BSE Commodities

BSE Commodities SHARE PRICE

7,283.21

(-1)negative-bottom arrow(-0.01%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

7,295.58

Prev. Close

7,284.21

Market Cap.

39,40,219.19

Div Yield

1.2

PE

31.86

PB

31.86

7,276.76

7,330.72

Performance

One Week (%)

0.36

One Month (%)

-3.09

One Year (%)

9.39

YTD (%)

6.98

BSE Commodities LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

2,052.15

2,078.95

2,050.5

3,197

Andhra Paper Ltd

95.33

96.78

95.05

25,574

Atul Ltd

6,850

7,001.45

6,850

649

BASF India Ltd

5,452.1

5,570

5,432.85

1,156

Bayer CropScience Ltd

5,638.45

5,683.95

5,593.1

340

Birla Corporation Ltd

1,229.2

1,250.9

1,221.3

2,384

Oriental Aromatics Ltd

437.25

455.95

419.2

15,405

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,386.4

2,492.75

2,369.15

3,862

Heubach Colorants India Ltd

566.65

572.15

546.5

9,498

Coromandel International Ltd

1,963.45

1,966.85

1,929.35

3,689

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

1,204.55

1,245.05

1,198.15

1,27,551

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

2,449

2,524.5

2,448.1

9,315

DCW Ltd

91.54

92.8

91.2

44,861

EID Parry (India) Ltd

911.05

923.25

904.85

13,797

Everest Industries Ltd

779.15

815

778.2

850

Excel Industries Ltd

1,335

1,351.55

1,332

405

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

567.85

578.6

565.35

10,296

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

750.15

754.9

747

4,020

Ambuja Cements Ltd

548.4

554.7

546

52,100

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

205.3

206.85

203.9

32,268

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,516.9

2,552.8

2,503

4,346

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.1

602.35

590.1

1,28,878

GOCL Corporation Ltd

408

408

395

2,126

India Cements Ltd

378.5

381

375.3

63,906

Linde India Ltd

6,323.5

6,444.7

6,227.6

37,465

Kesoram Industries Ltd

226.35

229.25

224.8

9,923

The Ramco Cements Ltd

984.5

993.4

982.85

5,568

Mangalam Cement Ltd

1,007.4

1,018.35

988.5

8,777

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

175

179.7

159.45

1,10,013

Mukand Ltd

133.7

135.4

132.55

3,545

HeidelbergCement India Ltd

211.25

212

210

8,816

NOCIL Ltd

252.15

254.65

248.9

12,178

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd

36.91

37.5

36.82

97,547

PCBL Ltd

461.9

471.45

460

78,523

Prakash Industries Ltd

161.2

164.1

157.5

34,359

Primo Chemicals Ltd

39.14

39.92

39

75,731

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

1,030

1,061.6

1,030

75

Rallis India Ltd

305.2

308.5

303.5

21,553

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd

42.25

43

41.52

64,581

Saurashtra Cement Ltd

118.95

119.15

117.25

10,738

Vedanta Ltd

457.9

465.3

449.1

6,66,144

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

304.2

323

304.2

503

Shree Cement Ltd

26,140

26,945.05

26,032.35

405

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd

88.21

89.8

87.87

35,141

SRF Ltd

2,288.7

2,291.1

2,216.45

4,244

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

821.35

851.65

815.6

3,017

Tanfac Industries Ltd

2,982.9

3,100

2,962.85

5,393

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1,027.9

1,041

1,024

35,158

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

332.3

340.55

321.1

7,805

Tata Steel Ltd

138.3

139.7

137.75

8,60,441

Transpek Industry Ltd

1,649

1,649.9

1,585

1,239

Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

537.85

555.95

532.6

14,910

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

564.3

573.6

560.35

10,700

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

1,791.95

1,805.05

1,780.35

1,261

Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd

107.3

108.4

104

2,15,675

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

1,160

1,160

1,129.9

6,181

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

161.75

162.6

159

2,914

TGV Sraac Ltd

107.85

110.8

107.3

1,01,378

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

2,957.65

3,050

2,912.95

2,164

Rain Industries Ltd

178.25

179.6

176.4

1,11,862

Sagar Cements Ltd

225.85

229.4

221.6

1,435

GHCL Ltd

757.6

770.35

743.35

34,684

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd

291.25

291.25

276

72,055

India Glycols Ltd

1,311.1

1,357.25

1,298.65

10,680

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

481.05

485.7

478.55

10,547

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

135.05

139.15

134.55

53,213

Elantas Beck India Ltd

12,750

12,994.8

12,681

264

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd

1,405

1,437

1,390.2

3,634

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd

64.36

64.76

64.05

39,043

Ramco Industries Ltd

272.7

277.45

272.2

2,475

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd

495.3

509.95

495.15

6,795

I G Petrochemicals Ltd

558.35

587

555.3

4,159

Vinati Organics Ltd

1,775

1,810

1,774.05

2,036

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

180.6

182.7

179.1

1,22,023

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.2

115.9

113.55

4,05,497

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.2

207

4,36,642

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469

472.5

451.05

1,99,174

Aarti Industries Ltd

