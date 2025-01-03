iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSE Financial Services

BSE Finance Serv SHARE PRICE

11,509.63

(-101.17)negative-bottom arrow(-0.87%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

11,629.58

Prev. Close

11,610.8

Market Cap.

97,39,841.96

Div Yield

0.9

PE

16.93

PB

16.93

11,494.67

11,636.61

Performance

One Week (%)

1.38

One Month (%)

0.06

One Year (%)

11.48

YTD (%)

11.11

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BSE Finance Serv LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

11,567

12,022.15

11,550

2,218

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

6,851.75

6,944

6,847.15

5,695

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

9,719

9,908

9,695.85

436

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,109.75

1,130

1,105.25

7,770

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

1,094

1,131.55

1,091.05

11,999

Rane Holdings Ltd

1,790.15

1,830.35

1,770.85

797

TVS Holdings Ltd

9,747.4

10,057.1

9,500

4,674

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

1,543

1,585

1,473.3

16,261

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd

8,112.75

8,289.95

8,076.45

2,566

Vardhman Holdings Ltd

4,525

4,600

4,496

150

Can Fin Homes Ltd

722.7

733

718.05

43,128

State Bank of India

793.5

809.7

792.25

3,87,696

Centrum Capital Ltd

33.3

34.5

33.28

24,247

Shriram Finance Ltd

3,054.25

3,096.5

3,034.65

22,327

JM Financial Ltd

130.25

135.2

129.65

2,37,694

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,317.55

1,330

1,270.65

1,06,016

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

1,839.15

1,848.7

1,816.75

57,700

IFCI Ltd

61.39

62.83

61.26

3,52,536

CRISIL Ltd

6,104

6,276.55

6,087.25

2,271

Dolat Algotech Ltd

129.85

132.75

129.85

25,902

Federal Bank Ltd

205.45

207.05

204.7

94,232

Bajaj Finance Ltd

7,371

7,496.15

7,360.6

43,357

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

466.2

474.55

462.8

19,148

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

609.4

617.05

608

36,442

GIC Housing Finance Ltd

208.25

211.9

206.5

3,209

Ugro Capital Ltd

233.95

236.5

230

22,205

Master Trust Ltd

170

175.35

166.5

6,939

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.3

1,794.8

1,746.3

4,02,703

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

318.1

326.2

318.1

33,477

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,266.75

1,290.55

1,262.45

3,63,566

IDBI Bank Ltd

77.55

78.53

76.84

4,46,745

Bank of Baroda

241.6

245.1

240.85

6,38,255

Canara Bank

101.45

103.1

101.2

7,03,571

UCO Bank

44.97

45.71

44.16

10,61,729

General Insurance Corporation of India

456.25

463.35

451.75

55,857

Union Bank of India

124.05

126.85

122.35

6,48,609

CSB Bank Ltd

318.55

325.35

317.45

18,119

IndusInd Bank Ltd

998.1

1,025

991

2,67,534

Central Bank of India

55.17

56.4

54.03

6,27,827

Axis Bank Ltd

1,084.2

1,093.4

1,080

2,18,175

Bank of Maharashtra

55.1

56.26

54.5

44,52,958

Bank of India

104.8

107.15

104.15

9,10,934

Punjab & Sind Bank

49.4

50.69

48.31

1,56,529

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd

5,415

5,599.95

5,363.5

832

Karnataka Bank Ltd

211.75

215.5

210.3

27,505

Indian Overseas Bank

53.1

54.41

52.21

5,79,834

RBL Bank Ltd

162.55

164

158.5

6,19,989

Indian Bank

524.2

532.45

523

42,929

Geojit Financial Services Ltd

115.65

119.9

115.4

34,824

Arman Financial Services Ltd

1,253.3

1,301.25

1,249

4,491

Manappuram Finance Ltd

187.4

192.1

186.7

2,84,086

South Indian Bank Ltd

26.95

27.08

25.95

57,35,824

Choice International Ltd

549.05

562

546.35

14,830

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

788

814.85

785.85

30,635

SMC Global Securities Ltd

139.15

140.95

137.6

6,001

City Union Bank Ltd

174.8

177.35

174.45

31,676

Paisalo Digital Ltd

47.83

50.39

47.51

4,30,752

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

100.7

103.1

100.5

1,04,832

SG Finserve Ltd

421.2

435

411.65

71,173

Punjab National Bank

106.45

107.2

105.45

16,39,075

Life Insurance Corporation of India

908.6

917.8

902.5

29,077

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

464.6

474.7

460.6

9,00,406

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.65

254.2

242.35

14,36,844

New India Assurance Company Ltd

205

209.05

203.15

32,561

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

457.6

461.6

456.5

590

ICICI Securities Ltd

839.2

856.2

835

4,631

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

756.05

770.5

755

24,137

Capri Global Capital Ltd

191.3

194.25

190.5

5,345

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

153.65

156.8

152.85

11,45,057

ICRA Ltd

6,298.15

6,449.8

6,298.15

54

CARE Ratings Ltd

1,387.65

1,445

1,376.05

2,635

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

426.4

430

420.05

20,560

DCB Bank Ltd

121.3

123.2

120.6

33,761

PNB Gilts Ltd

113.4

114.45

111.6

9,405

Summit Securities Ltd

3,101

3,142.35

3,031.25

1,389

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.65

234.35

220.65

20,06,359

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

152.45

155.3

152.35

13,890

