₹13,415.85
(339.8)(2.59%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹13,175
Prev. Close
₹13,076.05
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0.24
PE
20.44
PB
20.44
₹13,175
₹13,422.25
Performance
One Week (%)
6.83
One Month (%)
9.04
One Year (%)
-3.48
YTD (%)
12.09
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd
61
62.85
61
16,000
Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd
88.1
89
88
8,400
Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd
170.45
180
169.6
1,46,400
Chamunda Electrical Ltd
42.2
42.2
40.85
12,000
Chandan Healthcare Ltd
264.2
265
256.05
31,200
Chavda Infra Ltd
98.95
99.5
96.55
14,000
Global Pet Industries Ltd
108.95
108.95
108.95
750
Galaxy Medicare Ltd
20.2
20.2
20.2
10,000
Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd
35.85
35.85
34.25
50,000
JFL Life Sciences Ltd
9.6
9.6
9.25
18,000
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd
5.4
5.4
5.4
24,000
M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd
536.15
550
522.3
12,000
My Mudra Fincorp Ltd
81.25
84.9
80
16,800
Baba Food Processing India Ltd
28.45
28.5
26.65
28,800
B.A.G. Convergence Ltd
107.65
111.5
105.4
41,600
Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd
558.05
584
531.45
62,250
Hoac Foods India Ltd
437.6
442
435
4,500
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd
87.9
87.9
84.65
13,500
Homesfy Realty Ltd
140
140
140
300
Eleganz Interiors Ltd
76.7
80.35
74.75
25,000
EMA Partners India Ltd
81
81
80
3,000
Pelatro Ltd
310
311
310
900
Pentagon Rubber Ltd
67.2
67.2
67.2
1,000
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd
209.95
209.95
203
40,800
Phoenix Overseas Ltd
18
18.05
18
4,000
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd
404
410
394
3,600
Annapurna Swadisht Ltd
182.5
192
181.1
44,500
Anondita Medicare Ltd
867
867
849.95
6,000
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd
16.95
17.1
16.95
2,30,000
Bikewo Green Tech Ltd
20
20.8
20
14,000
Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited
124.95
133.9
118.55
47,000
Curis Lifesciences Ltd
112.1
114
109.1
8,000
Current Infraprojects Ltd
122.4
129.55
120.55
12,800
Danish Power Ltd
718.25
720
691.3
33,600
Marc Technocrats Ltd
69.2
69.2
68.9
8,400
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd
40.15
40.5
37.65
27,000
Marinetrans India Ltd
16.85
16.85
16.85
4,000
Mason Infratech Ltd
164
174.95
149
22,500
Master Components Ltd
345
350
345
1,000
N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd
50.15
54.7
50
72,000
Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd
27.7
28.3
27.7
6,000
P S Raj Steels Ltd
280
285
270
19,000
Pulz Electronics Ltd
26.6
27.4
26
26,000
Purple United Sales Ltd
303.9
325.05
300
21,000
Purv Flexipack Ltd
63.7
63.7
63.7
16,800
Pushpa Jewellers Ltd
125
127.7
124.5
42,000
Quality Foils (India) Ltd
38
38
38
2,000
QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd
80.55
81
80.5
4,000
Infinium Pharmachem Ltd
208.45
218.5
207.95
8,000
Influx Healthtech Ltd
234.85
235.95
228.6
34,200
Infollion Research Services Ltd
325.7
334
325
10,000
Gurunanak Agriculture India Ltd
31.25
31.25
31.25
11,200
Kaytex Fabrics Ltd
71.65
71.65
69
7,200
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd
129.4
130.05
122.25
48,500
KCK Industries Ltd
14.25
15
14
3,37,500
Kore Digital Ltd
148.25
148.25
140
16,950
Kundan Edifice Ltd
84
85
84
3,600
Ken Enterprises Ltd
37.65
37.85
36.05
14,400
Finbud Financial Services Ltd
108.85
114.4
102.9
16,000
FlySBS Aviation Ltd
451.4
453
425
26,800
Foce India Ltd
557
558
557
1,920
Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd
35
35
34.5
3,000
Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd
106.95
106.95
105
18,000
Agni Green Power Ltd.
