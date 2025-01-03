iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE 250 SmallCap Index

BSE 250 SmallCap SHARE PRICE

7,152.97

(-21.81)negative-bottom arrow(-0.3%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

7,189.89

Prev. Close

7,174.79

Market Cap.

43,67,871.62

Div Yield

0.66

PE

34.94

PB

34.94

7,146.93

7,216.26

Performance

One Week (%)

1.77

One Month (%)

0.19

One Year (%)

24.97

YTD (%)

20.36

BSE 250 SmallCap LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aegis Logistics Ltd

810

834

804.5

16,843

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,192.95

1,220

1,186.85

26,207

Atul Ltd

6,850

7,001.45

6,850

649

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

522.2

531.75

520.6

29,010

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2,386.4

2,492.75

2,369.15

3,862

BASF India Ltd

5,452.1

5,570

5,432.85

1,156

Bata India Ltd

1,462

1,465

1,417

13,113

BEML Ltd

4,133.3

4,222

4,133

2,867

CESC Ltd

185.85

192.3

185.3

1,23,721

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

500.2

509

499.4

29,796

IFCI Ltd

61.39

62.83

61.26

3,52,536

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

635.55

647.5

630.55

44,500

EID Parry (India) Ltd

911.05

923.25

904.85

13,797

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

5,200.55

5,262.8

5,200.55

186

Esab India Ltd

5,801

5,925.25

5,801

193

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,156.6

1,177.75

1,151.3

6,061

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

5,115

5,195.85

5,059.8

2,693

Godrej Industries Ltd

1,153.05

1,195.9

1,145.7

4,314

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

261.9

263.55

261.25

18,534

HFCL Ltd

114.35

116.35

113.8

3,86,945

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

591.15

606.55

586.85

51,769

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

4,131

4,248.35

4,122

338

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,141.15

1,151.8

1,133

9,422

Whirlpool of India Ltd

1,860

1,881.5

1,834.45

2,767

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

2,072.1

2,147.95

2,060

5,152

LMW Ltd

16,796

17,289

16,704.15

331

The Ramco Cements Ltd

984.5

993.4

982.85

5,568

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

743.5

756.45

743.5

22,617

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

9,719

9,908

9,695.85

436

NCC Ltd

277.8

280.9

276

60,034

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

1,094

1,131.55

1,091.05

11,999

Birla Corporation Ltd

1,229.2

1,250.9

1,221.3

2,384

Prism Johnson Ltd

170.75

172.9

169.8

13,178

Jindal Saw Ltd

284.95

287.45

283.7

39,062

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

821.35

851.65

815.6

3,017

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

656

676.95

655.25

2,950

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

982.2

991.9

979

11,094

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

1,204.55

1,245.05

1,198.15

1,27,551

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

567.85

578.6

565.35

10,296

Sanofi India Ltd

6,129.9

6,160.2

6,070

450

Pfizer Ltd

5,231

5,314.95

5,209.25

750

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

205.3

206.85

203.9

32,268

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

3,492.9

3,577.8

3,472.1

548

EIH Ltd

427.5

434.95

427.25

43,801

Castrol India Ltd

202.25

205.3

201.55

2,19,918

CEAT Ltd

3,177.85

3,232.4

3,144

4,616

Finolex Industries Ltd

248.65

254.65

247.35

67,975

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

6,851.75

6,944

6,847.15

5,695

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

2,193.9

2,242

2,183.75

1,535

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

508

522

506.8

5,259

Swan Energy Ltd

754.7

771.35

742.4

1,74,708

Zensar Technologies Ltd

794.5

811.35

775.4

79,420

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

1,543

1,585

1,473.3

16,261

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

809

819.1

788.05

3,079

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

125.6

132.8

123.9

10,10,517

PCBL Ltd

461.9

471.45

460

78,523

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

