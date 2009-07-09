Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.11
-2.15
Op profit growth
16.84
10.95
EBIT growth
13.01
-12.69
Net profit growth
11.94
-12.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.36
22.12
19.51
EBIT margin
32.77
30.77
34.48
Net profit margin
21.33
20.22
22.7
RoCE
16.01
15.71
RoNW
2.6
2.58
RoA
2.6
2.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.49
16.52
18.96
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
16.66
14.69
17.08
Book value per share
186.58
168.08
151.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-34.69
-34.21
-33.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.67
49.8
Inventory days
42.05
40.78
Creditor days
-58.05
-56.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-313.33
-1,059.98
-296.43
Net debt / equity
-0.9
-0.89
-0.88
Net debt / op. profit
-7.99
-8.32
-8.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-37.5
-38.17
-39.74
Employee costs
-22.71
-23.43
-24.51
Other costs
-15.4
-16.25
-16.22
