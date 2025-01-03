iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Consumer Discretionary

BSE Cons. Discr. SHARE PRICE

10,156.41

(-2.54)negative-bottom arrow(-0.02%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

10,194.3

Prev. Close

10,158.96

Market Cap.

70,89,826.47

Div Yield

0.5

PE

42.46

PB

42.46

10,143.83

10,236.63

Performance

One Week (%)

3.06

One Month (%)

1.77

One Year (%)

28.02

YTD (%)

16.93

BSE Cons. Discr. LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1,192.95

1,220

1,186.85

26,207

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

194.05

198.85

193.5

65,704

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

793.2

802.15

776

963

Force Motors Ltd

7,320

7,639.7

7,099.95

12,531

Banco Products (India) Ltd

483

499.85

480.85

30,476

Bata India Ltd

1,462

1,465

1,417

13,113

Blue Star Ltd

2,336.55

2,352

2,291.65

31,280

Exide Industries Ltd

424.85

432.15

424

2,68,084

Arvind Ltd

411.3

420.05

408.15

7,103

Titan Company Ltd

3,449.2

3,481

3,378.2

1,17,339

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

261.9

263.55

261.25

18,534

Goodyear India Ltd

1,020.25

1,026.8

1,011.3

2,506

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

4,242.95

4,277.85

4,159.9

41,152

HLV Ltd

18.91

19.35

18.82

6,65,188

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd

41.14

42

41

2,535

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,141.15

1,151.8

1,133

9,422

Whirlpool of India Ltd

1,860

1,881.5

1,834.45

2,767

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

1,303.1

1,349.9

1,296.7

1,102

Trent Ltd

7,306.6

7,490

7,279.25

21,297

Century Enka Ltd

627.5

648.95

625.8

2,770

MRF Ltd

1,26,258.85

1,29,987.35

1,26,001

258

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

266.5

276.35

266.5

642

NIIT Ltd

193

204.15

192.1

70,397

Oriental Hotels Ltd

181.25

184.8

181.25

15,907

Sundram Fasteners Ltd

1,076.55

1,090.3

1,057.85

5,076

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

193.5

198.65

193

14,923

Timex Group India Ltd

202.25

210

201.05

47,959

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.55

1,321.85

1,292.1

17,903

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,187.25

3,237.6

3,177.05

1,31,128

Bosch Ltd

34,324.1

34,907.1

34,191.85

419

Tata Motors Ltd

790.4

800.5

761.9

13,51,400

Voltas Ltd

1,823.9

1,859.65

1,815.15

29,702

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

3,492.9

3,577.8

3,472.1

548

Asian Paints Ltd

2,334.25

2,362.7

2,322.95

90,892

EIH Ltd

427.5

434.95

427.25

43,801

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.7

879.7

868.15

38,734

Apollo Tyres Ltd

511.9

529.15

510.15

41,580

CEAT Ltd

3,177.85

3,232.4

3,144

4,616

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,809

2,912.95

2,800.75

5,942

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

508

522

506.8

5,259

Peninsula Land Ltd

46.32

47

44.33

52,767

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,575

1,618.6

1,566

12,246

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

626.8

636.1

618.7

3,178

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

949.45

999.3

940

29,445

Automotive Axles Ltd

1,838

1,846

1,798.6

804

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

317.4

323.7

315.75

12,698

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,300

5,386.55

5,270.85

19,672

Responsive Industries Ltd

268.2

271.25

260.75

38,776

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

809

819.1

788.05

3,079

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

125.6

132.8

123.9

10,10,517

Gabriel India Ltd

487.25

501.8

483.8

22,373

IFB Industries Ltd

1,897.9

1,946.1

1,891.95

1,232

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd

398.75

401.45

386.85

3,418

Schaeffler India Ltd

3,465

3,515.15

3,461.4

926

Arihant Superstructures Ltd

527.65

538.15

500.75

30,622

Alembic Ltd

136.3

137.6

134.55

15,508

V I P Industries Ltd

488.2

496.75

473.85

6,79,864

Hawkins Cookers Ltd

8,958

9,133.1

8,910.05

404

Navneet Education Ltd

144.35

148.3

144.35

3,500

TVS Srichakra Ltd

3,575.9

3,621.75

3,575.9

44

Benares Hotels Ltd

8,399.95

8,401

8,310

114

Berger Paints India Ltd

457.75

461

456.05

35,955

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

912.65

962.95

885

14,070

Hil Ltd

2,540

2,542

2,511

544

Shalimar Paints Ltd

129.15

132.35

124.9

3,125

Sunteck Realty Ltd

503.25

510

502.05

9,221

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

