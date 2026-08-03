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Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50

Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 SHARE PRICE

21,012.65

(22.35)negative-bottom arrow(0.1%)

07 Aug , 2026 | 04:14 PM

Open

20,958.8

Prev. Close

20,990.3

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0.61

PE

32.32

PB

32.32

20,938.2

Select price range

21,043.45

Performance

One Week (%)

2.04

One Month (%)

1.5

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

4.93

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Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,168.1

1,192.8

1,151

17,07,560

3M India Ltd

36,035

36,270

35,870

3,976

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

506.4

516.8

502

2,71,851

BSE Ltd

3,457.1

3,529

3,415.5

37,22,055

Birlasoft Ltd

318.5

323.5

316.4

7,98,934

Force Motors Ltd

18,500

18,830

18,445

46,841

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

955.15

967.7

903.35

35,51,821

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

279.85

289.55

275

91,87,334

Gabriel India Ltd

1,499.8

1,557.9

1,484.5

3,71,373

Info Edge (India) Ltd

1,225.3

1,244

1,222.6

7,47,939

Nava Ltd

581.85

592

573.35

2,09,948

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

8,271

8,650

8,225

5,90,351

NBCC (India) Ltd

95.33

96.44

94.78

47,42,088

NCC Ltd

145.59

149.45

144.69

66,02,913

Atul Ltd

6,774

7,007

6,752.5

1,30,066

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

1,067

1,088.1

1,067

7,52,130

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,658

1,662.4

1,579.9

20,01,257

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

4,299

4,398

4,270.1

7,58,827

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

14,200

14,294

14,050

1,92,713

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,456

2,456

2,415.6

1,67,663

C.E. Info Systems Ltd

1,014.3

1,075

1,010.2

2,78,174

Marico Ltd

862

863.95

852.4

11,51,946

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

2,101.5

2,107

2,061

2,02,601

Anant Raj Ltd

615.9

627.3

613.5

10,39,127

Angel One Ltd

292

298.75

289.05

40,94,497

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

394.9

414.8

384.15

30,62,591

JM Financial Ltd

127.46

129.9

124.8

42,42,745

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

17.94

18.21

17.88

4,04,57,176

Jindal Stainless Ltd

734.65

738.5

731.3

1,39,854

JSW Cement Ltd

134.29

136.4

132.4

15,43,467

JSW Dulux Ltd

3,011.7

3,108.7

3,000

17,154

JSW Energy Ltd

564.4

567.5

560

15,52,610

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

335.75

341.4

322.4

23,88,341

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

486.5

488

469.4

41,47,385

Coforge Ltd

1,776

1,809

1,765.5

26,66,057

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

445.75

449.2

432.85

19,85,052

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,030

2,037.5

2,009.2

2,22,982

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

505.2

513.9

505.2

8,92,002

Concord Biotech Ltd

1,365

1,390.9

1,356.4

68,791

Bharat Forge Ltd

2,265.2

2,270

2,190.4

11,52,060

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,538.8

1,551.5

1,503.8

1,46,539

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

405.2

418.7

402.2

97,54,089

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

623.5

629.4

619

1,24,458

P I Industries Ltd

2,774.6

2,796.6

2,751.2

85,234

Pine Labs Ltd

154.44

157.74

154

1,28,06,006

Piramal Finance Ltd

2,109.7

2,124.9

2,089.1

1,68,834

Home First Finance Company India Ltd

1,193.8

1,196.2

1,182.7

1,74,676

Honasa Consumer Ltd

477.6

480

465.45

9,82,060

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

37,900

38,335

37,755

2,131

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

582.8

594

580.3

9,80,159

GMR Airports Ltd

107.2

107.42

105.7

71,14,277

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

2,286

2,307

2,271

2,32,091

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

272.25

273.75

266.35

3,55,396

Godrej Industries Ltd

1,311.5

1,327.4

1,291

48,600

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,070

2,108.6

2,062.3

4,86,095

L&T Finance Ltd

308

316.9

305.6

48,14,207

L T Foods Ltd

427.55

432.15

415.5

6,43,817

Emami Ltd

412.55

416.2

404.35

9,94,119

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,978.4

1,990

1,939.5

1,45,070

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd

86.19

87.8

85.49

8,81,200

NLC India Ltd

304.4

307.7

301

