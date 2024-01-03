Mukunda Industrial Finance Ltd Management Discussions

Mukunda Industrial Finance Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

MUKUNDA INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1) INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT The Indian economy has continued to recover robustly in 2010-11, recording one of the fastest growth rates in the world and climbing back to near pre- crisis levels. Growth in the current fiscal is broad based, which portends well for a stronger than estimated economic prospect. Abundant late rainfall is ensuring a rapid recovery in agriculture, boosting supply, and will lower inflation which has finally turned downwards. Externally, both exports and imports registered strong growth, supporting economic activity. This was accompanied by record inflows of capital that were attracted by faster growth; in turn, they financed (and were well utilized) by slightly larger current account deficits (CAD). Stock markets gained (although they remained relatively volatile) and credit growth was sustained. The Governments policy responses played a crucial role in supporting this path of sustained recovery with greater stability. The Governments policy response included a carefully balanced mix of gradual exit from fiscal stimulus measures to allow private- sector recovery more space, while not withdrawing stimulus support too abruptly; faster adjustment of monetary policies to ensure that persistent inflationary pressures abate; and enhanced public spending directed at expanded and targeted social spending and critical infrastructure needs to ensure jobs and incomes. The global economy grew at 3.7% in 2010-11, belying earlier expectations of higher growth. While the Asian economies, with the exception of Japan, grew in excess of 7%, the developed economies such as the US, UK and Europe reported lower growth in the range of 3 to 4%. The Asian economies, it may be recalled, were less affected by the recession during the last two years thereby enabling a faster return to normalcy. Further, these economies were supported by strong domestic demand and rapid growth in service exports. The Japanese economy, which was slowly progressing towards recovery, was badly affected by the recent earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accidents. These tragedies are likely to affect the global economy as well, especially the automobile sector. All the emerging economies were impacted by rising oil, food and commodity prices forcing several Central Banks to take a series of anti-inflationary measures. Indias GDP growth in 2010-11 has been estimated at 8.6% with the agriculture, industry and services sectors registering growth rates of 5.4%, 7.8% and 9.5% respectively. GDP growth is estimated to average 8.2% over the 11th Plan as against 7.7% during the previous Plan. Though the performance fell short of the 9% target at the beginning of the Plan, it is to be viewed in light of the unprecedented crisis which derailed the global economy. GDP growth during the 12th Plan period has been indicated in the range of 9 to 9.5%, reflective of the growth imperatives of an emerging economy. According to the Economic Survey 2010-11, it has been reported that NBFCs as a whole account for 11.2 per cent of assets of the total financial system. With the growing importance assigned to financial inclusion, NBFCs have come to be regarded as important financial intermediaries particularly for the small-scale and retail sectors. In the multi-tier financial system of India, importance of NBFCs in the Indian financial system is much discussed by various committees appointed by RBI in the past and RBI has been modifying its regulatory and supervising policies from time to time to keep pace with the changes in the system. NBFCs have turned out to be engines of growth and are integral part of the Indian financial system, enhancing competition and diversification in the financial sector, spreading risks specifically at times of financial distress and have been increasingly recognized as complementary of banking system at competitive prices. The Banking sector has always been highly regulated, however simplified sanction procedures, flexibility and timeliness in meeting the credit needs and low cost operations resulted in the NBFCs getting an edge over banks in providing funding. Since the 90s crisis the market has seen explosive growth, as per a Fitch Report the compounded annual growth rate of NBFCs was 40% in comparison to the CAGR of banks being 22% only. NBFCs have been pioneering at retail asset backed lending, lending against securities, microfinance etc., and have been extending credit to retail customers in under-served areas and to unbanked customers. This year has been one of the most challenging years and the Company faced a lot of challenges due to internal and external factors associated with the business. 