1,791.95

1,805.05

1,780.35

1,261

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

7,096.6

7,194.9

7,009.9

862

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,867.15

1,892.8

1,857.35

5,222

Gillette India Ltd

9,891.8

9,945.6

9,759.2

492

Graphite India Ltd

569

586

568

94,845

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

912.65

962.95

885

14,070

HEG Ltd

526

549

526

43,202

Can Fin Homes Ltd

722.7

733

718.05

43,128

Sunteck Realty Ltd

503.25

510

502.05

9,221

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,303.8

1,322.95

1,298.1

2,336

MMTC Ltd

74.5

75.46

74

1,42,202

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.4

256.5

249.05

1,51,318

Welspun Living Ltd

163.4

166.6

163

76,472

Asahi India Glass Ltd

722

796.6

722

40,271

Anant Raj Ltd

878.4

889.4

865.05

1,20,481

Usha Martin Ltd

368.5

381.7

366.1

23,742

HBL Engineering Ltd

624.3

633.55

620.9

85,578

TTK Prestige Ltd

827.65

827.65

800.05

1,224

CCL Products (India) Ltd

726.1

735

725.45

4,349

TVS Holdings Ltd

9,747.4

10,057.1

9,500

4,674

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

3,208.95

3,208.95

3,171.85

245

Trident Ltd

34.11

34.85

33.95

10,46,786

Alok Industries Ltd

21.07

21.64

20.9

8,12,892

Elgi Equipments Ltd

577

588.2

574.9

5,598

Praj Industries Ltd

836.1

848

831.7

51,987

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,278.85

1,312

1,275.25

18,124

DCM Shriram Ltd

1,135.95

1,162.9

1,131.45

2,461

JM Financial Ltd

130.25

135.2

129.65

2,37,694

ITI Ltd

457.25

457.25

379.5

40,37,871

Mastek Ltd

3,064

3,134.95

3,051

4,277

Vinati Organics Ltd

1,775

1,810

1,774.05

2,036

Aarti Industries Ltd

420.65

424.3

414

53,801

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

180.6

182.7

179.1

1,22,023

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

2,536.5

2,606

2,521.9

13,066

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,366.85

1,393.7

1,365

16,309

Blue Dart Express Ltd

6,840

6,998.3

6,786.05

2,306

India Cements Ltd

378.5

381

375.3

63,906

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

1,087.6

1,095.6

1,076.9

3,845

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

636

639.85

630.35

7,277

Balaji Amines Ltd

1,779.45

1,818

1,765

7,383

Manappuram Finance Ltd

187.4

192.1

186.7

2,84,086

Zydus Wellness Ltd

1,989.75

2,012.7

1,980.05

325

Rajesh Exports Ltd

233.15

234.55

231.9

68,291

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

1,006.45

1,033.95

998.15

1,321

Capri Global Capital Ltd

191.3

194.25

190.5

5,345

FDC Ltd

511

513.45

506.95

3,731

Poly Medicure Ltd

2,774

2,797.95

2,700

3,595

Welspun Corp Ltd

806.95

835

805

28,223

Cyient Ltd

1,776.15

1,808

1,773.05

11,491

Engineers India Ltd

188

189.5

182.9

1,09,477

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

326.45

335.2

322.6

35,000

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

100.7

103.1

100.5

1,04,832

City Union Bank Ltd

174.8

177.35

174.45

31,676

Sonata Software Ltd

630.35

634.25

622.1

14,340

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

218.2

207

4,36,642

Apar Industries Ltd

10,916.3

11,168.4

10,470.25

6,516

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

466.35

472.7

462.55

4,375

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

79.39

82.17

77.59

9,06,127

Birlasoft Ltd

552.35

568.95

551.55

94,623

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,489.2

1,511.95

1,484

25,297

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

7,527.25

7,657.75

7,500

944

Kama Holdings Ltd

2,486.15

2,510

2,481.05

1,960

Granules India Ltd

606.2

614.3

599.75

14,462

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,583.65

2,637

2,582.45

3,899

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

3,352.5

3,365.75

3,289.3

2,871

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

917

928.95

905.05

12,984

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

857.35

869.6

820.2

26,733

JBM Auto Ltd

1,577.95

1,609.9

1,575

10,447

IIFL Finance Ltd

421.25

440.6

420

76,119

Shoppers Stop Ltd

608.25

625

605.05

7,048

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

40.18

40.71

40.01

4,60,940

