18,958.4
(76.45)(0.4%)
13 May , 2026 | 04:14 PM
Open
18,894.35
Prev. Close
18,881.95
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
18,862.95
19,089.9
Performance
One Week (%)
-2.98
One Month (%)
-
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
-2.98
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
486.8
490.95
480.75
2,00,322
Birlasoft Ltd
318.7
334.75
317.45
23,12,907
Force Motors Ltd
19,906
20,195
19,750
66,316
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
242.8
251.9
241.4
21,64,731
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd
833.9
849.85
826
2,89,982
Indigo Paints Ltd
985.45
1,004.55
926.1
2,71,613
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
12,083
12,249
12,015
1,974
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
648.8
659.5
640.7
1,06,796
Atul Ltd
6,988
7,070
6,862
39,652
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
765.45
794.5
757.5
3,67,325
Avalon Technologies Ltd
1,292.6
1,342.9
1,271.2
3,51,808
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
82.75
83.75
81.69
18,45,973
Gujarat Gas Ltd
360.85
369.35
359.5
3,77,542
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
218.75
221.49
214.7
8,55,316
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
280.2
283.45
275.35
45,15,178
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
4,178.4
4,230
4,050
19,15,230
KEC International Ltd
552.05
562.45
550.35
8,02,851
PCBL Chemical Ltd
282.7
286.8
278
6,66,619
PC Jeweller Ltd
8.49
8.62
8.15
5,12,76,070
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
3,550.1
3,561.8
3,508
1,81,082
Anant Raj Ltd
498
511.25
494.75
25,53,741
Angel One Ltd
298.15
303.4
297.05
40,43,706
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
456.3
474.8
443
50,89,451
Concord Biotech Ltd
1,131
1,167.9
1,124.8
1,04,571
Bikaji Foods International Ltd
648.35
665.65
643.1
85,783
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,229
1,272
1,223.2
1,37,943
KRBL Ltd
370.35
374.4
351.25
7,60,106
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
1,140.2
1,249
1,124.8
7,01,495
KSB Ltd
848.3
862.9
845.15
59,164
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
567.65
574.35
545
24,99,566
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd
119.89
122.15
119.4
13,57,945
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
104.73
108.4
102.85
58,70,588
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,094.3
2,149.7
2,080.5
3,75,198
JBM Auto Ltd
663.85
673
658.2
10,38,294
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
1,094.7
1,108.2
1,086
1,85,654
Honasa Consumer Ltd
347.1
352.6
345
9,20,906
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd
663.1
670.5
646
24,61,900
GMM Pfaudler Ltd
871.5
892.5
854.05
1,14,251
GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd
104.47
106.5
104.08
11,14,421
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
489.95
496
471.15
4,25,977
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
307.1
309.65
305.4
1,08,160
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
563.25
578.95
562.5
1,10,070
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
687.3
701.7
686.15
1,52,631
Emami Ltd
428.9
435.95
428
2,29,655
Embassy Developments Ltd
73.34
74.6
69.21
66,28,350
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,657
1,684.4
1,652.7
2,42,461
Electronics Mart India Ltd
115.24
116.9
112.2
7,73,706
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd
262.35
267.8
260.1
26,75,074
CESC Ltd
179.7
182.91
178.8
22,41,623
Capri Global Capital Ltd
184.43
187.89
182.39
11,27,568
Chalet Hotels Ltd
744
765.75
736
2,60,708
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
428.6
437.35
427.7
5,68,454
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
1,027.4
1,062
1,015.1
14,82,112
Nava Ltd
693.1
708.6
690
3,54,916
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
6,910.5
7,120
6,890
1,26,614
Nazara Technologies Ltd
266.8
269.9
259.2
34,73,398
NBCC (India) Ltd
94.88
95.5
92.83
1,28,38,455
Aegis Logistics Ltd
652.15
668.8
646.75
5,55,814
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
197.18
203.15
196.5
5,68,765
Aequs Ltd
191.5
198.24
177
19,27,296
Aether Industries Ltd
1,146.9
1,181.6
