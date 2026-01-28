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Nifty SME Emerge

Nifty SME Emerge SHARE PRICE

13,415.85

(339.8)negative-bottom arrow(2.59%)

15 Apr , 2026 | 04:14 PM

Open

13,175

Prev. Close

13,076.05

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0.24

PE

20.44

PB

20.44

13,175

Select price range

13,422.25

Performance

One Week (%)

6.83

One Month (%)

9.04

One Year (%)

-3.48

YTD (%)

12.09

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Nifty SME Emerge LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd

61

62.85

61

16,000

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd

88.1

89

88

8,400

Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd

170.45

180

169.6

1,46,400

Chamunda Electrical Ltd

42.2

42.2

40.85

12,000

Chandan Healthcare Ltd

264.2

265

256.05

31,200

Chavda Infra Ltd

98.95

99.5

96.55

14,000

Global Pet Industries Ltd

108.95

108.95

108.95

750

Galaxy Medicare Ltd

20.2

20.2

20.2

10,000

Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd

35.85

35.85

34.25

50,000

JFL Life Sciences Ltd

9.6

9.6

9.25

18,000

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd

5.4

5.4

5.4

24,000

M.V.K. Agro Food Product Ltd

536.15

550

522.3

12,000

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd

81.25

84.9

80

16,800

Baba Food Processing India Ltd

28.45

28.5

26.65

28,800

B.A.G. Convergence Ltd

107.65

111.5

105.4

41,600

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd

558.05

584

531.45

62,250

Hoac Foods India Ltd

437.6

442

435

4,500

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd

87.9

87.9

84.65

13,500

Homesfy Realty Ltd

140

140

140

300

Eleganz Interiors Ltd

76.7

80.35

74.75

25,000

EMA Partners India Ltd

81

81

80

3,000

Pelatro Ltd

310

311

310

900

Pentagon Rubber Ltd

67.2

67.2

67.2

1,000

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd

209.95

209.95

203

40,800

Phoenix Overseas Ltd

18

18.05

18

4,000

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd

404

410

394

3,600

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd

182.5

192

181.1

44,500

Anondita Medicare Ltd

867

867

849.95

6,000

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd

16.95

17.1

16.95

2,30,000

Bikewo Green Tech Ltd

20

20.8

20

14,000

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited

124.95

133.9

118.55

47,000

Curis Lifesciences Ltd

112.1

114

109.1

8,000

Current Infraprojects Ltd

122.4

129.55

120.55

12,800

Danish Power Ltd

718.25

720

691.3

33,600

Marc Technocrats Ltd

69.2

69.2

68.9

8,400

Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd

40.15

40.5

37.65

27,000

Marinetrans India Ltd

16.85

16.85

16.85

4,000

Mason Infratech Ltd

164

174.95

149

22,500

Master Components Ltd

345

350

345

1,000

N R Vandana Tex Industries Ltd

50.15

54.7

50

72,000

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd

27.7

28.3

27.7

6,000

P S Raj Steels Ltd

280

285

270

19,000

Pulz Electronics Ltd

26.6

27.4

26

26,000

Purple United Sales Ltd

303.9

325.05

300

21,000

Purv Flexipack Ltd

63.7

63.7

63.7

16,800

Pushpa Jewellers Ltd

125

127.7

124.5

42,000

Quality Foils (India) Ltd

38

38

38

2,000

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd

80.55

81

80.5

4,000

Infinium Pharmachem Ltd

208.45

218.5

207.95

8,000

Influx Healthtech Ltd

234.85

235.95

228.6

34,200

Infollion Research Services Ltd

325.7

334

325

10,000

Gurunanak Agriculture India Ltd

31.25

31.25

31.25

11,200

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd

71.65

71.65

69

7,200

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd

129.4

130.05

122.25

48,500

KCK Industries Ltd

14.25

15

14

3,37,500

Kore Digital Ltd

148.25

148.25

140

16,950

Kundan Edifice Ltd

84

85

84

3,600

Ken Enterprises Ltd

37.65

37.85

36.05

14,400

Finbud Financial Services Ltd

108.85

114.4

102.9

16,000

FlySBS Aviation Ltd

451.4

453

425

26,800

Foce India Ltd

557

558

557

1,920

Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd

35

35

34.5

3,000

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd

106.95

106.95

105

18,000

Agni Green Power Ltd.

