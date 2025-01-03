iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Industrials

BSE Industrials SHARE PRICE

15,074.5

(-106.82)negative-bottom arrow(-0.7%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

15,222.75

Prev. Close

15,181.32

Market Cap.

43,81,416.86

Div Yield

0.57

PE

41.1

PB

41.1

15,060.68

15,249.12

Performance

One Week (%)

1.42

One Month (%)

-1.07

One Year (%)

31.57

YTD (%)

17.66

BSE Industrials LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234

237.25

232.45

2,48,467

SKF India Ltd

4,531.4

4,569.55

4,479.6

1,402

Bharat Bijlee Ltd

3,817.55

3,910

3,804

843

Borosil Renewables Ltd

547

554.4

539

6,473

Graphite India Ltd

569

586

568

94,845

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,303.8

1,322.95

1,298.1

2,336

ITD Cementation India Ltd

540.9

548.55

538.25

10,239

Cosmo First Ltd

985

985

942.2

21,036

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

735.15

753.6

727.35

59,798

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

142.7

146.95

141.7

1,30,664

Elgi Equipments Ltd

577

588.2

574.9

5,598

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3,366

3,407.95

3,337.95

7,506

EPL Ltd

265.5

273.45

261

55,217

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,156.6

1,177.75

1,151.3

6,061

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

5,090

5,257.4

5,069.25

1,598

Greaves Cotton Ltd

278.7

290.95

273.5

4,68,063

Grindwell Norton Ltd

1,933.7

1,963.2

1,928.7

1,007

ABB India Ltd

6,787

6,932.15

6,765.4

3,486

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

40.41

41.38

40.2

24,43,398

AGI Greenpac Ltd

1,072

1,114.5

1,065.65

7,636

HEG Ltd

526

549

526

43,202

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

377

389.7

377

5,916

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

4,131

4,248.35

4,122

338

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

1,546

1,669.95

1,535.6

5,441

Kalyani Steels Ltd

1,157.5

1,180

1,145

1,080

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

2,072.1

2,147.95

2,060

5,152

Cummins India Ltd

3,224.1

3,299.35

3,200.3

8,965

LMW Ltd

16,796

17,289

16,704.15

331

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,660.95

3,720

3,652

1,63,723

Permanent Magnets Ltd

1,037

1,052

1,012

2,633

Surya Roshni Ltd

281.5

283.5

275.75

42,807

Siemens Ltd

6,615

6,749.75

6,592.9

4,164

Supreme Industries Ltd

4,630

4,812.7

4,575

3,495

SML ISUZU Ltd

1,459.25

1,499

1,459.25

1,214

Universal Cables Ltd

807.55

822.35

806.55

4,571

Wendt India Ltd

16,360

16,360

16,360

2

Kennametal India Ltd

2,924

3,015

2,915.05

1,514

WPIL Ltd

716.65

733.65

715

54,461

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

8,064.35

8,570.05

8,054.6

1,589

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

223.3

225.1

222.45

5,795

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd

370

375

370

3,202

TTK Healthcare Ltd

1,415.1

1,433.95

1,414.65

609

Ador Welding Ltd

1,130.95

1,155

1,127.5

280

GMM Pfaudler Ltd

1,219.5

1,240

1,209

1,544

Jindal Saw Ltd

284.95

287.45

283.7

39,062

Shanthi Gears Ltd

524.9

528.9

495.05

4,981

Honda India Power Products Ltd

2,873.6

2,938.9

2,849.55

337

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

1,373

1,393.6

1,358

6,517

Kirloskar Industries Ltd

4,402.5

4,659

4,391.95

220

Usha Martin Ltd

368.5

381.7

366.1

23,742

Huhtamaki India Ltd

277.05

282.45

275

2,660

Pennar Industries Ltd

196.65

200.4

196

53,186

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

73.68

75.8

72.76

2,31,813

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

43,127.9

43,665

42,613.35

278

Esab India Ltd

5,801

5,925.25

5,801

193

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

575

588

563.6

22,915

Finolex Industries Ltd

248.65

254.65

247.35

67,975

Patel Engineering Ltd

52.75

53.56

52.47

1,94,420

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

590.3

600

585

6,340

Swaraj Engines Ltd

3,137.55

3,158.6

3,094

528

Man Industries (India) Ltd

339

339

320.1

9,106

Uflex Ltd

535.9

540

530.5

1,837

Jai Corp Ltd

225.65

238.6

207.6

9,57,913

Pix Transmission Ltd

2,505

2,545

2,464

1,756

Godrej Industries Ltd

1,153.05

1,195.9

1,145.7

4,314

TCPL Packaging Ltd

3,207.75

3,826

3,198.45

342

Kilburn Engineering Ltd

479.75

493.85

479

99,883

Sat Industries Ltd

115.15

117.5

107

1,01,334

Apar Industries Ltd

10,916.3

11,168.4

10,470.25

6,516

3M India Ltd

30,516.5

31,212.05

30,516.5

103

Yuken India Ltd

1,091.6

1,106.45

1,084

105

Swan Energy Ltd

754.7

771.35

742.4

1,74,708

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd

1,458.25

1,505.95

1,448.25

3,962

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

743.5

756.45

743.5

22,617

Timken India Ltd

3,005.3

3,099.85

2,989.7

2,198

BEML Ltd

4,133.3

4,222

4,133

2,867

Bharat Electronics Ltd