1,144.1
1,09,958
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
333.95
343
332
9,46,940
Affle 3i Ltd
1,533.5
1,577.4
1,509.1
5,57,490
Dr Agarwals Health Care Ltd
448
450.7
444.05
40,445
Poly Medicure Ltd
1,597.7
1,687
1,585.1
1,15,548
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
419.2
427
415.55
12,03,015
Power Mech Projects Ltd
2,413.6
2,460
2,360.4
42,027
Piramal Pharma Ltd
177.39
181.34
176.07
35,11,299
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
548.9
561.9
531.55
22,54,004
Balu Forge Industries Ltd
504.1
508.45
492
4,94,044
Banco Products (India) Ltd
598.55
609
594.7
1,36,940
Bandhan Bank Ltd
194.88
200.73
194.5
1,15,77,289
Datamatics Global Services Ltd
743.85
758.2
737.55
56,029
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
4,196.2
4,226.7
4,037.3
8,35,377
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
475.15
479.95
467.4
61,327
Valor Estate Ltd
129.21
134.4
127.1
23,58,898
Orient Cement Ltd
137.82
138.51
133.9
2,92,896
Orkla India Ltd
627.95
639.5
622.6
35,443
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
70.53
71.5
68.21
2,05,82,888
Medplus Health Services Ltd
889.6
895
870
1,25,319
Meesho Ltd
191.5
193.47
179.21
2,55,82,479
Arvind Ltd
442.4
451.35
437
5,42,814
Arvind Fashions Ltd
429.55
438.75
425.2
3,08,877
Asahi India Glass Ltd
814.95
824.05
798.6
89,273
Ashapura Minechem Ltd
660
682.2
651.05
6,77,758
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
721
740.6
716.1
3,76,020
Indian Overseas Bank
33.68
34.02
33.23
34,09,966
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
395.2
403.05
393.1
1,40,142
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
20.44
20.8
20.37
1,12,86,696
Ircon International Ltd
145.65
148.93
143.02
28,07,630
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
874.45
880
855.25
1,33,009
NMDC Steel Ltd
44.27
45.94
41.75
3,54,61,210
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
1,519.3
1,563.6
1,515.4
3,29,597
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
318.4
321
313.6
2,71,762
HEG Ltd
604.3
610.9
582.3
18,42,668
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
153.04
163.85
151.24
54,76,859
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
540.35
550
528.4
1,50,248
Alivus Life Sciences Ltd
1,080.8
1,110
1,077.7
53,120
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
1,636.7
1,663.8
1,590.5
87,395
Alok Industries Ltd
13.75
13.9
13.41
43,09,281
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
17.55
17.95
17.44
6,68,24,953
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
486.15
489.4
453.05
10,42,823
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd
715.45
752.1
710.4
2,87,235
JSW Cement Ltd
122.81
123.76
119.32
12,68,084
JSW Dulux Ltd
2,983
3,034
2,909
27,934
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
725
728.9
702.1
1,36,588
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
995.4
1,006.4
971.55
1,06,062
Just Dial Ltd
528.95
537
522.6
59,331
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
10,714
11,288
10,540
27,176
eClerx Services Ltd
1,531.7
1,632
1,513.6
6,64,313
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
116.18
120.21
115.8
34,62,373
Granules India Ltd
728.35
744
724.35
5,55,166
Graphite India Ltd
749.2
755.9
717
24,20,627
Gravita India Ltd
1,719.7
1,726.2
1,685.8
1,52,223
Greaves Cotton Ltd
166.61
172.4
165.6
9,15,351
Indo Count Industries Ltd
283.45
287.6
280.4
1,88,126
IDBI Bank Ltd
71.17
71.71
70.2
45,23,981
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
127.53
128.81
125.69
92,96,236
IFB Industries Ltd
1,122.9
1,174.4
1,117.8
40,951
IFCI Ltd
64.96
66.25
61.37
6,83,70,477
International Gemological Institute Limited
327.1
334.85
325.3
2,29,167
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
159.3
160.1
154.74
14,99,363
Gillette India Ltd
7,898.5
7,938
7,810.5
45,329
Gland Pharma Ltd
1,844.2
1,872.1
1,813
1,00,090
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
419
426.7
392
34,18,966
Minda Corporation Ltd
509.5
525.2
506.25
2,87,425
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
776.1
787.85
743.25
6,60,149
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
1,583.6
1,719
1,550.1
3,34,554