21.5

22

21

50,000

A G Universal Ltd

68.75

72

68.4

54,000

Abhishek Integrations Ltd

35.95

35.95

35.95

3,000

Aimtron Electronics Ltd

971.65

971.65

908

98,600

Monolithisch India Ltd

465.95

467.8

448.4

25,750

Mono Pharmacare Ltd

13.3

13.3

13.3

2,000

MOS Utility Ltd

14.2

14.8

13.4

19,04,000

Vasa Denticity Ltd

384.05

392.95

379.95

52,500

Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd

117.3

117.3

117.3

1,500

Dhanlaxmi Crop Science Ltd

28.35

28.75

28.35

4,000

Dhara Rail Projects Ltd

119

123

116.3

28,000

Dhariwalcorp Ltd

38.65

38.9

37.7

30,000

Docmode Health Technologies Ltd

40

40

40

800

Macobs Technologies Ltd

212.8

214.95

205

13,600

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd

190

200

172.35

11,600

Madhusudan Masala Ltd

155

155

155

1,000

Magson Retail and Distribution Ltd

191.1

199.5

191

20,000

Mahickra Chemicals Ltd

225

228

224.95

2,250

Ascom Leasing & Investments Ltd

262

266.5

252.1

3,500

Ashapura Logistics Ltd

67.45

69.95

66.5

7,000

Ashwini Container Movers Ltd

142.55

144

141

10,000

Bulkcorp International Ltd

46

50

46

6,000

Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd

181

181

164

3,000

Rappid Valves India Ltd

284

284

280

2,400

OSEL Devices Ltd

644.8

647.7

609.25

20,800

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Ltd

149.8

149.8

149.8

3,200

Barflex Polyfilms Ltd

59.9

60

58

30,000

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd

234.8

236.75

225.5

10,500

Baweja Studios Ltd

33.6

38

33.3

76,800

Neelam Linens and Garments (India) Ltd

13.15

13.2

12.6

78,000

Neochem Bio Solutions Ltd

74.6

74.6

69.95

1,12,800

Nephro Care India Ltd

85.05

85.65

80

23,600

Neptune Petrochemicals Ltd

200

202

198

15,000

Nikita Greentech Recycling Ltd

113.75

115

110.35

26,400

Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd

51.45

54.95

51

35,400

Polysil Irrigation Systems Ltd

178.7

178.7

178.7

2,500

Positron Energy Ltd

164.7

168.75

161

20,400

Picturepost Studios Ltd

7.75

7.95

7.55

27,000

Pramara Promotions Ltd

346.45

348

339

51,000

Pranik Logistics Ltd

48.2

50.95

48.2

3,200

Pratham EPC Projects Ltd

138

144.85

135

39,600

Indian Phosphate Ltd

54.3

55

54

12,000

Integrated Personnel Services Ltd

226.95

228.95

224.95

1,500

Matrix Geo Solutions Ltd

79.15

80.6

77.65

9,600

Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd

40.45

40.45

38.25

6,000

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd

20.8

20.95

20.8

4,800

Esconet Technologies Ltd

131.45

137.4

131.45

11,600

Essen Speciality Films Ltd

137.75

145

136

45,720

Esprit Stones Ltd

66.05

67.75

66

12,800

Emkay Tools Ltd

956

970

956

450

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd

90.35

92

90

15,600

HP Telecom India Ltd

269.9

269.9

265

2,400

HRH Next Services Ltd

28.4

30

25.25

63,000

HVAX Technologies Ltd

857

869

845

1,800

IBL Finance Ltd

50.1

51.2

50.1

4,000

ABS Marine Services Ltd

192.6

200

185.05

80,000

Accent Microcell Ltd

438.7

455

435.1

27,000

Accord Synergy Ltd

38.25

38.25

38.25

2,000

Accretion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

77.85

77.85

76.85

3,600

Active Infrastructure Ltd

170.05

170.05

170.05

600

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd

88.85

88.85

81

22,500

Konstelec Engineers Ltd

40.6

40.6

40.6

2,000

Kontor Space Ltd

75

75

75

600

Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd

120.85

120.85

120.85

2,750

Kotyark Industries Ltd

364.9

382

361

18,109

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

177.35

186.95

175

21,000

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd

966.55

975.55

953

62,727

Goldstar Power Ltd

7.1

7.45

7.1

67,500

