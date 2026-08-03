21,012.65
(22.35)(0.1%)
07 Aug , 2026 | 04:14 PM
Open
20,958.8
Prev. Close
20,990.3
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0.61
PE
32.32
PB
32.32
20,938.2
21,043.45
Performance
One Week (%)
2.04
One Month (%)
1.5
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
4.93
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,168.1
1,192.8
1,151
17,07,560
3M India Ltd
36,035
36,270
35,870
3,976
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
506.4
516.8
502
2,71,851
BSE Ltd
3,457.1
3,529
3,415.5
37,22,055
Birlasoft Ltd
318.5
323.5
316.4
7,98,934
Force Motors Ltd
18,500
18,830
18,445
46,841
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
955.15
967.7
903.35
35,51,821
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
279.85
289.55
275
91,87,334
Gabriel India Ltd
1,499.8
1,557.9
1,484.5
3,71,373
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,225.3
1,244
1,222.6
7,47,939
Nava Ltd
581.85
592
573.35
2,09,948
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
8,271
8,650
8,225
5,90,351
NBCC (India) Ltd
95.33
96.44
94.78
47,42,088
NCC Ltd
145.59
149.45
144.69
66,02,913
Atul Ltd
6,774
7,007
6,752.5
1,30,066
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
1,067
1,088.1
1,067
7,52,130
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,658
1,662.4
1,579.9
20,01,257
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
4,299
4,398
4,270.1
7,58,827
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
14,200
14,294
14,050
1,92,713
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,456
2,456
2,415.6
1,67,663
C.E. Info Systems Ltd
1,014.3
1,075
1,010.2
2,78,174
Marico Ltd
862
863.95
852.4
11,51,946
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
2,101.5
2,107
2,061
2,02,601
Anant Raj Ltd
615.9
627.3
613.5
10,39,127
Angel One Ltd
292
298.75
289.05
40,94,497
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
394.9
414.8
384.15
30,62,591
JM Financial Ltd
127.46
129.9
124.8
42,42,745
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
17.94
18.21
17.88
4,04,57,176
Jindal Stainless Ltd
734.65
738.5
731.3
1,39,854
JSW Cement Ltd
134.29
136.4
132.4
15,43,467
JSW Dulux Ltd
3,011.7
3,108.7
3,000
17,154
JSW Energy Ltd
564.4
567.5
560
15,52,610
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
335.75
341.4
322.4
23,88,341
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
486.5
488
469.4
41,47,385
Coforge Ltd
1,776
1,809
1,765.5
26,66,057
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
445.75
449.2
432.85
19,85,052
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,030
2,037.5
2,009.2
2,22,982
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
505.2
513.9
505.2
8,92,002
Concord Biotech Ltd
1,365
1,390.9
1,356.4
68,791
Bharat Forge Ltd
2,265.2
2,270
2,190.4
11,52,060
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,538.8
1,551.5
1,503.8
1,46,539
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
405.2
418.7
402.2
97,54,089
Bikaji Foods International Ltd
623.5
629.4
619
1,24,458
P I Industries Ltd
2,774.6
2,796.6
2,751.2
85,234
Pine Labs Ltd
154.44
157.74
154
1,28,06,006
Piramal Finance Ltd
2,109.7
2,124.9
2,089.1
1,68,834
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
1,193.8
1,196.2
1,182.7
1,74,676
Honasa Consumer Ltd
477.6
480
465.45
9,82,060
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
37,900
38,335
37,755
2,131
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
582.8
594
580.3
9,80,159
GMR Airports Ltd
107.2
107.42
105.7
71,14,277
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
2,286
2,307
2,271
2,32,091
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
272.25
273.75
266.35
3,55,396
Godrej Industries Ltd
1,311.5
1,327.4
1,291
48,600
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,070
2,108.6
2,062.3
4,86,095
L&T Finance Ltd
308
316.9
305.6
48,14,207
L T Foods Ltd
427.55
432.15
415.5
6,43,817
Emami Ltd
412.55
416.2
404.35
9,94,119
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,978.4
1,990
1,939.5
1,45,070
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
86.19
87.8
85.49
8,81,200
NLC India Ltd
304.4
307.7
301
15,30,784
NMDC Ltd
84.92
86
84.9
93,54,641
Capri Global Capital Ltd
230.25
240.84
228.61