21.5
22
21
50,000
A G Universal Ltd
68.75
72
68.4
54,000
Abhishek Integrations Ltd
35.95
35.95
35.95
3,000
Aimtron Electronics Ltd
971.65
971.65
908
98,600
Monolithisch India Ltd
465.95
467.8
448.4
25,750
Mono Pharmacare Ltd
13.3
13.3
13.3
2,000
MOS Utility Ltd
14.2
14.8
13.4
19,04,000
Vasa Denticity Ltd
384.05
392.95
379.95
52,500
Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd
117.3
117.3
117.3
1,500
Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd
28.35
28.75
28.35
4,000
Dhara Rail Projects Ltd
119
123
116.3
28,000
Dhariwalcorp Ltd
38.65
38.9
37.7
30,000
Docmode Health Technologies Ltd
40
40
40
800
Macobs Technologies Ltd
212.8
214.95
205
13,600
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd
190
200
172.35
11,600
Madhusudan Masala Ltd
155
155
155
1,000
Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd
191.1
199.5
191
20,000
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd
225
228
224.95
2,250
Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd
262
266.5
252.1
3,500
Ashapura Logistics Ltd
67.45
69.95
66.5
7,000
Ashwini Container Movers Ltd
142.55
144
141
10,000
Bulkcorp International Ltd
46
50
46
6,000
Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd
181
181
164
3,000
Rappid Valves India Ltd
284
284
280
2,400
OSEL Devices Ltd
644.8
647.7
609.25
20,800
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd
149.8
149.8
149.8
3,200
Barflex Polyfilms Ltd
59.9
60
58
30,000
Basilic Fly Studio Ltd
234.8
236.75
225.5
10,500
Baweja Studios Ltd
33.6
38
33.3
76,800
Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd
13.15
13.2
12.6
78,000
Neochem Bio Solutions Ltd
74.6
74.6
69.95
1,12,800
Nephro Care India Ltd
85.05
85.65
80
23,600
Neptune Petrochemicals Ltd
200
202
198
15,000
Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd
113.75
115
110.35
26,400
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd
51.45
54.95
51
35,400
Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd
178.7
178.7
178.7
2,500
Positron Energy Ltd
164.7
168.75
161
20,400
Picturepost Studios Ltd
7.75
7.95
7.55
27,000
Pramara Promotions Ltd
346.45
348
339
51,000
Pranik Logistics Ltd
48.2
50.95
48.2
3,200
Pratham EPC Projects Ltd
138
144.85
135
39,600
Indian Phosphate Ltd
54.3
55
54
12,000
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd
226.95
228.95
224.95
1,500
Matrix Geo Solutions Ltd
79.15
80.6
77.65
9,600
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd
40.45
40.45
38.25
6,000
Micropro Software Solutions Ltd
20.8
20.95
20.8
4,800
Esconet Technologies Ltd
131.45
137.4
131.45
11,600
Essen Speciality Films Ltd
137.75
145
136
45,720
Esprit Stones Ltd
66.05
67.75
66
12,800
Emkay Tools Ltd
956
970
956
450
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd
90.35
92
90
15,600
HP Telecom India Ltd
269.9
269.9
265
2,400
HRH Next Services Ltd
28.4
30
25.25
63,000
HVAX Technologies Ltd
857
869
845
1,800
IBL Finance Ltd
50.1
51.2
50.1
4,000
ABS Marine Services Ltd
192.6
200
185.05
80,000
Accent Microcell Ltd
438.7
455
435.1
27,000
Accord Synergy Ltd
38.25
38.25
38.25
2,000
Accretion Pharmaceuticals Ltd
77.85
77.85
76.85
3,600
Active Infrastructure Ltd
170.05
170.05
170.05
600
Addictive Learning Technology Ltd
88.85
88.85
81
22,500
Konstelec Engineers Ltd
40.6
40.6
40.6
2,000
Kontor Space Ltd
75
75
75
600
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd
120.85
120.85
120.85
2,750
Kotyark Industries Ltd
364.9
382
361
18,109
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd
177.35
186.95
175
21,000
Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd
966.55
975.55
953
62,727
Goldstar Power Ltd
7.1
7.45
7.1
67,500
Goyal Salt Ltd
124.5
124.5
118.8
4,800
GP Eco Solutions India Ltd
379.65
391
377.5
15,000
Graphisads Ltd
35.05
35.05
33.7
7,200
Dollex Agrotech Ltd
32.8
32.8
32.8
4,000
Divine Power Energy Ltd
445.55
446.05
422
41,000
Drone Destination Ltd
52.6
54.75
52.1
39,500
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd
113.55
113.55
113.55
800
Diensten Tech Ltd
108
108
95
3,600
Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd
127
132.1
126
8,000
DU Digital Global Ltd
36.9
36.9
34.5
10,000
Durlax Top Surface Ltd
50.55
50.8
49.9
46,000
Crop Life Science Ltd
46.5
46.5
46
4,000
Chaman Metallics Ltd
112
113
106.55
9,000
Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd
66.15
66.15
66.15
1,600
All E Technologies Ltd
178.2
180
173.5
23,600
Alpex Solar Ltd
1,021.7
1,040
1,005.05
1,07,200
Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd
59.9
59.9
57.1
7,500
Ambani Orgochem Ltd
135.15
135.15
135.15
1,000
Ambey Laboratories Ltd
22.1
22.5
21
1,04,000
Ganesh Infraworld Ltd
83.35
83.35
77.4
1,36,000
Ganga Bath Fittings Ltd
23.45
23.8
23.1
42,000
Grand Continent Hotels Ltd
93.3
101.95
91
95,400
Jyoti Global Plast Ltd
45
45.1
43.75
10,000
K2 Infragen Ltd
53.3
53.95
51
29,400
OBSC Perfection Ltd
320.75
329
311.45
43,600
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
314.55
321.9
314.55
22,400
Omfurn India Ltd
58.4
58.4
57.55
4,800
On Door Concepts Ltd
179
182
176
24,000
Lloyds Luxuries Ltd
80.3
80.3
73
81,000
Moving Media Entertainment Ltd
36.05
39.9
35
18,000
Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd
366.55
367
358
32,750
Arabian Petroleum Ltd
72.05
74.4
72.05
4,000
ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd
52.65
52.7
51.25
13,000
Arham Technologies Ltd
148.5
150
141
2,71,000
Arihant Academy Ltd
477
480
477
800
Refractory Shapes Ltd
46
46
46
2,000
Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd
637.25
642
624.5
3,500
Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd
201.5
201.5
201.5
4,000
Rexpro Enterprises Ltd
52.25
52.25
49.8
3,000
Atmastco Ltd
150.65
154.8
146
12,800
Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd
34.9
35.85
33.9
6,400
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd
20.45
20.45
19.05
10,000
Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd
40.4
42.4
40
28,800
Paramatrix Technologies Ltd
66.95
66.95
63.95
27,600
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd
39.9
39.9
39.9
1,200
Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd
12
12
12
8,000
Parin Enterprises Ltd
628.8
633
625
5,500
Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd
323
325
316.2
10,800
Party Cruisers Ltd
86
89
86
6,000
Blue Pebble Ltd
143.5
145
141.55
3,200
Blue Water Logistics Ltd
169
170
158.2
26,000
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd
40.9
40.9
40.85
1,600
Cool Caps Industries Ltd
32.55
33.05
32
92,500
C P S Shapers Ltd
940
940
940
1,200
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd
103.2
103.2
103.2
210
Iware Supplychain Services Ltd
241.9
241.9
235
13,200
Richa Info Systems Ltd
64
64
64
1,000
Rachana Infrastructure Ltd
35.1
35.5
34.75
10,800
Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd
16.75
16.85
16.75
4,800
RNFI Services Ltd
299
308.5
298
13,800
Renol Polychem Ltd
145
145
145
2,400
Swaraj Suiting Ltd
292.05
294.4
290.55
34,000
Swastik Pipe Ltd
21.1
21.1
18.95
42,000
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd
138.5
139.9
135.3
19,200
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd
113.15
116
112
2,568
Usha Financial Services Ltd
34.9
35
33.7
16,000
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd
230.15
232
220.05
1,39,800
Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd
45.5
45.55
45.5
12,000
Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd
426.15
451
420
8,100
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd
85.85
85.85
82.65
5,000
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd
465
465
465
125
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd
57.1
63.95
55.55
58,000
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd
407.75
409.95
396
27,800
Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd
109.7
112
109
81,000
V-Marc India Ltd
852.85
858
781
69,000
Voler Car Ltd
267.6
270
261
79,200
V R Infraspace Ltd
162.75
162.75
162.75
400
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd
26.75
26.75
26.75
3,000
Walpar Nutritions Ltd
42.25
42.25
42.25
2,000
Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd
32.35
32.35
30.85
6,400
Sar Televenture Ltd
165.5
169.35
163
1,56,000
S A Tech Software India Ltd
45.55
45.85
44.15
7,000
Thaai Casting Ltd
90.05
92
89
22,400
TechD Cybersecurity Ltd
578.5
584
566.6
22,200
Techera Engineering India Ltd
202
205.15
198.05
2,02,400
Trident Techlabs Ltd
235.6
235.6
228.3
28,750
Tejas Cargo India Ltd
270.65
276.35
265
2,000
Rulka Electricals Ltd
99.95
101
98
4,500
Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd
198.8
200
198.8
3,000
Sabar Flex India Ltd
4.75
5.15
4.75
60,000
S J Logistics (India) Ltd
315.95
321
305
42,000
SKP Bearing Industries Ltd
151.45
152
149
24,000
Slone Infosystems Ltd
221.3
223.05
215
6,000
Service Care Ltd
52.5
52.5
50.5
4,000
Supreme Facility Management Ltd
22.75
23.7
21.5
17,600
Veritaas Advertising Ltd
48
48
47
3,600
Vertexplus Technologies Ltd
81.6
81.6
81.6
1,800
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd
154
157.5
147.3
43,000
Viaz Tyres Ltd
60.5
60.5
58.25
10,000
Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd
17
18.2
16
3,75,000
Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd
43.95
43.95
43.9
1,000
Winsol Engineers Ltd
126
131.8
125
17,600
WOL 3D India Ltd
163
166.8
161
25,000
Womancart Ltd
193.25
198.6
190
13,200
Wise Travel India Ltd
104
109
99.2
20,500
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd
121
123
117
16,800
Yasons Chemex Care Ltd
10.1
10.65
10.1
9,000
Tunwal E-Motors Ltd
34.1
35.3
33.9
1,56,000
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd
100.75
100.75
100.75
4,000
Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd
143.85
146.75
143.5
23,000
Transwind Infrastructures Ltd
17.65
17.65
17.65
4,000
Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd
407.6
409.95
388
46,800
Sunrest Lifescience Ltd
37
37
37
1,600
Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd
41.05
42.7
40
25,600
Sona Machinery Ltd
45.1
45.1
44.85
16,000
Sonu Infratech Ltd
56.8
56.8
56.8
1,500
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd
107
107
106
2,400
Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd
140
142
138.1
18,000
S D Retail Ltd
85
85
85
1,000
Vinsys IT Services India Ltd
336.95
347.4
332.05
84,500
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd
1,060.3
1,084.9
1,022
12,500
Visaman Global Sales Ltd
122.75
122.75
122.75
2,000
Signoria Creation Ltd
63
63
62.95
18,000
Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd
133
133
133
2,000
Silky Overseas Ltd
144
144
144
800
Tankup Engineers Ltd
599.95
600
590
5,000
Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd
59
59
