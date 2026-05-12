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Nifty Smallcap 500

Nifty Smallcap 500 SHARE PRICE

18,958.4

(76.45)negative-bottom arrow(0.4%)

13 May , 2026 | 04:14 PM

Open

18,894.35

Prev. Close

18,881.95

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

18,862.95

Select price range

19,089.9

Performance

One Week (%)

-2.98

One Month (%)

-

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

-2.98

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Nifty Smallcap 500 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

486.8

490.95

480.75

2,00,322

Birlasoft Ltd

318.7

334.75

317.45

23,12,907

Force Motors Ltd

19,906

20,195

19,750

66,316

Firstsource Solutions Ltd

242.8

251.9

241.4

21,64,731

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd

833.9

849.85

826

2,89,982

Indigo Paints Ltd

985.45

1,004.55

926.1

2,71,613

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd

12,083

12,249

12,015

1,974

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

648.8

659.5

640.7

1,06,796

Atul Ltd

6,988

7,070

6,862

39,652

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd

765.45

794.5

757.5

3,67,325

Avalon Technologies Ltd

1,292.6

1,342.9

1,271.2

3,51,808

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd

82.75

83.75

81.69

18,45,973

Gujarat Gas Ltd

360.85

369.35

359.5

3,77,542

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

218.75

221.49

214.7

8,55,316

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

280.2

283.45

275.35

45,15,178

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

4,178.4

4,230

4,050

19,15,230

KEC International Ltd

552.05

562.45

550.35

8,02,851

PCBL Chemical Ltd

282.7

286.8

278

6,66,619

PC Jeweller Ltd

8.49

8.62

8.15

5,12,76,070

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd

3,550.1

3,561.8

3,508

1,81,082

Anant Raj Ltd

498

511.25

494.75

25,53,741

Angel One Ltd

298.15

303.4

297.05

40,43,706

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

456.3

474.8

443

50,89,451

Concord Biotech Ltd

1,131

1,167.9

1,124.8

1,04,571

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

648.35

665.65

643.1

85,783

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

1,229

1,272

1,223.2

1,37,943

KRBL Ltd

370.35

374.4

351.25

7,60,106

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

1,140.2

1,249

1,124.8

7,01,495

KSB Ltd

848.3

862.9

845.15

59,164

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

567.65

574.35

545

24,99,566

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

119.89

122.15

119.4

13,57,945

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

104.73

108.4

102.85

58,70,588

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,094.3

2,149.7

2,080.5

3,75,198

JBM Auto Ltd

663.85

673

658.2

10,38,294

Home First Finance Company India Ltd

1,094.7

1,108.2

1,086

1,85,654

Honasa Consumer Ltd

347.1

352.6

345

9,20,906

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd

663.1

670.5

646

24,61,900

GMM Pfaudler Ltd

871.5

892.5

854.05

1,14,251

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd

104.47

106.5

104.08

11,14,421

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

489.95

496

471.15

4,25,977

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

307.1

309.65

305.4

1,08,160

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

563.25

578.95

562.5

1,10,070

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

687.3

701.7

686.15

1,52,631

Emami Ltd

428.9

435.95

428

2,29,655

Embassy Developments Ltd

73.34

74.6

69.21

66,28,350

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,657

1,684.4

1,652.7

2,42,461

Electronics Mart India Ltd

115.24

116.9

112.2

7,73,706

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd

262.35

267.8

260.1

26,75,074

CESC Ltd

179.7

182.91

178.8

22,41,623

Capri Global Capital Ltd

184.43

187.89

182.39

11,27,568

Chalet Hotels Ltd

744

765.75

736

2,60,708

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

428.6

437.35

427.7

5,68,454

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

1,027.4

1,062

1,015.1

14,82,112

Nava Ltd

693.1

708.6

690

3,54,916

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

6,910.5

7,120

6,890

1,26,614

Nazara Technologies Ltd

266.8

269.9

259.2

34,73,398

NBCC (India) Ltd

94.88

95.5

