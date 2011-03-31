Mukunda Industrial Finance Ltd Share Price directors Report
MUKUNDA INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Shareholders,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Companys 26th Annual Report
together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st
March, 2011.
1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: (Rs. in lacs)
Particulars 31-03-2011 31-03-2010
1 Gross Income 16.14 29.10
2 Staff Cost and Operative Expenses 46.97 73.54
3 Interest 2.04 61.09
4 Profit (Loss) before Depreciation and Provisions (32.87) (105.53)
5 a) Depreciation 33.08 47.80
b) Deferred Revenue Expenditure 10.40 10.40
c) Deferred Tax - 19.40
d) Provisions as per RBI Norms - (97.22)
6 Profit (Loss) after tax for the year (76.35) (280.35)
7 Carried forward Loss (601.64) 525.29
The company has incurred a loss after tax of Rs. 76.35 lacs for the year as
against a loss of Rs. 280.35 lacs in the previous year. No provision has
been made for NPAs as against a provision of Rs. 99.22 lacs made in the
previous year. There is a deferred revenue expenditure of Rs. 10.40 lacs in
this year. Interest expenses for the year substantially declined to Rs.
2.04 lacs from Rs.61.09 lacs in the previous year due to non-provisioning
of interest on deposits. There was a decrease in Depreciation, which was
Rs. 33.08 lacs as against Rs. 47.80 lacs in the previous year. The carried
forward loss now stands at Rs. 601.64 lacs.
Your Directors regret their inability to recommend any dividend in view of
the accumulated losses.
2) OPERATIONAL REVIEW
This year the Company has incurred a Loss before depreciation, provisions
and taxes to the extent of Rs. 32.87 lacs as against a Loss of Rs. 105.53
lacs in the previous year. NBFCs are facing basic questions about the
viability of their business model. Several firms are finding it difficult
to operate in an environment where money is scarce, defaults are becoming
common, and asset-liability mismatches have become more the norm than the
exception. At the heart of the problems being faced by NBFCs is the growing
reluctance of banks to lend to such companies because the risks involved in
doing so have increased. NBFCs have seen considerable business model shift
over last decade because of regulatory environment and market dynamics.
Majority of NBFCs were not able to face the pressure created on and were
wiped out. However, over a period NBFCs have been able to expand their
resource profile by diversifying the funding avenues. Further a strict
control on asset quality and overheads, coupled with use of innovative
borrowing tools such as securitization has resulted in improved
profitability of NBFCs. As your company faces a serious liquidity crisis
and of late has not been able to carry out any business activity the
positive developments in the sector also will make sense only if the
Company undergoes restructuring and resumes its normal business activities.
3. DEPOSITS
The total public deposits as on 31st March, 2011, were Rs. 373.95 lacs as
compared to Rs. 379.09 lacs as on 31st March, 2010. The interest rates as
revised with effect from 21st December, 2007 were in force throughout the
financial year. The rate of interest paid on public deposits is within the
ceiling rate prescribed by RBI.
As on 31st March, 2011, out of the public deposits, 627 accounts amounting
to Rs. 335.16 lacs had matured for repayment and the claimed deposits could
not be repaid due to the financial constraints. However, efforts are being
made to repay these deposits at the earliest.
In view of the directions of RBI, the Company, as a matter of policy, has
stopped accepting fresh deposits with effect from 5th March 2009.
After the Balance Sheet date (31.03.2011) the Reserve Bank of India vide
its letter No. DNBS (BG) No. 1897/CMD / 01.02.166/2010-11 dated May 23,
2011, communicated to the Company that the Certificate of Registration has
been cancelled under Section 45-IA(6) of the RBI Act, 1934.
4. RBI REGULATIONS
The Company has generally complied with the applicable regulations of the
Reserve Bank of India. Important Circulars/Directions issued by RBI from
time to time are:
a) Services to Persons with Disability:
In terms of DNBS.CC.PD.No. 191/ 03.10.01/2010-11 dated July 27, 2010, NBFCs
were advised that there shall be no discrimination in extending products
and facilities including loan facilities to the physically/visually
challenged applicants on grounds of disability and that they may also
advise their branches to render all possible assistance to such persons for
availing of the various business facilities. NBFCs were also directed to
ensure redressal of grievances of persons with disabilities under the
Grievance Redressal Mechanism already set up by them.
