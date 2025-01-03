₹7,283.21
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
2,052.15
2,078.95
2,050.5
3,197
Andhra Paper Ltd
95.33
96.78
95.05
25,574
Atul Ltd
6,850
7,001.45
6,850
649
BASF India Ltd
5,452.1
5,570
5,432.85
1,156
Bayer CropScience Ltd
5,638.45
5,683.95
5,593.1
340
Birla Corporation Ltd
1,229.2
1,250.9
1,221.3
2,384
Oriental Aromatics Ltd
437.25
455.95
419.2
15,405
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2,386.4
2,492.75
2,369.15
3,862
Heubach Colorants India Ltd
566.65
572.15
546.5
9,498
Coromandel International Ltd
1,963.45
1,966.85
1,929.35
3,689
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
1,204.55
1,245.05
1,198.15
1,27,551
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
2,449
2,524.5
2,448.1
9,315
DCW Ltd
91.54
92.8
91.2
44,861
EID Parry (India) Ltd
911.05
923.25
904.85
13,797
Everest Industries Ltd
779.15
815
778.2
850
Excel Industries Ltd
1,335
1,351.55
1,332
405
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
567.85
578.6
565.35
10,296
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd
750.15
754.9
747
4,020
Ambuja Cements Ltd
548.4
554.7
546
52,100
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
205.3
206.85
203.9
32,268
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,516.9
2,552.8
2,503
4,346
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.1
602.35
590.1
1,28,878
GOCL Corporation Ltd
408
408
395
2,126
India Cements Ltd
378.5
381
375.3
63,906
Linde India Ltd
6,323.5
6,444.7
6,227.6
37,465
Kesoram Industries Ltd
226.35
229.25
224.8
9,923
The Ramco Cements Ltd
984.5
993.4
982.85
5,568
Mangalam Cement Ltd
1,007.4
1,018.35
988.5
8,777
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
175
179.7
159.45
1,10,013
Mukand Ltd
133.7
135.4
132.55
3,545
HeidelbergCement India Ltd
211.25
212
210
8,816
NOCIL Ltd
252.15
254.65
248.9
12,178
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd
36.91
37.5
36.82
97,547
PCBL Ltd
461.9
471.45
460
78,523
Prakash Industries Ltd
161.2
164.1
157.5
34,359
Primo Chemicals Ltd
39.14
39.92
39
75,731
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
1,030
1,061.6
1,030
75
Rallis India Ltd
305.2
308.5
303.5
21,553
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
42.25
43
41.52
64,581
Saurashtra Cement Ltd
118.95
119.15
117.25
10,738
Vedanta Ltd
457.9
465.3
449.1
6,66,144
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
304.2
323
304.2
503
Shree Cement Ltd
26,140
26,945.05
26,032.35
405
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd
88.21
89.8
87.87
35,141
SRF Ltd
2,288.7
2,291.1
2,216.45
4,244
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
821.35
851.65
815.6
3,017
Tanfac Industries Ltd
2,982.9
3,100
2,962.85
5,393
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1,027.9
1,041
1,024
35,158
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd
332.3
340.55
321.1
7,805
Tata Steel Ltd
138.3
139.7
137.75
8,60,441
Transpek Industry Ltd
1,649
1,649.9
1,585
1,239
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd
537.85
555.95
532.6
14,910
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
564.3
573.6
560.35
10,700
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
1,791.95
1,805.05
1,780.35
1,261
Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd
107.3
108.4
104
2,15,675
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
1,160
1,160
1,129.9
6,181
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd
161.75
162.6
159
2,914
TGV Sraac Ltd
107.85
110.8
107.3
1,01,378
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
2,957.65
3,050
2,912.95
2,164
Rain Industries Ltd
178.25
179.6
176.4
1,11,862
Sagar Cements Ltd
225.85
229.4
221.6
1,435
GHCL Ltd
757.6
770.35
743.35
34,684
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd
291.25
291.25
276
72,055
India Glycols Ltd
1,311.1
1,357.25
1,298.65
10,680
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
481.05
485.7
478.55
10,547
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
135.05
139.15
134.55
53,213
Elantas Beck India Ltd
12,750
12,994.8
12,681
264
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
1,405
1,437
1,390.2
3,634
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
64.36
64.76
64.05
39,043
Ramco Industries Ltd
272.7
277.45
272.2
2,475
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
495.3
509.95
495.15
6,795
I G Petrochemicals Ltd
558.35
587
555.3
4,159
Vinati Organics Ltd
1,775
1,810
1,774.05
2,036
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
180.6
182.7
179.1
1,22,023
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.2
115.9
113.55
4,05,497
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.2
207
4,36,642
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469
472.5
451.05
1,99,174
Aarti Industries Ltd
420.65
424.3
414
53,801
UPL Ltd
529.65
533.25
508.5
65,378
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
1,439.15
1,461
1,325.5
2,76,653
