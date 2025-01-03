₹10,156.41
(-2.54)(-0.02%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹10,194.3
Prev. Close
₹10,158.96
Market Cap.
₹70,89,826.47
Div Yield
0.5
PE
42.46
PB
42.46
₹10,143.83
₹10,236.63
Performance
One Week (%)
3.06
One Month (%)
1.77
One Year (%)
28.02
YTD (%)
16.93
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1,192.95
1,220
1,186.85
26,207
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd
194.05
198.85
193.5
65,704
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
793.2
802.15
776
963
Force Motors Ltd
7,320
7,639.7
7,099.95
12,531
Banco Products (India) Ltd
483
499.85
480.85
30,476
Bata India Ltd
1,462
1,465
1,417
13,113
Blue Star Ltd
2,336.55
2,352
2,291.65
31,280
Exide Industries Ltd
424.85
432.15
424
2,68,084
Arvind Ltd
411.3
420.05
408.15
7,103
Titan Company Ltd
3,449.2
3,481
3,378.2
1,17,339
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
261.9
263.55
261.25
18,534
Goodyear India Ltd
1,020.25
1,026.8
1,011.3
2,506
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,242.95
4,277.85
4,159.9
41,152
HLV Ltd
18.91
19.35
18.82
6,65,188
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
41.14
42
41
2,535
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1,141.15
1,151.8
1,133
9,422
Whirlpool of India Ltd
1,860
1,881.5
1,834.45
2,767
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
1,303.1
1,349.9
1,296.7
1,102
Trent Ltd
7,306.6
7,490
7,279.25
21,297
Century Enka Ltd
627.5
648.95
625.8
2,770
MRF Ltd
1,26,258.85
1,29,987.35
1,26,001
258
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
266.5
276.35
266.5
642
NIIT Ltd
193
204.15
192.1
70,397
Oriental Hotels Ltd
181.25
184.8
181.25
15,907
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
1,076.55
1,090.3
1,057.85
5,076
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
193.5
198.65
193
14,923
Timex Group India Ltd
202.25
210
201.05
47,959
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.55
1,321.85
1,292.1
17,903
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,187.25
3,237.6
3,177.05
1,31,128
Bosch Ltd
34,324.1
34,907.1
34,191.85
419
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.5
761.9
13,51,400
Voltas Ltd
1,823.9
1,859.65
1,815.15
29,702
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
3,492.9
3,577.8
3,472.1
548
Asian Paints Ltd
2,334.25
2,362.7
2,322.95
90,892
EIH Ltd
427.5
434.95
427.25
43,801
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.7
879.7
868.15
38,734
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.9
529.15
510.15
41,580
CEAT Ltd
3,177.85
3,232.4
3,144
4,616
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,809
2,912.95
2,800.75
5,942
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
508
522
506.8
5,259
Peninsula Land Ltd
46.32
47
44.33
52,767
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,575
1,618.6
1,566
12,246
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
626.8
636.1
618.7
3,178
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
949.45
999.3
940
29,445
Automotive Axles Ltd
1,838
1,846
1,798.6
804
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd
317.4
323.7
315.75
12,698
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,300
5,386.55
5,270.85
19,672
Responsive Industries Ltd
268.2
271.25
260.75
38,776
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
809
819.1
788.05
3,079
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
125.6
132.8
123.9
10,10,517
Gabriel India Ltd
487.25
501.8
483.8
22,373
IFB Industries Ltd
1,897.9
1,946.1
1,891.95
1,232
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
398.75
401.45
386.85
3,418
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,465
3,515.15
3,461.4
926
Arihant Superstructures Ltd
527.65
538.15
500.75
30,622
Alembic Ltd
136.3
137.6
134.55
15,508
V I P Industries Ltd
488.2
496.75
473.85
6,79,864
Hawkins Cookers Ltd
8,958
9,133.1
8,910.05
404
Navneet Education Ltd
144.35
148.3
144.35
3,500
TVS Srichakra Ltd
3,575.9
3,621.75
3,575.9
44
Benares Hotels Ltd
8,399.95
8,401
8,310
114
Berger Paints India Ltd
457.75
461
456.05
35,955
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
912.65
962.95
885
14,070
Hil Ltd
2,540
2,542
2,511
544
Shalimar Paints Ltd
129.15
132.35
124.9
3,125
Sunteck Realty Ltd
503.25
510
502.05
9,221