b) Provision of 0.25% for standard assets of NBFCs: In terms of Non-Banking
Financial (Deposit Accepting or Holding) Companies Prudential Norms
(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2007, and Non-Banking Financial (Non- Deposit
Accepting or Holding) Companies Prudential
Norms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2007, all NBFCs are required to make
necessary provisions for non-performing assets. In the interests of counter
cyclicality and so as to ensure that NBFCs create a financial buffer to
protect them from the effect of economic downturns, RBI has decided to
introduce provisioning for standard assets also.
c) Regulation of excessive interest charged by NBFCs: The directions to
NBFCs were issued by Reserve Bank of India on January 2, 2009 vide
Notification No. DNBS. 204/ CGM (ASR)-2009. According to the said
Notification the Board of each NBFC shall adopt an interest rate model
taking into account relevant factors such as cost of funds, margin and risk
premium etc., and determine the rate of interest to be charged for loan and
advances. The rate of interest and the approach for gradations of risk and
rationale for charging different rates of interest to different categories
of borrowers shall be disclosed to the borrower or customer in the
application form and communicated explicitly in the sanction letter. The
rate of interest should be annualized rates so that the borrower is aware
of the exact rates that would be charged to the account. The Company has a
Manual of the Lending Policy as approved by the Board of Directors.
d) Reclassification of NBFCs: Earlier, the classification of NBFCs was
Equipment Leasing, Hire Purchase, Investment Companies and Loan Companies.
Consequent upon reclassification by RBI, companies financing real/physical
assets for productive/economic activity are to be classified as Asset
Finance Company and the remaining companies will continue to be classified
as loan/investment companies. In the new structure the categories emerge as
Asset Finance Company, Investment Company and Loan Company. According to
Circular No. DNBS.PD.CC No. 128/ 03.02.059/2008-09 dated September 15, 2008
it has been decided that erstwhile EL/HP NBFCs should duly supported by
Statutory Auditors Certificate as on March 31, 2008 approach the Regional
Office for appropriate classification latest by December 31, 2008 after
which NBFCs which have not opted for the classification would be deemed to
be loan companies. Since our company has been in the business of Leasing
and Hire Purchase Financing and more than 60% of the operational income
comprised of income from leasing and hire purchase activities and the
companys fixed assets comprised more than 60% of leased assets, the
Company was classified as AFC-D and a fresh Certificate of Registration
bearing No. 02.00071 dated August 28, 2007 was issued by the RBI. However,
subsequently the Company has been classified as a Loan Company by the
Reserve Bank of India vide its letter DNBS (BG) No. 2774/01.02.166/2009-10
dated 8th March, 2010.
e) Monitoring of frauds in NBFCs: RBI had issued Company Circular No. 121
dated July 1, 2008, which was revised on August 14, 2008 vide Circular No.
DNBS.PD.CC. No. 127/03.10.42/2008-09. As a result, NBFCs may also report
frauds perpetrated in their subsidiaries and affiliates/joint ventures.
Updated guidelines for reporting frauds to RBI, Board and the police were
issued alongwith the Circular.
Obligations of NBFCs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002:
NBFCs were advised by RBI vide Circular DNBS(PD).CC 68/03.10.042/200506
dated April 5, 2006 to go through the provisions of PMLA, 2002 and the
Rules notified there under and take all necessary steps to ensure
compliance with Section 12 of PMLA, 2002 and report information in respect
of all transactions referred to in Rule 3 to the Director, Financial
Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND).
NBFCs were also advised to ensure electronic filing of Cash Transactions
Report (CTR) and Suspicious Transactions Report (STR) to FIU-IND. CTR
should contain only the transactions carried out by the NBFCs on behalf of
their clients/customers excluding transactions between the internal
accounts of the NBFC. All cash transactions, where forged or counterfeit
Indian currency notes have been used as genuine should be reported to FIU-
IND immediately in the prescribed format. These cash transactions should
also include transactions where forgery of valuable security or documents
has taken place and may be reported in plain text form. No transaction of
suspicious nature or otherwise reportable has come to the notice of the
Company.
The Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2009 has come into
force with effect from June 01, 2009 as notified by the RBI vide DNBS(PD).
CC 164/03.10.042/ 2009- 10 dated November 13, 2009.