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

927.15

939.15

922.75

58,334

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

276.45

281.2

275.55

93,237

REC Ltd

538

544.45

519.4

10,19,423

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

104.95

105.95

104.2

37,512

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

723.1

728.3

698.8

49,891

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

822.3

841.95

818

20,766

Jio Financial Services Ltd

307.35

310.85

304.25

12,07,578

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,219

4,310

4,162.05

5,066

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

623.75

624

615.7

54,312

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

674.1

680

657.7

9,489

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,450.7

1,450.7

1,420.1

43,700

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,838

1,843.2

1,804

6,893

Kama Holdings Ltd

2,486.15

2,510

2,481.05

1,960

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd

76.68

76.99

75.6

90,363

IIFL Finance Ltd

421.25

440.6

420

76,119

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,371.85

1,400

1,359.35

4,598

JSW Holdings Ltd

17,733.15

17,733.15

17,226.55

347

Muthoot Finance Ltd

2,233.8

2,270.7

2,228.8

5,943

Repco Home Finance Ltd

434.05

439.35

434

3,336

Yes Bank Ltd

19.96

20.18

19.6

1,26,08,439

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

6,170

6,400.6

6,129.9

10,465

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

7,006.95

7,304.9

6,971.15

6,419

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

333.4

351.8

329.25

28,649

Dhani Services Ltd

108.28

109.85

103.46

15,77,700

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

972

1,000.7

967.6

60,814

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,697

1,720.1

1,690.75

1,31,618

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd

288.15

300

282.65

6,379

Religare Enterprises Ltd

283.75

284.8

280.4

29,390

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

124.8

129

124.4

2,08,297

PTC India Financial Services Ltd

42.63

43.94

42.33

29,642

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd

9,210.05

9,373.95

9,101.35

111

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

1,947.95

2,010

1,895.9

26,964

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

486

490.7

482

28,139

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd

340.15

347

338.35

24,362

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

571.45

585.05

567.75

24,903

BF Investment Ltd

670.6

700.45

666.5

4,197

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd

5,968.7

6,134

5,841

569

Sammaan Capital Ltd

163.15

165.15

161.65

2,43,197

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

933.55

950

929.2

29,903

MAS Financial Services Ltd

266.95

271.4

265.3

11,630

Angel One Ltd

2,857.1

2,999.8

2,850

54,406

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.3

1,007.2

976.8

1,96,311

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

405.75

418.45

402.8

4,332

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

184.45

186.4

183.8

1,11,694

L&T Finance Ltd

143.45

144.2

141.7

2,17,787

PB Fintech Ltd

2,214.85

2,246.95

2,174.15

28,792

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd

275.55

280.85

273.95

2,609

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

2,760

2,817.35

2,737.05

3,023

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

296.9

300.75

296.25

24,309

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

66.32

66.5

65.13

86,308

AAVAS Financiers Ltd

1,703.6

1,720.95

1,695.55

8,200

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

5,099

5,288

5,085

10,487

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd

700

700.75

695.45

1,675

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd

139.2

141.95

138

23,753

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.18

65.8

64.2

13,80,502

Fusion Finance Ltd

179.5

184.65

179.5

32,663

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,296.4

1,317.25

1,294.25

4,824

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

3,965

4,017.95

3,947.15

1,982

Bandhan Bank Ltd

157.7

161.4

157.2

4,63,245

5Paisa Capital Ltd

474.95

482.35

473.6

4,412

Muthoot Microfin Ltd

181.55

184

180.55

9,547

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

34.53

34.95

34.22

9,73,675

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

177.05

182.6

176

1,00,928

Share India Securities Ltd

300.85

306

299.1

30,374

SBFC Finance Ltd

89.78

91.93

89.5

1,04,630

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd

41.72

42.84

41.57

28,356

Home First Finance Company India Ltd

1,067

1,092.35

1,062.7

6,708

Mufin Green Finance Ltd

107

109

106.45

5,977

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

34.06

34.24

33.9

1,38,070

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

327.3

335.15

326.05

33,861

KFin Technologies Ltd

1,471.75

1,519.85

1,466.1

52,922

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

608.1

613.8

607.3

4,197

Fino Payments Bank Ltd

338.4

341.1

335.5

2,823

Abans Holdings Ltd

256.65

266.15

254.45

18,645

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.