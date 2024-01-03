Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,543.1
|65.19
|1,13,141.91
|430.65
|0.4
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,468.55
|68.04
|42,490.33
|154.81
|0.07
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,253.6
|35.8
|19,427.12
|146.09
|0.63
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,445.75
|62.02
|16,311.26
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
165.25
|298.55
|8,652.86
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