In terms of Sub-Section 2(a) of Section 12 of The Prevention of Money
Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2009, the records referred to in clause (a) of
Sub-Section (1) of Section 12 shall be maintained for a period of ten years
from the date of transaction between the clients and the banking company
and in terms of Sub-Section 2(b) of Section 12 of the Act ibid, the records
referred to in clause (c) of Sub-Section (1) of Section 12 shall be
maintained for a period of ten years from the date of cessation of
transaction between the clients and the banking company.
Accordingly, in modification of paragraph 4 of the Master Circular
No.152/03.10. 42/2009-10 dated July 1, 2009, NBFCs were advised to maintain
for at least ten years from the date of transaction between the NBFC and
the client, all necessary records of transactions. However, records
pertaining to the identification of the customer and his address (e.g.
copies of documents like passports, identity cards, driving licenses, PAN
card, utility bills etc.) obtained while opening the account and during the
course of business relationship, would continue to be preserved for at
least ten years after the business relationship is ended.
f) Investments in FDs of SIDBI and NABARD: RBI amended the earlier
Directions issued vide Notification No. DFC.121/ED(G)-98 dated January 31,
1998 by new Notification No. DNBS (PD).205/CGM(PK)-2009 dated February 13,
2009 issued to all NBFCs accepting public deposits so as to allow
investments in fixed deposits of SIDBI and NABARD for meeting the
requirements of Section 45IB of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However,
the aggregate of the amount invested in unencumbered approved securities,
term deposits and the bonds shall not be less than 15% of public deposits,
as earlier.
g) NBFCs Auditors Report : The directions to the auditors of Non-Banking
Financial Companies were issued by Reserve Bank of India on January 2, 1998
vide Notification No. DFC.117/DG (SPT)-98. The Directions have been
consolidated and in supersession of the said Directions viz. the Non-
Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions,
1998 the new Directions were issued vide Notification No.
DNBS(PD)201/DG(VL)/2008 dated September 18, 2008. According to the new
Directions, in addition to every report made by the auditor under Section
227 of the Companies Act, 1956 on the accounts, the auditor shall also make
a separate report to the Board of Directors of the Company on the specified
matters. Where, in the Auditors Report, there is any unfavourable or
qualified statement or in the opinion of the auditor the company has not
complied with specified provisions and/or about the non-compliance, it
shall be the obligation of the auditor to make a report containing the
details of such statement to the concerned Regional Office of the
Department of Non-Banking Supervision of the Reserve Bank of India under
whose jurisdiction the registered office of the company is located. The
Auditors Report dated 5th December, 2011 made as per the said directions
does contain a few unfavourable or qualified statements, some of which are
similar to the ones mentioned in the Auditors Report to the members of the
Company and replies thereto have been given in this Report elsewhere.
5. DIRECTORS
Sri Niranjan Gupta and Dr. Diliprao More resigned from the Board with
effect from 14th June, 2011. The Board places on record its appreciation
for their contribution and support during their tenure of office.
Pursuant to Section 260 of the Companies Act, 1956 and Article 96 of the
Articles of Association of the Company the Board of Directors appointed Sri
M.S. Bhanuprakash and Sri H.M. Prashanth as Additional Directors with
effect from 14th June, 2011. They are proposed to be appointed as Directors
in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
A brief profile of the Directors is given in the Explanatory Statement to
the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.
Necessary resolutions are submitted for your approval.
6. AUDITORS
The statutory auditors M/s. Venkat & Vasan, Chartered Accountants, hold
office until conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are
recommended for re-appointment. A certificate from the auditors has been
received to the effect that the re-appointment, if made, would be in
accordance with Section 224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956.
REPLY TO AUDITORS QUALIFICATIONS/RESERVATIONS
The auditors have commented in point no. 1.d. of the Annexure to Auditors
Report that the management has capitalised under fixed assets Accumulated
Lease Equalisation Net of Lease Adjustment Account to the extent of Rs.
47.01 lacs, which in their opinion should have been written off. Your
Directors have to state that the capitalisation was not done during the
current year but has been brought over a period of several financial years
consistently in accordance with the Companys accounting policy. However,
the management has decided to consider the recommendation of the auditors
in the future years depending on the profitability of the Company keeping
in view recognition of income as per AS-19 effective from 1.4.2001 and
prior to 1.4.2001 and live and extended leases and realisation on transfer.