27,84,996
Chalet Hotels Ltd
859.7
861.2
851.05
51,018
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
450.7
461.6
449.8
3,00,321
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
1,275.4
1,285.8
1,220.3
14,68,654
Aegis Logistics Ltd
1,371
1,470
1,351.1
16,73,750
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
285.3
294.95
282.2
8,13,122
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
274.25
285.8
268.75
11,90,862
Affle 3i Ltd
1,645.6
1,720.1
1,593.5
3,10,792
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
633.45
637
624.7
3,94,390
Bandhan Bank Ltd
176.02
177.2
173.52
1,07,29,624
Bank of India
145
145.14
142
85,69,425
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
119.8
121.9
119.55
49,69,707
ITC Hotels Ltd
170.65
172.21
168.9
29,44,172
Dabur India Ltd
410
413.45
408.5
17,49,544
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,827.4
1,832.1
1,794
1,03,018
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
4,380.7
4,444
4,362
3,35,411
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
335.55
339.2
334.05
8,16,142
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
3,856.3
3,899
3,806
8,06,763
KEC International Ltd
478.85
480.45
472.1
5,85,339
KEI Industries Ltd
5,600
5,629
5,542.3
2,73,169
Asahi India Glass Ltd
898.7
915.4
896.1
85,283
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
1,931.6
1,947.9
1,907.1
1,58,460
Latent View Analytics Ltd
297.2
302.8
295.5
3,86,047
HEG Ltd
674
689.9
670.05
5,97,260
NMDC Steel Ltd
43.84
44.91
43.59
38,01,144
NTPC Green Energy Ltd
91.5
91.93
90.9
19,41,963
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
2,638
2,684.5
2,621
14,44,759
Global Health Ltd
1,455.6
1,483.7
1,440.1
5,50,910
Meesho Ltd
191.35
191.96
185.1
1,18,48,696
Exide Industries Ltd
490
493
470.65
78,53,639
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
839.4
844.95
835.4
30,873
Federal Bank Ltd
356.25
359.8
350.85
49,24,276
eClerx Services Ltd
1,769.1
1,895
1,756.3
3,78,424
Granules India Ltd
873.85
883
839.4
11,46,571
Graphite India Ltd
709.95
729.5
707.4
5,83,486
Gravita India Ltd
1,732.1
1,739.5
1,706
1,27,988
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
501.05
509.6
501.05
9,74,283
IDBI Bank Ltd
84.22
84.79
84
23,47,275
Vodafone Idea Ltd
12.73
12.88
12.6
20,58,55,564
IDFC First Bank Ltd
84.62
85.14
84.35
95,39,702
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
127.1
128.67
126.52
24,75,559
IFCI Ltd
73.98
75.2
73.73
59,29,569
International Gemological Institute Limited
355.8
362.95
354
5,89,264
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
151.94
155.5
151.8
7,58,514
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,620
5,647.5
5,506
76,165
Patanjali Foods Ltd
357.5
357.5
351.1
27,96,734
One 97 Communications Ltd
1,441.6
1,459.5
1,425.3
30,55,929
PCBL Chemical Ltd
321.9
325.9
320.5
5,55,082
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
1,341.8
1,362.7
1,332.5
7,77,727
General Insurance Corporation of India
357.2
359.55
356.25
3,01,498
Gillette India Ltd
7,683.5
7,714.5
7,650.5
8,855
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
32,600
32,680
31,945
91,167
Piramal Pharma Ltd
209.55
212.24
205.51
46,11,692
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
1,382.8
1,411
1,378
2,65,738
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
1,025.3
1,034.7
1,006.1
1,98,652
ACC Ltd
1,362.8
1,373.9
1,360
1,60,343
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1,094.3
1,120
1,082.1
2,34,548
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
368.6
380.95
362.75
12,78,670
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
870
875.7
858.05
8,91,154
Mphasis Ltd
2,475
2,498
2,405.1
6,08,641
Bank of Maharashtra
78.28
78.55
77.2
92,48,212
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
308.4
316.75
307.35
15,50,493
JBM Auto Ltd
648.65
660
647
1,61,028
Inox Wind Ltd
78
78.7
76.85
99,63,031
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
721.35
729
715
2,65,077
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
1,537.8
1,574.2
1,530
1,97,325
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
1,796.5
1,835
1,762
16,28,102
Delhivery Ltd
473.3
480
464.05
64,05,412
BLS International Services Ltd
254.33
257.73
250.8
12,26,171
Blue Dart Express Ltd
5,089.5
5,144
5,013.5
28,915
