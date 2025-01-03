₹15,074.5
(-106.82)(-0.7%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹15,222.75
Prev. Close
₹15,181.32
Market Cap.
₹43,81,416.86
Div Yield
0.57
PE
41.1
PB
41.1
₹15,060.68
₹15,249.12
Performance
One Week (%)
1.42
One Month (%)
-1.07
One Year (%)
31.57
YTD (%)
17.66
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234
237.25
232.45
2,48,467
SKF India Ltd
4,531.4
4,569.55
4,479.6
1,402
Bharat Bijlee Ltd
3,817.55
3,910
3,804
843
Borosil Renewables Ltd
547
554.4
539
6,473
Graphite India Ltd
569
586
568
94,845
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,303.8
1,322.95
1,298.1
2,336
ITD Cementation India Ltd
540.9
548.55
538.25
10,239
Cosmo First Ltd
985
985
942.2
21,036
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
735.15
753.6
727.35
59,798
Electrosteel Castings Ltd
142.7
146.95
141.7
1,30,664
Elgi Equipments Ltd
577
588.2
574.9
5,598
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,366
3,407.95
3,337.95
7,506
EPL Ltd
265.5
273.45
261
55,217
Finolex Cables Ltd
1,156.6
1,177.75
1,151.3
6,061
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
5,090
5,257.4
5,069.25
1,598
Greaves Cotton Ltd
278.7
290.95
273.5
4,68,063
Grindwell Norton Ltd
1,933.7
1,963.2
1,928.7
1,007
ABB India Ltd
6,787
6,932.15
6,765.4
3,486
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
40.41
41.38
40.2
24,43,398
AGI Greenpac Ltd
1,072
1,114.5
1,065.65
7,636
HEG Ltd
526
549
526
43,202
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd
377
389.7
377
5,916
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
4,131
4,248.35
4,122
338
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
1,546
1,669.95
1,535.6
5,441
Kalyani Steels Ltd
1,157.5
1,180
1,145
1,080
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
2,072.1
2,147.95
2,060
5,152
Cummins India Ltd
3,224.1
3,299.35
3,200.3
8,965
LMW Ltd
16,796
17,289
16,704.15
331
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
Permanent Magnets Ltd
1,037
1,052
1,012
2,633
Surya Roshni Ltd
281.5
283.5
275.75
42,807
Siemens Ltd
6,615
6,749.75
6,592.9
4,164
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,630
4,812.7
4,575
3,495
SML ISUZU Ltd
1,459.25
1,499
1,459.25
1,214
Universal Cables Ltd
807.55
822.35
806.55
4,571
Wendt India Ltd
16,360
16,360
16,360
2
Kennametal India Ltd
2,924
3,015
2,915.05
1,514
WPIL Ltd
716.65
733.65
715
54,461
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
8,064.35
8,570.05
8,054.6
1,589
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
223.3
225.1
222.45
5,795
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd
370
375
370
3,202
TTK Healthcare Ltd
1,415.1
1,433.95
1,414.65
609
Ador Welding Ltd
1,130.95
1,155
1,127.5
280
GMM Pfaudler Ltd
1,219.5
1,240
1,209
1,544
Jindal Saw Ltd
284.95
287.45
283.7
39,062
Shanthi Gears Ltd
524.9
528.9
495.05
4,981
Honda India Power Products Ltd
2,873.6
2,938.9
2,849.55
337
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
1,373
1,393.6
1,358
6,517
Kirloskar Industries Ltd
4,402.5
4,659
4,391.95
220
Usha Martin Ltd
368.5
381.7
366.1
23,742
Huhtamaki India Ltd
277.05
282.45
275
2,660
Pennar Industries Ltd
196.65
200.4
196
53,186
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
73.68
75.8
72.76
2,31,813
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,127.9
43,665
42,613.35
278
Esab India Ltd
5,801
5,925.25
5,801
193
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd
575
588
563.6
22,915
Finolex Industries Ltd
248.65
254.65
247.35
67,975
Patel Engineering Ltd
52.75
53.56
52.47
1,94,420
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd
590.3
600
585
6,340
Swaraj Engines Ltd
3,137.55
3,158.6
3,094
528
Man Industries (India) Ltd
339
339
320.1
9,106
Uflex Ltd
535.9
540
530.5
1,837
Jai Corp Ltd
225.65
238.6
207.6
9,57,913
Pix Transmission Ltd
2,505
2,545
2,464
1,756
Godrej Industries Ltd
1,153.05
1,195.9
1,145.7
4,314
TCPL Packaging Ltd
3,207.75
3,826
3,198.45
342
Kilburn Engineering Ltd
479.75
493.85
479
99,883
Sat Industries Ltd
115.15
117.5
107
1,01,334
Apar Industries Ltd
10,916.3
11,168.4
10,470.25
6,516
3M India Ltd
30,516.5
31,212.05
30,516.5
103
Yuken India Ltd
1,091.6
1,106.45
1,084
105
Swan Energy Ltd
754.7
771.35
742.4
1,74,708
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd
1,458.25
1,505.95
1,448.25
3,962
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
743.5
756.45
743.5
22,617
Timken India Ltd
3,005.3
3,099.85
2,989.7
2,198
BEML Ltd
4,133.3
4,222
4,133
2,867
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
230.1
236.85
229.6
4,43,456
DCM Shriram Ltd
1,135.95
1,162.9
1,131.45
2,461
Precision Wires India Ltd