92.83

1,28,38,455

Aegis Logistics Ltd

652.15

668.8

646.75

5,55,814

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

197.18

203.15

196.5

5,68,765

Aequs Ltd

191.5

198.24

177

19,27,296

Aether Industries Ltd

1,146.9

1,181.6

1,144.1

1,09,958

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

333.95

343

332

9,46,940

Affle 3i Ltd

1,533.5

1,577.4

1,509.1

5,57,490

Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd

448

450.7

444.05

40,445

Poly Medicure Ltd

1,597.7

1,687

1,585.1

1,15,548

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

419.2

427

415.55

12,03,015

Power Mech Projects Ltd

2,413.6

2,460

2,360.4

42,027

Piramal Pharma Ltd

177.39

181.34

176.07

35,11,299

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

548.9

561.9

531.55

22,54,004

Balu Forge Industries Ltd

504.1

508.45

492

4,94,044

Banco Products (India) Ltd

598.55

609

594.7

1,36,940

Bandhan Bank Ltd

194.88

200.73

194.5

1,15,77,289

Datamatics Global Services Ltd

743.85

758.2

737.55

56,029

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

4,196.2

4,226.7

4,037.3

8,35,377

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

475.15

479.95

467.4

61,327

Valor Estate Ltd

129.21

134.4

127.1

23,58,898

Orient Cement Ltd

137.82

138.51

133.9

2,92,896

Orkla India Ltd

627.95

639.5

622.6

35,443

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd

70.53

71.5

68.21

2,05,82,888

Medplus Health Services Ltd

889.6

895

870

1,25,319

Meesho Ltd

191.5

193.47

179.21

2,55,82,479

Arvind Ltd

442.4

451.35

437

5,42,814

Arvind Fashions Ltd

429.55

438.75

425.2

3,08,877

Asahi India Glass Ltd

814.95

824.05

798.6

89,273

Ashapura Minechem Ltd

660

682.2

651.05

6,77,758

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

721

740.6

716.1

3,76,020

Indian Overseas Bank

33.68

34.02

33.23

34,09,966

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

395.2

403.05

393.1

1,40,142

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

20.44

20.8

20.37

1,12,86,696

Ircon International Ltd

145.65

148.93

143.02

28,07,630

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

874.45

880

855.25

1,33,009

NMDC Steel Ltd

44.27

45.94

41.75

3,54,61,210

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

1,519.3

1,563.6

1,515.4

3,29,597

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd

318.4

321

313.6

2,71,762

HEG Ltd

604.3

610.9

582.3

18,42,668

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd

153.04

163.85

151.24

54,76,859

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

540.35

550

528.4

1,50,248

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd

1,080.8

1,110

1,077.7

53,120

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd

1,636.7

1,663.8

1,590.5

87,395

Alok Industries Ltd

13.75

13.9

13.41

43,09,281

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

17.55

17.95

17.44

6,68,24,953

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

486.15

489.4

453.05

10,42,823

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd

715.45

752.1

710.4

2,87,235

JSW Cement Ltd

122.81

123.76

119.32

12,68,084

JSW Dulux Ltd

2,983

3,034

2,909

27,934

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd

725

728.9

702.1

1,36,588

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

995.4

1,006.4

971.55

1,06,062

Just Dial Ltd

528.95

537

522.6

59,331

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

10,714

11,288

10,540

27,176

eClerx Services Ltd

1,531.7

1,632

1,513.6

6,64,313

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

116.18

120.21

115.8

34,62,373

Granules India Ltd

728.35

744

724.35

5,55,166

Graphite India Ltd

749.2

755.9

717

24,20,627

Gravita India Ltd

1,719.7

1,726.2

1,685.8

1,52,223

Greaves Cotton Ltd

166.61

172.4

165.6

9,15,351

Indo Count Industries Ltd

283.45

287.6

280.4

1,88,126

IDBI Bank Ltd

71.17

71.71

70.2

45,23,981

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

127.53

128.81

125.69

92,96,236

IFB Industries Ltd

1,122.9

1,174.4

1,117.8

40,951

IFCI Ltd

64.96

66.25

61.37

6,83,70,477

International Gemological Institute Limited

327.1

334.85

325.3

2,29,167

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

159.3

160.1

154.74

14,99,363

Gillette India Ltd

7,898.5

7,938

7,810.5

45,329

Gland Pharma Ltd

1,844.2

1,872.1

1,813

1,00,090

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

