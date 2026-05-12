Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on May 12, 2026, with Sensex falling 1,456 points and Nifty closing at 23,379. Rising crude oil prices, persistent US-Iran tensions, rupee weakness, and heavy selling in IT stocks after OpenAI’s new AI deployment business announcement triggered broad-based market weakness. Realty, IT, defence, and financial stocks led the decline, while ONGC gained on government royalty cuts for crude and natural gas production.

12 May 2026|05:25 PM