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
207.1
214.85
207.1
8,064
Himatsingka Seide Ltd
201.8
207.9
200.95
73,151
Welspun Living Ltd
163.4
166.6
163
76,472
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd
1,938.15
2,050
1,930
13,905
Sangam (India) Ltd
433
437.95
420.2
9,232
Asahi India Glass Ltd
722
796.6
722
40,271
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
132.4
133.5
131.45
28,576
Anant Raj Ltd
878.4
889.4
865.05
1,20,481
Subros Ltd
677.75
677.9
653.3
7,809
Lumax Industries Ltd
2,426
2,475
2,417.9
69
HBL Engineering Ltd
624.3
633.55
620.9
85,578
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.05
161.75
159.1
4,18,819
Havells India Ltd
1,689.5
1,727.1
1,689.5
50,639
Igarashi Motors India Ltd
726.4
750.45
725.7
2,192
Symphony Ltd
1,345.65
1,385
1,335.5
3,359
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
793.25
816
793
214
TTK Prestige Ltd
827.65
827.65
800.05
1,224
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
481.8
485.35
480
3,203
Rico Auto Industries Ltd
97.08
102.38
95.75
4,88,740
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd
103.66
104.85
102.7
1,37,535
JTEKT India Ltd
177.3
182.9
166.85
33,336
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
89.3
90
88.11
18,119
RACL Geartech Ltd
850.05
859.15
850.05
72
Indo Count Industries Ltd
345.3
350.3
342.45
14,898
Trident Ltd
34.11
34.85
33.95
10,46,786
Alok Industries Ltd
21.07
21.64
20.9
8,12,892
Kitex Garments Ltd
692.8
748.2
692.8
22,269
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd
843
843.45
825.3
273
M M Forgings Ltd
450.8
474.6
442.5
15,263
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
612
617.3
606
2,442
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
2,651.4
2,666.95
2,582.1
1,770
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
439.5
456
434.9
3,996
Nilkamal Ltd
1,929
1,983.7
1,929
418
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd
1,895
1,973.65
1,853.3
5,133
Ashiana Housing Ltd
365.75
379
350
25,067
Carysil Ltd
757.2
764.9
753.4
1,481
Filatex India Ltd
62.08
63.03
61.63
91,278
Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd
1,278
1,320
1,267.65
15,155
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd
31.79
32
31
7,04,172
Goldiam International Ltd
425.4
438.7
415
1,42,654
Greenply Industries Ltd
313
323.3
309.55
8,683
La Opala RG Ltd
324.95
328.3
322.2
8,485
Stylam Industries Ltd
2,316.5
2,338.95
2,288.05
1,582
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
388.85
393.5
386
27,366
Faze Three Ltd
430.5
438
429
312
NRB Bearings Ltd
289
292
286.2
11,081
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
636
639.85
630.35
7,277
Sterling Tools Ltd
553.7
587.95
552.05
57,289
Alicon Castalloy Ltd
1,045.4
1,061.65
1,021.25
1,143
Mercury EV-Tech Ltd
96.13
99.23
93.6
3,41,970
Rajesh Exports Ltd
233.15
234.55
231.9
68,291
Jindal Worldwide Ltd
438.8
444.3
427
60,553
Somany Ceramics Ltd
642
654.65
640
1,209
Praveg Ltd
737.4
748.7
730.1
21,670
KDDL Ltd
2,969.05
3,056.5
2,959.65
153
Vaibhav Global Ltd
298
302.7
293.25
53,945
Saregama India Ltd
551.5
562.4
479.1
4,42,498
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
716.05
739.9
634
51,247
India Nippon Electricals Ltd
717
741.55
705.85
1,481
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
466.35
472.7
462.55
4,375
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,477.35
2,516.3
2,470
10,371
Tips Music Ltd
734.6
741.05
679.6
78,178
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
442.4
458
438
92,633
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1,489.2
1,511.95
1,484
25,297
MPS Ltd
2,040.95
2,098.15
2,040.5
510
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
7,527.25
7,657.75
7,500
944
Aptech Ltd
184.15
187.25
181.2
4,899
Pokarna Ltd
1,212.45
1,225.5
1,167.85
8,215
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,910.95
12,046.55
11,796.9
15,842
Suprajit Engineering Ltd
457.05
482.95
455.3
4,925
T.V. Today Network Ltd
214.2
222.85
208.3
18,759
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
917
928.95
905.05
12,984
New Delhi Television Ltd
164.15
165.05
162.35
12,107
Uno Minda Ltd
1,067.85
1,073
1,049.05
13,019
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
857.35
869.6
820.2
26,733
JBM Auto Ltd
1,577.95
1,609.9
1,575
10,447
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
1,140
1,153.95
1,121
5,184
Shoppers Stop Ltd