419

426.7

392

34,18,966

Minda Corporation Ltd

509.5

525.2

506.25

2,87,425

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

776.1

787.85

743.25

6,60,149

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

1,583.6

1,719

1,550.1

3,34,554

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

1,599.6

1,650

1,562.1

3,89,959

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

1,460.4

1,516.6

1,449.6

1,15,802

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

1,303.6

1,337

1,299

3,04,022

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

1,033.8

1,076.2

1,018.4

5,74,725

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

887.65

902.8

879.45

2,47,856

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd

560

602.1

550.85

2,61,126

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

282.55

291.75

280

10,30,716

NCC Ltd

159.58

163.79

159.02

21,78,770

Neogen Chemicals Ltd

1,699.7

1,742

1,645

58,164

Azad Engineering Ltd

2,117.9

2,171.9

2,109

3,20,904

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

380.55

389.7

377.1

1,55,211

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

1,575.7

1,613.4

1,568

3,38,898

Latent View Analytics Ltd

296.65

299.05

292.95

3,20,465

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

112.38

113.31

110.29

27,63,567

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

155.63

157

151.71

62,73,437

MSTC Ltd

431.2

436.25

422.45

1,26,027

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

40.01

40.48

39.5

61,67,442

MTAR Technologies Ltd

6,763.5

6,969

6,030.5

45,19,966

Pricol Ltd

584.35

593.95

581.6

2,28,869

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

3,172.8

3,256.2

3,152.5

1,19,668

L T Foods Ltd

413.05

419.05

405.5

3,13,419

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

1,649

1,719.4

1,633

1,19,632

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

155.36

159.3

155.1

5,85,274

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

1,268.5

1,297

1,211

5,89,586

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

1,856.4

1,874.8

1,803.8

1,65,337

Delhivery Ltd

465.2

470.5

460.95

16,68,515

BLS International Services Ltd

266.65

273.95

265.1

7,45,301

Blue Dart Express Ltd

5,102

5,167

5,051

14,946

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

445.65

461.7

443.5

2,56,003

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd

483.9

490.4

468

3,37,120

Clean Science & Technology Ltd

817.1

831.9

807.1

1,96,455

CMS Info Systems Ltd

296.3

305.95

294.25

6,24,124

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

2,853.4

2,884

2,800.1

16,93,895

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

5,312.1

5,345

4,930.3

1,29,817

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

1,841.8

1,867

1,815.2

65,257

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,033.3

1,050

1,000

1,27,721

Cartrade Tech Ltd

1,888.4

1,973.9

1,878

5,40,872

Castrol India Ltd

181.55

182.29

180.8

9,82,840

AvenuesAI Ltd

14.1

14.34

13.99

1,45,53,061

CCL Products (India) Ltd

1,124.3

1,144

1,094.5

2,60,584

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,186.2

1,211

1,178

26,50,766

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

126.2

130.68

125.2

1,15,37,671

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

794.05

838

783.35

51,27,027

EPL Ltd

230.76

235.16

227.07

12,43,538

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd

68.56

69.6

67.91

20,32,600

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd

1,330.6

1,379

1,322.5

77,196

Vedant Fashions Ltd

442.35

461.3

438.95

1,73,729

C.E. Info Systems Ltd

1,025.75

1,038.5

980.25

4,26,379

Marksans Pharma Ltd

200.13

203

197.02

10,59,698

Pine Labs Ltd

162.18

184.94

151.16

3,40,11,398

Piramal Finance Ltd

1,919.1

1,970

1,910

3,32,693

Aditya Infotech Ltd

2,502.1

2,530

2,480

1,45,152

Craftsman Automation Ltd

8,584.5

8,845

8,512.5

65,958

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd

240.6

246.5

239

2,86,063

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

1,334.5

1,406.9

1,330

2,90,618

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

284.8

287.65

280

60,86,493

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd

36.02

36.19

34.86

4,42,35,574

Olectra Greentech Ltd

1,280.7

1,306.9

1,263

5,46,432

Black Box Ltd

824.9

844

807.9

17,17,191