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
593.9
599.45
583.1
5,17,530
Blue Star Ltd
1,514
1,595
1,497
23,92,270
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
2,574.1
2,597.6
2,556.7
44,432
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,097
1,114.8
1,059.1
5,21,265
Cartrade Tech Ltd
2,793
2,808
2,738
2,19,164
Castrol India Ltd
192.08
194.5
190.9
31,22,432
CCL Products (India) Ltd
1,130
1,139.8
1,124.7
93,640
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,328
1,334.4
1,324.1
5,71,095
CEAT Ltd
3,723.1
3,768.5
3,675.3
54,517
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
2,599
2,641
2,585.7
3,56,679
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
11,805
11,857
11,572
1,86,998
Oil India Ltd
442.8
451.85
437.1
42,32,298
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
41.07
41.74
40.76
2,68,92,667
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1,385
1,394
1,377.6
1,74,516
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
1,382.4
1,395
1,370.2
40,491
Coromandel International Ltd
2,069.3
2,088.7
2,056.1
1,15,784
Aditya Infotech Ltd
3,708.7
3,722
3,640
86,067
Craftsman Automation Ltd
10,483
10,762
10,316
37,554
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
1,523.6
1,547.9
1,515
2,24,874
CRISIL Ltd
4,607
4,617.7
4,485
87,549
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
504.25
507.9
502.7
16,04,722
Life Insurance Corporation of India
394
396.85
391.1
3,63,90,176
Linde India Ltd
7,112.5
7,206
7,057
20,724
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
1,504.1
1,522.1
1,490
42,820
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,294
1,311.9
1,288.5
8,72,088
Clean Science & Technology Ltd
795.15
803
769.45
9,84,867
Apar Industries Ltd
16,631
16,695
16,100
1,77,454
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,970
1,970
1,942.5
4,04,634
Apollo Tyres Ltd
445
450
432.15
19,67,067
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,584.8
1,599.8
1,565.8
4,75,170
SJVN Ltd
67.96
69.11
67.79
17,63,773
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
39.37
39.8
39.2
7,90,881
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
233.38
236.76
233.01
46,91,820
Sagility Ltd
43.67
44
43.21
1,09,47,994
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
518
527
509.1
4,95,564
Thermax Ltd
4,059.9
4,075
3,990.8
1,01,867
Sun TV Network Ltd
486.65
491.95
485.1
1,37,019
Supreme Industries Ltd
3,442
3,477
3,415.3
1,77,284
The Ramco Cements Ltd
933.8
944
914.85
2,21,192
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
896.65
902.6
895
54,661
Whirlpool of India Ltd
813.15
840
801.6
3,94,483
Wockhardt Ltd
2,021
2,028
1,966.1
5,47,985
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
412.8
418.6
410.1
2,87,199
Rites Ltd
234.24
234.9
228.4
15,36,756
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
726.55
729
688.35
17,50,097
Torrent Power Ltd
1,350.8
1,355.4
1,321
3,79,616
Travel Food Services Ltd
1,428.6
1,470.9
1,354.1
12,77,146
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
297.8
301.5
295.1
10,45,223
Tata Chemicals Ltd
673.55
702
668
35,67,616
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
224.22
229.8
197.84
1,82,24,172
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
497.6
502.55
496.15
3,76,213
Saregama India Ltd
519.2
539.95
513.15
4,73,141
Physicswallah Ltd
131.59
133.5
125.08
1,26,78,121
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
802.3
811
795
2,86,812
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
818.05
821
787
37,53,214
Sonata Software Ltd
318.05
337.65
316.7
17,40,657
Schaeffler India Ltd
4,035.2
4,088
4,020.6
30,264
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
1,354.8
1,374
1,338.3
1,79,521
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
304.75
320
302.1
1,38,10,526
TBO Tek Ltd
1,610.9
1,637
1,595.4
1,14,311
Redington Ltd
354.85
358
341.05
31,15,310
Voltas Ltd
1,285
1,303.7
1,271.9
8,11,972
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
606.75
615.3
601.75
2,25,767
Waaree Energies Ltd
2,717
2,730
2,656.9
7,77,123
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
1,351.1
1,433
1,340
5,76,167
Yes Bank Ltd
22.69
22.8
22.63
2,55,21,116
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
94.19
95.6
92.57
2,11,79,751
Ashok Leyland Ltd
177.5
177.99
175.5