15,30,784

NMDC Ltd

84.92

86

84.9

93,54,641

Capri Global Capital Ltd

230.25

240.84

228.61

27,84,996

Chalet Hotels Ltd

859.7

861.2

851.05

51,018

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

450.7

461.6

449.8

3,00,321

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

1,275.4

1,285.8

1,220.3

14,68,654

Aegis Logistics Ltd

1,371

1,470

1,351.1

16,73,750

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

285.3

294.95

282.2

8,13,122

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

274.25

285.8

268.75

11,90,862

Affle 3i Ltd

1,645.6

1,720.1

1,593.5

3,10,792

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

633.45

637

624.7

3,94,390

Bandhan Bank Ltd

176.02

177.2

173.52

1,07,29,624

Bank of India

145

145.14

142

85,69,425

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

119.8

121.9

119.55

49,69,707

ITC Hotels Ltd

170.65

172.21

168.9

29,44,172

Dabur India Ltd

410

413.45

408.5

17,49,544

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

1,827.4

1,832.1

1,794

1,03,018

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

4,380.7

4,444

4,362

3,35,411

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

335.55

339.2

334.05

8,16,142

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

3,856.3

3,899

3,806

8,06,763

KEC International Ltd

478.85

480.45

472.1

5,85,339

KEI Industries Ltd

5,600

5,629

5,542.3

2,73,169

Asahi India Glass Ltd

898.7

915.4

896.1

85,283

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

1,931.6

1,947.9

1,907.1

1,58,460

Latent View Analytics Ltd

297.2

302.8

295.5

3,86,047

HEG Ltd

674

689.9

670.05

5,97,260

NMDC Steel Ltd

43.84

44.91

43.59

38,01,144

NTPC Green Energy Ltd

91.5

91.93

90.9

19,41,963

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

2,638

2,684.5

2,621

14,44,759

Global Health Ltd

1,455.6

1,483.7

1,440.1

5,50,910

Meesho Ltd

191.35

191.96

185.1

1,18,48,696

Exide Industries Ltd

490

493

470.65

78,53,639

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

839.4

844.95

835.4

30,873

Federal Bank Ltd

356.25

359.8

350.85

49,24,276

eClerx Services Ltd

1,769.1

1,895

1,756.3

3,78,424

Granules India Ltd

873.85

883

839.4

11,46,571

Graphite India Ltd

709.95

729.5

707.4

5,83,486

Gravita India Ltd

1,732.1

1,739.5

1,706

1,27,988

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

501.05

509.6

501.05

9,74,283

IDBI Bank Ltd

84.22

84.79

84

23,47,275

Vodafone Idea Ltd

12.73

12.88

12.6

20,58,55,564

IDFC First Bank Ltd

84.62

85.14

84.35

95,39,702

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

127.1

128.67

126.52

24,75,559

IFCI Ltd

73.98

75.2

73.73

59,29,569

International Gemological Institute Limited

355.8

362.95

354

5,89,264

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

151.94

155.5

151.8

7,58,514

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,620

5,647.5

5,506

76,165

Patanjali Foods Ltd

357.5

357.5

351.1

27,96,734

One 97 Communications Ltd

1,441.6

1,459.5

1,425.3

30,55,929

PCBL Chemical Ltd

321.9

325.9

320.5

5,55,082

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

1,341.8

1,362.7

1,332.5

7,77,727

General Insurance Corporation of India

357.2

359.55

356.25

3,01,498

Gillette India Ltd

7,683.5

7,714.5

7,650.5

8,855

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

32,600

32,680

31,945

91,167

Piramal Pharma Ltd

209.55

212.24

205.51

46,11,692

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

1,382.8

1,411

1,378

2,65,738

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

1,025.3

1,034.7

1,006.1

1,98,652

ACC Ltd

1,362.8

1,373.9

1,360

1,60,343

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,094.3

1,120

1,082.1

2,34,548

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

368.6

380.95

362.75

12,78,670

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

870

875.7

858.05

8,91,154

Mphasis Ltd

2,475

2,498

2,405.1

6,08,641

Bank of Maharashtra

78.28

78.55

77.2

92,48,212

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

308.4

316.75

307.35

15,50,493

JBM Auto Ltd

648.65

660

647

1,61,028

Inox Wind Ltd

78

78.7

76.85

99,63,031

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

721.35

729

715

2,65,077

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

1,537.8

1,574.2

1,530

1,97,325

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

1,796.5

1,835

1,762

16,28,102

Delhivery Ltd

473.3

480

464.05

64,05,412

BLS International Services Ltd

254.33

257.73

250.8

12,26,171

Blue Dart Express Ltd

5,089.5

5,144

5,013.5

28,915

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