In point no. 3.d. of the Annexure to Auditors Report the auditors have
commented that there are overdue amounts in respect of loans/deposits given
by the Company as specified in Notes on accounts under point 2(d). Your
Directors have to state that the interest on ICDs has not been recognised
in view of the fact that the amount is no longer realisable.
With regard to item 6 of the Annexure to Auditors Report your Directors
have to state that all efforts are being made for repayment of deposits and
interest on deposits received from small depositors under section 58AA of
the Companies Act, 1956. Necessary steps will be taken to comply with the
provisions of applicable laws. Similarly, the Company will comply with the
directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide their letter No. 2774/
01.02.166/2009-10 dated 8.3.2010.
With regard to item 7 of Annexure to Auditors Report that no internal
audit or EDP audit was carried out during the financial year, your
Directors have to state that in view of the fact that the Company was
incurring losses it was not considered expedient to continue with the
internal audit system as it was expensive. However, necessary steps will be
taken to resume the internal audit in future.
The auditors have listed out and commented in point no 9(a) of annexure of
their CARO report that statutory dues of PF, ESI, Profession Tax, TDS and
KVAT amounting to Rs. 24.41 lacs have not been paid. Your directors have to
state that the Company has since paid the KVAT dues of Rs. 5.12 lacs,
however the other statutory dues could not be paid due to acute financial
stringency faced by the Company and lack of working capital. The Company
continues to face serious problems in respect of working capital. However,
the management has issued instructions to the concerned department of the
company to remit the dues on priority. The internal accruals of the Company
have considerably reduced. All these factors made financial situation of
the company very critical and the Company had to approach its bankers for
one time settlement as a part of corporate debt restructuring to resolve
the liquidity crisis. However, it will be the endeavour of the company to
make payment of above dues once the Company recovers from the current
liquidity crisis.
In point no. 10 the Auditors have commented about non-provisioning of Rs.
440.63 lacs in respect of unsecured and doubtful advances and deposits, Net
Investment on lease of Rs. 280.37 lacs and Rs. 16.36 lacs in respect of
interest on deposits. Your Directors are of the opinion that some of these
advances are still good in nature and would be recovered in due course.
However, suitable provisions will be made in the future years depending on
profitability of the Company to comply with the recommendation of the
Auditors.
The Auditors have commented in point no. 11 of Annexure of their report
that the Bank (ING Vysya Bank Ltd) has filed a suit before the Debt
Recovery Tribunal and obtained a decree against the Company. Your Directors
have to state that the Company has already settled the dues to ING Vysya
Bank Ltd under One Time Settlement scheme and the Bank has withdrawn the
suit. The Company has also approached Karur Vysya Bank Ltd for One Time
Settlement of their dues and the Bank has accepted our request.
7. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
None of the employees of the Company employed throughout the year or part
of the year is in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit prescribed
under section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956.
8. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Particulars pursuant to section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 and
Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the report of Board of Directors)
Rules, 1988.
A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY
The Company has no activity relating to consumption of energy or technology
absorption.
B. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO
There was no foreign exchange earning or outgo during the year.
9. STATUTORY DISCLOSURE
None of the Directors of the company is disqualified under the provisions
of Section 274(1)(g) of the Companies Act, 1956. Your Directors have made
necessary disclosures as required under various provisions of the Companies
Act, 1956 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.
10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The directors accept the responsibility for the integrity and objectivity
of the Profit & Loss Account for the year ended March 31, 2011 and the
Balance Sheet as at that date. As required under Section 217(2AA) of the
Companies Act, 1956, the Directors of the Company hereby state that
1. In preparation of Annual Accounts for the year 2010-11, applicable
Accounting Standards have been followed along with the proper explanation
relating to material departures.
2. They have selected such Accounting Policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for
that year.
3. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
4. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
11. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
A Report on Corporate Governance is given as Annexure-B to this report.
12. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Report on Managements Discussion and Analysis forming part of this
Annual Report is given as Annexure - A to this report.
13. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Your directors take this opportunity to place on record their appreciation
for the support and co-operation extended by all the shareholders,
depositors, hirers, lessees, other customers, bankers and look forward to
their continued cooperation. Your directors also wish to place on record
their appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by every member
of Mukunda family at all levels and look forward to their continued
support.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
B.R. Viswanath Setty
Chairman, & Managing Director
Place: Bangalore
Dated: 5th December, 2011
ANNEXURE- A
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1) INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT
The Indian economy has continued to recover robustly in 2010-11, recording
one of the fastest growth rates in the world and climbing back to near pre-
crisis levels. Growth in the current fiscal is broad based, which portends
well for a stronger than estimated economic prospect. Abundant late
rainfall is ensuring a rapid recovery in agriculture, boosting supply, and
will lower inflation which has finally turned downwards. Externally, both
exports and imports registered strong growth, supporting economic activity.