608.25
625
605.05
7,048
Rane (Madras) Ltd
896.05
925
894
290
Repro India Ltd
555.5
570.55
555.5
684
PVR Inox Ltd
1,302.75
1,331.4
1,300
27,706
Nitin Spinners Ltd
431.9
447.9
429.75
4,060
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
179.2
199.8
178
756
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
84.23
84.63
83.01
14,404
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
599
628.9
594
1,363
Sun TV Network Ltd
685
701.15
685
5,467
Prime Focus Ltd
136.05
144
134.15
1,397
CIE Automotive India Ltd
488.2
492.5
484
4,057
Fiem Industries Ltd
1,528.95
1,563.6
1,522.35
1,234
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,053
9,080.65
8,883.65
6,573
Sobha Ltd
1,545.25
1,553.2
1,537.15
3,037
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd
669.7
672.6
661.85
5,349
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
72.86
74.7
71.51
2,06,269
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
1,515.9
1,558.45
1,484.9
7,896
Page Industries Ltd
47,759.35
48,576
47,759.35
128
Equinox India Developments Ltd
130.25
131.7
123.2
2,21,557
Dish TV India Ltd
10.33
10.59
10.3
9,40,849
Delta Corp Ltd
112.9
115.3
112.45
1,49,664
V2 Retail Ltd
1,725.9
1,725.9
1,679.5
5,408
DLF Ltd
828.6
839
824.45
29,188
K P R Mill Ltd
1,017.2
1,036.9
1,015
16,296
Renaissance Global Ltd
172.7
177.75
170.25
3,428
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd
356.35
365.95
356.35
6,048
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
1,293.3
1,303
1,251.65
8,272
V-Guard Industries Ltd
422.7
432.25
422.7
11,174
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,967
9,105.65
8,950
5,796
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd
11,669.35
11,915.25
11,669.35
267
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
376.05
385.95
375.1
8,551
Den Networks Ltd
44.58
44.97
44.33
1,44,274
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,733.15
2,825.35
2,723.95
15,119
D B Corp Ltd
306.6
312.8
305.15
2,062
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
758.15
774.5
753.1
54,372
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
2,026.95
2,073.55
2,011.55
1,141
Valor Estate Ltd
177.7
184
177
61,294
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
16.36
16.45
16.18
4,32,322
Cantabil Retail India Ltd
296.25
304
287.05
74,986
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2,253.75
2,293.95
2,244.65
7,969
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,655
1,682.5
1,647.55
18,918
Rupa & Company Ltd
256.5
260.75
255.5
2,360
PG Electroplast Ltd
1,015.45
1,031.5
1,000
1,43,957
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
64.26
66.08
63.5
2,84,420
PC Jeweller Ltd
15.31
16.14
15.15
14,46,531
V-Mart Retail Ltd
3,730.6
4,027.15
3,701.9
2,263
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
1,887
1,929.95
1,872.8
3,522
Just Dial Ltd
1,061.95
1,076.7
1,020.05
72,259
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
280.35
286.4
277.7
58,589
Wonderla Holidays Ltd
762.2
779.35
757.05
7,760
PDS Ltd
602.5
640.95
602.5
8,100
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
782
822.4
782
1,977
Minda Corporation Ltd
506.75
522.75
505
8,707
Greenlam Industries Ltd
588.45
599.4
582.35
2,658
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
73
73.4
70.41
62,490
Sportking India Ltd
105
106.65
104
11,624
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
926.05
933.35
900.35
1,614
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
26.28
26.28
26.28
53,883
Precision Camshafts Ltd
365.8
369.8
356.55
53,255
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
367.3
374.3
365
1,31,372
S P Apparels Ltd
913.05
940.95
904.55
1,801
BLS International Services Ltd
504.9
522.3
498.35
2,51,946
GNA Axles Ltd
423.45
425.7
416.95
1,195
Endurance Technologies Ltd
2,194.75
2,288.2
2,182.9
3,879
Sheela Foam Ltd
1,011
1,058.35
1,004
25,251
Aditya Vision Ltd
509.35
516.6
509
7,536
Pricol Ltd
549.85
559.45
543.6
22,467
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,023.25
4,165
3,790
6,81,831
Shankara Building Products Ltd
706.9
715
702.2
4,156
GTPL Hathway Ltd
138.9
147.9
138.85
2,722
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,420
18,581.65
18,280
4,833
Matrimony.com Ltd
665
675.35
650.05
340
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,599.2
3,694.8
3,599.2
4,145
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