57
2,250
Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd
11.6
12.4
11.45
5,56,000
Saj Hotels Ltd
41.65
41.65
41.65
2,000
Samay Project Services Ltd
37.2
37.2
37.2
8,000
Beacon Trusteeship Ltd
85.3
85.3
83.5
14,000
Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd
119
119
115.45
30,400
Exim Routes Ltd
149.15
159.85
147.55
52,800
Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd
11.85
12.1
11.5
33,600
Dar Credit & Capital Ltd
41.95
41.95
40
8,000
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd
64.4
65.5
61.6
14,400
Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd
22.45
22.6
21.6
13,200
Deem Roll-Tech Ltd
41.05
41.05
41.05
1,000
Delaplex Ltd
108.95
108.95
104
3,600
Delta Autocorp Ltd
49.5
50
44.5
67,000
De Neers Tools Ltd
169.25
174.9
162.75
6,600
Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd
119.5
119.8
105.1
6,300
Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd
164
164.5
147
7,000
Encompass Design India Ltd
272.5
280
269.05
27,600
Enfuse Solutions Ltd
185
193
185
7,200
Lakshya Powertech Ltd
115
115
101
93,600
Lamosaic India Ltd
25.6
25.95
25
7,200
Maitreya Medicare Ltd
169.2
171.9
168.05
9,200
Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd
26.5
26.5
26.5
1,500
Mangalam Alloys Ltd
40.55
40.55
39.05
4,800
Manav Infra Projects Ltd
37.35
37.35
37.35
16,000
Plada Infotech Services Ltd
10.8
10.8
10.8
6,000
Quadpro ITeS Ltd
1.9
1.9
1.9
12,000
Quest Laboratories Ltd
115.7
115.7
111.7
2,48,400
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd
30.75
30.75
30
2,500
QVC Exports Ltd
26.5
27.8
25.4
8,000
Radiowalla Network Ltd
32.1
32.1
32.1
4,800
Rajputana Industries Ltd
79.5
82.4
79.5
22,500
Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd
234.75
249
220
81,500
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd
133.85
133.85
133.85
3,200
Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd
44.8
47
44.65
12,800
Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd
43.05
43.05
43.05
2,000
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd
40.7
40.7
40.7
1,600
Munish Forge Ltd
71
72.85
70.25
27,600
Balaji Phosphates Ltd
109
109
109
1,000
Solve Plastic Products Ltd
17.75
17.75
17.75
4,800
Dynamic Services & Security Ltd
138.9
138.9
138.9
500
E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd
196
199
187
1,32,800
Ecoline Exim Ltd
121.85
121.85
121.85
1,000
Eppeltone Engineers Ltd
119.5
122
113.25
52,000
E Factor Experiences Ltd
225.75
232.5
223
64,000
Effwa Infra & Research Ltd
222.5
228
214.2
6,400
Electro Force (India) Ltd
29
29.5
27
28,800
Chetana Education Ltd
41.05
41.1
40.3
8,000
Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd
54.85
54.85
53.5
4,800
Precision Metaliks Ltd
7.25
7.6
6.95
44,000
Premium Plast Ltd
37
37
36
15,000
Presstonic Engineering Ltd
36
36
36
8,000
Prime Cable Industries Limited
96.15
102
93
2,30,400
Pritika Engineering Components Ltd
51.05
51.05
51.05
2,000
Prizor Viztech Ltd
468.75
468.75
468.75
17,200
Premier Roadlines Ltd
62.5
62.5
60.75
7,000
Pro FX Tech Ltd
70
70
69.5
16,000
Prolife Industries Ltd
59.3
59.3
59.3
500
P.E. Analytics Ltd
200.65
201.9
185
9,000
Proventus Agrocom Ltd
1,317.1
1,325
1,275
1,120
Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd
316.05
318
303
96,600
Globe International Carriers Ltd
40.32
41.75
39.2
15,46,784
Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd
158.65
158.65
158.65
500
Maxposure Ltd
42
43.7
40
31,000
Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd
395.7
395.7
380
87,200
Mayasheel Ventures Ltd
57
57
55.45
9,000