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

1,494.1

1,520

1,475.2

58,505

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

184.73

189.22

183.7

4,21,119

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

767.85

779.15

762.15

36,866

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

304.35

308.9

294.5

68,79,952

PTC India Ltd

206.46

209.25

200.5

12,52,834

PTC Industries Ltd

16,868

17,075

16,775

8,261

Puravankara Ltd

214.57

216.18

210.26

95,893

PVR Inox Ltd

1,023.5

1,032

992.3

3,26,475

Physicswallah Ltd

111.06

111.5

106.35

32,82,175

Sundram Fasteners Ltd

848.9

866.9

830.35

84,365

Sunteck Realty Ltd

308.15

310.3

301.05

2,60,563

Sun TV Network Ltd

532.95

560.5

530

7,41,417

Supriya Lifescience Ltd

683.85

700.55

675.8

83,486

Sansera Engineering Ltd

2,391.9

2,469.2

2,350

98,207

Sapphire Foods India Ltd

176.27

178.62

169.76

7,32,069

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

570.9

583.95

558.1

7,36,134

Saregama India Ltd

335.05

339.15

328.1

2,18,993

Tega Industries Ltd

1,582.5

1,618.7

1,566.9

38,197

Tejas Networks Ltd

467.15

472.7

445.55

46,34,615

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd

620.15

624

611.2

2,85,159

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd

120.2

124.73

113.16

10,19,24,758

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

3,652.5

3,740

3,433.3

3,96,667

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd

413.65

416.45

406.5

1,09,665

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

95.66

98.9

88

41,43,665

SignatureGlobal India Ltd

896.65

904

852.9

3,83,134

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

609.9

633.65

607

5,32,346

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd

972.3

985.2

962.3

2,49,333

Va Tech Wabag Ltd

1,377.9

1,395

1,353

1,96,197

Wakefit Innovations Ltd

123.78

126.5

122.61

2,22,798

Websol Energy System Ltd

108.27

110.45

104.15

43,06,095

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

286.65

290

283.1

95,609

Religare Enterprises Ltd

227.44

233.1

225

26,86,188

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

24.86

25.34

24.64

76,91,014

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

168.68

175.6

165

30,24,126

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

687.75

700.95

679.05

49,085

R Systems International Ltd

291.2

303.75

288.7

4,63,737

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

34.25

34.99

34

31,53,883

RattanIndia Power Ltd

9.36

9.47

9.25

1,28,71,376

Rubicon Research Ltd

948.35

959.2

927.9

82,646

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

2,744

2,751.3

2,665

1,56,540

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

530.7

537.4

524.55

7,60,848

V-Guard Industries Ltd

325.2

329.7

315

6,88,410

Triveni Turbine Ltd

565.3

578.1

557.2

4,24,100

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

388.2

394.9

379.9

3,09,914

Tsf Investments Ltd

397.75

405.9

389

78,956

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

41.84

42.33

40.87

20,00,450

Syngene International Ltd

463.25

478.75

462

7,50,662

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

1,035.65

1,104.65

1,031

22,45,592

Tanla Platforms Ltd

522.75

533.45

521

3,82,897

Wockhardt Ltd

1,565.1

1,609.5

1,552

10,07,749

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd

837.15

844.7

811.45

4,13,462

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd

283.85

289

273.25

33,04,111

Rallis India Ltd

266.15

271.95

264.4

3,49,474

The Ramco Cements Ltd

929.85

948.4

927.05

7,81,596

SKF India Ltd

1,692.8

1,721

1,649

41,310

SKF India (Industrial) Ltd

2,199.4

2,220

1,994.1

60,357

Skipper Ltd

451.55

467.4

436.95

8,82,730

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd

444.75

450.95

422.25

63,503

Transrail Lighting Ltd

527.45

541.05

523

9,17,017

Travel Food Services Ltd

1,140.7

1,150

1,099.4

92,332

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

1,281.3

1,320

1,217

1,24,475

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

331.75

342.9

326.6

92,04,150

V I P Industries Ltd

293.05

298.9

292.15

2,83,333

Strides Pharma Science Ltd

1,146.4

1,180.8

1,131.5

1,56,235

Star Cement Ltd

216.8

221.86

216.04

2,15,802

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

507.35

517.3

503.75

2,85,688

Sterlite Technologies Ltd

405.15

414

396.1

63,08,634