1,12,82,040
EID Parry (India) Ltd
805.1
818.65
800.15
1,34,546
EIH Ltd
306.55
321.65
304.35
13,91,523
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
437.85
450.65
432.1
3,70,664
Elgi Equipments Ltd
588.45
595.9
582.2
1,23,552
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,725
5,800
5,541
19,14,675
Hexaware Technologies Ltd
564.6
566.55
552.5
3,19,559
HFCL Ltd
207.98
211.52
201
1,94,89,977
Hindustan Copper Ltd
536.1
548
532.1
94,31,736
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
393.05
395.45
392
50,95,295
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
4,939.2
4,968
4,780
12,96,942
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
22,855
23,500
21,601
3,13,887
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
551
560
540
10,70,093
Finolex Cables Ltd
1,024.65
1,040
1,017
1,82,159
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
214.2
215.63
212.31
4,41,705
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
543.25
550.65
541.55
2,69,177
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
4,518.1
4,634.8
4,460.4
1,33,639
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,475
5,594
5,448.5
5,07,690
Petronet LNG Ltd
280.6
280.6
275.4
8,33,605
Pfizer Ltd
4,880.6
4,925
4,850
5,857
Prime Focus Ltd
287.6
304.8
283.65
11,01,666
PG Electroplast Ltd
630.65
643.95
602.45
1,10,60,038
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,895.5
1,917.8
1,893.9
2,91,623
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
1,176
1,193.3
1,163.1
6,88,856
Natco Pharma Ltd
916.65
919.25
911
1,68,655
National Aluminium Company Ltd
381
382.85
377.15
44,23,953
KFin Technologies Ltd
936
937
925
2,95,773
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
811.1
826.8
803.1
18,02,315
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
2,161.7
2,214
1,999
14,20,885
Page Industries Ltd
39,900
40,240
39,735
10,770
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
149.45
152.3
146.81
61,78,811
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
740.25
766.6
733.65
5,50,401
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
932
945
914.4
1,68,059
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
260
261.75
258.8
4,33,724
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
784.3
873
738.9
69,50,507
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1,167.3
1,179
1,158.4
2,04,282
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
606.3
630
601.15
3,32,55,299
Gland Pharma Ltd
2,601
2,619.9
2,570
3,17,731
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,599.7
2,624.9
2,556.5
34,991
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,279.1
2,289
2,256
4,37,610
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
7,435
7,557
7,329
2,10,061
Gallantt Ispat Ltd.
605.5
620.05
603.15
47,899
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
752.65
771.95
751
43,27,549
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
201.04
202.69
200
12,24,833
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
3,072.8
3,098
3,055.2
1,39,482
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,639
1,658.7
1,631.4
3,95,441
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,885.1
1,900
1,865.7
2,33,480
NHPC Ltd
76.92
77.69
76.81
70,65,480
New India Assurance Company Ltd
177.11
177.85
176.04
6,78,003
Havells India Ltd
1,288
1,293.6
1,276.2
15,06,943
HBL Engineering Ltd
727.1
743.8
720.1
5,48,362
HDB Financial Services Ltd
665.65
676.95
663.5
7,07,215
IIFL Finance Ltd
611.75
620
603.7
10,48,214
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
1,737.7
1,769.7
1,686.4
3,07,437
Indegene Ltd
554.45
561.9
546.1
9,63,198
India Cements Ltd
398.15
399.15
390.1
1,81,089
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
1,755
1,768.5
1,748
1,29,819
Indian Bank
889.5
899
878.1
40,24,185
Biocon Ltd
426.35
436.2
425.3
52,65,823
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
1,143
1,151.8
1,119.5
14,76,731
PB Fintech Ltd
1,604.5
1,613.4
1,583.1
7,33,424
Polycab India Ltd
9,218
9,315
9,182
1,97,996
Poly Medicure Ltd
1,693.8
1,745
1,651.2
2,25,240
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
480.05
493
469
18,95,576
DOMS Industries Ltd
2,260.6
2,264.4
2,231
57,559
AIA Engineering Ltd
4,776
4,848.2
4,751.1
46,225
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