593.9

599.45

583.1

5,17,530

Blue Star Ltd

1,514

1,595

1,497

23,92,270

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

2,574.1

2,597.6

2,556.7

44,432

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,097

1,114.8

1,059.1

5,21,265

Cartrade Tech Ltd

2,793

2,808

2,738

2,19,164

Castrol India Ltd

192.08

194.5

190.9

31,22,432

CCL Products (India) Ltd

1,130

1,139.8

1,124.7

93,640

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,328

1,334.4

1,324.1

5,71,095

CEAT Ltd

3,723.1

3,768.5

3,675.3

54,517

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

2,599

2,641

2,585.7

3,56,679

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

11,805

11,857

11,572

1,86,998

Oil India Ltd

442.8

451.85

437.1

42,32,298

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

41.07

41.74

40.76

2,68,92,667

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,385

1,394

1,377.6

1,74,516

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

1,382.4

1,395

1,370.2

40,491

Coromandel International Ltd

2,069.3

2,088.7

2,056.1

1,15,784

Aditya Infotech Ltd

3,708.7

3,722

3,640

86,067

Craftsman Automation Ltd

10,483

10,762

10,316

37,554

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

1,523.6

1,547.9

1,515

2,24,874

CRISIL Ltd

4,607

4,617.7

4,485

87,549

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

504.25

507.9

502.7

16,04,722

Life Insurance Corporation of India

394

396.85

391.1

3,63,90,176

Linde India Ltd

7,112.5

7,206

7,057

20,724

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

1,504.1

1,522.1

1,490

42,820

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,294

1,311.9

1,288.5

8,72,088

Clean Science & Technology Ltd

795.15

803

769.45

9,84,867

Apar Industries Ltd

16,631

16,695

16,100

1,77,454

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,970

1,970

1,942.5

4,04,634

Apollo Tyres Ltd

445

450

432.15

19,67,067

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,584.8

1,599.8

1,565.8

4,75,170

SJVN Ltd

67.96

69.11

67.79

17,63,773

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

39.37

39.8

39.2

7,90,881

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

233.38

236.76

233.01

46,91,820

Sagility Ltd

43.67

44

43.21

1,09,47,994

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd

518

527

509.1

4,95,564

Thermax Ltd

4,059.9

4,075

3,990.8

1,01,867

Sun TV Network Ltd

486.65

491.95

485.1

1,37,019

Supreme Industries Ltd

3,442

3,477

3,415.3

1,77,284

The Ramco Cements Ltd

933.8

944

914.85

2,21,192

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

896.65

902.6

895

54,661

Whirlpool of India Ltd

813.15

840

801.6

3,94,483

Wockhardt Ltd

2,021

2,028

1,966.1

5,47,985

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

412.8

418.6

410.1

2,87,199

Rites Ltd

234.24

234.9

228.4

15,36,756

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

726.55

729

688.35

17,50,097

Torrent Power Ltd

1,350.8

1,355.4

1,321

3,79,616

Travel Food Services Ltd

1,428.6

1,470.9

1,354.1

12,77,146

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

297.8

301.5

295.1

10,45,223

Tata Chemicals Ltd

673.55

702

668

35,67,616

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

224.22

229.8

197.84

1,82,24,172

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

497.6

502.55

496.15

3,76,213

Saregama India Ltd

519.2

539.95

513.15

4,73,141

Physicswallah Ltd

131.59

133.5

125.08

1,26,78,121

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

802.3

811

795

2,86,812

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

818.05

821

787

37,53,214

Sonata Software Ltd

318.05

337.65

316.7

17,40,657

Schaeffler India Ltd

4,035.2

4,088

4,020.6

30,264

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

1,354.8

1,374

1,338.3

1,79,521

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

304.75

320

302.1

1,38,10,526

TBO Tek Ltd

1,610.9

1,637

1,595.4

1,14,311

Redington Ltd

354.85

358

341.05

31,15,310

Voltas Ltd

1,285

1,303.7

1,271.9

8,11,972

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

606.75

615.3

601.75

2,25,767

Waaree Energies Ltd

2,717

2,730

2,656.9

7,77,123

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

1,351.1

1,433

1,340

5,76,167

Yes Bank Ltd

22.69

22.8

22.63

2,55,21,116

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

94.19

95.6

92.57

2,11,79,751

Ashok Leyland Ltd

177.5

177.99

175.5

1,12,82,040

EID Parry (India) Ltd

805.1

818.65

800.15

1,34,546

EIH Ltd

306.55

321.65

304.35

13,91,523

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

437.85

450.65