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

581.9

593.2

580.05

2,99,705

Sai Life Sciences Ltd

1,085.4

1,108.9

1,065.4

4,94,008

Usha Martin Ltd

475.5

488

460.1

17,49,460

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

967.9

979

952.55

1,58,825

Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd

260.1

278.25

259.95

3,68,770

V2 Retail Ltd

237.79

240.9

216.11

36,83,667

Vaibhav Global Ltd

216.71

218.98

213.5

2,00,302

Tata Technologies Ltd

626.1

628.4

613

8,33,432

TBO Tek Ltd

1,174.5

1,179

1,139.1

29,184

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd

128.06

130.29

126.4

9,89,929

ASK Automotive Ltd

433.9

434.95

421

61,410

EID Parry (India) Ltd

805.35

818

798

1,60,163

EIH Ltd

318.35

321

312.5

1,30,630

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd

505.8

512.85

491.7

3,85,205

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

85.85

87.05

84.7

15,80,710

Elgi Equipments Ltd

518.5

529.15

516

1,55,832

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd

286.15

297.7

285

4,18,452

ITI Ltd

289.05

290

283.25

3,94,699

Heritage Foods Ltd

334.35

350.8

332.35

4,87,718

HFCL Ltd

153.46

154.7

146

7,29,32,114

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd

621.65

631.9

616.3

1,77,112

Hindustan Copper Ltd

595.3

600

577

1,82,40,644

Jindal Saw Ltd

233.84

239.66

230

13,78,751

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

663.35

670.3

642.85

4,08,191

JK Paper Ltd

384.95

399.6

378.8

4,22,916

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

380.75

387

379

6,34,618

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd

1,270.3

1,314.6

1,243.4

96,117

JM Financial Ltd

139.33

139.7

135.05

17,99,889

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd

151.05

152.5

147.31

12,74,401

Fiem Industries Ltd

2,212.2

2,255

2,180

55,210

Finolex Cables Ltd

1,077.65

1,092.65

1,063

3,63,765

Finolex Industries Ltd

169.38

171.2

167.05

2,04,996

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

236.04

237.03

233.7

6,47,154

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

466.65

472.9

444.1

22,34,083

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd

180.31

184.4

178

12,47,957

Inox India Ltd

1,424.9

1,439

1,368.1

2,85,700

Inox Wind Ltd

97.25

98.6

95.1

1,03,05,169

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

8,300.5

8,435

8,200

3,10,099

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

618.7

631.05

580.8

1,31,51,585

MMTC Ltd

64.8

65.4

63.25

19,77,951

MOIL Ltd

306.5

309.15

297.1

6,09,711

IIFL Finance Ltd

463.6

493.2

458.75

3,52,95,553

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

348.15

351

344

5,88,291

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd

1,675

1,710

1,659.2

94,780

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

1,470.3

1,537

1,450.2

3,18,646

Indegene Ltd

521.65

534

519

1,02,505

India Cements Ltd

396.45

399.5

390

1,60,400

India Glycols Ltd

1,097.6

1,113.8

1,050

2,27,602

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

1,969.2

2,022.8

1,966

65,566

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

353.9

364.45

352

5,47,578

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

940.65

958

933

6,304

HBL Engineering Ltd

783.6

803.9

780

13,69,383

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

22.03

22.46

21.79

3,25,70,846

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

608.3

618.05

594.05

1,13,012

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

281.55

284.9

276.4

17,28,568

Jyothy Labs Ltd

222.95

228.55

222

8,62,580

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

726.2

739

722.1

5,39,947

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,072.7

1,098

1,066.4

1,46,394

DOMS Industries Ltd

2,222

2,263.7

2,190.3

59,232

Natco Pharma Ltd

1,171.9

1,199.9

1,165

3,72,471

Metro Brands Ltd

1,046.2

1,053

1,010.8

37,321

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

548

559.1

541.3

3,01,485

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,046.9

1,065

1,024

3,61,131

KFin Technologies Ltd

834.25

864.9

828.15

10,68,000

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd

811.05

814.5

799.45

43,041

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

237.64

239.19

228.99

6,82,388

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

290

291.35

282.05

25,69,171

