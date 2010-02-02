Octav Investments Ltd merged Management Discussions

Octav Investments Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
OCTAV INVESTMENTS LIMITED
(Formely known as MP POWER LINE LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT:
A Scheme of Arrangement was proposed between National Information
Technologies Limited, RPG Transmission Limited, the company and KEC
International Limited and their respective shareholders envisaging
interalia demerger of the Investment. Division of KEC International
Limited to the company. The Scheme became effective on 30th January 2008 on
filing of the Orders of the Honble High Courts with Ministry of Corporate
Affairs.
On the Scheme becoming effective, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share-
capital of the company as on that date, being Rs. 5 lacs divided into
50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, stood cancelled. The consideration
for taking over of the Investment Division of KEC International Limited has
been discharged by the company by issuing 30,14,869 fully paid-up equity
shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of KEC International Limited as
on 18th February 2008, the Record Date. The company has made applications
to Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India
Limited for listing of the shares, issued pursuant to the Scheme, on the
said exchanges and has received in principle approval for listing of
the,said shares from Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:
The Indian economy continued its upward turn with its GDP showing
consistent growth. The stock market has gone through a very volatile phase
with the barometer Sensex indicators fluctuating. widely throughout the
year. The upward movement of the capital market indices and other similar
indicators during the year was mainly driven by Indian economy growing at a
faster rate, better corporate performance, mergers and acquisitions in the
country and abroad by certain large corporates and increasing inflow of
funds. As such, there are ample investment opportunities in the capital
market in view of the growing Indian economy.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
The vibrant and evolving capital markets alongwith robust and stable
economic growth has created a vast pool of opportunities that can be
tapped. The company explores these opportunities to increase its area of
business on making strategic investments in key sectors of the economy.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
The companys assets are prone to general risks associated with global and
domestic economic conditions, change in Government regulations, tax
regimes, other statutes, financial risks and capital market fluctuations in
respect of investments held by the company.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The company maintains a system of strict internal control,, including
suitable monitoring procedures. Significant issues are brought to the
attention of the Audit Committee of the Directors.
The internal controls existing in the company are considered to be adequate
vis-a-vis the business requirements.
HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
As the company does not carry out any manufacturing activity, no workmen
were employed during the year.