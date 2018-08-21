TO THE MEMBERS OF AVERY INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Avery India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as amended ("Accounting Standards"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and the Order issued under section 143(11) of the Act.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2018, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 26. l(i)(d) to the standalone financial statements which describes the uncertainty related to the outcome of the lawsuit filed by the Company at the High Court.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 26.1 (i).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. Refer Note 26.1 (iii).

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. Refer Note 7.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 015125N) Vijay Agarwal Place: Gurugram (Partner) Date: 21.08.2018 (Membership No. 094468)

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Avery India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna] Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliabihcy of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 015125N) Vijay Agarwal Place: Gurugram (Partner) Date: 21.08.2018 (Membership No. 094468)

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of fixed assets to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Further, the Company does not have any immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed asset in the financial statements.

(ii) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals other than goods-in-transit and inventories lying with third parties as at March 31, 2018 for which we have performed alternate procedure and verified subsequent receipts in respect of goods-in-transit and obtained confirmation from third parties in respect of inventories lying with third parties and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provide guarantees under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013, hence reporting under clause (iv) of the CARO 2016 is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year under section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause (v) of the CARO 2016 is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it and has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues of Income-tax with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There were no disputed dues in respect of Custom Duty which have not been deposited. Details of dues of Income Tax, Excise Duty, Service Tax, Sales Tax and Value added tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2018 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Forum Where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount involved (Rs.) * Amount paid under protest (Rs.) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals), Kolkata 1991-94 830,142 - Bihar Finance Act, 1981 Sales Tax Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax, Ranchi 1991-2000 675,152 135,229 Delhi Sale Tax Act, 1975 Sales Tax Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi 1992-93 35,000 - West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner, Directorate of Commercial Taxes, West Bengal 2005-06 1,573,572 Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Sales Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commercial Taxes 2011-13 418,011 125,403 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeal) (Patna) 2001-02 171,735 51,521 Orissa Sales Tax Tribunal Sales Tax Asst. Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Cuttack 1, East Circle 1996-97 127,136 60,000 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax CESTAT, Kolkata 2004-09 3,278,939 273,079 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax, Kolkata 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13 5,478,350

*Amount as per demand orders including interest and penalty wherever indicated in the order and excludes disputed dues fully paid.

(viii) The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause (viii) of the CARO 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause (ix) of the CARO 2016 is not applicable.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of the CARO 2016 is not applicable.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.