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

153.04

154.99

151.11

7,08,218

Birla Corporation Ltd

1,030.25

1,065

1,015.4

1,50,149

Blackbuck Ltd

534.2

538.75

523.1

7,27,080

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd

2,827.8

2,849.9

2,743.1

3,63,383

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

367.95

379.35

363.5

3,94,242

Borosil Renewables Ltd

540.9

565.65

538.25

13,82,217

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

694.95

729.7

688

3,48,060

Aarti Drugs Ltd

367.85

376.7

360.35

2,24,169

Aarti Industries Ltd

468.55

476

465.6

5,58,217

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd

706.6

717.45

702.9

1,69,229

AAVAS Financiers Ltd

1,405.1

1,437

1,346.5

43,999

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

561.65

575

553

1,95,406

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

63.59

64.54

62.7

24,46,503

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

101.42

103.48

101

6,95,384

KNR Constructions Ltd

132.03

133

128.97

13,53,682

KPI Green Energy Ltd

435.3

442.15

432.75

8,95,414

NESCO Ltd

1,248.8

1,254

1,215.6

38,479

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

3,933.1

4,071.9

3,918.7

12,58,971

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

32.58

32.72

31.96

25,21,077

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

16,497

18,305

16,317

4,32,648

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

471.25

474.95

462

4,44,357

National Fertilizer Ltd

75.19

75.63

73.98

10,24,266

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

943.1

972

941

98,816

Karnataka Bank Ltd

248.8

255

246

16,62,222

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,824.1

1,864.8

1,818

2,36,639

Avanti Feeds Ltd

1,344.5

1,383.7

1,335.7

3,33,097

Aditya Vision Ltd

542.25

546.95

531.25

89,889

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

351.95

365.95

343

3,21,322

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd

2,042.7

2,076

2,014.9

94,455

DCB Bank Ltd

182.02

182.69

172.12

21,13,400

DCM Shriram Ltd

1,184.2

1,211.1

1,177.3

75,506

Balaji Amines Ltd

1,352.9

1,408.1

1,339.5

1,12,324

Choice International Ltd

663.1

667.8

657.05

2,67,035

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd

1,702.5

1,739.9

1,681.2

58,131

CIE Automotive India Ltd

457.9

475

450

7,85,250

Cigniti Technologies Ltd

1,287.7

1,327

1,281.2

45,342

Oswal Pumps Ltd

391.95

406

390.1

5,22,015

Praj Industries Ltd

379.3

402

378

23,73,304

Campus Activewear Ltd

239.88

245.45

237.61

2,29,279

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

784.95

797

776.8

11,67,967

Can Fin Homes Ltd

827.4

839.35

820.05

1,82,866

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd

136.78

137.88

134.58

4,56,677

Capillary Technologies India Ltd

524.75

530.2

519.95

36,989

CEAT Ltd

3,202.8

3,229.9

3,143.1

1,45,777

Cello World Ltd

401.9

406.6

395.3

81,373

Cemindia Projects Ltd

887.35

918.4

883

3,90,528

Central Bank of India

34.38

34.93

34.3

55,94,540

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

769.15

790

759.2

26,224

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

5,809

5,969

5,780

20,062

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

1,498.4

1,536.9

1,493

3,06,051

GHCL Ltd

469.8

479

465.5

1,28,650

Mastek Ltd

1,580.4

1,629.1

1,576

35,311

Devyani International Ltd

118.46

119.4

113.11

31,56,181

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

174.54

177.6

170

47,55,964

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

71.17

73

70.01

36,02,883

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd

141.91

148.3

136.95

11,80,355

Pfizer Ltd

4,613.5

4,750

4,521

33,132

Prime Focus Ltd

274.4

288.8

274.4

5,48,185

PG Electroplast Ltd

495.5

507.35

491.9

14,32,631

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

9,656

9,797

9,631

4,429

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

1,492.7

1,529.6

1,474.1

33,836

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

592.9

608.8

590.8

77,971

CSB Bank Ltd

352.85

353.55

340

9,01,679

City Union Bank Ltd

245.6

249.4

242.35

22,16,783

Cupid Ltd

122.14

124.75

120.48

1,35,96,211

Cyient Ltd

886.55

902

877.05

2,94,459

Gabriel India Ltd

1,097.7

1,131.8

1,092

3,29,526

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

164.95

169.57

161.5

10,54,640

Gallantt Ispat Ltd.