2) RISKS AND CONCERNS Your company lays great emphasis on risk management, primarily in the areas of credit risk, interest rate and liquidity risk and operational risk. Lending involves a number of risks, largely related to the credit- worthiness of the borrowers. Credit risk involves inability or unwillingness of a customer or his guarantor to meet their commitments. This is inherent and most dominant of the risks in the financing business. The credit risk to which the company is exposed is minimized by following the prudential norms prescribed by Reserve Bank of India and the comprehensive credit policies laid down by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Credit and Recovery Committees constituted by the Board generally monitor the risk management framework on an ongoing basis with a view to ensure that risk parameters are within defined limits. However, as the Company was unable to generate any significant business during the financial year these Committees did not function. The Company has a standardized framework for evaluating loan proposals. The proposals are evaluated on various quantitative and qualitative parameters. The loan portfolios are continuously monitored post disbursement, to proactively address credit related issues and initiate appropriate measures for recovery. By following the above norms and the policies and decisions of the Board Committees, the Company is able to minimize the credit risks by resolving aspects relating to asset concentration, client and group exposure, prudential limits, various financial parameters, standards for Security, guarantee and collaterals. The company reviews the lending rates and the interest rate paid on deposits accepted by the company regularly in order to minimize the Interest Rate Risks and also to be competitive in lending and to ensure that the company has required funds for its business activities. The Investments of the company may be grouped as Statutory Liquid Reserve (SLR) Investment and Other Investments. The Company is required to maintain SLR Investments, as per RBI directions @ 15% of the public deposits in government and other specified securities. Both SLR and other investments are closely monitored to mitigate the risks arising there from and timely decisions are taken about such investments keeping in view the statutory requirement and the objective is to strike a balance between risk and return. The assets of the company have also been covered by Insurance. The financial sector industry is becoming increasingly competitive and the Companys growth will depend on its ability to compete effectively. Multinational Banks, Financial Institutions and Private Sector Banks have also entered into retail business and vehicle financing. These institutions have huge capital base and wide network. If the NBFCs are to compete with them, they need to have equity funds to match with their plans/ expansions. Moreover, your Company is undergoing a severe financial crisis. 3) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY Your Company believes that internal control is a necessary concomitant of the principle of governance that freedom of management should be exercised within a framework of appropriate checks and balances. Your company remains committed to ensuring an effective internal control environment that provides assurance on the efficiency of operations and security of assets. The company has defined organizational and authority structure, and an in- built Internal Control System covering all the activities of the company, supported by efficient integrated computer system. All the activities of the company are covered by policy guidelines. The Internal Control system in the company ensures that all the transactions are properly authorised, after which they are recorded and reported accurately and they also ensure optimum utilization of the resources of the company and they have been tested for their effectiveness or relevancies periodically which ensure efficiency at all times. The internal control procedures are periodically analyzed and redefined. The Audit Committee reviews, inter alia, the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control environment. The Internal Control Systems are upgraded to keep them at par with best practices. 4) HUMAN RESOURCES Our people are our biggest asset and we are proud of our team members at all levels within your Company. The companys employees are from varied fields of knowledge and experience. The Company believes that the growth of the company, to a large extent is dependent on the quality of its employees. The employees have been provided with opportunities for acquiring new skills and competencies, which help them to increase, both their personal and career growth. They have also been encouraged to work across multiple functions and disciplines. We are not inducting any new staff to allow natural attrition to downsize. We are thankful to our reduced team which has been working with dedication to beat the downturn. We hope to reward them more handsomely as soon as the situation permits. As on 31st March, 2011 the strength of the employees of the company was 14. 5) OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE PROSPECTS The high growth in disbursements that the asset financing NBFCs enjoyed during the earlier boom period now moderated largely due to the meltdown in the automobile sector. The fortunes of these companies predominantly rested on the auto sector (commercial vehicles, two wheelers and three wheelers) which witnessed significant fall in volumes. As in the case of banks, the asset quality of the NBFCs too has seen slippages in the last fiscal year. Their portfolio is secured in the form of asset financed by them which would help them limit their credit losses. But provisions for bad debts affected their profits. It is expected that asset quality may get worse before getting better. The company is exploring the avenues for expanding the business operations mcluding franchisee business, mterisifying marketing activities for identifying a larger pool of prospective customers and strengthening the recovery division through well experienced personnel. 6. DISCLAIMER The information and opinion expressed in this section of the annual report consists of certain forward looking statements which the Management believes are true to the best of its knowledge. The Management shall not be liable for loss which may arise as a result of any action taken on the basis of the information contained herein. On behalf of the Board of Directors B.R. Viswanath Setty Chairman and Managing Director Place: Bangalore Dated: 5th December, 2011