This was accompanied by record inflows of capital that were attracted by
faster growth; in turn, they financed (and were well utilized) by slightly
larger current account deficits (CAD). Stock markets gained (although they
remained relatively volatile) and credit growth was sustained. The
Governments policy responses played a crucial role in supporting this path
of sustained recovery with greater stability. The Governments policy
response included a carefully balanced mix of gradual exit from fiscal
stimulus measures to allow private- sector recovery more space, while not
withdrawing stimulus support too abruptly; faster adjustment of monetary
policies to ensure that persistent inflationary pressures abate; and
enhanced public spending directed at expanded and targeted social spending
and critical infrastructure needs to ensure jobs and incomes.
The global economy grew at 3.7% in 2010-11, belying earlier expectations of
higher growth. While the Asian economies, with the exception of Japan, grew
in excess of 7%, the developed economies such as the US, UK and Europe
reported lower growth in the range of 3 to 4%. The Asian economies, it may
be recalled, were less affected by the recession during the last two years
thereby enabling a faster return to normalcy. Further, these economies were
supported by strong domestic demand and rapid growth in service exports.
The Japanese economy, which was slowly progressing towards recovery, was
badly affected by the recent earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accidents.
These tragedies are likely to affect the global economy as well, especially
the automobile sector. All the emerging economies were impacted by rising
oil, food and commodity prices forcing several Central Banks to take a
series of anti-inflationary measures.
Indias GDP growth in 2010-11 has been estimated at 8.6% with the
agriculture, industry and services sectors registering growth rates of
5.4%, 7.8% and 9.5% respectively. GDP growth is estimated to average 8.2%
over the 11th Plan as against 7.7% during the previous Plan. Though the
performance fell short of the 9% target at the beginning of the Plan, it is
to be viewed in light of the unprecedented crisis which derailed the global
economy. GDP growth during the 12th Plan period has been indicated in the
range of 9 to 9.5%, reflective of the growth imperatives of an emerging
economy.
According to the Economic Survey 2010-11, it has been reported that NBFCs
as a whole account for 11.2 per cent of assets of the total financial
system. With the growing importance assigned to financial inclusion, NBFCs
have come to be regarded as important financial intermediaries particularly
for the small-scale and retail sectors. In the multi-tier financial system
of India, importance of NBFCs in the Indian financial system is much
discussed by various committees appointed by RBI in the past and RBI has
been modifying its regulatory and supervising policies from time to time to
keep pace with the changes in the system. NBFCs have turned out to be
engines of growth and are integral part of the Indian financial system,
enhancing competition and diversification in the financial sector,
spreading risks specifically at times of financial distress and have been
increasingly recognized as complementary of banking system at competitive
prices.
The Banking sector has always been highly regulated, however simplified
sanction procedures, flexibility and timeliness in meeting the credit needs
and low cost operations resulted in the NBFCs getting an edge over banks in
providing funding. Since the 90s crisis the market has seen explosive
growth, as per a Fitch Report the compounded annual growth rate of
NBFCs was 40% in comparison to the CAGR of banks being 22% only. NBFCs have
been pioneering at retail asset backed lending, lending against securities,
microfinance etc., and have been extending credit to retail customers in
under-served areas and to unbanked customers.
This year has been one of the most challenging years and the Company faced
a lot of challenges due to internal and external factors associated with
the business.
2) RISKS AND CONCERNS
Your company lays great emphasis on risk management, primarily in the areas
of credit risk, interest rate and liquidity risk and operational risk.
Lending involves a number of risks, largely related to the credit-
worthiness of the borrowers. Credit risk involves inability or
unwillingness of a customer or his guarantor to meet their commitments.
This is inherent and most dominant of the risks in the financing business.
The credit risk to which the company is exposed is minimized by following
the prudential norms prescribed by Reserve Bank of India and the
comprehensive credit policies laid down by the Board of Directors of the
Company. The Credit and Recovery Committees constituted by the Board
generally monitor the risk management framework on an ongoing basis with a
view to ensure that risk parameters are within defined limits. However, as
the Company was unable to generate any significant business during the
financial year these Committees did not function.