PVR Inox Ltd

1,302.75

1,331.4

1,300

27,706

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

366.9

373.1

365.65

10,852

K E C International Ltd

1,223.9

1,233.35

1,207.55

14,748

CIE Automotive India Ltd

488.2

492.5

484

4,057

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,520

1,559.35

1,512.05

12,599

Sobha Ltd

1,545.25

1,553.2

1,537.15

3,037

Tanla Platforms Ltd

720.8

755

712.35

1,72,055

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

72.86

74.7

71.51

2,06,269

Redington Ltd

201.4

204.55

199.8

60,365

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

401.2

407

392.8

1,41,011

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

202.15

208.35

199.05

97,474

Jyothy Labs Ltd

403.25

407

400

13,448

eClerx Services Ltd

3,480

3,567

3,480

4,637

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1,293.3

1,303

1,251.65

8,272

KNR Constructions Ltd

346.8

352.85

345.55

33,643

V-Guard Industries Ltd

422.7

432.25

422.7

11,174

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

1,118.4

1,142

1,105

1,17,663

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

376.05

385.95

375.1

8,551

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

183.5

187.9

182.65

26,984

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

509.05

524.3

507.45

37,157

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

1,049.2

1,063.95

1,039

10,397

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,053.15

1,066

1,043.75

2,452

Triveni Turbine Ltd

773.2

785.4

767.3

29,169

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

494.3

508.95

493.4

7,804

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

6,170

6,400.6

6,129.9

10,465

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

787

811.45

783.65

7,121

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.55

94.55

92.39

2,15,620

Just Dial Ltd

1,061.95

1,076.7

1,020.05

72,259

Sammaan Capital Ltd

163.15

165.15

161.65

2,43,197

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

973.5

1,006.45

956.35

35,097

Minda Corporation Ltd

506.75

522.75

505

8,707

PTC Industries Ltd

14,403.25

14,630.2

13,261.15

1,481

Inox Wind Ltd

184.85

191.4

184

1,53,059

PNC Infratech Ltd

322.3

326

317.1

1,00,974

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

1,947.95

2,010

1,895.9

26,964

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2,942.85

3,025.55

2,910

2,052

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,310

1,317.95

1,298.95

5,196

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

367.3

374.3

365

1,31,372

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,316

1,328.5

1,290.35

1,18,183

Quess Corp Ltd

688

718.1

677

1,31,051

RBL Bank Ltd

162.55

164

158.5

6,19,989

BLS International Services Ltd

504.9

522.3

498.35

2,51,946

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

927.15

939.15

922.75

58,334

Sheela Foam Ltd

1,011

1,058.35

1,004

25,251

Laurus Labs Ltd

610.8

617.3

600.75

84,743

Star Cement Ltd

228.05

229.5

224.1

66,774

Tejas Networks Ltd

1,199

1,220

1,193

15,000

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

1,296.05

1,325.3

1,293.15

1,722

KIOCL Ltd

398.05

410.35

396.2

9,790

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

755.75

770

736.2

3,884

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

177.05

182.6

176

1,00,928

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

1,689.05

1,713.9

1,685.95

7,855

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

7,740.55

7,900

7,600

43,285

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd

2,534

2,575

2,515

541

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

522.3

528

520

17,966

ICICI Securities Ltd

839.2

856.2

835

4,631

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

349.5

353.55

346.5

16,713

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

158.8

161.9

156.5

4,16,127

Rites Ltd

295.25

304.75

293.5

4,92,164

Fine Organic Industries Ltd

4,504.9

4,604.9

4,504.9

718

Varroc Engineering Ltd

633.65

640.25

628.05

27,076

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

933.55

950

929.2

29,903

Ircon International Ltd

216.8

223.9

216

2,35,713

AAVAS Financiers Ltd

1,703.6

1,720.95

1,695.55