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
1,599.6
1,650
1,562.1
3,89,959
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
1,460.4
1,516.6
1,449.6
1,15,802
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
1,303.6
1,337
1,299
3,04,022
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
1,033.8
1,076.2
1,018.4
5,74,725
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
887.65
902.8
879.45
2,47,856
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
560
602.1
550.85
2,61,126
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
282.55
291.75
280
10,30,716
NCC Ltd
159.58
163.79
159.02
21,78,770
Neogen Chemicals Ltd
1,699.7
1,742
1,645
58,164
Azad Engineering Ltd
2,117.9
2,171.9
2,109
3,20,904
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
380.55
389.7
377.1
1,55,211
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
1,575.7
1,613.4
1,568
3,38,898
Latent View Analytics Ltd
296.65
299.05
292.95
3,20,465
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
112.38
113.31
110.29
27,63,567
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
155.63
157
151.71
62,73,437
MSTC Ltd
431.2
436.25
422.45
1,26,027
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
40.01
40.48
39.5
61,67,442
MTAR Technologies Ltd
6,763.5
6,969
6,030.5
45,19,966
Pricol Ltd
584.35
593.95
581.6
2,28,869
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
3,172.8
3,256.2
3,152.5
1,19,668
L T Foods Ltd
413.05
419.05
405.5
3,13,419
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd
1,649
1,719.4
1,633
1,19,632
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
155.36
159.3
155.1
5,85,274
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd
1,268.5
1,297
1,211
5,89,586
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
1,856.4
1,874.8
1,803.8
1,65,337
Delhivery Ltd
465.2
470.5
460.95
16,68,515
BLS International Services Ltd
266.65
273.95
265.1
7,45,301
Blue Dart Express Ltd
5,102
5,167
5,051
14,946
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
445.65
461.7
443.5
2,56,003
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
483.9
490.4
468
3,37,120
Clean Science & Technology Ltd
817.1
831.9
807.1
1,96,455
CMS Info Systems Ltd
296.3
305.95
294.25
6,24,124
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
2,853.4
2,884
2,800.1
16,93,895
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
5,312.1
5,345
4,930.3
1,29,817
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
1,841.8
1,867
1,815.2
65,257
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,033.3
1,050
1,000
1,27,721
Cartrade Tech Ltd
1,888.4
1,973.9
1,878
5,40,872
Castrol India Ltd
181.55
182.29
180.8
9,82,840
AvenuesAI Ltd
14.1
14.34
13.99
1,45,53,061
CCL Products (India) Ltd
1,124.3
1,144
1,094.5
2,60,584
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,186.2
1,211
1,178
26,50,766
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
126.2
130.68
125.2
1,15,37,671
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
794.05
838
783.35
51,27,027
EPL Ltd
230.76
235.16
227.07
12,43,538
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
68.56
69.6
67.91
20,32,600
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
1,330.6
1,379
1,322.5
77,196
Vedant Fashions Ltd
442.35
461.3
438.95
1,73,729
C.E. Info Systems Ltd
1,025.75
1,038.5
980.25
4,26,379
Marksans Pharma Ltd
200.13
203
197.02
10,59,698
Pine Labs Ltd
162.18
184.94
151.16
3,40,11,398
Piramal Finance Ltd
1,919.1
1,970
1,910
3,32,693
Aditya Infotech Ltd
2,502.1
2,530
2,480
1,45,152
Craftsman Automation Ltd
8,584.5
8,845
8,512.5
65,958
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd
240.6
246.5
239
2,86,063
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
1,334.5
1,406.9
1,330
2,90,618
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
284.8
287.65
280
60,86,493
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
36.02
36.19
34.86
4,42,35,574
Olectra Greentech Ltd
1,280.7
1,306.9
1,263
5,46,432
Black Box Ltd
824.9
844
807.9
17,17,191
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
1,494.1
1,520
1,475.2
58,505
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
184.73
189.22
183.7
4,21,119
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