P I Industries Ltd
3,675
3,744.55
3,627.6
15,326
Pakka Ltd
325.15
335
325.15
5,114
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
591.15
606.55
586.85
51,769
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
500.2
509
499.4
29,796
Ashapura Minechem Ltd
443.3
452.75
413
47,184
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,927.5
2,956.8
2,908.7
19,035
Foseco India Ltd
4,135
4,135
4,113.85
15
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
650
658.95
644.55
35,446
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
656
676.95
655.25
2,950
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.4
256.5
249.05
1,51,318
Sanghi Industries Ltd
62.17
63.63
62
18,882
Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
399.1
406.95
399.1
2,375
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.55
2,619.85
2,558
46,072
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd
1,336.8
1,342
1,328.35
7,610
NACL Industries Ltd
68
69.92
66.1
1,91,249
Prism Johnson Ltd
170.75
172.9
169.8
13,178
JSW Steel Ltd
912.2
924.8
911.8
1,01,475
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
1,847.35
1,849.05
1,803.5
4,505
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd
31.54
31.79
30.27
1,37,087
Balaji Amines Ltd
1,779.45
1,818
1,765
7,383
JK Paper Ltd
423.05
430
421.65
4,939
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
909.45
922.45
896.25
4,929
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd
115.7
121
113.7
4,97,583
Paushak Ltd
5,027.9
5,079
4,962
492
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
2,534
2,575
2,515
541
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd
1,260
1,291
1,255.45
1,980
Satia Industries Ltd
95.6
96.59
95.48
8,393
Best Agrolife Ltd
618.6
642
613.05
8,906
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.46
5,62,695
National Fertilizer Ltd
120.15
121.95
119.85
75,587
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
200.65
204.6
199.2
19,606
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
120.55
121.5
114.05
8,72,512
KIOCL Ltd
398.05
410.35
396.2
9,790
MOIL Ltd
348.8
359.35
347
97,004
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
326.45
335.2
322.6
35,000
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd
553
563.1
546.65
2,345
Shiva Cement Ltd
40.35
40.88
40.09
1,17,569
J K Cements Ltd
4,738
4,759.3
4,700
682
Orient Cement Ltd
344.85
350.45
342.45
8,396
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
958.15
962.2
939.7
48,526
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
352.35
359.05
351.7
1,977
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd
755
771.15
750.2
1,314
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd
258.4
261.55
257.3
8,476
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
242.45
247.75
242.05
61,489
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
539.4
543.9
530.2
5,222
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
3,352.5
3,365.75
3,289.3
2,871
Jindal Stainless Ltd
678.8
690.85
675
28,689
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,749.9
11,858.15
11,713.15
5,877
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,738.2
9,859.75
9,690.7
3,345
Astec Lifesciences Ltd
1,164.75
1,164.75
996.55
12,828
Kuantum Papers Ltd
134.95
136.05
132.05
6,109
Insecticides India Ltd
679
690.15
675.3
3,855
Star Cement Ltd
228.05
229.5
224.1
66,774
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd
136
138.8
126.6
1,77,489
Refex Industries Ltd
489.95
507
484
9,107
Kiri Industries Ltd
613.2
626.25
609.25
18,972
Heranba Industries Ltd
413.55
419.7
412
1,025
Fineotex Chemical Ltd
346.75
354
341.1
11,929
Epigral Ltd
1,814.5
1,871.7
1,808.6
5,058
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
837.7
839
820.25
12,330
Gravita India Ltd
2,298.5
2,337.25
2,249.7
13,254
Yasho Industries Ltd
2,110
2,129
2,077.3
916
Fine Organic Industries Ltd
4,504.9
4,604.9
4,504.9
718
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
104.05
105.8
103.05
17,412
Clean Science & Technology Ltd
1,496.55
1,531.15
1,491
9,906
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
725.6
730.1
722.15
1,538
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
659.6
670.8
658.9
4,923
Valiant Organics Ltd
313
314.15
310.5
1,023
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,813.75
1,830
1,801
2,857
Rossari Biotech Ltd
802.9
805.75
794.9
1,078
Neogen Chemicals Ltd
2,175.3
2,235.15
2,173.55
2,439
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
4,107
4,249.3
4,102.55
3,437
Fairchem Organics Ltd
1,152.95
1,181.35
1,140
1,536
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
858.9
865
810.3
77,862
India Pesticides Ltd
182.05
182.9
180.9
5,470
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
915.9
939
841
4,706
Meghmani Organics Ltd
81.6
82.8
80.91
48,303
NMDC Steel Ltd
43.33
44.16
43.28
2,82,014
Aether Industries Ltd
901
923.95
881.05
6,056
Platinum Industries Ltd
441.6
443.05
430.25
9,534
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