291.95

297.3

291.5

2,45,939

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

230.1

236.85

229.6

4,43,456

DCM Shriram Ltd

1,135.95

1,162.9

1,131.45

2,461

Precision Wires India Ltd

171.9

178

171.15

19,568

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd

5,105.5

5,188.05

5,071.2

127

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

3,661.05

3,840.15

3,445

10,524

NCC Ltd

277.8

280.9

276

60,034

Apcotex Industries Ltd

380.7

383.25

379.7

569

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

3,208.95

3,208.95

3,171.85

245

Vesuvius India Ltd

4,603.5

4,619

4,532.25

753

John Cockerill India Ltd

4,253.7

4,374

4,210

1,461

Praj Industries Ltd

836.1

848

831.7

51,987

Steelcast Ltd

879.6

885.05

790

2,282

Pitti Engineering Ltd

1,337.55

1,399.95

1,305.55

2,340

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd

47.4

47.77

45.5

1,59,835

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd

346.9

352.65

344.2

89,045

HLE Glascoat Ltd

369.1

374.8

365

10,675

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

968.75

992.15

968.75

2,902

Rajoo Engineers Ltd

231.7

234.45

225

2,54,892

Roto Pumps Ltd

310.95

312.25

303.7

10,313

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

575.4

597.95

570.25

1,377

Astra Microwave Products Ltd

787.9

795.95

786

9,165

Centum Electronics Ltd

2,129.95

2,160.9

2,111.1

798

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

43.44

45.28

39.04

1,83,184

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,278.85

1,312

1,275.25

18,124

KEI Industries Ltd

4,342.5

4,518.45

4,342.5

1,863

Thermax Ltd

4,137.35

4,317.8

4,092

12,728

Sanghvi Movers Ltd

306.8

308.75

301.5

21,984

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

406.25

410.95

395

66,710

Goodluck India Ltd

991

997.85

974.85

4,308

Paramount Communications Ltd

85.58

87.35

84.74

2,49,553

Om Infra Ltd

171.9

174

161.65

44,731

PTC Industries Ltd

14,403.25

14,630.2

13,261.15

1,481

Ircon International Ltd

216.8

223.9

216

2,35,713

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.6

1,619

1,580.05

20,032

Balu Forge Industries Ltd

777

800

775.8

14,557

Shilchar Technologies Ltd

8,429.3

8,690

8,352

12,944

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd

1,013

1,035.6

1,005

2,021

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

1,530

1,550

1,460.15

12,401

SG Mart Ltd

387

392.95

380

1,40,810

Apollo Pipes Ltd

469.65

471

461.9

1,084

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

989.7

1,006.3

986.1

8,288

Welspun Corp Ltd

806.95

835

805

28,223

Engineers India Ltd

188

189.5

182.9

1,09,477

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,205

4,271.95

4,197.55

39,684

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,621

1,624.45

1,590.3

15,400

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.7

2,297.1

2,228.7

76,778

NBCC (India) Ltd

92.55

94.55

92.39

2,15,620

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

1,649.3

1,679.95

1,633.05

42,802

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.96

63.28

61.82

50,72,754

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

349.5

353.55

346.5

16,713

Atul Auto Ltd

572

581.65

566.8

12,243

Nelcast Ltd

125

127.1

124.8

4,853

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd

342

345.6

332.5

1,35,378

Kamdhenu Ltd

505

524.55

505

4,286

Inox India Ltd

1,105.35

1,111.95

1,095.7

2,926

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.85

1,169.95

1,126.05

61,032

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd

3,359.65

3,359.65

3,129.7

3,841

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd

21.52

22.07

21.39

99,912

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

1,118.4

1,142

1,105

1,17,663

Beekay Steel Industries Ltd

688.3

699.95

685

957

GE Power India Ltd

368.7

383.15

362.25

13,640

Steel Exchange India Ltd

10.8

10.94

10.45

3,47,794

Zen Technologies Ltd

2,532.9

2,590

2,496.2

13,658

Welspun Enterprises Ltd

638.7

652.85

632.85

32,263

AIA Engineering Ltd

3,375

3,425.3

3,375

896

Triveni Turbine Ltd

773.2

785.4

767.3

29,169

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd

12.29

12.48

12.22

10,90,616

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

158.7

161.9

157

33,268

Rites Ltd

295.25

304.75

293.5

4,92,164

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd

189.5

195.9

187

83,948

Happy Forgings Ltd

1,019.45

1,023.4

998.3

1,093

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

305.3

309.7

304.3

1,47,249

Skipper Ltd

554.3

565

550.7

48,852

GPT Infraprojects Ltd

144.85

147.2

143.3

10,084

Polycab India Ltd

7,180

7,449.45

7,168.7

5,149

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

431.95

439.35

430.25

3,57,021

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

208.5

212.7

207.2

37,367

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

4.9

4.9

4.82

1,54,320