767.85
779.15
762.15
36,866
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
304.35
308.9
294.5
68,79,952
PTC India Ltd
206.46
209.25
200.5
12,52,834
PTC Industries Ltd
16,868
17,075
16,775
8,261
Puravankara Ltd
214.57
216.18
210.26
95,893
PVR Inox Ltd
1,023.5
1,032
992.3
3,26,475
Physicswallah Ltd
111.06
111.5
106.35
32,82,175
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
848.9
866.9
830.35
84,365
Sunteck Realty Ltd
308.15
310.3
301.05
2,60,563
Sun TV Network Ltd
532.95
560.5
530
7,41,417
Supriya Lifescience Ltd
683.85
700.55
675.8
83,486
Sansera Engineering Ltd
2,391.9
2,469.2
2,350
98,207
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
176.27
178.62
169.76
7,32,069
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
570.9
583.95
558.1
7,36,134
Saregama India Ltd
335.05
339.15
328.1
2,18,993
Tega Industries Ltd
1,582.5
1,618.7
1,566.9
38,197
Tejas Networks Ltd
467.15
472.7
445.55
46,34,615
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd
620.15
624
611.2
2,85,159
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
120.2
124.73
113.16
10,19,24,758
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
3,652.5
3,740
3,433.3
3,96,667
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
413.65
416.45
406.5
1,09,665
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
95.66
98.9
88
41,43,665
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
896.65
904
852.9
3,83,134
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
609.9
633.65
607
5,32,346
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
972.3
985.2
962.3
2,49,333
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
1,377.9
1,395
1,353
1,96,197
Wakefit Innovations Ltd
123.78
126.5
122.61
2,22,798
Websol Energy System Ltd
108.27
110.45
104.15
43,06,095
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
286.65
290
283.1
95,609
Religare Enterprises Ltd
227.44
233.1
225
26,86,188
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
24.86
25.34
24.64
76,91,014
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
168.68
175.6
165
30,24,126
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
687.75
700.95
679.05
49,085
R Systems International Ltd
291.2
303.75
288.7
4,63,737
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
34.25
34.99
34
31,53,883
RattanIndia Power Ltd
9.36
9.47
9.25
1,28,71,376
Rubicon Research Ltd
948.35
959.2
927.9
82,646
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
2,744
2,751.3
2,665
1,56,540
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd
530.7
537.4
524.55
7,60,848
V-Guard Industries Ltd
325.2
329.7
315
6,88,410
Triveni Turbine Ltd
565.3
578.1
557.2
4,24,100
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
388.2
394.9
379.9
3,09,914
Tsf Investments Ltd
397.75
405.9
389
78,956
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
41.84
42.33
40.87
20,00,450
Syngene International Ltd
463.25
478.75
462
7,50,662
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
1,035.65
1,104.65
1,031
22,45,592
Tanla Platforms Ltd
522.75
533.45
521
3,82,897
Wockhardt Ltd
1,565.1
1,609.5
1,552
10,07,749
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
837.15
844.7
811.45
4,13,462
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd
283.85
289
273.25
33,04,111
Rallis India Ltd
266.15
271.95
264.4
3,49,474
The Ramco Cements Ltd
929.85
948.4
927.05
7,81,596
SKF India Ltd
1,692.8
1,721
1,649
41,310
SKF India (Industrial) Ltd
2,199.4
2,220
1,994.1
60,357
Skipper Ltd
451.55
467.4
436.95
8,82,730
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd
444.75
450.95
422.25
63,503
Transrail Lighting Ltd
527.45
541.05
523
9,17,017
Travel Food Services Ltd
1,140.7
1,150
1,099.4
92,332
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
1,281.3
1,320
1,217
1,24,475
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
331.75
342.9
326.6
92,04,150
V I P Industries Ltd
293.05
298.9
292.15
2,83,333
Strides Pharma Science Ltd
1,146.4
1,180.8
1,131.5
1,56,235
Star Cement Ltd
216.8
221.86
216.04
2,15,802
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
507.35
517.3
503.75
2,85,688
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
405.15
414
396.1
63,08,634