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd
57.1
59.8
52.5
10,850
Kabra Jewels Ltd
101.7
105.8
92.3
39,000
KKV Agro Powers Ltd
614
614
614
171
Kaushalya Logistics Ltd
42.45
42.5
41.2
4,000
Kody Technolab Ltd
760
772
757.55
3,900
Newmalayalam Steel Ltd
24.9
24.95
23.9
6,400
Interiors & More Ltd
180
180
180
600
Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd
90.05
95
90
10,200
Inspire Films Ltd
9.6
9.6
9.6
6,000
Integrity Infrabuild Developers Ltd
115.25
115.5
115
2,400
Invicta Diagnostic Ltd
73.2
73.2
73.2
1,600
Fonebox Retail Ltd
64.8
64.8
64.8
1,000
Forcas Studio Ltd
100
100
100
6,400
Forge Auto International Ltd
90.5
90.5
90.5
20,400
Freshara Agro Exports Ltd
194.55
194.55
189.95
24,600
Frog Innovations Ltd
173.15
185
172.1
19,600
Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd
187.25
187.25
187
9,600
Gajanand International Ltd
8.5
9.4
8.3
21,000
ANB Metal Cast Ltd
464.95
472.9
450
12,000
Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd
110.05
110.05
110.05
1,000
Amiable Logistics India Ltd
82.9
83.95
56.5
8,000
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd
142
147
140.65
18,400
Aeron Composites Ltd
97.85
99
94.2
16,000
Aesthetik Engineers Ltd
84.1
89.05
84
8,000
Onyx Biotec Ltd
32.55
37.7
32.55
8,000
Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd
79.95
80.5
78.5
22,400
Oriana Power Ltd
2,021.15
2,027
1,970
63,900
Naman Industries Proxima Limited
58.4
58.45
54.65
12,800
Namo eWaste Management Ltd
179.9
185
170
75,200
Kalana Ispat Ltd
24.35
24.35
24.35
10,000
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd
137.15
140
135
21,000
Karnika Industries Ltd
135.95
136
130
11,000
Kataria Industries Ltd
117.1
119.6
115.05
12,600
Digikore Studios Ltd
70.4
74.8
68.9
83,600
Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd
13.5
14.15
13.05
24,000
Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd
307
313
291
32,000
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd
29.55
29.55
29.45
1,48,000
D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd
76.8
76.8
69.95
4,500
Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd
20.7
20.75
20.1
24,000
Abha Power and Steel Ltd
28
28
27.75
6,400
ANI Integrated Services Ltd
58.9
61.7
58.9
7,800
Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd
72.05
74.1
72.05
3,000
Akiko Global Services Ltd
202.6
209
199
22,400
Alcokraft Distillery Ltd
80
80
80
1,250
Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd
15.75
15.75
15.25
2,000
Indifra Ltd
12.4
12.85
12.3
8,000
Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd
215
217
215
1,000
Identical Brains Studios Ltd
21
21.3
20.2
16,000
Indian Emulsifiers Ltd
85.55
85.9
82
27,500
Newjaisa Technologies Ltd
26.15
26.15
25.45
31,500
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd
75
75
73.15
25,500
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd
37.25
37.25
37.25
2,000
Brace Port Logistics Ltd
58.85
58.85
55.55
4,800
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd
379.9
380.45
379.9
2,000
Greenchef Appliances Ltd
50.95
51.5
48.3
12,000
Greenleaf Envirotech Ltd
79.6
79.6
79
42,000
Gretex Industries Ltd
294.75
295
292.05
8,250
Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd
85.7
85.7
85.7
1,600
Arunaya Organics Ltd
19.05
19.05
18.35
8,000
Arvind Port & Infra Ltd
35.5
35.5
34
10,500
GSM Foils Ltd
207
211
199
49,000
Globesecure Technologies Ltd
34.35
34.35
34.35
2,000
Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd
13.7
13.7
12.75
22,000
Milton Industries Ltd
50.3
50.3
50.3
4,400
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd
171.25
175
152.55
9,500
ROX Hi-Tech Ltd
39.2
39.9
36.5
49,600
Royal Arc Electrodes Ltd
153.1
153.1
153.1
1,200
Apex Ecotech Ltd
110.95
111.5
109
24,000
Aprameya Engineering Ltd
237.5
240
237
73,500
RBM Infracon Ltd
412.45
429
405
18,400
Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd
98.9
100
93
96,800
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd
23.5
23.5
23.5
3,000
Readymix Construction Machinery Ltd
92.75
96
91
14,000
Avi Ansh Textile Ltd
110.8
113
110
12,000
AVP Infracon Ltd
104.7
104.7
100
68,800
Patil Automation Ltd
170.6
172.5
154.85
91,800
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd
87.75
89.05
87.5
4,500
Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
260.95
263
245
18,000
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd
174
175
171
2,000
Jainik Power Cables Ltd
132
134
130
24,000
Jakharia Fabric Ltd
60.5
60.5
60.5
2,400
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd
1.8
1.8
1.8
3,000
Jay Bee Laminations Ltd
113.25
117
111
34,500
Jayesh Logistics Ltd
175
180
175
4,000
Enser Communications Ltd
16.35
16.35
16.35
5,000
Envirotech Systems Ltd
107.2
109
106.05
15,000
EPW India Ltd
114
118.9
111
13,200
MCON Rasayan India Ltd
52.5
53.65
52.45
18,000
Marvel Decor Ltd
53
55.85
52
9,000
Medicamen Organics Ltd
28.1
29.95
27.5
76,000
Medistep Healthcare Ltd
19.45
19.45
18.55
27,000
Mega Flex Plastics Ltd
152.15
152.15
152.15
3,000
Megatherm Induction Ltd
243.5
244
236
26,000
ASL Industries Ltd
88.65
88.65
88.65
6,000
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd
13.4
13.4
12.55
4,000
ATC Energies System Ltd
32
32
31.4
45,600
Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd
22.55
22.55
21.5
14,000
Crayons Advertising Ltd
36.5
37.6
34.5
11,000
Clear Secured Services Ltd
106.75
108.95
106
19,000
Grill Splendour Services Ltd
116.55
116.55
114
3,600
Committed Cargo Care Ltd
258.7
258.7
244.5
1,600
Connplex Cinemas Ltd
272.15
275
263.75
72,000
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd
14.95
14.95
14.95
6,666
Ishan International Ltd
0.75
0.8
0.75
7,68,000
Italian Edibles Ltd
36.85
36.85
36.7
8,000
Net Avenue Technologies Ltd
5
5
4.95
24,000
Cedaar Textile Ltd
28.05
28.05
28.05
3,000
Cellecor Gadgets Ltd
31
32
30.35
2,88,000
Cell Point (India) Ltd
17.5
18
17
18,000
BEW Engineering Ltd
86.1
88.2
84.55
26,000
Bhadora Industries Ltd
68.1
71
67
21,600
Felix Industries Ltd
189.5
196
188
59,000
Fidel Softech Ltd
144.9
144.9
137
4,000
C2C Advanced Systems Ltd
471.75
476.95
461.5
1,36,050
Cadsys (India) Ltd
50.3
50.3
48
2,000
Canarys Automations Ltd
22.7
23.9
22.7
32,000
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd
93.05
93.05
93.05
21,000
Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd
4.65
4.65
4.65
4,000
Vdeal System Ltd
186
200.95
175.1
21,000
Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd
124.8
124.8
113
3,500
Vels Film International Ltd
65.75
65.75
63
2,400
Teerth Gopicon Ltd
33.65
33.65
33.65
13,400
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd
15.55
15.55
15.55
3,000
Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd
42.9
42.9
42
12,000
Yudiz Solutions Ltd
29.65
29.65
29.65
800
Zeal Global Services Ltd
89.85
97
80
7,800
Zenith Drugs Ltd
43
43.6
42.55
7,200
Z-Tech (India) Ltd
559.15
569
545
14,700
Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd
26.8
26.8
26.8
1,200
Sheel Biotech Ltd
50.3
51.3
46.55
10,000
Sheetal Universal Ltd
255.8
256
246.3
9,000
Shera Energy Ltd
131
133.5
124.7
34,000
Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd
122.05
125.9
121.5
1,29,000
Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd
55.75
55.75
51.1
12,000
Shivashrit Foods Ltd
124
125
124
6,000
Studio LSD Ltd
14.7
15
14.15
1,06,000
Suba Hotels Ltd
138.2
138.8
132.5
1,02,000
United Heat Transfer Ltd
58.6
60.5
58.6
22,000
Uma Converter Ltd
18.25
18.25
18.25
4,000
Unihealth Hospitals Ltd
460.95
460.95
435
53,000
Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd
28
28
27.85
8,000
Happy Square Outsourcing Services Ltd
37.95
37.95
37
3,200
Tridhya Tech Ltd
9.2
9.2
9.2
15,000
Shivalic Power Control Ltd
79.95
81.9
78
34,800
SPEB Adhesives Ltd
55
55.9
55
2,12,000
Spectrum Talent Management Ltd
60.8
61
60
1,10,400
SPP Polymer Ltd
13.3
13.3
13
4,000
SP Refractories Ltd
104.65
104.65
104.65
800
Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd
115.95
115.95
114
6,000
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd
208.85
212
203.5
1,05,000
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd
126.35
126.35
121.45
7,000
Trom Industries Ltd
72.95
72.95
72.65
2,400
Trust Fintech Ltd
42.05
42.2
40.8
6,000
TSC India Ltd
38.8
39.6
38.75
6,000
Sati Poly Plast Ltd
32.2
32.2
30.5
8,500
Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd
196.65
219.8
196
1,44,000
Sattva Engineering Construction Ltd
66.95
69.85
66.35
40,000
Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd
138.1
138.65
136.15
4,800
Sawaliya Food Products Ltd
304.05
319
297
63,600
Smarten Power Systems Ltd
60.35
62.9
57.8
96,000
SMVD Poly Pack Ltd
11.2
11.2
11.2
4,040
Snehaa Organics Ltd
46.9
46.9
45
15,000
Sundrex Oil Company Ltd
29.7
33
29.7
14,400
Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd
250.15
258.45
243
42,000
Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd
22.5
22.5
22.5
9,600
Shri Techtex Ltd
60
60
58
4,000
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd
26.45
27.15
25.65
18,000
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd
311
321
304.5
2,700
Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd
71.9
76.3
71.8
36,000
Siddhi Cotspin Ltd
30.9
31.4
29.9
8,400
Siddhika Coatings Ltd
219
219
219
1,000
Sungarner Energies Ltd
189
189
189
600
Sellowrap Industries Ltd
75
75
72
6,400
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd
168
179
163
18,500
Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd
40
40
39.7
6,400
Vital Chemtech Ltd
66.15
66.15
64.99
11,753
Viviana Power Tech Ltd
754.15
760
730
32,000
Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd
76
76
76
1,600
V.L.Infraprojects Ltd
22.05
23.85
21.25
43,500
Taurian MPS Ltd
251.55
255
240
41,600
TBI Corn Ltd
72.05
75.7
70.5
36,000
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd
290.4
294.8
285
25,600
Vigor Plast India Ltd
64
64.9
60
16,000
Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd
69.4
69.4
69
12,000
Vilas Transcore Ltd
414.1
423
408.05
30,250
Vilin Bio Med Ltd
37.95
37.95
37.95
4,000
Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd
54
54
49.95
6,000
Synoptics Technologies Ltd
50.7
50.7
50.7
1,200
Systango Technologies Ltd
281.25
290
280
18,800
TAC Infosec Ltd
561.9
571
554
1,44,600
Rama Telecom Ltd
87.5
88.5
86
10,000
Sacheerome Ltd
384.2
410
384.2
67,200
Sadhav Shipping Ltd
111.95
113.5
110.45
9,600
Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Ltd
238.25
248
237.95
37,000
Sahaj Solar Ltd
144.55
149.5
140
43,600
Sahana Systems Ltd
860.7
894.5
848
25,875
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd
248.7
250
241
46,000
Sangani Hospitals Ltd
44
44
44
1,500
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