7,740.55
7,900
7,600
43,285
Sandhar Technologies Limited
511.65
526
508.45
11,756
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
158.8
161.9
156.5
4,16,127
Hardwyn India Ltd
18.99
19.48
18.81
3,64,405
Orient Electric Ltd
237.75
241.15
237.75
4,037
Dollar Industries Ltd
472.3
475
470.1
4,725
Varroc Engineering Ltd
633.65
640.25
628.05
27,076
Chalet Hotels Ltd
999.35
1,017.7
988.7
7,245
Arvind Fashions Ltd
522.65
536.7
518.95
10,539
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,251.75
2,337.6
2,246.35
4,016
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.05
804.45
791.05
95,288
Greenpanel Industries Ltd
369
378
366.65
6,595
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
286.5
287.55
273.25
9,072
Borosil Ltd
414.45
417.2
411
1,926
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd
137.2
139.6
128.4
62,540
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
83.29
85.1
83
29,749
TARC Ltd
185
187.85
179.1
90,071
Indigo Paints Ltd
1,395.6
1,412.9
1,389.9
5,011
Stove Kraft Ltd
899.65
924.4
884.2
7,248
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
15.52
15.67
15.21
40,21,698
Craftsman Automation Ltd
5,319
5,368.5
5,312
287
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
778.55
792.75
758
3,04,177
Nazara Technologies Ltd
1,019
1,035
1,006.05
13,841
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd
437
448
437
4,250
Macrotech Developers Ltd
1,403
1,411
1,366.35
32,518
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591
607.15
587.8
60,371
Zomato Ltd
272.7
285.65
271.7
25,22,010
Rolex Rings Ltd
1,880
1,897.8
1,871.2
564
Devyani International Ltd
191.3
198.2
186.5
3,40,062
Cartrade Tech Ltd
1,663
1,689
1,585
39,979
Sansera Engineering Ltd
1,472.85
1,509
1,464
910
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
167.75
169.8
164.85
2,19,944
S J S Enterprises Ltd
1,160
1,179.15
1,151.65
2,137
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
350
370.7
342.55
1,40,197
Go Fashion (India) Ltd
1,023
1,027.45
986.9
3,495
Shriram Properties Ltd
109
113.3
107.65
1,41,986
Metro Brands Ltd
1,270.05
1,308.05
1,262.7
4,688
Medplus Health Services Ltd
836.75
845.05
829.9
16,657
Vedant Fashions Ltd
1,261.1
1,301
1,246.7
5,594
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
59.46
60.44
58.94
5,39,757
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
244.15
248.5
240.95
8,863
Campus Activewear Ltd
309.2
315.55
305.55
66,551
Ethos Ltd
2,892.95
2,919
2,860.45
3,647
Electronics Mart India Ltd
164.6
167.9
163
30,578
Keystone Realtors Ltd
677
688.2
670.1
1,674
Sirca Paints India Ltd
331.25
343.8
331.15
1,239
Uniparts India Ltd
419.5
420.5
406.65
5,409
Landmark Cars Ltd
622
629.5
616
1,813
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd
18.16
18.4
17.25
1,23,146
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd
623.5
639
620
1,249
IKIO Lighting Ltd
251.8
254
249.05
14,314
Senco Gold Ltd
1,139
1,162.05
1,127.15
11,059
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
463.1
463.15
454
971
Redtape Ltd
860.05
880.55
860.05
6,740
Samhi Hotels Ltd
206.2
212
202.65
2,16,549
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
173.85
183.05
170.9
32,529
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
1,394.05
1,415.95
1,385
31,108
Yatra Online Ltd
119.65
124.35
117.25
27,000
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
293.4
305.9
291.85
86,368
Max Estates Ltd
592
599.65
570.7
9,638
Cello World Ltd
765.45
779.5
764.45
8,328
ASK Automotive Ltd
495.5
498.5
490.25
20,857
Motisons Jewellers Ltd
30.17
30.99
29.6
3,22,912
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
622.55
648
621.65
6,577
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
179
182.65
177.95
12,800
Sundaram Clayton Ltd
2,665.7
2,678
2,575.05
726
Epack Durable Ltd
625.95
625.95
575.05
3,11,848
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd
202.85
208.4
197.1
3,76,233
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
1,401.5
1,418.6
1,399
873
Juniper Hotels Ltd
356.95
367.8
356.95
8,436
R K Swamy Ltd
267.7
275
265.05
4,593
Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd
162.5
163.7
156.1
8,945
TBO Tek Ltd
1,788.35
1,816.3
1,761.65
1,843
Le Travenues Technology Ltd
178.15
183.15
177.35
1,07,905
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd
422.75
426
413.2
8,814
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