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
581.9
593.2
580.05
2,99,705
Sai Life Sciences Ltd
1,085.4
1,108.9
1,065.4
4,94,008
Usha Martin Ltd
475.5
488
460.1
17,49,460
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
967.9
979
952.55
1,58,825
Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd
260.1
278.25
259.95
3,68,770
V2 Retail Ltd
237.79
240.9
216.11
36,83,667
Vaibhav Global Ltd
216.71
218.98
213.5
2,00,302
Tata Technologies Ltd
626.1
628.4
613
8,33,432
TBO Tek Ltd
1,174.5
1,179
1,139.1
29,184
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
128.06
130.29
126.4
9,89,929
ASK Automotive Ltd
433.9
434.95
421
61,410
EID Parry (India) Ltd
805.35
818
798
1,60,163
EIH Ltd
318.35
321
312.5
1,30,630
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
505.8
512.85
491.7
3,85,205
Electrosteel Castings Ltd
85.85
87.05
84.7
15,80,710
Elgi Equipments Ltd
518.5
529.15
516
1,55,832
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd
286.15
297.7
285
4,18,452
ITI Ltd
289.05
290
283.25
3,94,699
Heritage Foods Ltd
334.35
350.8
332.35
4,87,718
HFCL Ltd
153.46
154.7
146
7,29,32,114
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd
621.65
631.9
616.3
1,77,112
Hindustan Copper Ltd
595.3
600
577
1,82,40,644
Jindal Saw Ltd
233.84
239.66
230
13,78,751
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
663.35
670.3
642.85
4,08,191
JK Paper Ltd
384.95
399.6
378.8
4,22,916
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
380.75
387
379
6,34,618
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
1,270.3
1,314.6
1,243.4
96,117
JM Financial Ltd
139.33
139.7
135.05
17,99,889
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
151.05
152.5
147.31
12,74,401
Fiem Industries Ltd
2,212.2
2,255
2,180
55,210
Finolex Cables Ltd
1,077.65
1,092.65
1,063
3,63,765
Finolex Industries Ltd
169.38
171.2
167.05
2,04,996
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
236.04
237.03
233.7
6,47,154
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
466.65
472.9
444.1
22,34,083
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
180.31
184.4
178
12,47,957
Inox India Ltd
1,424.9
1,439
1,368.1
2,85,700
Inox Wind Ltd
97.25
98.6
95.1
1,03,05,169
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
8,300.5
8,435
8,200
3,10,099
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
618.7
631.05
580.8
1,31,51,585
MMTC Ltd
64.8
65.4
63.25
19,77,951
MOIL Ltd
306.5
309.15
297.1
6,09,711
IIFL Finance Ltd
463.6
493.2
458.75
3,52,95,553
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
348.15
351
344
5,88,291
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
1,675
1,710
1,659.2
94,780
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
1,470.3
1,537
1,450.2
3,18,646
Indegene Ltd
521.65
534
519
1,02,505
India Cements Ltd
396.45
399.5
390
1,60,400
India Glycols Ltd
1,097.6
1,113.8
1,050
2,27,602
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
1,969.2
2,022.8
1,966
65,566
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
353.9
364.45
352
5,47,578
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd
940.65
958
933
6,304
HBL Engineering Ltd
783.6
803.9
780
13,69,383
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
22.03
22.46
21.79
3,25,70,846
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
608.3
618.05
594.05
1,13,012
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
281.55
284.9
276.4
17,28,568
Jyothy Labs Ltd
222.95
228.55
222
8,62,580
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
726.2
739
722.1
5,39,947
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1,072.7
1,098
1,066.4
1,46,394
DOMS Industries Ltd
2,222
2,263.7
2,190.3
59,232
Natco Pharma Ltd
1,171.9
1,199.9
1,165
3,72,471
Metro Brands Ltd
1,046.2
1,053
1,010.8
37,321
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
548
559.1
541.3
3,01,485
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,046.9
1,065
1,024
3,61,131
KFin Technologies Ltd
834.25
864.9
828.15
10,68,000
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
811.05
814.5
799.45
43,041
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
237.64
239.19
228.99
6,82,388
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
290
291.35
282.05
25,69,171