420.65

424.3

414

53,801

UPL Ltd

529.65

533.25

508.5

65,378

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

1,439.15

1,461

1,325.5

2,76,653

P I Industries Ltd

3,675

3,744.55

3,627.6

15,326

Pakka Ltd

325.15

335

325.15

5,114

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

591.15

606.55

586.85

51,769

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

500.2

509

499.4

29,796

Ashapura Minechem Ltd

443.3

452.75

413

47,184

Pidilite Industries Ltd

2,927.5

2,956.8

2,908.7

19,035

Foseco India Ltd

4,135

4,135

4,113.85

15

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

650

658.95

644.55

35,446

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

656

676.95

655.25

2,950

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.4

256.5

249.05

1,51,318

Sanghi Industries Ltd

62.17

63.63

62

18,882

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

399.1

406.95

399.1

2,375

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,564.55

2,619.85

2,558

46,072

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd

1,336.8

1,342

1,328.35

7,610

NACL Industries Ltd

68

69.92

66.1

1,91,249

Prism Johnson Ltd

170.75

172.9

169.8

13,178

JSW Steel Ltd

912.2

924.8

911.8

1,01,475

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

1,847.35

1,849.05

1,803.5

4,505

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd

31.54

31.79

30.27

1,37,087

Balaji Amines Ltd

1,779.45

1,818

1,765

7,383

JK Paper Ltd

423.05

430

421.65

4,939

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

909.45

922.45

896.25

4,929

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd

115.7

121

113.7

4,97,583

Paushak Ltd

5,027.9

5,079

4,962

492

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

2,534

2,575

2,515

541

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd

1,260

1,291

1,255.45

1,980

Satia Industries Ltd

95.6

96.59

95.48

8,393

Best Agrolife Ltd

618.6

642

613.05

8,906

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.46

5,62,695

National Fertilizer Ltd

120.15

121.95

119.85

75,587

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

200.65

204.6

199.2

19,606

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

120.55

121.5

114.05

8,72,512

KIOCL Ltd

398.05

410.35

396.2

9,790

MOIL Ltd

348.8

359.35

347

97,004

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

326.45

335.2

322.6

35,000

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

553

563.1

546.65

2,345

Shiva Cement Ltd

40.35

40.88

40.09

1,17,569

J K Cements Ltd

4,738

4,759.3

4,700

682

Orient Cement Ltd

344.85

350.45

342.45

8,396

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

958.15

962.2

939.7

48,526

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

352.35

359.05

351.7

1,977

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd

755

771.15

750.2

1,314

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd

258.4

261.55

257.3

8,476

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

242.45

247.75

242.05

61,489

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

539.4

543.9

530.2

5,222

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

3,352.5

3,365.75

3,289.3

2,871

Jindal Stainless Ltd

678.8

690.85

675

28,689

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,749.9

11,858.15

11,713.15

5,877

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,738.2

9,859.75

9,690.7

3,345

Astec Lifesciences Ltd

1,164.75

1,164.75

996.55

12,828

Kuantum Papers Ltd

134.95

136.05

132.05

6,109

Insecticides India Ltd

679

690.15

675.3

3,855

Star Cement Ltd

228.05

229.5

224.1

66,774

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

136

138.8

126.6

1,77,489

Refex Industries Ltd

489.95

507

484

9,107

Kiri Industries Ltd

613.2

626.25

609.25

18,972

Heranba Industries Ltd

413.55

419.7

412

1,025

Fineotex Chemical Ltd

346.75

354

341.1

11,929

Epigral Ltd

1,814.5

1,871.7

1,808.6

5,058

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

837.7

839

820.25

12,330

Gravita India Ltd

2,298.5

2,337.25

2,249.7

13,254

Yasho Industries Ltd

2,110

2,129

2,077.3

916

Fine Organic Industries Ltd

4,504.9

4,604.9

4,504.9

718

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

104.05

105.8

103.05

17,412

Clean Science & Technology Ltd

1,496.55

1,531.15

1,491

9,906

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

725.6

730.1

722.15

1,538

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

659.6

670.8

658.9

4,923

Valiant Organics Ltd

313

314.15

310.5

1,023

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,813.75

1,830

1,801

2,857

Rossari Biotech Ltd

802.9

805.75

794.9

1,078

Neogen Chemicals Ltd

2,175.3

2,235.15

2,173.55

2,439

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

4,107

4,249.3

4,102.55

3,437

Fairchem Organics Ltd

1,152.95

1,181.35

1,140

1,536

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

858.9

865

810.3

77,862

India Pesticides Ltd

182.05

182.9

180.9

5,470

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

915.9

939

841

4,706

Meghmani Organics Ltd

81.6

82.8

80.91

48,303

NMDC Steel Ltd

43.33

44.16

43.28

2,82,014

Aether Industries Ltd

901

923.95

881.05

6,056

Platinum Industries Ltd

441.6

443.05

430.25

9,534