Goyal Salt Ltd

124.5

124.5

118.8

4,800

GP Eco Solutions India Ltd

379.65

391

377.5

15,000

Graphisads Ltd

35.05

35.05

33.7

7,200

Dollex Agrotech Ltd

32.8

32.8

32.8

4,000

Divine Power Energy Ltd

445.55

446.05

422

41,000

Drone Destination Ltd

52.6

54.75

52.1

39,500

DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd

113.55

113.55

113.55

800

Diensten Tech Ltd

108

108

95

3,600

Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd

127

132.1

126

8,000

DU Digital Global Ltd

36.9

36.9

34.5

10,000

Durlax Top Surface Ltd

50.55

50.8

49.9

46,000

Crop Life Science Ltd

46.5

46.5

46

4,000

Chaman Metallics Ltd

112

113

106.55

9,000

Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd

66.15

66.15

66.15

1,600

All E Technologies Ltd

178.2

180

173.5

23,600

Alpex Solar Ltd

1,021.7

1,040

1,005.05

1,07,200

Aluwind Infra-Tech Ltd

59.9

59.9

57.1

7,500

Ambani Orgochem Ltd

135.15

135.15

135.15

1,000

Ambey Laboratories Ltd

22.1

22.5

21

1,04,000

Ganesh Infraworld Ltd

83.35

83.35

77.4

1,36,000

Ganga Bath Fittings Ltd

23.45

23.8

23.1

42,000

Grand Continent Hotels Ltd

93.3

101.95

91

95,400

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd

45

45.1

43.75

10,000

K2 Infragen Ltd

53.3

53.95

51

29,400

OBSC Perfection Ltd

320.75

329

311.45

43,600

OneClick Logistics India Ltd

314.55

321.9

314.55

22,400

Omfurn India Ltd

58.4

58.4

57.55

4,800

On Door Concepts Ltd

179

182

176

24,000

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd

80.3

80.3

73

81,000

Moving Media Entertainment Ltd

36.05

39.9

35

18,000

Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd

366.55

367

358

32,750

Arabian Petroleum Ltd

72.05

74.4

72.05

4,000

ARC Insulation & Insulators Ltd

52.65

52.7

51.25

13,000

Arham Technologies Ltd

148.5

150

141

2,71,000

Arihant Academy Ltd

477

480

477

800

Refractory Shapes Ltd

46

46

46

2,000

Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd

637.25

642

624.5

3,500

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd

201.5

201.5

201.5

4,000

Rexpro Enterprises Ltd

52.25

52.25

49.8

3,000

Atmastco Ltd

150.65

154.8

146

12,800

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd

34.9

35.85

33.9

6,400

Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd

20.45

20.45

19.05

10,000

Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd

40.4

42.4

40

28,800

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd

66.95

66.95

63.95

27,600

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd

39.9

39.9

39.9

1,200

Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd

12

12

12

8,000

Parin Enterprises Ltd

628.8

633

625

5,500

Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd

323

325

316.2

10,800

Party Cruisers Ltd

86

89

86

6,000

Blue Pebble Ltd

143.5

145

141.55

3,200

Blue Water Logistics Ltd

169

170

158.2

26,000

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd

40.9

40.9

40.85

1,600

Cool Caps Industries Ltd

32.55

33.05

32

92,500

C P S Shapers Ltd

940

940

940

1,200

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd

103.2

103.2

103.2

210

Iware Supplychain Services Ltd

241.9

241.9

235

13,200

Richa Info Systems Ltd

64

64

64

1,000

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd

35.1

35.5

34.75

10,800

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd

16.75

16.85

16.75

4,800

RNFI Services Ltd

299

308.5

298

13,800

Renol Polychem Ltd

145

145

145

2,400

Swaraj Suiting Ltd

292.05

294.4

290.55

34,000

Swastik Pipe Ltd

21.1

21.1

18.95

42,000

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd

138.5

139.9

135.3

19,200

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd

113.15

116

112

2,568

Usha Financial Services Ltd