207.1

214.85

207.1

8,064

Himatsingka Seide Ltd

201.8

207.9

200.95

73,151

Welspun Living Ltd

163.4

166.6

163

76,472

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

1,938.15

2,050

1,930

13,905

Sangam (India) Ltd

433

437.95

420.2

9,232

Asahi India Glass Ltd

722

796.6

722

40,271

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd

132.4

133.5

131.45

28,576

Anant Raj Ltd

878.4

889.4

865.05

1,20,481

Subros Ltd

677.75

677.9

653.3

7,809

Lumax Industries Ltd

2,426

2,475

2,417.9

69

HBL Engineering Ltd

624.3

633.55

620.9

85,578

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

160.05

161.75

159.1

4,18,819

Havells India Ltd

1,689.5

1,727.1

1,689.5

50,639

Igarashi Motors India Ltd

726.4

750.45

725.7

2,192

Symphony Ltd

1,345.65

1,385

1,335.5

3,359

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

793.25

816

793

214

TTK Prestige Ltd

827.65

827.65

800.05

1,224

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd

481.8

485.35

480

3,203

Rico Auto Industries Ltd

97.08

102.38

95.75

4,88,740

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

103.66

104.85

102.7

1,37,535

JTEKT India Ltd

177.3

182.9

166.85

33,336

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

89.3

90

88.11

18,119

RACL Geartech Ltd

850.05

859.15

850.05

72

Indo Count Industries Ltd

345.3

350.3

342.45

14,898

Trident Ltd

34.11

34.85

33.95

10,46,786

Alok Industries Ltd

21.07

21.64

20.9

8,12,892

Kitex Garments Ltd

692.8

748.2

692.8

22,269

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd

843

843.45

825.3

273

M M Forgings Ltd

450.8

474.6

442.5

15,263

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

612

617.3

606

2,442

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

2,651.4

2,666.95

2,582.1

1,770

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd

439.5

456

434.9

3,996

Nilkamal Ltd

1,929

1,983.7

1,929

418

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

1,895

1,973.65

1,853.3

5,133

Ashiana Housing Ltd

365.75

379

350

25,067

Carysil Ltd

757.2

764.9

753.4

1,481

Filatex India Ltd

62.08

63.03

61.63

91,278

Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd

1,278

1,320

1,267.65

15,155

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd

31.79

32

31

7,04,172

Goldiam International Ltd

425.4

438.7

415

1,42,654

Greenply Industries Ltd

313

323.3

309.55

8,683

La Opala RG Ltd

324.95

328.3

322.2

8,485

Stylam Industries Ltd

2,316.5

2,338.95

2,288.05

1,582

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

388.85

393.5

386

27,366

Faze Three Ltd

430.5

438

429

312

NRB Bearings Ltd

289

292

286.2

11,081

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

636

639.85

630.35

7,277

Sterling Tools Ltd

553.7

587.95

552.05

57,289

Alicon Castalloy Ltd

1,045.4

1,061.65

1,021.25

1,143

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd

96.13

99.23

93.6

3,41,970

Rajesh Exports Ltd

233.15

234.55

231.9

68,291

Jindal Worldwide Ltd

438.8

444.3

427

60,553

Somany Ceramics Ltd

642

654.65

640

1,209

Praveg Ltd

737.4

748.7

730.1

21,670

KDDL Ltd

2,969.05

3,056.5

2,959.65

153

Vaibhav Global Ltd

298

302.7

293.25

53,945

Saregama India Ltd

551.5

562.4

479.1

4,42,498

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

716.05

739.9

634

51,247

India Nippon Electricals Ltd

717

741.55

705.85

1,481

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

466.35

472.7

462.55

4,375

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,477.35

2,516.3

2,470

10,371

Tips Music Ltd

734.6

741.05

679.6

78,178

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

442.4

458

438

92,633

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,489.2

1,511.95

1,484

25,297

MPS Ltd

2,040.95

2,098.15

2,040.5

510

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

7,527.25

7,657.75

7,500

944

Aptech Ltd

184.15

187.25

181.2

4,899

Pokarna Ltd

1,212.45

1,225.5

1,167.85

8,215

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

11,910.95

12,046.55

11,796.9

15,842

Suprajit Engineering Ltd

457.05

482.95

455.3

4,925

T.V. Today Network Ltd

214.2

222.85

208.3

18,759

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

917

928.95

905.05

12,984

New Delhi Television Ltd

164.15

165.05

162.35

12,107

Uno Minda Ltd

1,067.85

1,073

1,049.05

13,019

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

857.35

869.6

820.2

26,733

JBM Auto Ltd

1,577.95

1,609.9

1,575

10,447

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

1,140

1,153.95

