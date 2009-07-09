iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Avery India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Avery India Ltd

Avery India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Profit before tax

23.35

21.76

24.55

19.95

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.66

-1.7

-1.57

Tax paid

-8.38

-7.47

-8.4

-6.53

Working capital

15.69

14.16

28.31

12.63

Other operating items

Operating

28.98

26.77

42.75

24.46

Capital expenditure

-0.13

0.6

1.8

0.55

Free cash flow

28.85

27.37

44.55

25.01

Equity raised

263.84

235.26

189.71

149.64

Investing

0

0

-0.5

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

292.69

262.64

233.77

174.66

Avery India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Avery India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.