34.9

35

33.7

16,000

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd

230.15

232

220.05

1,39,800

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd

45.5

45.55

45.5

12,000

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd

426.15

451

420

8,100

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd

85.85

85.85

82.65

5,000

Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd

465

465

465

125

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd

57.1

63.95

55.55

58,000

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd

407.75

409.95

396

27,800

Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd

109.7

112

109

81,000

V-Marc India Ltd

852.85

858

781

69,000

Voler Car Ltd

267.6

270

261

79,200

V R Infraspace Ltd

162.75

162.75

162.75

400

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd

26.75

26.75

26.75

3,000

Walpar Nutritions Ltd

42.25

42.25

42.25

2,000

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd

32.35

32.35

30.85

6,400

Sar Televenture Ltd

165.5

169.35

163

1,56,000

S A Tech Software India Ltd

45.55

45.85

44.15

7,000

Thaai Casting Ltd

90.05

92

89

22,400

TechD Cybersecurity Ltd

578.5

584

566.6

22,200

Techera Engineering India Ltd

202

205.15

198.05

2,02,400

Trident Techlabs Ltd

235.6

235.6

228.3

28,750

Tejas Cargo India Ltd

270.65

276.35

265

2,000

Rulka Electricals Ltd

99.95

101

98

4,500

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd

198.8

200

198.8

3,000

Sabar Flex India Ltd

4.75

5.15

4.75

60,000

S J Logistics (India) Ltd

315.95

321

305

42,000

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd

151.45

152

149

24,000

Slone Infosystems Ltd

221.3

223.05

215

6,000

Service Care Ltd

52.5

52.5

50.5

4,000

Supreme Facility Management Ltd

22.75

23.7

21.5

17,600

Veritaas Advertising Ltd

48

48

47

3,600

Vertexplus Technologies Ltd

81.6

81.6

81.6

1,800

Virtual Galaxy Infotech Ltd

154

157.5

147.3

43,000

Viaz Tyres Ltd

60.5

60.5

58.25

10,000

Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd

17

18.2

16

3,75,000

Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd

43.95

43.95

43.9

1,000

Winsol Engineers Ltd

126

131.8

125

17,600

WOL 3D India Ltd

163

166.8

161

25,000

Womancart Ltd

193.25

198.6

190

13,200

Wise Travel India Ltd

104

109

99.2

20,500

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd

121

123

117

16,800

Yasons Chemex Care Ltd

10.1

10.65

10.1

9,000

Tunwal E-Motors Ltd

34.1

35.3

33.9

1,56,000

Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd

100.75

100.75

100.75

4,000

Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd

143.85

146.75

143.5

23,000

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd

17.65

17.65

17.65

4,000

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd

407.6

409.95

388

46,800

Sunrest Lifescience Ltd

37

37

37

1,600

Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd

41.05

42.7

40

25,600

Sona Machinery Ltd

45.1

45.1

44.85

16,000

Sonu Infratech Ltd

56.8

56.8

56.8

1,500

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd

107

107

106

2,400

Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd

140

142

138.1

18,000

S D Retail Ltd

85

85

85

1,000

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd

336.95

347.4

332.05

84,500

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd

1,060.3

1,084.9

1,022

12,500

Visaman Global Sales Ltd

122.75

122.75

122.75

2,000

Signoria Creation Ltd

63

63

62.95

18,000

Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd

133

133

133

2,000

Silky Overseas Ltd

144

144

144

800

Tankup Engineers Ltd

599.95

600

590

5,000

Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd

59

59

57

2,250