432.1

3,70,664

Elgi Equipments Ltd

588.45

595.9

582.2

1,23,552

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

5,725

5,800

5,541

19,14,675

Hexaware Technologies Ltd

564.6

566.55

552.5

3,19,559

HFCL Ltd

207.98

211.52

201

1,94,89,977

Hindustan Copper Ltd

536.1

548

532.1

94,31,736

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

393.05

395.45

392

50,95,295

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

4,939.2

4,968

4,780

12,96,942

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

22,855

23,500

21,601

3,13,887

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

551

560

540

10,70,093

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,024.65

1,040

1,017

1,82,159

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

214.2

215.63

212.31

4,41,705

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

543.25

550.65

541.55

2,69,177

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

4,518.1

4,634.8

4,460.4

1,33,639

Persistent Systems Ltd

5,475

5,594

5,448.5

5,07,690

Petronet LNG Ltd

280.6

280.6

275.4

8,33,605

Pfizer Ltd

4,880.6

4,925

4,850

5,857

Prime Focus Ltd

287.6

304.8

283.65

11,01,666

PG Electroplast Ltd

630.65

643.95

602.45

1,10,60,038

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,895.5

1,917.8

1,893.9

2,91,623

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

1,176

1,193.3

1,163.1

6,88,856

Natco Pharma Ltd

916.65

919.25

911

1,68,655

National Aluminium Company Ltd

381

382.85

377.15

44,23,953

KFin Technologies Ltd

936

937

925

2,95,773

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

811.1

826.8

803.1

18,02,315

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

2,161.7

2,214

1,999

14,20,885

Page Industries Ltd

39,900

40,240

39,735

10,770

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

149.45

152.3

146.81

61,78,811

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

740.25

766.6

733.65

5,50,401

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

932

945

914.4

1,68,059

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

260

261.75

258.8

4,33,724

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

784.3

873

738.9

69,50,507

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,167.3

1,179

1,158.4

2,04,282

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

606.3

630

601.15

3,32,55,299

Gland Pharma Ltd

2,601

2,619.9

2,570

3,17,731

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,599.7

2,624.9

2,556.5

34,991

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,279.1

2,289

2,256

4,37,610

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

7,435

7,557

7,329

2,10,061

Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

605.5

620.05

603.15

47,899

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

752.65

771.95

751

43,27,549

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

201.04

202.69

200

12,24,833

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

3,072.8

3,098

3,055.2

1,39,482

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,639

1,658.7

1,631.4

3,95,441

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,885.1

1,900

1,865.7

2,33,480

NHPC Ltd

76.92

77.69

76.81

70,65,480

New India Assurance Company Ltd

177.11

177.85

176.04

6,78,003

Havells India Ltd

1,288

1,293.6

1,276.2

15,06,943

HBL Engineering Ltd

727.1

743.8

720.1

5,48,362

HDB Financial Services Ltd

665.65

676.95

663.5

7,07,215

IIFL Finance Ltd

611.75

620

603.7

10,48,214

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd

1,737.7

1,769.7

1,686.4

3,07,437

Indegene Ltd

554.45

561.9

546.1

9,63,198

India Cements Ltd

398.15

399.15

390.1

1,81,089

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

1,755

1,768.5

1,748

1,29,819

Indian Bank

889.5

899

878.1

40,24,185

Biocon Ltd

426.35

436.2

425.3

52,65,823

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

1,143

1,151.8

1,119.5

14,76,731

PB Fintech Ltd

1,604.5

1,613.4

1,583.1

7,33,424

Polycab India Ltd

9,218

9,315

9,182

1,97,996

Poly Medicure Ltd

1,693.8

1,745

1,651.2

2,25,240

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

480.05

493

469

18,95,576

DOMS Industries Ltd

2,260.6

2,264.4

2,231

57,559

AIA Engineering Ltd

4,776

4,848.2

4,751.1

46,225

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

596.6

605

587

10,70,113

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

3,489.2

3,499.9

3,449

34,852

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

240.61

244.51

236

17,47,484

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,519.7

1,524.7

1,482.6

22,74,374