1,121

5,184

Shoppers Stop Ltd

608.25

625

605.05

7,048

Rane (Madras) Ltd

896.05

925

894

290

Repro India Ltd

555.5

570.55

555.5

684

PVR Inox Ltd

1,302.75

1,331.4

1,300

27,706

Nitin Spinners Ltd

431.9

447.9

429.75

4,060

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd

179.2

199.8

178

756

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

84.23

84.63

83.01

14,404

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd

599

628.9

594

1,363

Sun TV Network Ltd

685

701.15

685

5,467

Prime Focus Ltd

136.05

144

134.15

1,397

CIE Automotive India Ltd

488.2

492.5

484

4,057

Fiem Industries Ltd

1,528.95

1,563.6

1,522.35

1,234

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9,053

9,080.65

8,883.65

6,573

Sobha Ltd

1,545.25

1,553.2

1,537.15

3,037

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

669.7

672.6

661.85

5,349

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

72.86

74.7

71.51

2,06,269

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

1,515.9

1,558.45

1,484.9

7,896

Page Industries Ltd

47,759.35

48,576

47,759.35

128

Equinox India Developments Ltd

130.25

131.7

123.2

2,21,557

Dish TV India Ltd

10.33

10.59

10.3

9,40,849

Delta Corp Ltd

112.9

115.3

112.45

1,49,664

V2 Retail Ltd

1,725.9

1,725.9

1,679.5

5,408

DLF Ltd

828.6

839

824.45

29,188

K P R Mill Ltd

1,017.2

1,036.9

1,015

16,296

Renaissance Global Ltd

172.7

177.75

170.25

3,428

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd

356.35

365.95

356.35

6,048

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

1,293.3

1,303

1,251.65

8,272

V-Guard Industries Ltd

422.7

432.25

422.7

11,174

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,967

9,105.65

8,950

5,796

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

11,669.35

11,915.25

11,669.35

267

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

376.05

385.95

375.1

8,551

Den Networks Ltd

44.58

44.97

44.33

1,44,274

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,733.15

2,825.35

2,723.95

15,119

D B Corp Ltd

306.6

312.8

305.15

2,062

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

758.15

774.5

753.1

54,372

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

2,026.95

2,073.55

2,011.55

1,141

Valor Estate Ltd

177.7

184

177

61,294

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd

16.36

16.45

16.18

4,32,322

Cantabil Retail India Ltd

296.25

304

287.05

74,986

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2,253.75

2,293.95

2,244.65

7,969

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,655

1,682.5

1,647.55

18,918

Rupa & Company Ltd

256.5

260.75

255.5

2,360

PG Electroplast Ltd

1,015.45

1,031.5

1,000

1,43,957

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

64.26

66.08

63.5

2,84,420

PC Jeweller Ltd

15.31

16.14

15.15

14,46,531

V-Mart Retail Ltd

3,730.6

4,027.15

3,701.9

2,263

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

1,887

1,929.95

1,872.8

3,522

Just Dial Ltd

1,061.95

1,076.7

1,020.05

72,259

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

280.35

286.4

277.7

58,589

Wonderla Holidays Ltd

762.2

779.35

757.05

7,760

PDS Ltd

602.5

640.95

602.5

8,100

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

782

822.4

782

1,977

Minda Corporation Ltd

506.75

522.75

505

8,707

Greenlam Industries Ltd

588.45

599.4

582.35

2,658

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd

73

73.4

70.41

62,490

Sportking India Ltd

105

106.65

104

11,624

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd

926.05

933.35

900.35

1,614

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

26.28

26.28

26.28

53,883

Precision Camshafts Ltd

365.8

369.8

356.55

53,255

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

367.3

374.3

365

1,31,372

S P Apparels Ltd

913.05

940.95

904.55

1,801

BLS International Services Ltd

504.9

522.3

498.35

2,51,946

GNA Axles Ltd

423.45

425.7

416.95

1,195

Endurance Technologies Ltd

2,194.75

2,288.2

2,182.9

3,879

Sheela Foam Ltd

1,011

1,058.35

1,004

25,251

Aditya Vision Ltd

509.35

516.6

509

7,536

Pricol Ltd

549.85

559.45

543.6

22,467

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,023.25

4,165

3,790

6,81,831

Shankara Building Products Ltd

706.9

715

702.2

4,156

GTPL Hathway Ltd

138.9

147.9

138.85

2,722

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,420

18,581.65

18,280

4,833

Matrimony.com Ltd

665

675.35

650.05

340

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,599.2

3,694.8

3,599.2

4,145

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

