
152.35
13,890
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
927.15
939.15
922.75
58,334
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
276.45
281.2
275.55
93,237
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
104.95
105.95
104.2
37,512
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
723.1
728.3
698.8
49,891
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
822.3
841.95
818
20,766
Jio Financial Services Ltd
307.35
310.85
304.25
12,07,578
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,219
4,310
4,162.05
5,066
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623.75
624
615.7
54,312
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
674.1
680
657.7
9,489
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,450.7
1,450.7
1,420.1
43,700
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,838
1,843.2
1,804
6,893
Kama Holdings Ltd
2,486.15
2,510
2,481.05
1,960
Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd
76.68
76.99
75.6
90,363
IIFL Finance Ltd
421.25
440.6
420
76,119
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,371.85
1,400
1,359.35
4,598
JSW Holdings Ltd
17,733.15
17,733.15
17,226.55
347
Muthoot Finance Ltd
2,233.8
2,270.7
2,228.8
5,943
Repco Home Finance Ltd
434.05
439.35
434
3,336
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.18
19.6
1,26,08,439
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
6,170
6,400.6
6,129.9
10,465
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
7,006.95
7,304.9
6,971.15
6,419
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
333.4
351.8
329.25
28,649
Dhani Services Ltd
108.28
109.85
103.46
15,77,700
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
972
1,000.7
967.6
60,814
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,697
1,720.1
1,690.75
1,31,618
Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
288.15
300
282.65
6,379
Religare Enterprises Ltd
283.75
284.8
280.4
29,390
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
124.8
129
124.4
2,08,297
PTC India Financial Services Ltd
42.63
43.94
42.33
29,642
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
9,210.05
9,373.95
9,101.35
111
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
1,947.95
2,010
1,895.9
26,964
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
486
490.7
482
28,139
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
340.15
347
338.35
24,362
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
571.45
585.05
567.75
24,903
BF Investment Ltd
670.6
700.45
666.5
4,197
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd
5,968.7
6,134
5,841
569
Sammaan Capital Ltd
163.15
165.15
161.65
2,43,197
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
933.55
950
929.2
29,903
MAS Financial Services Ltd
266.95
271.4
265.3
11,630
Angel One Ltd
2,857.1
2,999.8
2,850
54,406
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.3
1,007.2
976.8
1,96,311
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
405.75
418.45
402.8
4,332
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
184.45
186.4
183.8
1,11,694
L&T Finance Ltd
143.45
144.2
141.7
2,17,787
PB Fintech Ltd
2,214.85
2,246.95
2,174.15
28,792
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
275.55
280.85
273.95
2,609
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
2,760
2,817.35
2,737.05
3,023
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
296.9
300.75
296.25
24,309
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
66.32
66.5
65.13
86,308
AAVAS Financiers Ltd
1,703.6
1,720.95
1,695.55
8,200
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
5,099
5,288
5,085
10,487
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
700
700.75
695.45
1,675
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
139.2
141.95
138
23,753
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.18
65.8
64.2
13,80,502
Fusion Finance Ltd
179.5
184.65
179.5
32,663
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,296.4
1,317.25
1,294.25
4,824
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
3,965
4,017.95
3,947.15
1,982
Bandhan Bank Ltd
157.7
161.4
157.2
4,63,245
5Paisa Capital Ltd
474.95
482.35
473.6
4,412
Muthoot Microfin Ltd
181.55
184
180.55
9,547
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
34.53
34.95
34.22
9,73,675
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
177.05
182.6
176
1,00,928
Share India Securities Ltd
300.85
306
299.1
30,374
SBFC Finance Ltd
89.78
91.93
89.5
1,04,630
ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
41.72
42.84
41.57
28,356
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
1,067
1,092.35
1,062.7
6,708
Mufin Green Finance Ltd
107
109
106.45
5,977
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
34.06
34.24
33.9
1,38,070
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
327.3
335.15
326.05
33,861
KFin Technologies Ltd
1,471.75
1,519.85
1,466.1
52,922
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
608.1
613.8
607.3
4,197
Fino Payments Bank Ltd
338.4
341.1
335.5
2,823
Abans Holdings Ltd
256.65
266.15
254.45
18,645
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