Sameera Agro and Infra Ltd

11.6

12.4

11.45

5,56,000

Saj Hotels Ltd

41.65

41.65

41.65

2,000

Samay Project Services Ltd

37.2

37.2

37.2

8,000

Beacon Trusteeship Ltd

85.3

85.3

83.5

14,000

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd

119

119

115.45

30,400

Exim Routes Ltd

149.15

159.85

147.55

52,800

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd

11.85

12.1

11.5

33,600

Dar Credit & Capital Ltd

41.95

41.95

40

8,000

DCG Cables & Wires Ltd

64.4

65.5

61.6

14,400

Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd

22.45

22.6

21.6

13,200

Deem Roll-Tech Ltd

41.05

41.05

41.05

1,000

Delaplex Ltd

108.95

108.95

104

3,600

Delta Autocorp Ltd

49.5

50

44.5

67,000

De Neers Tools Ltd

169.25

174.9

162.75

6,600

Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd

119.5

119.8

105.1

6,300

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd

164

164.5

147

7,000

Encompass Design India Ltd

272.5

280

269.05

27,600

Enfuse Solutions Ltd

185

193

185

7,200

Lakshya Powertech Ltd

115

115

101

93,600

Lamosaic India Ltd

25.6

25.95

25

7,200

Maitreya Medicare Ltd

169.2

171.9

168.05

9,200

Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd

26.5

26.5

26.5

1,500

Mangalam Alloys Ltd

40.55

40.55

39.05

4,800

Manav Infra Projects Ltd

37.35

37.35

37.35

16,000

Plada Infotech Services Ltd

10.8

10.8

10.8

6,000

Quadpro ITeS Ltd

1.9

1.9

1.9

12,000

Quest Laboratories Ltd

115.7

115.7

111.7

2,48,400

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd

30.75

30.75

30

2,500

QVC Exports Ltd

26.5

27.8

25.4

8,000

Radiowalla Network Ltd

32.1

32.1

32.1

4,800

Rajputana Industries Ltd

79.5

82.4

79.5

22,500

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd

234.75

249

220

81,500

Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd

133.85

133.85

133.85

3,200

Manas Polymers & Energies Ltd

44.8

47

44.65

12,800

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd

43.05

43.05

43.05

2,000

Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd

40.7

40.7

40.7

1,600

Munish Forge Ltd

71

72.85

70.25

27,600

Balaji Phosphates Ltd

109

109

109

1,000

Solve Plastic Products Ltd

17.75

17.75

17.75

4,800

Dynamic Services & Security Ltd

138.9

138.9

138.9

500

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd

196

199

187

1,32,800

Ecoline Exim Ltd

121.85

121.85

121.85

1,000

Eppeltone Engineers Ltd

119.5

122

113.25

52,000

E Factor Experiences Ltd

225.75

232.5

223

64,000

Effwa Infra & Research Ltd

222.5

228

214.2

6,400

Electro Force (India) Ltd

29

29.5

27

28,800

Chetana Education Ltd

41.05

41.1

40.3

8,000

Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd

54.85

54.85

53.5

4,800

Precision Metaliks Ltd

7.25

7.6

6.95

44,000

Premium Plast Ltd

37

37

36

15,000

Presstonic Engineering Ltd

36

36

36

8,000

Prime Cable Industries Limited

96.15

102

93

2,30,400

Pritika Engineering Components Ltd

51.05

51.05

51.05

2,000

Prizor Viztech Ltd

468.75

468.75

468.75

17,200

Premier Roadlines Ltd

62.5

62.5

60.75

7,000

Pro FX Tech Ltd

70

70

69.5

16,000

Prolife Industries Ltd

59.3

59.3

59.3

500

P.E. Analytics Ltd

200.65

201.9

185

9,000

Proventus Agrocom Ltd

1,317.1

1,325

1,275

1,120

Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd

316.05

318

303

96,600

Globe International Carriers Ltd

40.32

41.75

39.2

15,46,784

Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd

158.65

158.65

158.65

500

Maxposure Ltd

42

43.7

40

31,000

Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd

395.7

395.7

380

87,200

Mayasheel Ventures Ltd

57

57

55.45

9,000

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd

57.1

59.8

52.5

10,850

Kabra Jewels Ltd

101.7

105.8

92.3

39,000