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
153.04
154.99
151.11
7,08,218
Birla Corporation Ltd
1,030.25
1,065
1,015.4
1,50,149
Blackbuck Ltd
534.2
538.75
523.1
7,27,080
Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
2,827.8
2,849.9
2,743.1
3,63,383
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
367.95
379.35
363.5
3,94,242
Borosil Renewables Ltd
540.9
565.65
538.25
13,82,217
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
694.95
729.7
688
3,48,060
Aarti Drugs Ltd
367.85
376.7
360.35
2,24,169
Aarti Industries Ltd
468.55
476
465.6
5,58,217
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
706.6
717.45
702.9
1,69,229
AAVAS Financiers Ltd
1,405.1
1,437
1,346.5
43,999
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
561.65
575
553
1,95,406
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
63.59
64.54
62.7
24,46,503
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
101.42
103.48
101
6,95,384
KNR Constructions Ltd
132.03
133
128.97
13,53,682
KPI Green Energy Ltd
435.3
442.15
432.75
8,95,414
NESCO Ltd
1,248.8
1,254
1,215.6
38,479
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
3,933.1
4,071.9
3,918.7
12,58,971
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
32.58
32.72
31.96
25,21,077
Neuland Laboratories Ltd
16,497
18,305
16,317
4,32,648
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
471.25
474.95
462
4,44,357
National Fertilizer Ltd
75.19
75.63
73.98
10,24,266
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
943.1
972
941
98,816
Karnataka Bank Ltd
248.8
255
246
16,62,222
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,824.1
1,864.8
1,818
2,36,639
Avanti Feeds Ltd
1,344.5
1,383.7
1,335.7
3,33,097
Aditya Vision Ltd
542.25
546.95
531.25
89,889
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd
351.95
365.95
343
3,21,322
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd
2,042.7
2,076
2,014.9
94,455
DCB Bank Ltd
182.02
182.69
172.12
21,13,400
DCM Shriram Ltd
1,184.2
1,211.1
1,177.3
75,506
Balaji Amines Ltd
1,352.9
1,408.1
1,339.5
1,12,324
Choice International Ltd
663.1
667.8
657.05
2,67,035
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
1,702.5
1,739.9
1,681.2
58,131
CIE Automotive India Ltd
457.9
475
450
7,85,250
Cigniti Technologies Ltd
1,287.7
1,327
1,281.2
45,342
Oswal Pumps Ltd
391.95
406
390.1
5,22,015
Praj Industries Ltd
379.3
402
378
23,73,304
Campus Activewear Ltd
239.88
245.45
237.61
2,29,279
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
784.95
797
776.8
11,67,967
Can Fin Homes Ltd
827.4
839.35
820.05
1,82,866
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
136.78
137.88
134.58
4,56,677
Capillary Technologies India Ltd
524.75
530.2
519.95
36,989
CEAT Ltd
3,202.8
3,229.9
3,143.1
1,45,777
Cello World Ltd
401.9
406.6
395.3
81,373
Cemindia Projects Ltd
887.35
918.4
883
3,90,528
Central Bank of India
34.38
34.93
34.3
55,94,540
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
769.15
790
759.2
26,224
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
5,809
5,969
5,780
20,062
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
1,498.4
1,536.9
1,493
3,06,051
GHCL Ltd
469.8
479
465.5
1,28,650
Mastek Ltd
1,580.4
1,629.1
1,576
35,311
Devyani International Ltd
118.46
119.4
113.11
31,56,181
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
174.54
177.6
170
47,55,964
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
71.17
73
70.01
36,02,883
Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd
141.91
148.3
136.95
11,80,355
Pfizer Ltd
4,613.5
4,750
4,521
33,132
Prime Focus Ltd
274.4
288.8
274.4
5,48,185
PG Electroplast Ltd
495.5
507.35
491.9
14,32,631
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
9,656
9,797
9,631
4,429
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
1,492.7
1,529.6
1,474.1
33,836
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
592.9
608.8
590.8
77,971
CSB Bank Ltd
352.85
353.55
340
9,01,679
City Union Bank Ltd
245.6
249.4
242.35
22,16,783
Cupid Ltd
122.14
124.75
120.48
1,35,96,211
Cyient Ltd
886.55
902
877.05
2,94,459
Gabriel India Ltd
1,097.7
1,131.8
1,092
3,29,526
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
164.95
169.57
161.5
10,54,640
Gallantt Ispat Ltd.