596.6
605
587
10,70,113
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
3,489.2
3,499.9
3,449
34,852
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
240.61
244.51
236
17,47,484
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,519.7
1,524.7
1,482.6
22,74,374
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
249.95
270
248.3
2,26,16,837
City Union Bank Ltd
212
215
207.49
34,40,800
Cyient Ltd
857.5
863.65
852.1
3,55,030
Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
3,297.9
3,328
3,239.9
1,87,550
Jindal Saw Ltd
271.4
273.55
263
16,13,077
J K Cements Ltd
5,379.5
5,428.5
5,361
23,148
IndusInd Bank Ltd
1,022
1,024.9
1,004.4
17,27,371
Indus Towers Ltd
386
386.8
383.1
34,42,481
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
581.95
585.8
568.35
4,49,734
Aarti Industries Ltd
502.1
510
496.55
14,22,279
AAVAS Financiers Ltd
1,371.5
1,396.3
1,354.1
64,072
Abbott India Ltd
27,835
27,975
27,600
7,629
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
408.05
420.5
404.7
48,40,967
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
599.25
617.75
584.75
5,51,365
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
63.33
63.82
62.3
65,82,044
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
93.86
94.94
93.5
3,87,410
Indian Overseas Bank
34.26
34.8
34.15
22,85,872
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,735.8
1,745
1,711.7
79,829
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
19.68
19.96
19.59
71,72,175
Ircon International Ltd
131.25
133.19
131
9,42,876
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
519.95
521.8
514.2
9,94,282
ITI Ltd
282.4
288.95
281.2
2,18,021
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
159.24
161.4
158.3
22,38,919
Manappuram Finance Ltd
366.75
368.5
358.5
25,88,647
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
787.5
801.05
778.05
10,11,683
Can Fin Homes Ltd
811.3
814.5
804.95
1,14,033
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
152.19
152.86
147.65
9,16,319
MRF Ltd
1,34,190
1,34,500
1,33,500
2,090
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
167.01
168.88
165.4
21,84,338
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
41.16
42.11
40.9
1,38,10,912
DCM Shriram Ltd
1,016.8
1,031.5
1,009.5
72,865
Cemindia Projects Ltd
1,208.1
1,255.8
1,183.6
8,38,985
Central Bank of India
31.36
31.51
31.26
35,74,624
CESC Ltd
163.94
165.38
162.29
12,98,919
L&T Technology Services Ltd
3,598.7
3,655.9
3,551.3
79,998
Lupin Ltd
2,363.5
2,410
2,346
20,46,981
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
408.45
409.7
386.85
48,74,880
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,317.2
1,323.9
1,284.1
1,20,583
KPIT Technologies Ltd
629.9
637.25
620.55
25,44,167
K P R Mill Ltd
1,076.7
1,089.2
1,071
1,46,720
Devyani International Ltd
134.73
135.98
122.6
2,66,17,033
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
85.79
86.55
85.61
21,73,109
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,466.3
2,498.8
2,430
1,16,753
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,080
3,087.9
3,042.6
65,250
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd
190.5
191.63
189.41
1,54,00,597
Minda Corporation Ltd
721.65
729.9
700.7
2,28,207
MMTC Ltd
63.98
65.09
63.75
10,09,089
AWL Agri Business Ltd
197.5
201.5
195.06
31,67,471
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd
318.9
326.7
316.65
15,78,665
Endurance Technologies Ltd
2,904.5
2,929
2,871.2
80,764
Engineers India Ltd
240.6
242.5
238.37
12,41,537
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
1,576
1,586
1,545
1,51,582
Laurus Labs Ltd
1,844.3
1,856
1,833.2
15,53,067
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
111.01
112.4
110.55
28,64,596
Lenskart Solutions Ltd
569.7
575.65
563.45
39,49,084
LG Electronics India Ltd
1,586.5
1,592
1,569.2
1,38,372
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
2,101.2
2,109.9
2,055.6
6,09,118
Belrise Industries Ltd
248.21
250
244
61,71,893
BEML Ltd
1,787.8
1,817.6
1,686.4
12,53,510
Berger Paints India Ltd
530.55
544.85
529.05
2,86,606
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,497.4
1,524
1,497.4
3,59,409
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,139.6
1,144
1,116
5,31,620
PTC Industries Ltd
19,076
19,400
18,250
91,324
PVR Inox Ltd
1,156
1,168.9
1,135
1,37,511