KKV Agro Powers Ltd

614

614

614

171

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd

42.45

42.5

41.2

4,000

Kody Technolab Ltd

760

772

757.55

3,900

Newmalayalam Steel Ltd

24.9

24.95

23.9

6,400

Interiors & More Ltd

180

180

180

600

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd

90.05

95

90

10,200

Inspire Films Ltd

9.6

9.6

9.6

6,000

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Ltd

115.25

115.5

115

2,400

Invicta Diagnostic Ltd

73.2

73.2

73.2

1,600

Fonebox Retail Ltd

64.8

64.8

64.8

1,000

Forcas Studio Ltd

100

100

100

6,400

Forge Auto International Ltd

90.5

90.5

90.5

20,400

Freshara Agro Exports Ltd

194.55

194.55

189.95

24,600

Frog Innovations Ltd

173.15

185

172.1

19,600

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd

187.25

187.25

187

9,600

Gajanand International Ltd

8.5

9.4

8.3

21,000

ANB Metal Cast Ltd

464.95

472.9

450

12,000

Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd

110.05

110.05

110.05

1,000

Amiable Logistics India Ltd

82.9

83.95

56.5

8,000

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd

142

147

140.65

18,400

Aeron Composites Ltd

97.85

99

94.2

16,000

Aesthetik Engineers Ltd

84.1

89.05

84

8,000

Onyx Biotec Ltd

32.55

37.7

32.55

8,000

Optivalue Tek Consulting Ltd

79.95

80.5

78.5

22,400

Oriana Power Ltd

2,021.15

2,027

1,970

63,900

Naman Industries Proxima Limited

58.4

58.45

54.65

12,800

Namo eWaste Management Ltd

179.9

185

170

75,200

Kalana Ispat Ltd

24.35

24.35

24.35

10,000

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd

137.15

140

135

21,000

Karnika Industries Ltd

135.95

136

130

11,000

Kataria Industries Ltd

117.1

119.6

115.05

12,600

Digikore Studios Ltd

70.4

74.8

68.9

83,600

Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd

13.5

14.15

13.05

24,000

Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd

307

313

291

32,000

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd

29.55

29.55

29.45

1,48,000

D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd

76.8

76.8

69.95

4,500

Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd

20.7

20.75

20.1

24,000

Abha Power and Steel Ltd

28

28

27.75

6,400

ANI Integrated Services Ltd

58.9

61.7

58.9

7,800

Akanksha Power & Infrastructure Ltd

72.05

74.1

72.05

3,000

Akiko Global Services Ltd

202.6

209

199

22,400

Alcokraft Distillery Ltd

80

80

80

1,250

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd

15.75

15.75

15.25

2,000

Indifra Ltd

12.4

12.85

12.3

8,000

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd

215

217

215

1,000

Identical Brains Studios Ltd

21

21.3

20.2

16,000

Indian Emulsifiers Ltd

85.55

85.9

82

27,500

Newjaisa Technologies Ltd

26.15

26.15

25.45

31,500

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd

75

75

73.15

25,500

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd

37.25

37.25

37.25

2,000

Brace Port Logistics Ltd

58.85

58.85

55.55

4,800

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd

379.9

380.45

379.9

2,000

Greenchef Appliances Ltd

50.95

51.5

48.3

12,000

Greenleaf Envirotech Ltd

79.6

79.6

79

42,000

Gretex Industries Ltd

294.75

295

292.05

8,250

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd

85.7

85.7

85.7

1,600

Arunaya Organics Ltd

19.05

19.05

18.35

8,000

Arvind Port & Infra Ltd

35.5

35.5

34

10,500

GSM Foils Ltd

207

211

199

49,000

Globesecure Technologies Ltd

34.35

34.35

34.35

2,000

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd

13.7

13.7

12.75

22,000

Milton Industries Ltd

50.3

50.3

50.3

4,400

Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd

171.25

175

152.55

9,500

ROX Hi-Tech Ltd

39.2

39.9

36.5

49,600

Royal Arc Electrodes Ltd

