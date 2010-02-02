Octav Investments Ltd merged Management Discussions

Octav Investments Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions

OCTAV INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Formely known as MP POWER LINE LIMITED) ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT: A Scheme of Arrangement was proposed between National Information Technologies Limited, RPG Transmission Limited, the company and KEC International Limited and their respective shareholders envisaging interalia demerger of the Investment. Division of KEC International Limited to the company. The Scheme became effective on 30th January 2008 on filing of the Orders of the Honble High Courts with Ministry of Corporate Affairs. On the Scheme becoming effective, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share- capital of the company as on that date, being Rs. 5 lacs divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, stood cancelled. The consideration for taking over of the Investment Division of KEC International Limited has been discharged by the company by issuing 30,14,869 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of KEC International Limited as on 18th February 2008, the Record Date. The company has made applications to Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for listing of the shares, issued pursuant to the Scheme, on the said exchanges and has received in principle approval for listing of the,said shares from Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND FUTURE OUTLOOK: The Indian economy continued its upward turn with its GDP showing consistent growth. The stock market has gone through a very volatile phase with the barometer Sensex indicators fluctuating. widely throughout the year. The upward movement of the capital market indices and other similar indicators during the year was mainly driven by Indian economy growing at a faster rate, better corporate performance, mergers and acquisitions in the country and abroad by certain large corporates and increasing inflow of funds. As such, there are ample investment opportunities in the capital market in view of the growing Indian economy. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS: The vibrant and evolving capital markets alongwith robust and stable economic growth has created a vast pool of opportunities that can be tapped. The company explores these opportunities to increase its area of business on making strategic investments in key sectors of the economy. RISKS AND CONCERNS: The companys assets are prone to general risks associated with global and domestic economic conditions, change in Government regulations, tax regimes, other statutes, financial risks and capital market fluctuations in respect of investments held by the company. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY: The company maintains a system of strict internal control,, including suitable monitoring procedures. Significant issues are brought to the attention of the Audit Committee of the Directors. The internal controls existing in the company are considered to be adequate vis-a-vis the business requirements. HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: As the company does not carry out any manufacturing activity, no workmen were employed during the year.