7,740.55

7,900

7,600

43,285

Sandhar Technologies Limited

511.65

526

508.45

11,756

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

158.8

161.9

156.5

4,16,127

Hardwyn India Ltd

18.99

19.48

18.81

3,64,405

Orient Electric Ltd

237.75

241.15

237.75

4,037

Dollar Industries Ltd

472.3

475

470.1

4,725

Varroc Engineering Ltd

633.65

640.25

628.05

27,076

Chalet Hotels Ltd

999.35

1,017.7

988.7

7,245

Arvind Fashions Ltd

522.65

536.7

518.95

10,539

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,251.75

2,337.6

2,246.35

4,016

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

796.05

804.45

791.05

95,288

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

369

378

366.65

6,595

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

286.5

287.55

273.25

9,072

Borosil Ltd

414.45

417.2

411

1,926

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd

137.2

139.6

128.4

62,540

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

83.29

85.1

83

29,749

TARC Ltd

185

187.85

179.1

90,071

Indigo Paints Ltd

1,395.6

1,412.9

1,389.9

5,011

Stove Kraft Ltd

899.65

924.4

884.2

7,248

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

15.52

15.67

15.21

40,21,698

Craftsman Automation Ltd

5,319

5,368.5

5,312

287

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

778.55

792.75

758

3,04,177

Nazara Technologies Ltd

1,019

1,035

1,006.05

13,841

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd

437

448

437

4,250

Macrotech Developers Ltd

1,403

1,411

1,366.35

32,518

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591

607.15

587.8

60,371

Zomato Ltd

272.7

285.65

271.7

25,22,010

Rolex Rings Ltd

1,880

1,897.8

1,871.2

564

Devyani International Ltd

191.3

198.2

186.5

3,40,062

Cartrade Tech Ltd

1,663

1,689

1,585

39,979

Sansera Engineering Ltd

1,472.85

1,509

1,464

910

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

167.75

169.8

164.85

2,19,944

S J S Enterprises Ltd

1,160

1,179.15

1,151.65

2,137

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

350

370.7

342.55

1,40,197

Go Fashion (India) Ltd

1,023

1,027.45

986.9

3,495

Shriram Properties Ltd

109

113.3

107.65

1,41,986

Metro Brands Ltd

1,270.05

1,308.05

1,262.7

4,688

Medplus Health Services Ltd

836.75

845.05

829.9

16,657

Vedant Fashions Ltd

1,261.1

1,301

1,246.7

5,594

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

59.46

60.44

58.94

5,39,757

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

244.15

248.5

240.95

8,863

Campus Activewear Ltd

309.2

315.55

305.55

66,551

Ethos Ltd

2,892.95

2,919

2,860.45

3,647

Electronics Mart India Ltd

164.6

167.9

163

30,578

Keystone Realtors Ltd

677

688.2

670.1

1,674

Sirca Paints India Ltd

331.25

343.8

331.15

1,239

Uniparts India Ltd

419.5

420.5

406.65

5,409

Landmark Cars Ltd

622

629.5

616

1,813

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd

18.16

18.4

17.25

1,23,146

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd

623.5

639

620

1,249

IKIO Lighting Ltd

251.8

254

249.05

14,314

Senco Gold Ltd

1,139

1,162.05

1,127.15

11,059

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

463.1

463.15

454

971

Redtape Ltd

860.05

880.55

860.05

6,740

Samhi Hotels Ltd

206.2

212

202.65

2,16,549

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd

173.85

183.05

170.9

32,529

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

1,394.05

1,415.95

1,385

31,108

Yatra Online Ltd

119.65

124.35

117.25

27,000

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd

293.4

305.9

291.85

86,368

Max Estates Ltd

592

599.65

570.7

9,638

Cello World Ltd

765.45

779.5

764.45

8,328

ASK Automotive Ltd

495.5

498.5

490.25

20,857

Motisons Jewellers Ltd

30.17

30.99

29.6

3,22,912

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

622.55

648

621.65

6,577

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd

179

182.65

177.95

12,800

Sundaram Clayton Ltd

2,665.7

2,678

2,575.05

726

Epack Durable Ltd

625.95

625.95

575.05

3,11,848

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd

202.85

208.4

197.1

3,76,233

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd

1,401.5

1,418.6

1,399

873

Juniper Hotels Ltd

356.95

367.8

356.95

8,436

R K Swamy Ltd

267.7

275

265.05

4,593

Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd

162.5

163.7

156.1

8,945

TBO Tek Ltd

1,788.35

1,816.3

1,761.65

1,843

Le Travenues Technology Ltd

178.15

183.15

177.35

1,07,905

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd

422.75

426

413.2

8,814