797.6

827

790

4,78,961

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

168.37

170.53

167

4,48,950

Ethos Ltd

2,317.2

2,349.4

2,261.4

42,712

Eureka Forbes Ltd

516.4

527.45

490

1,04,365

Engineers India Ltd

240.6

248.4

237

32,02,676

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd

1,178.9

1,214.9

1,172.3

53,002

Manappuram Finance Ltd

309.5

311.5

297

68,74,595

Manorama Industries Ltd

1,343.6

1,413.9

1,330.2

3,56,109

Belrise Industries Ltd

211.07

213.32

206.77

26,43,491

BEML Ltd

1,848.8

1,866.9

1,800

2,89,257

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd

1,789.8

1,835

1,731

4,07,454

Optiemus Infracom Ltd

424.3

432.45

419.85

69,607

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd

269.4

280

268.65

11,18,401

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

839.6

854.25

830.3

4,36,162

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

735.75

754.4

728

5,42,051

Astra Microwave Products Ltd

1,111.2

1,137.9

1,101

1,93,465

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

8,376

8,439.5

8,231.5

5,586

Ather Energy Ltd

951.95

958.8

914.15

45,92,129

Atlanta Electricals Ltd

1,811.3

1,886.8

1,756

1,98,133

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

1,062.9

1,076.7

1,051.6

9,07,690

PNC Infratech Ltd

220.51

223

216.15

2,91,163

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

631.95

637.45

601.6

6,73,138

Prism Johnson Ltd

125.57

126.6

123.01

1,10,430

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

2,741.4

2,763.2

2,729.8

14,897

Bata India Ltd

701.3

709.8

696.05

55,795

Bayer CropScience Ltd

4,417.9

4,482.4

4,402

15,688

Le Travenues Technology Ltd

164.43

165.88

156.8

12,66,895

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

134.12

135.99

129.54

32,45,566

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

84.65

86.2

82.48

23,84,993

The Anup Engineering Ltd

1,979.2

2,030

1,964.9

23,157

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

1,375

1,396

1,360.2

7,35,774

Surya Roshni Ltd

247

249.95

238.6

7,57,608

Swan Corp Ltd

324.4

329.6

321.95

5,57,206

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd

203.57

206

201.76

10,79,194

Sobha Ltd

1,385.4

1,408

1,373.3

98,175

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591.35

597.55

578

31,89,067

Sonata Software Ltd

267.3

277.95

265.05

16,75,656

South Indian Bank Ltd

38.48

39.34

38.35

1,35,97,762

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

477.35

493.55

471

4,59,123

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

437.1

447.55

432.2

4,65,336

Time Technoplast Ltd

173.34

177.73

173

22,47,574

Timken India Ltd

3,570.7

3,638.2

3,563

32,520

Tips Music Ltd

637.15

641.5

627

1,89,947

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

773.85

794

770

6,47,835

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd

681.6

696.8

665.9

2,97,762

Welspun Corp Ltd

1,352.8

1,360

1,315.2

7,97,656

Welspun Enterprises Ltd

503.2

508.6

447.25

1,30,498

Welspun Living Ltd

133.83

138.95

133.01

24,77,013

Westlife Foodworld Ltd

486.75

508.95

481.25

2,26,685

Wework India Management Ltd

494.4

508

485.65

1,37,648

Whirlpool of India Ltd

838.55

874.65

836

2,91,237

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

88.38

90.17

85.41

2,17,73,849

Zensar Technologies Ltd

492.95

504.9

490.5

6,73,080

Zen Technologies Ltd

1,584.2

1,608.9

1,566.1

3,85,072

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

14,424

15,026

14,333

11,859

Zydus Wellness Ltd

515.35

517.95

506.5

2,98,980

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd

626.1

633.95

615.2

3,50,279

Raymond Ltd

468.65

481.55

466.1

3,93,389

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

804.55

832

780

4,93,021

Raymond Realty Ltd

574.15

587

551.55

10,29,209

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

66.67

67.25

66.1

24,33,922

RBL Bank Ltd

325.75

332.4

324.9

25,81,636

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

124.66

125.65

121.63

9,88,531

Redington Ltd

210.05

214.49

209.5

16,90,461

Redtape Ltd

136

136.81

131.83

4,03,762

Refex Industries Ltd

255.6

259.05

253.25

4,81,387

TVS Holdings Ltd

13,862

14,110

13,751

2,972

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

115.12

117.65

110.25

2,55,327

UCO Bank

25.33

25.66

25.1

53,69,484