The Company has a standardized framework for evaluating loan proposals. The
proposals are evaluated on various quantitative and qualitative parameters.
The loan portfolios are continuously monitored post disbursement, to
proactively address credit related issues and initiate appropriate measures
for recovery. By following the above norms and the policies and decisions
of the Board Committees, the Company is able to minimize the credit risks
by resolving aspects relating to asset concentration, client and group
exposure, prudential limits, various financial parameters, standards for
Security, guarantee and collaterals.
The company reviews the lending rates and the interest rate paid on
deposits accepted by the company regularly in order to minimize the
Interest Rate Risks and also to be competitive in lending and to ensure
that the company has required funds for its business activities.
The Investments of the company may be grouped as Statutory Liquid Reserve
(SLR) Investment and Other Investments. The Company is required to maintain
SLR Investments, as per RBI directions @ 15% of the public deposits in
government and other specified securities.
Both SLR and other investments are closely monitored to mitigate the risks
arising there from and timely decisions are taken about such investments
keeping in view the statutory requirement and the objective is to strike a
balance between risk and return.
The assets of the company have also been covered by Insurance.
The financial sector industry is becoming increasingly competitive and the
Companys growth will depend on its ability to compete effectively.
Multinational Banks, Financial Institutions and Private Sector Banks have
also entered into retail business and vehicle financing. These institutions
have huge capital base and wide network. If the NBFCs are to compete with
them, they need to have equity funds to match with their plans/ expansions.
Moreover, your Company is undergoing a severe financial crisis.
3) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY
Your Company believes that internal control is a necessary concomitant of
the principle of governance that freedom of management should be exercised
within a framework of appropriate checks and balances. Your company remains
committed to ensuring an effective internal control environment that
provides assurance on the efficiency of operations and security of assets.
The company has defined organizational and authority structure, and an in-
built Internal Control System covering all the activities of the company,
supported by efficient integrated computer system. All the activities of
the company are covered by policy guidelines. The Internal Control system
in the company ensures that all the transactions are properly authorised,
after which they are recorded and reported accurately and they also ensure
optimum utilization of the resources of the company and they have been
tested for their effectiveness or relevancies periodically which ensure
efficiency at all times. The internal control procedures are periodically
analyzed and redefined.
The Audit Committee reviews, inter alia, the adequacy and effectiveness of
the internal control environment. The Internal Control Systems are upgraded
to keep them at par with best practices.
4) HUMAN RESOURCES
Our people are our biggest asset and we are proud of our team members at
all levels within your Company. The companys employees are from varied
fields of knowledge and experience. The Company believes that the growth of
the company, to a large extent is dependent on the quality of its
employees. The employees have been provided with opportunities for
acquiring new skills and competencies, which help them to increase, both
their personal and career growth. They have also been encouraged to work
across multiple functions and disciplines. We are not inducting any new
staff to allow natural attrition to downsize. We are thankful to our
reduced team which has been working with dedication to beat the downturn.
We hope to reward them more handsomely as soon as the situation permits.
As on 31st March, 2011 the strength of the employees of the company was 14.
5) OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE PROSPECTS
The high growth in disbursements that the asset financing NBFCs enjoyed
during the earlier boom period now moderated largely due to the meltdown in
the automobile sector. The fortunes of these companies predominantly rested
on the auto sector (commercial vehicles, two wheelers and three wheelers)
which witnessed significant fall in volumes. As in the case of banks, the
asset quality of the NBFCs too has seen slippages in the last fiscal year.
Their portfolio is secured in the form of asset financed by them which
would help them limit their credit losses. But provisions for bad debts
affected their profits. It is expected that asset quality may get worse
before getting better.
The company is exploring the avenues for expanding the business operations
mcluding franchisee business, mterisifying marketing activities for
identifying a larger pool of prospective customers and strengthening the
recovery division through well experienced personnel.
6. DISCLAIMER
The information and opinion expressed in this section of the annual report
consists of certain forward looking statements which the Management
believes are true to the best of its knowledge. The Management shall not be
liable for loss which may arise as a result of any action taken on the
basis of the information contained herein.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
B.R. Viswanath Setty
Chairman and Managing Director
Place: Bangalore
Dated: 5th December, 2011