153.1

153.1

153.1

1,200

Apex Ecotech Ltd

110.95

111.5

109

24,000

Aprameya Engineering Ltd

237.5

240

237

73,500

RBM Infracon Ltd

412.45

429

405

18,400

Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd

98.9

100

93

96,800

Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd

23.5

23.5

23.5

3,000

Readymix Construction Machinery Ltd

92.75

96

91

14,000

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd

110.8

113

110

12,000

AVP Infracon Ltd

104.7

104.7

100

68,800

Patil Automation Ltd

170.6

172.5

154.85

91,800

Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd

87.75

89.05

87.5

4,500

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

260.95

263

245

18,000

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd

174

175

171

2,000

Jainik Power Cables Ltd

132

134

130

24,000

Jakharia Fabric Ltd

60.5

60.5

60.5

2,400

Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd

1.8

1.8

1.8

3,000

Jay Bee Laminations Ltd

113.25

117

111

34,500

Jayesh Logistics Ltd

175

180

175

4,000

Enser Communications Ltd

16.35

16.35

16.35

5,000

Envirotech Systems Ltd

107.2

109

106.05

15,000

EPW India Ltd

114

118.9

111

13,200

MCON Rasayan India Ltd

52.5

53.65

52.45

18,000

Marvel Decor Ltd

53

55.85

52

9,000

Medicamen Organics Ltd

28.1

29.95

27.5

76,000

Medistep Healthcare Ltd

19.45

19.45

18.55

27,000

Mega Flex Plastics Ltd

152.15

152.15

152.15

3,000

Megatherm Induction Ltd

243.5

244

236

26,000

ASL Industries Ltd

88.65

88.65

88.65

6,000

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd

13.4

13.4

12.55

4,000

ATC Energies System Ltd

32

32

31.4

45,600

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd

22.55

22.55

21.5

14,000

Crayons Advertising Ltd

36.5

37.6

34.5

11,000

Clear Secured Services Ltd

106.75

108.95

106

19,000

Grill Splendour Services Ltd

116.55

116.55

114

3,600

Committed Cargo Care Ltd

258.7

258.7

244.5

1,600

Connplex Cinemas Ltd

272.15

275

263.75

72,000

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd

14.95

14.95

14.95

6,666

Ishan International Ltd

0.75

0.8

0.75

7,68,000

Italian Edibles Ltd

36.85

36.85

36.7

8,000

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd

5

5

4.95

24,000

Cedaar Textile Ltd

28.05

28.05

28.05

3,000

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd

31

32

30.35

2,88,000

Cell Point (India) Ltd

17.5

18

17

18,000

BEW Engineering Ltd

86.1

88.2

84.55

26,000

Bhadora Industries Ltd

68.1

71

67

21,600

Felix Industries Ltd

189.5

196

188

59,000

Fidel Softech Ltd

144.9

144.9

137

4,000

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd

471.75

476.95

461.5

1,36,050

Cadsys (India) Ltd

50.3

50.3

48

2,000

Canarys Automations Ltd

22.7

23.9

22.7

32,000

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd

93.05

93.05

93.05

21,000

Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd

4.65

4.65

4.65

4,000

Vdeal System Ltd

186

200.95

175.1

21,000

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd

124.8

124.8

113

3,500

Vels Film International Ltd

65.75

65.75

63

2,400

Teerth Gopicon Ltd

33.65

33.65

33.65

13,400

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd

15.55

15.55

15.55

3,000

Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd

42.9

42.9

42

12,000

Yudiz Solutions Ltd

29.65

29.65

29.65

800

Zeal Global Services Ltd

89.85

97

80

7,800

Zenith Drugs Ltd

43

43.6

42.55

7,200

Z-Tech (India) Ltd

559.15

569

545

14,700

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd

26.8

26.8

26.8

1,200

Sheel Biotech Ltd

50.3

51.3

46.55

10,000

Sheetal Universal Ltd

255.8

256

246.3

9,000

Shera Energy Ltd

131

133.5

124.7

34,000

Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd