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd

56.77

58.42

56.5

1,78,61,004

Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd

1,216

1,298.9

1,175

9,05,424

Quess Corp Ltd

207.91

212

206.89

1,93,672

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

323

327

320

7,31,574

Rain Industries Ltd

158.92

163.01

155.1

81,84,846

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

1,304.4

1,316

1,269.9

2,11,299

Senco Gold Ltd

325.5

329

302.05

39,97,948

Sheela Foam Ltd

540.4

561.2

534.8

1,49,272

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

2,215.4

2,250

2,202.2

11,560

Subros Ltd

756.1

767.45

740

26,051

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

878.55

898

863.4

1,16,200

Sudeep Pharma Ltd

634.35

650.45

624.7

46,817

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

455.55

467.3

442.65

4,85,467

SBFC Finance Ltd

91.63

94.14

90.74

10,42,680

Viyash Scientific Ltd

225.6

227.77

215.2

10,29,479

V-Mart Retail Ltd

650.55

656.3

633.85

2,77,327

Voltamp Transformers Ltd

9,390

9,444

9,241

54,990

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

392.25

393.7

384.95

61,498

Rites Ltd

212.69

215.79

211

3,64,339

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

1,292

1,297.8

1,262

1,48,669

Vikram Solar Ltd

207.13

211.8

205.75

14,32,258

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

3,400.7

3,519

3,382.2

34,452

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd

865.2

883.1

844

8,17,469

Route Mobile Ltd

519.65

531.5

503.2

2,79,237

Reliance Power Ltd

27.3

27.9

27.2

3,94,46,561

R R Kabel Ltd

1,957.3

1,982.8

1,923.5

4,81,539

Samhi Hotels Ltd

150.64

153.76

149.74

6,74,528

Sammaan Capital Ltd

139.99

142.5

139.03

1,34,82,687

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd

229.38

234.5

223.62

20,05,189

Trident Ltd

25.05

25.45

24.8

71,80,656

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd

456.1

463.5

449.1

60,798

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

1,488

1,505

1,451.4

1,41,352

Sagility Ltd

43.1

44.3

41.95

4,47,03,069

Varroc Engineering Ltd

562.95

569.7

555

98,593

TD Power Systems Ltd

1,175.9

1,198.8

1,155

6,66,186

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

1,204.1

1,240

1,191.1

1,71,109

Urban Company Ltd

126.07

127.3

123

56,92,744

TARC Ltd

130.49

134

130.1

2,75,072

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

311.8

313.5

299.1

29,70,239

Tata Chemicals Ltd

768.1

779.75

765.15

5,19,169

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

1,189.7

1,223.7

1,008.7

37,21,467

Shilpa Medicare Ltd

438.85

452.5

435.05

5,05,122

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Top NEWS

Closing Bell: Markets End Marginally Higher as Metal and Energy Stocks Lead Recovery

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Indian benchmark indices snapped a four-session losing streak on May 13, 2026, supported by a sharp rally in metal stocks, value buying at lower levels, and improving global sentiment. Nifty closed above 23,400 while Sensex ended marginally higher, though weakness in IT and auto sectors kept broader market sentiment cautious.

13 May 2026|06:04 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex Crash on OpenAI Threat and Rising Crude Prices

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Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on May 12, 2026, with Sensex falling 1,456 points and Nifty closing at 23,379. Rising crude oil prices, persistent US-Iran tensions, rupee weakness, and heavy selling in IT stocks after OpenAI’s new AI deployment business announcement triggered broad-based market weakness. Realty, IT, defence, and financial stocks led the decline, while ONGC gained on government royalty cuts for crude and natural gas production.

12 May 2026|05:25 PM

Nifty 50 declines another 200 points. Indian Markets continue to be under pressure

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Indian equity markets corrected sharply as investors reacted to rising oil prices, a weakening rupee, and fears of tighter forex conservation policies. The selloff highlighted growing concerns over slowing consumption growth, inflation pressures, and India’s external vulnerabilities, while sectors linked to EVs, renewables, and localisation emerged as long-term structural winners.

12 May 2026|11:41 AM

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