797.6
827
790
4,78,961
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
168.37
170.53
167
4,48,950
Ethos Ltd
2,317.2
2,349.4
2,261.4
42,712
Eureka Forbes Ltd
516.4
527.45
490
1,04,365
Engineers India Ltd
240.6
248.4
237
32,02,676
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
1,178.9
1,214.9
1,172.3
53,002
Manappuram Finance Ltd
309.5
311.5
297
68,74,595
Manorama Industries Ltd
1,343.6
1,413.9
1,330.2
3,56,109
Belrise Industries Ltd
211.07
213.32
206.77
26,43,491
BEML Ltd
1,848.8
1,866.9
1,800
2,89,257
OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd
1,789.8
1,835
1,731
4,07,454
Optiemus Infracom Ltd
424.3
432.45
419.85
69,607
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
269.4
280
268.65
11,18,401
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
839.6
854.25
830.3
4,36,162
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
735.75
754.4
728
5,42,051
Astra Microwave Products Ltd
1,111.2
1,137.9
1,101
1,93,465
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
8,376
8,439.5
8,231.5
5,586
Ather Energy Ltd
951.95
958.8
914.15
45,92,129
Atlanta Electricals Ltd
1,811.3
1,886.8
1,756
1,98,133
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
1,062.9
1,076.7
1,051.6
9,07,690
PNC Infratech Ltd
220.51
223
216.15
2,91,163
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
631.95
637.45
601.6
6,73,138
Prism Johnson Ltd
125.57
126.6
123.01
1,10,430
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
2,741.4
2,763.2
2,729.8
14,897
Bata India Ltd
701.3
709.8
696.05
55,795
Bayer CropScience Ltd
4,417.9
4,482.4
4,402
15,688
Le Travenues Technology Ltd
164.43
165.88
156.8
12,66,895
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
134.12
135.99
129.54
32,45,566
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
84.65
86.2
82.48
23,84,993
The Anup Engineering Ltd
1,979.2
2,030
1,964.9
23,157
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
1,375
1,396
1,360.2
7,35,774
Surya Roshni Ltd
247
249.95
238.6
7,57,608
Swan Corp Ltd
324.4
329.6
321.95
5,57,206
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
203.57
206
201.76
10,79,194
Sobha Ltd
1,385.4
1,408
1,373.3
98,175
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591.35
597.55
578
31,89,067
Sonata Software Ltd
267.3
277.95
265.05
16,75,656
South Indian Bank Ltd
38.48
39.34
38.35
1,35,97,762
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
477.35
493.55
471
4,59,123
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
437.1
447.55
432.2
4,65,336
Time Technoplast Ltd
173.34
177.73
173
22,47,574
Timken India Ltd
3,570.7
3,638.2
3,563
32,520
Tips Music Ltd
637.15
641.5
627
1,89,947
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
773.85
794
770
6,47,835
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
681.6
696.8
665.9
2,97,762
Welspun Corp Ltd
1,352.8
1,360
1,315.2
7,97,656
Welspun Enterprises Ltd
503.2
508.6
447.25
1,30,498
Welspun Living Ltd
133.83
138.95
133.01
24,77,013
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
486.75
508.95
481.25
2,26,685
Wework India Management Ltd
494.4
508
485.65
1,37,648
Whirlpool of India Ltd
838.55
874.65
836
2,91,237
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
88.38
90.17
85.41
2,17,73,849
Zensar Technologies Ltd
492.95
504.9
490.5
6,73,080
Zen Technologies Ltd
1,584.2
1,608.9
1,566.1
3,85,072
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd
14,424
15,026
14,333
11,859
Zydus Wellness Ltd
515.35
517.95
506.5
2,98,980
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd
626.1
633.95
615.2
3,50,279
Raymond Ltd
468.65
481.55
466.1
3,93,389
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
804.55
832
780
4,93,021
Raymond Realty Ltd
574.15
587
551.55
10,29,209
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
66.67
67.25
66.1
24,33,922
RBL Bank Ltd
325.75
332.4
324.9
25,81,636
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
124.66
125.65
121.63
9,88,531
Redington Ltd
210.05
214.49
209.5
16,90,461
Redtape Ltd
136
136.81
131.83
4,03,762
Refex Industries Ltd
255.6
259.05