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
260.65
262.7
257.1
6,66,160
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
931.7
945
928.15
4,98,855
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
869.7
875.35
836.5
10,37,107
Astral Ltd
1,444
1,451.3
1,435
1,18,762
Adani Total Gas Ltd
657.55
663.6
655.55
4,27,282
Ather Energy Ltd
1,481.5
1,508
1,446
46,46,531
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
1,642.7
1,675
1,635.5
2,08,483
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
345.8
355.6
345
3,52,219
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
332
335.85
328.65
45,98,346
Oberoi Realty Ltd
1,775
1,792.2
1,770.5
1,71,271
Bata India Ltd
720.5
730
717.75
1,27,012
Bayer CropScience Ltd
4,177.2
4,241.4
4,167.1
20,370
Choice International Ltd
841.15
843.95
831
6,94,855
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
1,628
1,658
1,617.8
1,64,486
CIE Automotive India Ltd
410.5
414.95
408
3,25,465
Anthem Biosciences Ltd
841
844.9
823.55
4,72,590
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
1,214.6
1,222
1,208.5
3,15,118
Premier Energies Ltd
1,047.2
1,063
1,022
25,79,738
Steel Authority of India Ltd
176.58
176.88
174.61
95,69,899
Sai Life Sciences Ltd
1,365.2
1,398.3
1,319.5
9,31,312
Sammaan Capital Ltd
163.17
167.22
162.1
61,94,885
Reliance Power Ltd
24.34
25.3
24.22
5,05,52,570
R R Kabel Ltd
2,759.5
2,794
2,736.6
2,87,031
Suzlon Energy Ltd
48.15
48.99
47.95
5,23,62,545
Swan Corp Ltd
308.05
312.4
307.15
4,90,454
Swiggy Ltd
280.75
288.95
278.25
2,63,03,196
Syngene International Ltd
403.7
412.2
397.85
22,60,564
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
1,424.7
1,434
1,407.5
5,09,551
Trident Ltd
25.18
25.91
25.05
1,57,59,138
Tube Investments of India Ltd
2,772
2,783
2,742.2
1,42,399
Timken India Ltd
3,351
3,364
3,286.1
30,969
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
847.45
864.6
844.7
2,50,764
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
701.45
707.6
693.4
35,263
SRF Ltd
2,615
2,640.6
2,610
2,62,181
Radico Khaitan Ltd
4,499
4,499
4,431.7
2,99,219
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
288.55
291.4
287.8
3,49,699
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1,556.7
1,573.2
1,531.6
79,910
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd
1,006.9
1,027.8
982.6
7,17,867
Triveni Turbine Ltd
636.45
654.15
630.3
4,99,505
SBFC Finance Ltd
94.25
95.3
93.5
7,88,137
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
659
666.7
653.65
14,53,309
United Breweries Ltd
1,400.3
1,408.2
1,377.5
99,991
UCO Bank
26.4
26.54
26.35
28,82,482
Sobha Ltd
1,339
1,361.4
1,334.2
1,06,424
Welspun Corp Ltd
1,839.8
1,865
1,821.3
7,18,142
Welspun Living Ltd
164.09
169.7
159.25
59,04,913
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
1,066.25
1,071.1
991.15
9,07,092
Tega Industries Ltd
1,625.7
1,647.7
1,580
1,47,676
Tejas Networks Ltd
513.45
524.2
512
6,82,905
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd
562.8
584.9
561.1
10,34,341
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
108.72
110.08
107.93
74,31,528
Uno Minda Ltd
1,285
1,292.1
1,265.1
5,57,760
UPL Ltd
573
575
570.15
8,82,844
Urban Company Ltd
143.74
145.3
141.75
27,52,964
Usha Martin Ltd
515.05
519.8
513.2
2,05,861
Tata Communications Ltd
1,755.2
1,764
1,730
1,56,599
Tata Elxsi Ltd
3,781
3,833.6
3,716.1
4,49,437
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
693.65
713.45
669.1
36,73,235
Tata Technologies Ltd
872.8
880
797.3
1,60,58,460
RBL Bank Ltd
389.8
390.25
384.15
16,93,465
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
532.95
540.6
520.8
6,11,836
Sundaram Finance Ltd
4,604.2
4,663
4,585
22,448
Zensar Technologies Ltd
499
507.65
497
7,07,360
Zen Technologies Ltd
1,721.1
1,759
1,713
1,94,337
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd
2,637.2
2,656
2,562.1
1,03,315
Zydus Wellness Ltd
533.85
535.45
523
2,27,185
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
569.85
580.75
568
1,98,994
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.
3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM
Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.
29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM
Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.
28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.