8,200

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

1,649.3

1,679.95

1,633.05

42,802

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

1,656.35

1,716.95

1,626.35

4,597

Chalet Hotels Ltd

999.35

1,017.7

988.7

7,245

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

1,996.55

2,053.4

1,979.45

8,798

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,251.75

2,337.6

2,246.35

4,016

Affle India Ltd

1,776.7

1,821

1,761.45

21,069

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

469.25

475.35

466

74,205

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,296.4

1,317.25

1,294.25

4,824

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

34.53

34.95

34.22

9,73,675

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

539.4

543.9

530.2

5,222

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,105.75

1,136.75

1,090.4

4,792

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

738.05

746.2

723.4

36,162

Route Mobile Ltd

1,398.95

1,411.25

1,393.6

3,381

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

5,099

5,288

5,085

10,487

Angel One Ltd

2,857.1

2,999.8

2,850

54,406

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,371.85

1,400

1,359.35

4,598

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

66.32

66.5

65.13

86,308

Home First Finance Company India Ltd

1,067

1,092.35

1,062.7

6,708

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

858.9

865

810.3

77,862

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

15.52

15.67

15.21

40,21,698

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

725.6

730.1

722.15

1,538

Craftsman Automation Ltd

5,319

5,368.5

5,312

287

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

242.45

247.75

242.05

61,489

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

781

802

739.55

1,18,450

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

627.15

639

605

51,403

G R Infraprojects Ltd

1,451

1,479.95

1,444

457

Clean Science & Technology Ltd

1,496.55

1,531.15

1,491

9,906

Devyani International Ltd

191.3

198.2

186.5

3,40,062

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

352.35

359.05

351.7

1,977

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

296.9

300.75

296.25

24,309

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd

495.3

509.95

495.15

6,795

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

822.3

841.95

818

20,766

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

350

370.7

342.55

1,40,197

Latent View Analytics Ltd

501.45

509.85

487

42,659

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

3,965

4,017.95

3,947.15

1,982

C.E. Info Systems Ltd

1,631.6

1,655.95

1,620.9

2,819

Medplus Health Services Ltd

836.75

845.05

829.9

16,657

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

2,491

2,541

2,477.95

8,724

Campus Activewear Ltd

309.2

315.55

305.55

66,551

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1,554.2

1,585

1,548.65

2,235

Aether Industries Ltd

901

923.95

881.05

6,056

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

457.6

461.6

456.5

590

Piramal Pharma Ltd

254.85

260.6

254.05

1,93,484

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

747.6

759.45

746.2

14,045

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

659.6

670.8

658.9

4,923

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

788

814.85

785.85

30,635

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7,543.05

7,635.5

7,480.05

17,958

KFin Technologies Ltd

1,471.75

1,519.85

1,466.1

52,922

NMDC Steel Ltd

43.33

44.16

43.28

2,82,014

Concord Biotech Ltd

2,085.7

2,135.05

2,077.7

3,491

R R Kabel Ltd

1,425.95

1,455.35

1,419.35

4,533

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

7,006.95

7,304.9

6,971.15

6,419

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

1,394.05

1,415.95

1,385

31,108

Cello World Ltd

765.45

779.5

764.45

8,328

Honasa Consumer Ltd

252.45

255.05

249.15

55,850

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

1,370.7

1,390

1,347.65

10,798

TBO Tek Ltd

1,788.35

1,816.3

1,761.65

1,843

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

426.4

430

420.05

20,560

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

327.3

335.15

326.05

33,861