253.25
4,81,387
TVS Holdings Ltd
13,862
14,110
13,751
2,972
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
115.12
117.65
110.25
2,55,327
UCO Bank
25.33
25.66
25.1
53,69,484
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
56.77
58.42
56.5
1,78,61,004
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd
1,216
1,298.9
1,175
9,05,424
Quess Corp Ltd
207.91
212
206.89
1,93,672
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
323
327
320
7,31,574
Rain Industries Ltd
158.92
163.01
155.1
81,84,846
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
1,304.4
1,316
1,269.9
2,11,299
Senco Gold Ltd
325.5
329
302.05
39,97,948
Sheela Foam Ltd
540.4
561.2
534.8
1,49,272
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
2,215.4
2,250
2,202.2
11,560
Subros Ltd
756.1
767.45
740
26,051
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
878.55
898
863.4
1,16,200
Sudeep Pharma Ltd
634.35
650.45
624.7
46,817
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
455.55
467.3
442.65
4,85,467
SBFC Finance Ltd
91.63
94.14
90.74
10,42,680
Viyash Scientific Ltd
225.6
227.77
215.2
10,29,479
V-Mart Retail Ltd
650.55
656.3
633.85
2,77,327
Voltamp Transformers Ltd
9,390
9,444
9,241
54,990
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
392.25
393.7
384.95
61,498
Rites Ltd
212.69
215.79
211
3,64,339
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
1,292
1,297.8
1,262
1,48,669
Vikram Solar Ltd
207.13
211.8
205.75
14,32,258
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
3,400.7
3,519
3,382.2
34,452
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd
865.2
883.1
844
8,17,469
Route Mobile Ltd
519.65
531.5
503.2
2,79,237
Reliance Power Ltd
27.3
27.9
27.2
3,94,46,561
R R Kabel Ltd
1,957.3
1,982.8
1,923.5
4,81,539
Samhi Hotels Ltd
150.64
153.76
149.74
6,74,528
Sammaan Capital Ltd
139.99
142.5
139.03
1,34,82,687
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd
229.38
234.5
223.62
20,05,189
Trident Ltd
25.05
25.45
24.8
71,80,656
Saatvik Green Energy Ltd
456.1
463.5
449.1
60,798
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
1,488
1,505
1,451.4
1,41,352
Sagility Ltd
43.1
44.3
41.95
4,47,03,069
Varroc Engineering Ltd
562.95
569.7
555
98,593
TD Power Systems Ltd
1,175.9
1,198.8
1,155
6,66,186
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
1,204.1
1,240
1,191.1
1,71,109
Urban Company Ltd
126.07
127.3
123
56,92,744
TARC Ltd
130.49
134
130.1
2,75,072
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
311.8
313.5
299.1
29,70,239
Tata Chemicals Ltd
768.1
779.75
765.15
5,19,169
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
1,189.7
1,223.7
1,008.7
37,21,467
Shilpa Medicare Ltd
438.85
452.5
435.05
5,05,122
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian benchmark indices snapped a four-session losing streak on May 13, 2026, supported by a sharp rally in metal stocks, value buying at lower levels, and improving global sentiment. Nifty closed above 23,400 while Sensex ended marginally higher, though weakness in IT and auto sectors kept broader market sentiment cautious.
13 May 2026|06:04 PM
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on May 12, 2026, with Sensex falling 1,456 points and Nifty closing at 23,379. Rising crude oil prices, persistent US-Iran tensions, rupee weakness, and heavy selling in IT stocks after OpenAI’s new AI deployment business announcement triggered broad-based market weakness. Realty, IT, defence, and financial stocks led the decline, while ONGC gained on government royalty cuts for crude and natural gas production.
12 May 2026|05:25 PM
Indian equity markets corrected sharply as investors reacted to rising oil prices, a weakening rupee, and fears of tighter forex conservation policies. The selloff highlighted growing concerns over slowing consumption growth, inflation pressures, and India’s external vulnerabilities, while sectors linked to EVs, renewables, and localisation emerged as long-term structural winners.
12 May 2026|11:41 AM
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