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

249.95

270

248.3

2,26,16,837

City Union Bank Ltd

212

215

207.49

34,40,800

Cyient Ltd

857.5

863.65

852.1

3,55,030

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd

3,297.9

3,328

3,239.9

1,87,550

Jindal Saw Ltd

271.4

273.55

263

16,13,077

J K Cements Ltd

5,379.5

5,428.5

5,361

23,148

IndusInd Bank Ltd

1,022

1,024.9

1,004.4

17,27,371

Indus Towers Ltd

386

386.8

383.1

34,42,481

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

581.95

585.8

568.35

4,49,734

Aarti Industries Ltd

502.1

510

496.55

14,22,279

AAVAS Financiers Ltd

1,371.5

1,396.3

1,354.1

64,072

Abbott India Ltd

27,835

27,975

27,600

7,629

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

408.05

420.5

404.7

48,40,967

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

599.25

617.75

584.75

5,51,365

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

63.33

63.82

62.3

65,82,044

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

93.86

94.94

93.5

3,87,410

Indian Overseas Bank

34.26

34.8

34.15

22,85,872

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

1,735.8

1,745

1,711.7

79,829

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

19.68

19.96

19.59

71,72,175

Ircon International Ltd

131.25

133.19

131

9,42,876

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

519.95

521.8

514.2

9,94,282

ITI Ltd

282.4

288.95

281.2

2,18,021

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

159.24

161.4

158.3

22,38,919

Manappuram Finance Ltd

366.75

368.5

358.5

25,88,647

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

787.5

801.05

778.05

10,11,683

Can Fin Homes Ltd

811.3

814.5

804.95

1,14,033

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd

152.19

152.86

147.65

9,16,319

MRF Ltd

1,34,190

1,34,500

1,33,500

2,090

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

167.01

168.88

165.4

21,84,338

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

41.16

42.11

40.9

1,38,10,912

DCM Shriram Ltd

1,016.8

1,031.5

1,009.5

72,865

Cemindia Projects Ltd

1,208.1

1,255.8

1,183.6

8,38,985

Central Bank of India

31.36

31.51

31.26

35,74,624

CESC Ltd

163.94

165.38

162.29

12,98,919

L&T Technology Services Ltd

3,598.7

3,655.9

3,551.3

79,998

Lupin Ltd

2,363.5

2,410

2,346

20,46,981

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

408.45

409.7

386.85

48,74,880

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,317.2

1,323.9

1,284.1

1,20,583

KPIT Technologies Ltd

629.9

637.25

620.55

25,44,167

K P R Mill Ltd

1,076.7

1,089.2

1,071

1,46,720

Devyani International Ltd

134.73

135.98

122.6

2,66,17,033

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd

85.79

86.55

85.61

21,73,109

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,466.3

2,498.8

2,430

1,16,753

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3,080

3,087.9

3,042.6

65,250

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd

190.5

191.63

189.41

1,54,00,597

Minda Corporation Ltd

721.65

729.9

700.7

2,28,207

MMTC Ltd

63.98

65.09

63.75

10,09,089

AWL Agri Business Ltd

197.5

201.5

195.06

31,67,471

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd

318.9

326.7

316.65

15,78,665

Endurance Technologies Ltd

2,904.5

2,929

2,871.2

80,764

Engineers India Ltd

240.6

242.5

238.37

12,41,537

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

1,576

1,586

1,545

1,51,582

Laurus Labs Ltd

1,844.3

1,856

1,833.2

15,53,067

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

111.01

112.4

110.55

28,64,596

Lenskart Solutions Ltd

569.7

575.65

563.45

39,49,084

LG Electronics India Ltd

1,586.5

1,592

1,569.2

1,38,372

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

2,101.2

2,109.9

2,055.6

6,09,118

Belrise Industries Ltd

248.21

250

244

61,71,893

BEML Ltd

1,787.8

1,817.6

1,686.4

12,53,510

Berger Paints India Ltd

530.55

544.85

529.05

2,86,606

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,497.4

1,524

1,497.4

3,59,409

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,139.6

1,144

1,116

5,31,620

PTC Industries Ltd

19,076

19,400

18,250

91,324

PVR Inox Ltd

1,156

1,168.9

1,135

1,37,511

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

260.65

262.7

257.1

6,66,160

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

931.7

945

928.15

4,98,855

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd

869.7

875.35

836.5

10,37,107

Astral Ltd

1,444

1,451.3

1,435

1,18,762

Adani Total Gas Ltd

657.55

663.6

655.55

4,27,282

Ather Energy Ltd

1,481.5

1,508

1,446

46,46,531