122.05

125.9

121.5

1,29,000

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd

55.75

55.75

51.1

12,000

Shivashrit Foods Ltd

124

125

124

6,000

Studio LSD Ltd

14.7

15

14.15

1,06,000

Suba Hotels Ltd

138.2

138.8

132.5

1,02,000

United Heat Transfer Ltd

58.6

60.5

58.6

22,000

Uma Converter Ltd

18.25

18.25

18.25

4,000

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd

460.95

460.95

435

53,000

Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd

28

28

27.85

8,000

Happy Square Outsourcing Services Ltd

37.95

37.95

37

3,200

Tridhya Tech Ltd

9.2

9.2

9.2

15,000

Shivalic Power Control Ltd

79.95

81.9

78

34,800

SPEB Adhesives Ltd

55

55.9

55

2,12,000

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd

60.8

61

60

1,10,400

SPP Polymer Ltd

13.3

13.3

13

4,000

SP Refractories Ltd

104.65

104.65

104.65

800

Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd

115.95

115.95

114

6,000

Supreme Power Equipment Ltd

208.85

212

203.5

1,05,000

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd

126.35

126.35

121.45

7,000

Trom Industries Ltd

72.95

72.95

72.65

2,400

Trust Fintech Ltd

42.05

42.2

40.8

6,000

TSC India Ltd

38.8

39.6

38.75

6,000

Sati Poly Plast Ltd

32.2

32.2

30.5

8,500

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd

196.65

219.8

196

1,44,000

Sattva Engineering Construction Ltd

66.95

69.85

66.35

40,000

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd

138.1

138.65

136.15

4,800

Sawaliya Food Products Ltd

304.05

319

297

63,600

Smarten Power Systems Ltd

60.35

62.9

57.8

96,000

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd

11.2

11.2

11.2

4,040

Snehaa Organics Ltd

46.9

46.9

45

15,000

Sundrex Oil Company Ltd

29.7

33

29.7

14,400

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd

250.15

258.45

243

42,000

Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd

22.5

22.5

22.5

9,600

Shri Techtex Ltd

60

60

58

4,000

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd

26.45

27.15

25.65

18,000

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd

311

321

304.5

2,700

Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd

71.9

76.3

71.8

36,000

Siddhi Cotspin Ltd

30.9

31.4

29.9

8,400

Siddhika Coatings Ltd

219

219

219

1,000

Sungarner Energies Ltd

189

189

189

600

Sellowrap Industries Ltd

75

75

72

6,400

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd

168

179

163

18,500

Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd

40

40

39.7

6,400

Vital Chemtech Ltd

66.15

66.15

64.99

11,753

Viviana Power Tech Ltd

754.15

760

730

32,000

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd

76

76

76

1,600

V.L.Infraprojects Ltd

22.05

23.85

21.25

43,500

Taurian MPS Ltd

251.55

255

240

41,600

TBI Corn Ltd

72.05

75.7

70.5

36,000

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd

290.4

294.8

285

25,600

Vigor Plast India Ltd

64

64.9

60

16,000

Vijaypd Ceutical Ltd

69.4

69.4

69

12,000

Vilas Transcore Ltd

414.1

423

408.05

30,250

Vilin Bio Med Ltd

37.95

37.95

37.95

4,000

Sylvan Plyboard (India) Ltd

54

54

49.95

6,000

Synoptics Technologies Ltd

50.7

50.7

50.7

1,200

Systango Technologies Ltd

281.25

290

280

18,800

TAC Infosec Ltd

561.9

571

554

1,44,600

Rama Telecom Ltd

87.5

88.5

86

10,000

Sacheerome Ltd

384.2

410

384.2

67,200

Sadhav Shipping Ltd

111.95

113.5

110.45

9,600

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Ltd

238.25

248

237.95

37,000

Sahaj Solar Ltd

144.55

149.5

140

43,600

Sahana Systems Ltd

860.7

894.5

848

25,875

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd

248.7

250

241

46,000

Sangani Hospitals Ltd

44

44

44

1,500

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