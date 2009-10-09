Bijlee Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-1.81
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.01
0
0
Other operating items
Operating
-0.06
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.06
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
Equity raised
5.18
5.24
5.3
5.32
Investing
-0.33
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.78
5.17
5.25
5.29
No Record Found