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

1,642.7

1,675

1,635.5

2,08,483

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

345.8

355.6

345

3,52,219

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

332

335.85

328.65

45,98,346

Oberoi Realty Ltd

1,775

1,792.2

1,770.5

1,71,271

Bata India Ltd

720.5

730

717.75

1,27,012

Bayer CropScience Ltd

4,177.2

4,241.4

4,167.1

20,370

Choice International Ltd

841.15

843.95

831

6,94,855

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

1,628

1,658

1,617.8

1,64,486

CIE Automotive India Ltd

410.5

414.95

408

3,25,465

Anthem Biosciences Ltd

841

844.9

823.55

4,72,590

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

1,214.6

1,222

1,208.5

3,15,118

Premier Energies Ltd

1,047.2

1,063

1,022

25,79,738

Steel Authority of India Ltd

176.58

176.88

174.61

95,69,899

Sai Life Sciences Ltd

1,365.2

1,398.3

1,319.5

9,31,312

Sammaan Capital Ltd

163.17

167.22

162.1

61,94,885

Reliance Power Ltd

24.34

25.3

24.22

5,05,52,570

R R Kabel Ltd

2,759.5

2,794

2,736.6

2,87,031

Suzlon Energy Ltd

48.15

48.99

47.95

5,23,62,545

Swan Corp Ltd

308.05

312.4

307.15

4,90,454

Swiggy Ltd

280.75

288.95

278.25

2,63,03,196

Syngene International Ltd

403.7

412.2

397.85

22,60,564

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

1,424.7

1,434

1,407.5

5,09,551

Trident Ltd

25.18

25.91

25.05

1,57,59,138

Tube Investments of India Ltd

2,772

2,783

2,742.2

1,42,399

Timken India Ltd

3,351

3,364

3,286.1

30,969

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

847.45

864.6

844.7

2,50,764

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

701.45

707.6

693.4

35,263

SRF Ltd

2,615

2,640.6

2,610

2,62,181

Radico Khaitan Ltd

4,499

4,499

4,431.7

2,99,219

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

288.55

291.4

287.8

3,49,699

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1,556.7

1,573.2

1,531.6

79,910

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

1,006.9

1,027.8

982.6

7,17,867

Triveni Turbine Ltd

636.45

654.15

630.3

4,99,505

SBFC Finance Ltd

94.25

95.3

93.5

7,88,137

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

659

666.7

653.65

14,53,309

United Breweries Ltd

1,400.3

1,408.2

1,377.5

99,991

UCO Bank

26.4

26.54

26.35

28,82,482

Sobha Ltd

1,339

1,361.4

1,334.2

1,06,424

Welspun Corp Ltd

1,839.8

1,865

1,821.3

7,18,142

Welspun Living Ltd

164.09

169.7

159.25

59,04,913

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

1,066.25

1,071.1

991.15

9,07,092

Tega Industries Ltd

1,625.7

1,647.7

1,580

1,47,676

Tejas Networks Ltd

513.45

524.2

512

6,82,905

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd

562.8

584.9

561.1

10,34,341

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

108.72

110.08

107.93

74,31,528

Uno Minda Ltd

1,285

1,292.1

1,265.1

5,57,760

UPL Ltd

573

575

570.15

8,82,844

Urban Company Ltd

143.74

145.3

141.75

27,52,964

Usha Martin Ltd

515.05

519.8

513.2

2,05,861

Tata Communications Ltd

1,755.2

1,764

1,730

1,56,599

Tata Elxsi Ltd

3,781

3,833.6

3,716.1

4,49,437

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

693.65

713.45

669.1

36,73,235

Tata Technologies Ltd

872.8

880

797.3

1,60,58,460

RBL Bank Ltd

389.8

390.25

384.15

16,93,465

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

532.95

540.6

520.8

6,11,836

Sundaram Finance Ltd

4,604.2

4,663

4,585

22,448

Zensar Technologies Ltd

499

507.65

497

7,07,360

Zen Technologies Ltd

1,721.1

1,759

1,713

1,94,337

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

2,637.2

2,656

2,562.1

1,03,315

Zydus Wellness Ltd

533.85

535.45

523

2,27,185

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

569.85

580.75

568

1,98,994

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Top NEWS

Closing Bell: SENSEX NIFTY Today | Nifty settles above 24,700 as IT stocks rally; CAS rollout boosts late-session gains

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Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.

3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty Reclaims 24,250 as IT Rallies for Third Straight Day and FIIs Turn Net Buyers

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Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.

29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM

SENSEX NIFTY Today - IT Stocks Rally as Investors Shift Away from Global AI Selloff Concerns

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Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.

28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM

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