171.9
178
171.15
19,568
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
5,105.5
5,188.05
5,071.2
127
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd
3,661.05
3,840.15
3,445
10,524
NCC Ltd
277.8
280.9
276
60,034
Apcotex Industries Ltd
380.7
383.25
379.7
569
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
3,208.95
3,208.95
3,171.85
245
Vesuvius India Ltd
4,603.5
4,619
4,532.25
753
John Cockerill India Ltd
4,253.7
4,374
4,210
1,461
Praj Industries Ltd
836.1
848
831.7
51,987
Steelcast Ltd
879.6
885.05
790
2,282
Pitti Engineering Ltd
1,337.55
1,399.95
1,305.55
2,340
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
47.4
47.77
45.5
1,59,835
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd
346.9
352.65
344.2
89,045
HLE Glascoat Ltd
369.1
374.8
365
10,675
Jindal Poly Films Ltd
968.75
992.15
968.75
2,902
Rajoo Engineers Ltd
231.7
234.45
225
2,54,892
Roto Pumps Ltd
310.95
312.25
303.7
10,313
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
575.4
597.95
570.25
1,377
Astra Microwave Products Ltd
787.9
795.95
786
9,165
Centum Electronics Ltd
2,129.95
2,160.9
2,111.1
798
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
43.44
45.28
39.04
1,83,184
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,278.85
1,312
1,275.25
18,124
KEI Industries Ltd
4,342.5
4,518.45
4,342.5
1,863
Thermax Ltd
4,137.35
4,317.8
4,092
12,728
Sanghvi Movers Ltd
306.8
308.75
301.5
21,984
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
406.25
410.95
395
66,710
Goodluck India Ltd
991
997.85
974.85
4,308
Paramount Communications Ltd
85.58
87.35
84.74
2,49,553
Om Infra Ltd
171.9
174
161.65
44,731
PTC Industries Ltd
14,403.25
14,630.2
13,261.15
1,481
Ircon International Ltd
216.8
223.9
216
2,35,713
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.6
1,619
1,580.05
20,032
Balu Forge Industries Ltd
777
800
775.8
14,557
Shilchar Technologies Ltd
8,429.3
8,690
8,352
12,944
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd
1,013
1,035.6
1,005
2,021
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
1,530
1,550
1,460.15
12,401
SG Mart Ltd
387
392.95
380
1,40,810
Apollo Pipes Ltd
469.65
471
461.9
1,084
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
989.7
1,006.3
986.1
8,288
Welspun Corp Ltd
806.95
835
805
28,223
Engineers India Ltd
188
189.5
182.9
1,09,477
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,205
4,271.95
4,197.55
39,684
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,621
1,624.45
1,590.3
15,400
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.7
2,297.1
2,228.7
76,778
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.55
94.55
92.39
2,15,620
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
1,649.3
1,679.95
1,633.05
42,802
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.96
63.28
61.82
50,72,754
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
349.5
353.55
346.5
16,713
Atul Auto Ltd
572
581.65
566.8
12,243
Nelcast Ltd
125
127.1
124.8
4,853
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd
342
345.6
332.5
1,35,378
Kamdhenu Ltd
505
524.55
505
4,286
Inox India Ltd
1,105.35
1,111.95
1,095.7
2,926
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.85
1,169.95
1,126.05
61,032
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd
3,359.65
3,359.65
3,129.7
3,841
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd
21.52
22.07
21.39
99,912
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
1,118.4
1,142
1,105
1,17,663
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
688.3
699.95
685
957
GE Power India Ltd
368.7
383.15
362.25
13,640
Steel Exchange India Ltd
10.8
10.94
10.45
3,47,794
Zen Technologies Ltd
2,532.9
2,590
2,496.2
13,658
Welspun Enterprises Ltd
638.7
652.85
632.85
32,263
AIA Engineering Ltd
3,375
3,425.3
3,375
896
Triveni Turbine Ltd
773.2
785.4
767.3
29,169
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd
12.29
12.48
12.22
10,90,616
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
158.7
161.9
157
33,268
Rites Ltd
295.25
304.75
293.5
4,92,164
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
189.5
195.9
187
83,948
Happy Forgings Ltd
1,019.45
1,023.4
998.3
1,093
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
305.3
309.7
304.3
1,47,249
Skipper Ltd
554.3
565
550.7
48,852
GPT Infraprojects Ltd
144.85
147.2
143.3
10,084
Polycab India Ltd
7,180
7,449.45
7,168.7
5,149
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
431.95
439.35
430.25
3,57,021
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
208.5
212.7
207.2
37,367
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
4.9
4.9
4.82
1,54,320
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd
2,920.2
2,955.95
2,820.2
1,715
