Avery India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
23.35
21.76
24.55
19.95
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.66
-1.7
-1.57
Tax paid
-8.38
-7.47
-8.4
-6.53
Working capital
15.69
14.16
28.31
12.63
Other operating items
Operating
28.98
26.77
42.75
24.46
Capital expenditure
-0.13
0.6
1.8
0.55
Free cash flow
28.85
27.37
44.55
25.01
Equity raised
263.84
235.26
189.71
149.64
Investing
0
0
-0.5
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
292.69
262.64
233.77
174.66