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd

2,920.2

2,955.95

2,820.2

1,715

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

81.56

83.79

80.65

80,308

K E C International Ltd

1,223.9

1,233.35

1,207.55

14,748

BMW Industries Ltd

56.11

56.65

54.05

8,02,078

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,520

1,559.35

1,512.05

12,599

Voltamp Transformers Ltd

10,194.65

10,500

10,175

1,029

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

198.8

202

198.1

86,342

Astral Ltd

1,620.65

1,649.45

1,615

31,613

Time Technoplast Ltd

489.9

495.8

480.65

39,433

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

250

258

248.6

1,54,203

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

666.65

671.25

663.5

3,341

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

767

781.75

760.7

11,156

KNR Constructions Ltd

346.8

352.85

345.55

33,643

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

60.27

60.94

59.51

11,04,306

SEPC Ltd

22.01

22.32

21.45

6,11,852

Vascon Engineers Ltd

55.15

56.97

54.86

1,66,111

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd

625.2

644.5

625.2

2,109

PNC Infratech Ltd

322.3

326

317.1

1,00,974

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd

427.5

432.3

425

12,248

R R Kabel Ltd

1,425.95

1,455.35

1,419.35

4,533

Cyient DLM Ltd

665.9

680.35

665.9

19,457

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

1,049.2

1,063.95

1,039

10,397

MTAR Technologies Ltd

1,768

1,783.6

1,715.1

13,536

Aeroflex Industries Ltd

209.75

215.55

209.35

33,663

DEE Development Engineers Ltd

314.85

318.25

311

11,653

TD Power Systems Ltd

450.1

459.75

448.05

10,142

Power Mech Projects Ltd

2,890

2,890

2,798.1

8,120

Tega Industries Ltd

1,537.25

1,559.85

1,533.6

1,534

G R Infraprojects Ltd

1,451

1,479.95

1,444

457

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

1,370.7

1,390

1,347.65

10,798

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

464.3

482.15

450.05

20,740

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

1,656.35

1,716.95

1,626.35

4,597

Dynamic Cables Ltd

1,044.4

1,061.55

1,025.1

8,631

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

509.05

524.3

507.45

37,157

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd

252.2

261.55

252

60,699

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

2,491

2,541

2,477.95

8,724

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd

244.5

245.9

234.35

8,817

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

494.3

508.95

493.4

7,804

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

787

811.45

783.65

7,121

JTL Industries Ltd

98.81

100.2

95.86

57,242

NIBE Ltd

1,704.7

1,715

1,670

13,576

Inox Wind Ltd

184.85

191.4

184

1,53,059

HPL Electric & Power Ltd

587

595.95

564.85

43,352

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

781

802

739.55

1,18,450

Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd

219

226.2

217.05

11,685

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd

85.37

87.9

75.42

27,97,013

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

741

759

741

4,479

PSP Projects Ltd

680.1

693.25

678.1

4,519

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd

13.91

14.25

12.78

53,45,553

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd

435.5

453.25

435

23,955

IFGL Refractories Ltd

455

463.45

454.6

422

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

138.3

139.8

122.4

23,74,150

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd

1,509.05

1,530.5

1,505.25

5,091

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd

500

506.3

493.3

1,880

Harsha Engineers International Ltd

520

523

501.15

16,360

The Anup Engineering Ltd

3,506

3,613.55

3,487.2

2,290

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

469.25

475.35

466

74,205

Gensol Engineering Ltd

751.3

763.7

748.5

7,048

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

15,100.65

15,422.35

15,099.25

2,351

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd

360

369.35

355.25

16,588

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd

300.25

308.65

298.05

49,469

Advait Infratech Ltd

1,600.3

1,639

1,560.6

14,238

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

1,010.1

1,036.65

1,000.7

15,950

Inox Wind Energy Ltd

10,290

10,338.1

9,976.65

418

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

628.55

637.9

623.5

38,856

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd

1,602

1,608.45

1,547

7,765

Bajel Projects Ltd

273

279.15

268

42,935

DCX Systems Ltd

369.6

379.9

364.7

1,08,869

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7,543.05

7,635.5

7,480.05

17,958

Avalon Technologies Ltd

973.65

1,003.85

968.65

86,451

Rishabh Instruments Ltd

340

348.25

340

1,392

Ideaforge Technology Ltd

645.9

652.55

620.05

21,466

Azad Engineering Ltd

1,884.7

1,928

1,830.3

62,007

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