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
81.56
83.79
80.65
80,308
K E C International Ltd
1,223.9
1,233.35
1,207.55
14,748
BMW Industries Ltd
56.11
56.65
54.05
8,02,078
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1,520
1,559.35
1,512.05
12,599
Voltamp Transformers Ltd
10,194.65
10,500
10,175
1,029
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
198.8
202
198.1
86,342
Astral Ltd
1,620.65
1,649.45
1,615
31,613
Time Technoplast Ltd
489.9
495.8
480.65
39,433
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
250
258
248.6
1,54,203
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
666.65
671.25
663.5
3,341
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
767
781.75
760.7
11,156
KNR Constructions Ltd
346.8
352.85
345.55
33,643
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
60.27
60.94
59.51
11,04,306
SEPC Ltd
22.01
22.32
21.45
6,11,852
Vascon Engineers Ltd
55.15
56.97
54.86
1,66,111
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
625.2
644.5
625.2
2,109
PNC Infratech Ltd
322.3
326
317.1
1,00,974
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd
427.5
432.3
425
12,248
R R Kabel Ltd
1,425.95
1,455.35
1,419.35
4,533
Cyient DLM Ltd
665.9
680.35
665.9
19,457
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
1,049.2
1,063.95
1,039
10,397
MTAR Technologies Ltd
1,768
1,783.6
1,715.1
13,536
Aeroflex Industries Ltd
209.75
215.55
209.35
33,663
DEE Development Engineers Ltd
314.85
318.25
311
11,653
TD Power Systems Ltd
450.1
459.75
448.05
10,142
Power Mech Projects Ltd
2,890
2,890
2,798.1
8,120
Tega Industries Ltd
1,537.25
1,559.85
1,533.6
1,534
G R Infraprojects Ltd
1,451
1,479.95
1,444
457
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
1,370.7
1,390
1,347.65
10,798
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
464.3
482.15
450.05
20,740
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
1,656.35
1,716.95
1,626.35
4,597
Dynamic Cables Ltd
1,044.4
1,061.55
1,025.1
8,631
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
509.05
524.3
507.45
37,157
Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd
252.2
261.55
252
60,699
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
2,491
2,541
2,477.95
8,724
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
244.5
245.9
234.35
8,817
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
494.3
508.95
493.4
7,804
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
787
811.45
783.65
7,121
JTL Industries Ltd
98.81
100.2
95.86
57,242
NIBE Ltd
1,704.7
1,715
1,670
13,576
Inox Wind Ltd
184.85
191.4
184
1,53,059
HPL Electric & Power Ltd
587
595.95
564.85
43,352
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd
781
802
739.55
1,18,450
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
219
226.2
217.05
11,685
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
85.37
87.9
75.42
27,97,013
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
741
759
741
4,479
PSP Projects Ltd
680.1
693.25
678.1
4,519
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd
13.91
14.25
12.78
53,45,553
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd
435.5
453.25
435
23,955
IFGL Refractories Ltd
455
463.45
454.6
422
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
138.3
139.8
122.4
23,74,150
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd
1,509.05
1,530.5
1,505.25
5,091
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
500
506.3
493.3
1,880
Harsha Engineers International Ltd
520
523
501.15
16,360
The Anup Engineering Ltd
3,506
3,613.55
3,487.2
2,290
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
469.25
475.35
466
74,205
Gensol Engineering Ltd
751.3
763.7
748.5
7,048
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
15,100.65
15,422.35
15,099.25
2,351
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd
360
369.35
355.25
16,588
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd
300.25
308.65
298.05
49,469
Advait Infratech Ltd
1,600.3
1,639
1,560.6
14,238
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
1,010.1
1,036.65
1,000.7
15,950
Inox Wind Energy Ltd
10,290
10,338.1
9,976.65
418
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
628.55
637.9
623.5
38,856
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd
1,602
1,608.45
1,547
7,765
Bajel Projects Ltd
273
279.15
268
42,935
DCX Systems Ltd
369.6
379.9
364.7
1,08,869
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
7,543.05
7,635.5
7,480.05
17,958
Avalon Technologies Ltd
973.65
1,003.85
968.65
86,451
Rishabh Instruments Ltd
340
348.25
340
1,392
Ideaforge Technology Ltd
645.9
652.55
620.05
21,466
Azad Engineering Ltd
1,884.7
1,928
1,830.3
62,007
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
