Bijlee Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.07
2.15
2.27
2.59
Net Worth
2.57
2.65
2.77
3.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.57
2.65
2.77
3.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.57
2.64
2.76
3.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0
0
0
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
2.57
2.65
2.77
3.1
No Record Found
