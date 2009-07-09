iifl-logo-icon 1
Avery India Ltd Key Ratios

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.11

-2.15

Op profit growth

16.84

10.95

EBIT growth

13.01

-12.69

Net profit growth

11.94

-12.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.36

22.12

19.51

EBIT margin

32.77

30.77

34.48

Net profit margin

21.33

20.22

22.7

RoCE

16.01

15.71

RoNW

2.6

2.58

RoA

2.6

2.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.49

16.52

18.96

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

16.66

14.69

17.08

Book value per share

186.58

168.08

151.57

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-34.69

-34.21

-33.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.67

49.8

Inventory days

42.05

40.78

Creditor days

-58.05

-56.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-313.33

-1,059.98

-296.43

Net debt / equity

-0.9

-0.89

-0.88

Net debt / op. profit

-7.99

-8.32

-8.19

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-37.5

-38.17

-39.74

Employee costs

-22.71

-23.43

-24.51

Other costs

-15.4

-16.25

-16.22

